What We Are Watching Today: ‘The Roundup’ - crime action movie currently screening in Saudi Arabia
Updated 09 September 2022
AMEERA ABID

  South Korea's consul general, Shin Young Ju, who attended the film's premiere in Jeddah, said he was pleasantly surprised by the Saudi audience's reaction to the movie
“The Roundup” is a South Korean crime action movie that recently premiered in Saudi Arabia.

A sequel to the 2017 film “The Outlaws,” the lead character, tough police officer Ma Seok-do, is played by South Korean–American actor Ma Dong-seok.

The no-nonsense cop and his friend and colleague Jeon Il-Man (Choi Gwi-hwa) head to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to extradite a suspect. But while there, they learn of the gruesome murders of a number of tourists carried out by vicious criminal Kang Hae-sang (Sukku Son).

However, the wise-cracking duo land themselves in heaps of trouble as they try to get to the bottom of the killings and soon find themselves being deported back to Korea where the chase for the killer continues.

The movie, directed by Lee Sang-yong, manages to balance comedy with violent action in a realistic and believable plot, and reportedly became the best-performing box office South Korean release since the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea’s consul general, Shin Young Ju, who attended the film’s premiere in Jeddah, said he was pleasantly surprised by the Saudi audience’s reaction to the movie.

“The Outlaws,” the first film in the crime series, saw the hard-hitting detective attempting to control gang wars between Chinese and Korean criminal groups while also dealing with a ruthless loan shark.

“The Roundup” is currently screening in cinemas throughout the Kingdom.

 

