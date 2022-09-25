You are here

Saudi Arabia launches 5 renewable projects to produce 3,300 MW energy

Saudi Arabia launches 5 renewable projects to produce 3,300 MW energy
Saudi Power Procurement Co.'s launch includes three wind energy projects and two solar projects. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
Dana Yasser Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Power Procurement Co. has launched five projects to produce electricity using renewable energy, with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatts, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The launch includes three wind energy projects and two solar projects. The wind energy projects, located in Yanbu, Al-Ghat and Waad Al Shamal have a total production capacity of 1800 MW, with 700 MW, 600MW and 500 MW distributed respectively.

The total capacity of production from the two solar energy projects amounts to 1500 MW. The projects are based in Al Hinakiyah and Tabarjal and have capacities of 1100 MW and 400 MW respectively.

The launch of the projects is part of the fourth phase of the Ministry of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Program. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the program is part of the Kingdom’s aims to reach the optimal energy mix for electricity production from renewable energy sources.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s Ministries of Finance and Energy fully nationalized the Saudi Power Procurement Co. after buying up shares in one of the firm's subsidiaries.

The ministries announced the government had acquired the Saudi Electricity Company meaning Saudi Power Procurement Co. is wholly owned by the state.

This acquisition is part of the Kingdom’s plans to restructure the electricity sector and introduce financial and organizational reforms, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement. 

The Saudi Power Procurement Co. is responsible for planning and putting forward projects to generate the country’s required electric power.

It is also responsible for concluding electric power purchase and wholesale agreements, developing energy trading markets and purchasing fuel for the company, the statement added. 

Also, in August, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry signed a power purchase agreement for the 80 MW solar photovoltaic independent power producer project, according to MEED.

Topics: #renewableenergy #energy #SAUDI ARABIA

