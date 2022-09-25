You are here

Cement producer Qassim signs MoU to acquire Hail Cement

Cement producer Qassim signs MoU to acquire Hail Cement
Hail’s shareholders will receive 0.1933 newly issued shares in Qassim for each share they own in Hail. (Supplied)
Cement producer Qassim signs MoU to acquire Hail Cement

Cement producer Qassim signs MoU to acquire Hail Cement
RIYADH: Qassim Cement Co. has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Hail Cement Co. regarding a securities exchange transaction, in which the former will acquire all of Hail’s issued shares.

Both parties will therefore proceed with due diligence in connection with the proposed transaction, according to a bourse filing.

Upon completion of the relevant financial evaluation and after consideration of the due diligence, Qassim and Hail will begin discussions on a non-binding exchange ratio.

Hail’s shareholders will receive 0.1933 newly issued shares in Qassim for each share they own in Hail.

Topics: Saudi cement hail cement

TotalEnergies signs $1.5bn deal with QatarEnergy to increase LNG production 

TotalEnergies signs $1.5bn deal with QatarEnergy to increase LNG production 
TotalEnergies signs $1.5bn deal with QatarEnergy to increase LNG production 

TotalEnergies signs $1.5bn deal with QatarEnergy to increase LNG production 
RIYADH: France’s TotalEnergies on Saturday signed a new $1.5 billion deal with QatarEnergy to help expand the country’s natural gas production as Europe scrambles to find new energy sources to replace Russian supplies. 

The partnership deal was signed by QatarEnergy CEO and the country’s minister of energy Saad Al-Kaabi and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies. 

Al-Kabbi said that TotalEnergies would have a 9.375 percent stake out of a 25 percent stake in the North Field South project dedicated to international partners. 

QatarEnergy will hold 75 percent of NFS.

“We are not overexposed to Qatar. We are happy to invest in new licenses here. Because we cannot invest in Russia, there is logic to continue investing in Qatar,” said Pouyanné. 

He added: “If Qatar had offered more investment, then we would have invested more in Qatar.” 

The new deal comes at a time when European nations are diversifying their energy imports away from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. 

The North Field expansion projects comprise two parts; the North Field East or NFE project and the North Field South project. 

The NFE project is expected to increase Qatar’s liquified natural gas production capacity from 77 to 110 million tons per annum, while the NFS project will elevate the country’s LNG production capacity from 110 to 126 million tons per annum. 

Earlier, in June and July, QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed five separate partnership agreements in the NFE project worth around $29 billion. 

Britain’s Shell, Italy’s ENI and US giants ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil have already signed up to be part of the North Field East project.

“We are in active discussions with the majority of buyers around the world and some are advancing more than others,” added Al-Kabbi. 

Qatar is one of the world’s top LNG exporters, alongside the US and Australia, and the country is aiming to increase its gas production by more than 60 percent by 2027. 

QatarEnergy estimates that the North Field holds about 10 percent of the world’s known natural gas reserves. LNG from the North Field is expected to start coming online in 2026. 

(With input from Reuters and AFP) 

Topics: Qatar Energy totalenergy LNG

Saudi Arabia launches 5 renewable projects to produce 3,300 MW energy

Saudi Arabia launches 5 renewable projects to produce 3,300 MW energy
Saudi Arabia launches 5 renewable projects to produce 3,300 MW energy

Saudi Arabia launches 5 renewable projects to produce 3,300 MW energy
Saudi Power Procurement Co. has launched five projects to produce electricity using renewable energy, with a total capacity of 3,300 megawatts, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The launch includes three wind energy projects and two solar projects. The wind energy projects, located in Yanbu, Al-Ghat and Waad Al Shamal have a total  wind energy production capacity of 1800 MW, with 700MW, 600MW and 500 MW distributed respectively.

The total capacity of production from the two solar energy projects amounts to 1500 MW. The projects are based in Al Hinakiyah and Tabarjal and have capacities of 1100 MW and 400MW respectively.

The launch of the projects is part of the fourth phase of the Ministry of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Program. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the program is part of the Kingdom’s aims to reach the optimal energy mix for electricity production from renewable energy sources.

Topics: #renewableenergy #energy #SAUDI ARABIA

TASI dips following the Fed's hefty interest rate hike: Opening bell

TASI dips following the Fed’s hefty interest rate hike: Opening bell
TASI dips following the Fed’s hefty interest rate hike: Opening bell

TASI dips following the Fed’s hefty interest rate hike: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index fell in the wake of the Fed’s sharp interest rate hike and forecast of further and faster increases.

The Tadawul All Share Index sank 2.15 percent to start the week at 11,214, while the parallel market Nomu fell 0.96 percent at 20,069.

Saudi oil giant Aramco started with a 1.39 percent decline, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. collapsed 4.73 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, decreased by 3.01 percent, while Saudi British Bank declined by 1.27 percent.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi Bank edged down 3.20 percent, while Alinma Bank fell 2.99 percent.

Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development fell 4.89 percent, after inviting its shareholders to vote on reducing its capital to SR315 million ($84 million).

National Gypsum Co. led the fallers with a 4.51 percent decline, while Hail Cement Co. led the gainers with a 4.58 percent increase.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index dipped during its last trading session last week in anticipation of another large rate increase by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

The Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.37 percent to end at 11,461, while the parallel market Nomu rose 0.23 percent at 20,265.

Tadawul was closed on Thursday in observance of Saudi National Day.

During Thursday’s session, most Gulf stock markets ended in red, following the Federal Reserve's sharp hike in interest rates and forecasting further and faster increases.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.8 percent, while Abu Dhabi’s index remained unchanged.

In the same direction, the Qatari benchmark retreated 0.9 percent, Bahrain's main index retreated 0.2 percent, and Kuwait's main index retreated 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's stock index fell by 0.2 percent.

Stock News

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. has sealed a deal worth SR150 million ($40 million) with Saudi Aramco to supply steel pipes.

Arabian Pipes Co. also won a deal with Aramco for the supply of steel pipes worth SR155 million.

Albabtain Food has set its IPO price range at SR68-77 per share as it begins the book-building period.

Gulf Union Al Ahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. has appointed Aljazira Capital as its Financial Advisor for the proposed merger with Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co.

The Capital Market Authority approved Raydan Food Co.’s proposal to reduce its capital from SR338 million to SR158 million.

Following receiving the CMA’s approval, Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development has invited its shareholders to vote on reducing its capital to SR315 million.

Calendar

September 25, 2022
AlBabtain Food starts book-building for IPO

Topics: #tadawul Arabian Gulf stock markets

AlBabtain Food launches IPO at $18-21 per share today

AlBabtain Food launches IPO at $18-21 per share today
AlBabtain Food launches IPO at $18-21 per share today

AlBabtain Food launches IPO at $18-21 per share today
RIYADH: Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim AlBabtain Co.’s initial public offering price range has been set at SR68-77 ($18-21) per share.

The Riyadh-based firm will conduct a three-day offering period beginning Sunday, Sept. 25, and concluding on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Yaqeen Capital, its financial advisor and lead manager, said in a bourse filing.

The company, known as AlBabtain Food, is offering 544,000 ordinary shares, 16 percent of its capital, for subscription as it seeks to join the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market.

AlBabtain Food has 11 branches spread across the Kingdom, allowing the company to provide its customers with a high level of services in the region.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI NOMU stock IPO

