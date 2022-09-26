FIFA fever: Avani hotels in Dubai get the ball rolling

As football fans the world over are counting down to the start of FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 20, Avani Palm View Hotel and Avani Ibn Battuta Hotel in Dubai have unveiled an action-packed program of viewing activities and stay packages dedicated to the beautiful game.

In a move that will gladden the hearts of football enthusiasts, Avani Palm View is starting the celebrations early with screenings of the Premier League matches throughout October at Seven Seeds — the property’s dedicated sports viewing venue this football season.

At Avani Ibn Battuta, a “Festival of Football” will kick off in November, reaching a fever pitch in December, as the FIFA World Cup finals draw near. Available from Nov. 21 through Dec. 18, “The Match Is On” stay package invites guests to get into the spirit of the occasion with World Cup-themed welcome gifts and décor as they enjoy every minute of the action on the giant outdoor screen at Pele Pool Bar.

The “The Match Is On” package starts at 999 dirhams ($272) per room per night and includes: Accommodation at Avani Superior Room, a welcome gift, daily breakfast for two, 200-dirhams in restaurant and bar credit per day, free airport transfer and free shuttle to Expo City Fanbase.

Throughout their stay, Avani Ibn Battuta guests can also taste world flavors with themed menus inspired by the competing nations, get result-activated discounts, and win personalized jerseys and other prizes in prediction competitions as 32 teams aim for the ultimate prize in football.

At 399 dirhams for two persons (children under 12 eat for free), families can enjoy the “Festival of Football” family package, which includes match viewing at Avani Ibn Battuta’s Pele Pool Bar, unlimited poolside appetizer buffet, three hours of unlimited beverages, and access to a supervised kids’ play area with PlayStation 5 and EA Sports FIFA games. Another option for the spectators is the “Match at the Pool” package, priced at 100 dirhams per person, which includes match viewing at Pele Pool Bar and a 100-dirham credit on food and beverages with advanced bookings.