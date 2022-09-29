You are here

US imposes new sanctions on Iran oil exports
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

  The US Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on a network of companies
WASHINGTON: The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on companies it suspects of involvement in Iran’s petrochemical and petroleum trade, including some based in China, as Washington warned of further actions to enforce its economic curbs on Tehran.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Washington placed sanctions on two China-based companies, Zhonggu Storage and Transportation Co. Ltd, and WS Shipping Co. Ltd, part of attempts to thwart sanctions evasion on the sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.
The US Treasury Department also slapped sanctions on a network of companies involved in what it said was the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Iranian petrochemical and petroleum products to users in South and East Asia.
The action targeted Iranian brokers and front companies in countries including Hong Kong and India, the Treasury said in a statement.
Washington and Tehran’s indirect talks to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have broken down.
“As Iran continues to accelerate its nuclear program in violation of the JCPOA, we will continue to accelerate our enforcement of sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical sales under authorities that would be removed under the JCPOA,” Blinken said in the statement.
“These enforcement actions will continue on a regular basis, with an aim to severely restrict Iran’s oil and petrochemical exports.”
Blinken warned anyone involved in such sales and transactions should stop immediately if they wish to avoid being subjected to US sanctions. 

Qatar joins IAEA board of governors

Qatar joins IAEA board of governors
Updated 15 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar joins IAEA board of governors

Qatar joins IAEA board of governors
  Country previously served on the board twice, from 2013 to 2015 and from 2016 to 2018
Updated 15 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

VIENNA: Qatar has been elected for membership of the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency for 2022-2024, the Qatar News Agency reported. 

The election took place during the 66th IAEA general conference, which started on Monday and will run until Friday in Vienna.

Qatar has previously served on the board of governors twice, from 2013 to 2015 and from 2016 to 2018. 

The 35-member board, which is in charge of the IAEA’s main policy-making bodies, reviews and approves budgeting, operational programs, safeguards agreements and safety standards.

It also has the authority, with the approval of the general conference, to appoint the agency’s director general. 

Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi said Qatar’s election affirms the global appreciation for its responsible approach to the development of a peaceful nuclear energy program. 

He emphasized Qatar’s commitment to continuing to support the IAEA’s activities promoting the peaceful use of nuclear power, preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, and facilitating member states’ access to peaceful nuclear technology. 

Qatar is a signatory to the majority of nuclear safety, security and safeguards conventions. Since its accession in 1976, it has been an active member of the IAEA.

 

Details of ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative announced in Dubai

Details of 'Great Arab Minds' initiative announced in Dubai
Updated 26 min ago
Arab News

Details of 'Great Arab Minds' initiative announced in Dubai

Details of 'Great Arab Minds' initiative announced in Dubai
  'Great Arab Minds' aims to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations
  Sheikh Mohammed believes in the importance of movement, change and development, and in the capabilities of Arab talents and their ambitions, said Al-Gergawi
Updated 26 min ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A main purpose of the UAE’s ‘Great Arab Minds’ initiative is to reduce the emigration of Arab scientists, specialists, intellectuals, doctors, and engineers.
The UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Committee leading ‘Great Arab Minds’ Mohammed Al-Gergawi on Thursday highlighted the details of ‘The Great Arab Minds’ initiative, reported the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
In January 2022, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the UAE’s Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the Arab world’s largest movement designed to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields.
Al-Gergawi, also the Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said the ‘Great Arab Minds’, under the MBRGI, aims to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations.
Sheikh Mohammed believes in the importance of movement, change and development, and in the capabilities of Arab talents and their ambitions, said Al-Gergawi.
He affirmed that the initiative reflects Sheikh Mohammed’s vision in reigniting the Arab World’s Civilization Drive, support great Arab minds and acknowledge their work and achievements, in service of humanity.
A study conducted by KPMG, showed that ignorance costs the Arab world more than $2 trillion. The Great Arab Minds initiative aims, according to WAM, to change this reality and contribute to shaping a brighter future for Arab generations.
During an event organized in the Museum of the Future to announce the details of the initiative, Al-Gergawi witnessed the signing of four partnerships between “The Great Arab Minds” initiative and KPMG, LinkedIn, Meta, and Majarra.
The initiative’s mission is to search for exceptional talents among Arab scientists, thinkers, and innovators across key fields, aiming to identify, support and acknowledge leading thinkers in the region, amplify their impact and inspire future generations.
Over a 5-year period, “The Great Arab Minds” will reward scientists, thought leaders, scholars, and innovators across 6 categories: Natural Sciences (Physics and Chemistry), Medicine, Literature and Arts, Economics, Technology and Engineering, and Architecture & Design.
The initiative includes the “Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Great Arab Minds,” which will be awarded to 6 winners of six categories each year.
The Great Arab Minds initiative aims to facilitate the recognition of Arab thought leaders, scholars, scientists, geniuses, and transforming their ideas to real-life breakthroughs and solutions.
It also aims at empowering cluster of Arab scientists and thinkers and building a network of Arab thinkers, scientists, and exceptional talents in various fields to work as one team to drive the Arab world’s intellectual renaissance.

Egyptian representative urges nations to set aside political differences: COP27

Egyptian representative urges nations to set aside political differences: COP27
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

Egyptian representative urges nations to set aside political differences: COP27

Egyptian representative urges nations to set aside political differences: COP27
  During June's UN climate meeting in Bonn, some nations walked out when Russian took the floor
  Aboulmagd said countries must not use geopolitical issues that have occurred since COP26 to conceal their inaction
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: As they prepare to host in November the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, commonly referred to as COP27, Egyptian hosts called on countries to put aside their political differences to concentrate on the climate crisis, the Guardian reported. 

The UN climate summit, which will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, will seek to build on the many carbon-cutting pledges made by participating companies and countries at COP26 in Glasgow last November. 

However, the world’s geopolitical situation has shifted dramatically in the last year. 

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has not only had significant implications for the global energy and food markets, but it has also made facilitating climate talks far more difficult. 

The diplomatic standoff between the US and China, the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gasses, is another impediment to progress.

Wael Aboulmagd, the Egyptian government’s special representative for COP27, called on countries to focus on the urgency of the climate crisis and to continue negotiations despite any political tensions, the Guardian said.

“Animosity will have a cost. We as responsible diplomats ask everyone to rise to the occasion and show leadership,” Aboulmagd said on Wednesday. “Put political differences aside and come together.”

Under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, countries have a diplomatic responsibility to carry out negotiations irrespective of the external political context.

However, during a UN climate meeting in Bonn in June, some nations staged a walkout when Russia took to the conference floor before later returning. 

Aboulmagd said countries must not use the geopolitical issues that have occurred since COP26 to divert attention away from their inaction, according to the Guardian. 

“Show more ambition. I urge everyone not to use this unfolding geopolitical situation as a pretext for backsliding,” he said. 

Aboulmagd added that rising fossil fuel prices should instead serve as an incentive to find alternatives.

“I hope and urge everyone to take the right lesson from this: that overdependence on fossil fuels is problematic, and we need to expedite the transition to renewable energy.”

He reminded all countries who were present in Glasgow of the importance of cooperating to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the effects of extreme weather.

“Set aside the adversarial zero-sum approach. With this most existential threat, we need to act to save lives and livelihoods. There is no time for delays, no pretext for not acting or backtracking.”

Jordan ranks eighth regionally as it moves up UN E-Government Survey

Jordan ranks eighth regionally as it moves up UN E-Government Survey
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

Jordan ranks eighth regionally as it moves up UN E-Government Survey

Jordan ranks eighth regionally as it moves up UN E-Government Survey
  Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said survey included 193 countries in total
  The kingdom ranked 74th internationally in 2022 report, compared to 143rd in 2020 report
Updated 29 September 2022
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan has made a major leap of two levels to rank in eighth place regionally on the UN 2022 E-Government Survey.
According to the biannual survey issued by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Jordan made remarkable progress, moving up two ranks regionally and 17 ranks to 100th place globally, said the Jordan News Agency, or Petra.
In a statement published on Petra, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship said the survey included 193 countries in total. The report includes one main indicator, the development of e-government, which has three sub-indicators: online services, communications infrastructure and human resources.
Jordan ranked 74th internationally in the 2022 report, compared to 143rd in the 2020 report on the online services sub-indicator. The kingdom also ranked 125th compared to 100th on the communications infrastructure sub-indicator and 108th compared to 115th on the human resources sub-indicator.
The ministry said the decline in the communications infrastructure sub-indicator was driven by a delay in launching 5G technology, the slow-paced installation of fiber-optic Internet services and the process of reviewing subscriptions for telecommunications services.
Meanwhile, Jordan achieved 40 percent progress in the Open Government Data Index, developed in the 2020 report, from 0.5729 to 0.7915 in absolute numbers, added the ministry.
The UN E-Government Survey reviews the rate of digital transformation in UN member states and addresses the various programs that utilize information and communication technologies to provide better and faster public services to the public.

Morocco arrests suspected Daesh group member

Morocco arrests suspected Daesh group member
Updated 29 September 2022
AFP

Morocco arrests suspected Daesh group member

Morocco arrests suspected Daesh group member
  The 29-year-old man was arrested in the economic capital Casablanca
  The suspect had reportedly sought to "join terrorist organisations" including those based in sub-Saharan Africa
Updated 29 September 2022
AFP

RABAT: Moroccan police said Thursday they had arrested a suspected Daesh group member, in cooperation with US intelligence officers, who was accused of plotting a “terrorist” act.
The 29-year-old man was arrested in the economic capital Casablanca “for his alleged involvement in the preparation of a terrorist scheme aimed at seriously undermining public order,” Morocco’s Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation (BCIJ) said in a statement.
The suspect had carried out “reconnaissance visits to identify certain security checkpoints, with a view to attacking them and using their weapons in terrorist operations,” the BCIJ added.
The suspect had reportedly sought to “join terrorist organizations” including those based in sub-Saharan Africa, as well as in Syria and Iraq.
In 2003, Casablanca was hit by a dozen suicide bombers, killing 33 people and wounding dozens more.
Since then, Morocco has been spared major attacks, but its security services regularly report foiling plots.
Since 2002, Moroccan police claim to have dismantled 2,000 “terror cells” and arrested some 3,500 people in cases linked to terror, according to the BCIJ.

