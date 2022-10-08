UN rights vote Pyrrhic victory for China, say campaigners

You are here

A United Nations report into China’s Xinjiang region found torture allegations were credible and cited possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. (AFP)
GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council damaged its credibility by dodging a discussion on Xinjiang, experts say, but campaigners brand it a Pyrrhic victory for China with Beijing’s impunity finally dented.
A bombshell United Nations report into China’s Xinjiang region, published on August 31, found torture allegations were credible and cited possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.
Western countries sought to put the situation before the UN’s top rights body by seeking a debate on the report.
The United States and its allies were testing the water with a first-ever draft council decision targeting China by raising the issue at a low-key level.
But in a moment of high drama in Geneva on Thursday, the stand-off ended in council members voting against debating the report.
Intense Chinese lobbying in the 47-country council saw nations vote 19-17 against discussing the findings, with 11 abstaining — although Ukraine said Friday they meant to vote ‘yes’ rather than abstain.
The sore defeat for Western nations laid bare the strength of China’s diplomatic leverage and the frailties of their own.
While Beijing touted a victory for truth and justice, some said it made a mockery of the council and its core mission to promote and protect human rights worldwide.
Jo Smith Finley, a reader in Chinese studies at Britain’s Newcastle University, branded the council “completely dysfunctional.”
“It operates according to politics and economics (economic dependencies and indebtedness), not the universal values of human rights,” she tweeted.
David Griffiths, a human rights consultant at London’s Chatham House think-tank, called it the council’s “nadir.”
Nonetheless, rights groups and experts said there were plenty of silver linings, with the notion that China can never be challenged shattered.
Olaf Wientzek, director of the Multilateral Dialogue Geneva branch of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation think-tank, said the Xinjiang vote “absolutely hurts the credibility of the council.”
But, he said, the outcome flushed out where everyone stood.
“Every country had to confess its true colors. That alone was worth it,” he said.
Phil Lynch, executive director of the International Service for Human Rights NGO, suggested China had secured only a Pyrrhic victory: a win that comes with losses resembling a defeat.
He said the narrow 19-17 margin could be characterized as the opposite for rights campaigners, calling it a “Pyrrhic loss.”
“We weren’t successful in the vote but the closeness has really galvanized a sense that this is a cause we need to pursue and China cannot continue to enjoy impunity for crimes against humanity,” he explained.
“China mobilized massively and exerted enormous pressure and made various threats and offered inducements to delegations to oppose this text, and that notwithstanding it was only very, very narrowly defeated. We take heart and courage from that.”
“We’ve demonstrated that no state is above scrutiny.”
Lynch said the Xinjiang vote also demolished the common notion that a result should be guaranteed before seeking a vote, which also encouraged impunity.
Western liberal democracies will be doing plenty of head-scratching over the coming months to re-calibrate their approach at the next council session, set to start in February.
“It’s not like this (Xinjiang) report will be thrown in a trash bin of silence. I would be surprised if this issue would not come up again,” said Wientzek.
One major factor is that the council’s membership will be different next time round. On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly in New York will elect 14 new members to serve from 2023 to 2025.
“One or two countries or governments change, and the balance might shift,” Wientzek said.
On Friday, the Human Rights Council adopted its first-ever resolution on Russia’s domestic rights situation, appointing a special rapporteur to monitor abuses.
Seventeen countries voted ‘yes’, six said ‘no’ and 24 abstained.
Experts said the two votes showed the clear difference in diplomatic clout between China and Russia — two of the five permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council — with Moscow down to a handful of reliable friends following its invasion of Ukraine.
After the disappointment on China, Friday’s Russia vote was “a glimmer of hope that at least, for the first time, there was enough courage to take on a P5 member,” said Wientzek.

STOCKHOLM: French author Annie Ernaux, who has mined her own biography to explore life in France since the 1940s, was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for work that illuminates murky corners of memory, family and society.
Ernaux’s autobiographical books explore deeply personal experiences and feelings – love, sex, abortion, shame – within a changing web of social and class relationships. Much of her material came out of her experiences being raised in a working-class family in the Normandy region of northwest France.
The Swedish Academy said Ernaux, 82, was recognized for “the courage and clinical acuity” of her writing.
Anders Olsson, chairman of the Nobel literature committee, said Ernaux is “an extremely honest writer who is not afraid to confront the hard truths.”
“She writes about things that no one else writes about, for instance her abortion, her jealousy, her experiences as an abandoned lover and so forth. I mean, really hard experiences,” he said after the award announcement in Stockholm. “And she gives words for these experiences that are very simple and striking. They are short books, but they are really moving.”

Ernaux is just the 17th woman among the 119 Nobel literature laureates and is the first French literature laureate since Patrick Modiano in 2014. One of France’s most-garlanded authors and a prominent feminist voice, she expressed surprise at the award, asking a Swedish journalist who reached her by phone: “Are you sure?”
“I was working this morning and the phone has been ringing all the time but I haven’t answered,” she told the TT news agency.
Ernaux told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the award was “a great honor” and “a very great responsibility.”
Olsson said Ernaux had used the term “an ethnologist of herself” rather than a writer of fiction.
Her more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents.
Olsson said Ernaux’s work was often “written in plain language, scraped clean.”
Ernaux describes her style as “flat writing” — aiming for an very objective view of the events she is describing, unshaped by florid description or overwhelming emotions.
Ernaux worked as a teacher before becoming a full-time writer. Her first book was “Cleaned Out” in 1974. Two more autobiographical novels followed – “What They Say Goes” and “The Frozen Woman” – before she moved to more overtly autobiographical books.
In the book that made her name, “La Place” (A Man’s Place), published in 1983 and about her relationship with her father, she writes: “No lyrical reminiscences, no triumphant displays of irony. This neutral writing style comes to me naturally.”
“Shame,” published in 1997, explored a childhood trauma, while “Happening,” from 2000 depicts an illegal abortion.
Her most critically acclaimed book is “The Years,” published in 2008, which described herself and wider French society from the end of World War II to the 21st century. Unlike in previous books, in “The Years,” Ernaux wrote in the third person, calling her character “she” rather than “I”. The book received numerous awards and honors, and Olsson said it has been called “the first collective autobiography.”
“A Girl’s Story,” from 2016, follows a young woman’s coming of age in the 1950s.
The Nobel literature prize has long faced criticism that it is too focused on European and North American writers, as well as too male-dominated. Last year’s prize winner, Tanzanian-born, UK-based writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, was only the sixth Nobel literature laureate born in Africa.
“We try first of all to broaden the scope of the Nobel Prize, but our focus must be on literary quality,” Olsson said.
The prizes to Gurnah in 2021 and US poet Louise Glück in 2020 helped the literature prize move on from years of controversy and scandal.
In 2018, the award was postponed after sex abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, which names the Nobel literature committee, and sparked an exodus of members. The academy revamped itself but faced more criticism for giving the 2019 literature award to Austria’s Peter Handke, who has been called an apologist for Serbian war crimes.
A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.
Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.
The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.
The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.
The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, in 1895.
 

KABUL: Women’s demonstrations in Afghanistan have been on the rise since last week’s deadly bombing at an education center in Kabul, with activists saying that they are emboldened by ongoing protests in Iran.

The blast at the Kaaj education center in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of the Afghan capital targeted teenage students taking a practice college exam.

At least 43 people were killed and 83 wounded when a suicide bomber detonated a device in the exam hall where about 500 children were sitting. Most of the victims were girls from the Hazara community, which has often been targeted by militants.

Since the Sept. 30 attack, female activists have taken to the streets across the country, mobilizing to condemn the unrelenting violence as well as restrictions on women and minorities.

Although the protests have been dissolved by Taliban authorities — which since taking control in August 2021 have curbed women’s rights — dozens of demonstrators showed up in Kabul and the provinces of Herat, Bamyan, Balkh, Nangarhar and Ghazni in the past six days.
 

Afghan female students march from the University of Herat toward the provincial governor's office in Herat during a protest on Oct. 2, 2022. (AFP)

“I am glad women from different parts of the country are joining us in condemning the attack on Hazara female students in Kabul. I would request other sisters and brothers to do the same,” Razia Mohseni, a 34-year-old women’s rights activist from Kabul, told Arab News.

“The recent protests in Iran are inspiring to us as well. Women in Iran and here are suffering from almost the same problems. Women across the country and beyond should join hands to make their voices heard. Together we all win.”

In neighboring Iran, countrywide demonstrations, which began in mid-September, have been the largest manifestation of dissent in more than a decade.

Triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of Iranian morality police, the protests have spread to all of Iran’s 31 provinces, with ethnic and religious minorities joining in despite violent responses from authorities.

For Afghan women, the protests in Iran are a “symbol of resistance and awakening,” Zarmina Sharifi, a 26-year-old activist from Nangarhar, said.

“Our sisters were killed in an attack on Kaaj education center in Kabul while getting an education. While we condemn the cowardly attack, we stand with our sisters in solidarity. We ask the authorities to protect students and educational centers.”

While security forces disperse protesters, as since September last year permission from the Ministry of Justice has been required to organize protests in Afghanistan, women say that they have to raise their voices.

“We can’t remain silent about the killing of our sisters. We want protection and our rights. We are not doing anything wrong by raising our voices for the oppressed,” Hafiza Jami, a student of the University of Herat, told Arab News.

“Women in Iran and Afghanistan should be able to live their lives free of fear. That is what our protest is all about. At times like this, being together gives us strength.”

ATHENS: The death toll from two migrant boat wrecks in Greek waters this week — one of which prompted a dramatic cliffside rescue — has climbed to at least 23, the coast guard said on Friday.

Five of the bodies were found at the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula, where a sailboat believed to have 95 people on board sank on Wednesday night, said a coast guard spokesman.

The boat went down beneath a huge vertical cliff and survivors — mainly from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan — were hauled to safety with ropes and a construction crane in a frantic pre-dawn operation amid gale-force winds early on Thursday.

Adverse weather conditions hampered the search for more survivors on on October 7.

Another 18 people, most of them women, died when a boat carrying 40 people sank near the Aegean island of Lesbos.

State TV ERT said the group were Somalis and only ten of them wore lifejackets.

Greece, Italy and Spain are among the countries used by people fleeing Africa and the Middle East in search of safety and better lives in the EU.

The Greek coast guard has said it has rescued about 1,500 people in the first eight months of the year, up from below 600 last year.

Officials note that smugglers now often take the longer and more perilous route south, sailing out from Lebanon instead of Turkey to bypass EU patrols in the Aegean Sea and reach Italy.

In December, at least 30 people perished in three separate migrant boat sinkings in the Aegean.

The precise death toll is unknown as some bodies are never recovered, or drift ashore only weeks later.

Greece has rejected persistent claims from rights groups that many migrants are illegally pushed back to Turkey without being allowed to lodge asylum claims.

Southern European nations — Greece, Spain, Italy, Malta and Cyprus — expect 160,000 asylum seekers to arrive on their shores this year, Greek Migration Minister Mitarachi told reporters last month.

PARIS: Burkina Faso’s new rulers say they seized power to better fight terrorists, but history in the Sahel suggests the coup will merely stoke turbulence and division, benefitting the insurgents, analysts say.
The poor, arid region has been wracked by extremist insecurity since 2012.
It began in northern Mali then in 2015 spread to its center and neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso, claiming thousands of lives and prompting more than two million people to flee their homes.
A new junta led by 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore seized power in Burkina Faso last week, in the second such power grab since January blamed on failures to quell terror attacks.
It followed two similar coups in Mali in 2020 and 2021.
The latest takeover comes during a struggle for influence between France and Russia in the former French colonies, whose leaders appear to be increasingly turning to Moscow to help battle the terrorists.
But analyst Yvan Guichaoua said the coup would only serve the interests of the terrorists — the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM) and the local branch of Daesh.
“The big winners are not the Russians or the French, but GSIM and Daesh,” said Guichaou, an expert at the Brussels School of International Studies. “What a disaster.”
Organizers of coups in the Sahel typically promise improved security, but these pledges are misleading, analysts say.
A putsch typically “destabilizes the army structure and divides members of the military into supporters and opponents of the coup,” said Djallil Lounnas at Morocco’s Al-Akhawayn University.
“It means instability, division and purges.”
Coups only compound problems in countries where the armed forces are already accused of inefficiency and mismanagement, and security forces are often under-equipped, he and others said.
Alain Antil, a Sahel expert at the French Institute of International Relations, gave the example of more than 50 Burkinabe gendarmes killed by jihadists in November last year.
Two weeks earlier, they had warned headquarters they were running short of supplies.
“They were hunting gazelles in the scrubland to eat,” he said, and were in no position to take on the insurgents.
“You can’t go and fight such determined adversaries with this kind of logistics problem.”
Disgruntled junior officers led by Traore forced out junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, whom they accused of failing his country.
Traore was declared president on Wednesday, three days after Damiba fled to neighbouring Togo following a prolonged standoff at the weekend.
But, said Antil, nothing indicates Traore will be any more successful.
“The myth of the enlightened military man able to fix problems ... very rarely holds up,” he said.
Soldiers are “often less well-equipped than the civilians they replace to understand” non-security aspects of a crisis.
GSIM this week mocked Burkina’s latest change of leader.
“Let the tyrants know that the repeated coups will not avail them,” it said in a statement.
Mauritanian journalist Lemine Ould Salem, who has written a book on jihadism, said political turmoil gives credibility to extremist talk that “delegitimises state institutions.”
“They say, ‘look, there is no democracy, no state, no constitution’,” he said.
Military coups in the Sahel have also weakened regional cooperation in the fight against the terrorists.
Since its takeover, Mali had a bustup with France, the country’s strongest foreign ally, which withdrew its last troops from the country in August.
The junta has brought in Russian operatives it describes as military trainers, but which western countries say are mercenaries from the Wagner group.
Mali has also quit a regional anti-jihadist force dubbed the G5 Sahel and antagonized its southern neighbor, Ivory Coast, by detaining 46 Ivorian soldiers in July.
Bamako “risks ruining all cooperation, including for security,” Antil said.
The Soufan Center think tank in a note this week said France had “served as somewhat of a ‘bogeyman,’ or an excuse to account for the growing strength of terrorists in Burkina Faso and the Sahel more broadly.”
Michael Shurkin, a US historian specialised in the French army, said there were also “many who believe in conspiracy theories according to which the French arm the terrorists.”
They “simplify a complex reality and enable people to avoid having to understand their own responsibility and find their own solutions,” he said.

MIRPURKHAS, Pakistan: Nasir Khan, a 40-year-old laborer from the southern Pakistani district of Mirpurkhas, Sindh province, stood outside the Civil Hospital last week, complaining of anxiety, and feelings of sadness and hopelessness.

In August, Khan’s home and livestock were washed away in deadly floods that have affected at least 33 million people in Pakistan since mid-June and killed almost 1,700.

The father of four has since been living with his family at a relief camp in Sindh, the province worst hit by the floods, where water and vector-borne diseases are now rampant and a return to normality is months, if not years, away.

Last year, the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London said that intensifying climate change impacts, from fiercer heatwaves to flooded homes, were driving a growing mental health crisis around the world.

“Before the floods, I did not have any psychiatric issues,” Khan told Arab News, describing sleepless nights spent swatting mosquitoes and days with little food. “Now, I feel scared for my and my family’s future.”

Sherry Rehman, Pakistan’s minister for climate change, has highlighted the need for urgent medical supplies to protect against fast-spreading water-borne diseases due to stagnant water, urging the developed world to accelerate funding for a disaster that she said has no parallel in known history.

But little to no attention is being paid to the psychological toll of the catastrophe.

Already, the damage from the floods is reflected in a jump in the number of people reporting mental health problems. Over 2,000 people came to the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas between June and September this year to seek psychiatric treatment, at least a 10 percent increase from the past four months, according to data from the facility.

“At Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, the number of patients coming to the psychiatric outpatient department has increased by 10 percent as compared to the average number of patients in the previous four months,” Dr. Lakesh Khatri, the district psychiatrist, told Arab News.

“The increased number of cases are flood-affected people who have faced trauma due to the widespread devastation.”

Mental health patients, most of them male, were also arriving at the hospital from the nearby Sanghar and Umerkot districts, Khatri added.  Diagnosed mental health problems were caused by financial stress, as well as a lost sense of security.

The Sindh Mental Health Authority said the surge in mental health cases was mostly due to uncertain and deteriorating socioeconomic conditions in the wake of the floods.

It would take months, according to the body, to quantify the exact damage to mental health in the province, where over 750 people have been killed, 2 million homes damaged and 435,000 livestock lost.

Officials say more than 2 million acres of agricultural land have been flooded countrywide, destroying most standing crops and preventing farmers from sowing new ones.

“This monsoon and floods affected farming communities’ dual crops, standing and upcoming. It also washed away their houses and uprooted them,” SMHA Chairman Dr. Karim Ahmed Khawaja told Arab News last week.

“At this stage quantifying the number of mental health patients related to Sindh flood devastation is difficult and the SMHA will conduct a study after the floodwaters recede close to the end of the year.”

Stagnant floodwater in agricultural fields means a large number of farmers are likely to miss the coming winter cultivation season, Khawaja said.

With the next cultivation season beginning in March 2023, many farmers will have no livelihood for at least the next six months, a worry that is triggering mental health problems.

Referring to a 2020 mental health study in Sindh focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, Khawaja said the prevalence of depression was assessed at 42 percent, while 85 percent of the 1,494 people surveyed had anxiety.

Among the participants, 10 percent were reported to have received a psychiatric diagnosis.

“Since the COVID pandemic is still continuing and so are its impacts, the devastation from floods has added to the mental health impacts (already) present in the society,” the SMHA chairman said.

“Floods have caused depression and anxiety among survivors,” he added. “They find their future bleak because of poor health, economic and livelihood conditions.”

The province also faces a shortage of doctors to deal with the surge in mental health concerns, Khawaja said.

“Sindh has a total of 145 psychiatrists,” he said. “Out of 30 districts in the province, more than 20 districts do not even have a single psychiatrist.”
 

