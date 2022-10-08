You are here

Brussels airport attack survivor is euthanized after struggle with trauma 

Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was walking through the airport’s departure lounge when the bomb went off. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was walking through the airport’s departure lounge when the bomb went off. (Screenshot/Social Media)
  • Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was involved in the Daesh-claimed attack in Belgium
LONDON: One of the survivors of the Brussels airport attack in 2016 has died after electing to be euthanized following severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, and after two attempts to take her own life.

Shanti De Corte, 23, was 17 when she was walking through the airport’s departure lounge on March 22, 2016, with her classmates ahead of a school trip to Italy as Daesh detonated a bomb that claimed 32 lives and injured more than 300 others.

The Daily Mail reports that the psychological effects of the attack left De Corte facing constant panic attacks and depression.

She attempted suicide in 2018, and again two years later. De Corte attended a psychiatric hospital in her hometown of Antwerp but, unable to relieve the psychological wounds of the attack, she opted for euthanasia, a legal procedure in Belgium. She died on May 7 this year after two psychiatrists approved her request.

De Corte’s mother Marielle, speaking to Belgian TV earlier this week, said: “That day really cracked her; she never felt safe after that. She didn’t want to go anywhere where other people were, out of fear. She also had frequent panic attacks and she never got rid of it.”

De Corte had written on social media: “With all the medications I take, I feel like a ghost that can’t feel anything anymore. Maybe there were other solutions than medications.”

Her school psychologist described De Corte as “one of those fragile” people, telling Belgian media that some react worse than others to traumatic events.

De Corte, who was surrounded by family as she died, posted: “I was laughing and crying. Until the last day. I loved and was allowed to feel what true love is. Now I will go away in peace. Know that I miss you already.” 

Topics: UK Belgium Daesh

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43
Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43

Bus catches fire in west India, killing 12 and injuring 43
  • Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire around 5 a.m. and the vehicle was completely burned
  • Some people living near the highway reached the spot but could not help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle
NEW DELHI: A bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, an official said.
Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik, a city in Maharashtra state, said police officer Bhagwan Adke.
Most passengers were sleeping when the bus caught fire around 5 a.m. and the vehicle was completely burned, the Press Trust of India news agency said.
Some people living near the highway reached the spot but could not help as the raging fire engulfed the vehicle. The rescue work started after the fire service and police doused the blaze, Adke said.
Eknath Shinde, the top state elected official, said the cause of the fire is being investigated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the bus tragedy. “May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” Modi tweeted.
Nashik is nearly 200 kilometers northeast of Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra.
Hundreds of thousands of people are killed or injured annually on India’s roads. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Topics: India

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify
Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify

Zaghari-Ratcliffe urges UK action as Iran protests intensify
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe recalls experience while in custody in Iran
  • Describes the women taking to Iran’s streets in protest as ‘very powerful’
LONDON: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has told the world not to “turn a blind eye” to Iran’s human rights abuses and urged the UK government to act as protests in the republic intensify.

Speaking to Sky News, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month while in the custody of Tehran’s morality police brought up memories of her own sense of “how helpless you are while in police custody” in Iran.

“What has helped the Iranian regime sustain the way they are treating people is just the way they arrest you and disconnect you from the rest of the world,” she said.

“So, they put (you) in solitary confinement, or they take you somewhere unknown and break you emotionally. This is in my head every time I hear the news of somebody being arrested. I think about what I have gone through... imagining what they will be going through now.”

Amini was detained for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict Islamic dress code, requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab.

Protests erupted after her death, with police claiming she had suffered cardiac arrest in a detention center before dying in a hospital, but this has been contested by Amini’s family who claim her death was the result of police brutality.

Describing the women taking to Iran’s streets in protest as “very powerful,” Zaghari-Ratcliffe said they were “making history.”

Thousands in Iran have taken to the streets in protest against the nation’s morality police and treatment of women. Human rights groups claim that at least 133 protestors have been killed so far.

Addressing the UK government, Zaghari-Ratcliffe said: “If you’re talking about citizens and their rights as a priority, you have to really act, just talking about it doesn’t solve it.

“I want the (UK) to observe what’s happening, not turn a blind eye. I want them to protect us. We cannot be indifferent about what’s happening in Iran. If we talk about protecting rights of citizens, we have to do something about it. And I think we have to hold Iran accountable.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Britain

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children’s keepsakes

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children’s keepsakes
Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children’s keepsakes
  • Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children and most of them preschoolers, were released Friday
UTHAI SAWAN: Grief-stricken families prayed Saturday morning at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were slain as they napped on blankets at a day care center in northeastern Thailand.
Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children and most of them preschoolers, were released Friday and placed inside Wat Rat Samakee and two other temples in the town nestled among rice paddies in one of Thailand’s poorest regions.
Several mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young.
“All the relatives are here to make merit on behalf of those who died,” said Pensiri Thana, an aunt of one of the victims, referring to an important Buddhist practice. She was among those staying the night at the temple. “It is a tradition that we keep company with our young ones. It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.”
The massacre left no one untouched in the small town, but community officials found helping others was helping assuage their own grief, at least momentarily.
“At first, all of us felt so terrible and couldn’t accept this. All the officials feel sad with the people here. But we have to look after everyone, all these 30 victims. We are running around and taking care of the people, giving them moral support,” Somneuk Thongthalai, a local district official, said.
A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.
No clear motive may ever be known for Thailand’s deadliest mass killing after the perpetrator left the day care center Thursday and killed his wife and son at home before taking his own life.
Late Friday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited hospitals where seven people wounded in the attack are being treated. The monarch met with family members of the victims in what he said was a bid to boost morale.
“It is a tragedy that this evil thing has happened,” the king told reporters in a rare public appearance. “But right now, we have to think of what we can do to improve things to the best of our ability.”
Outside the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan, bouquets of white roses and carnations lined an outside wall, along with five tiny juice boxes, bags of corn chips and a stuffed animal.
At Wat Rat Samakee, mourners and those trying to lend them support crowded the grounds.
“It was just too much. I can’t accept this,” said Oy Yodkhao, 51, sitting Friday on a bamboo mat in the oppressive heat as relatives gave her water and gently mopped her brow.
Her 4-year-old grandson Tawatchai Sriphu was killed, and she said she worried for the child’s siblings. The family of rice farmers is close, with three generations living under one roof.
Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine. An employee at the day care told Thai media Panya’s son had attended but hadn’t been there for about a month.
Mass shootings are rare but not unheard of in Thailand, which has one of the highest civilian gun ownership rates in Asia, with 15.1 weapons per 100 people. That’s still far lower than the US rate of 120.5 per 100 people, according to a 2017 survey by Australia’s GunPolicy.org nonprofit organization.
Thailand’s previous worst mass killing involved a disgruntled soldier who opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before being killed by them.
The previously worst attack on civilians was a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok that killed 20 people. It was allegedly carried out by human traffickers in retaliation for a crackdown on their network.

Topics: Thailand

Moscow says car bomb sparked fire on key Crimean bridge

Moscow says car bomb sparked fire on key Crimean bridge
Moscow says car bomb sparked fire on key Crimean bridge

Moscow says car bomb sparked fire on key Crimean bridge
  • Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span
  • The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea
MOSCOW: A fire sparked by a car bomb has broken out on a key road and rail bridge linking Crimea to Russia, which annexed the territory from Ukraine in 2014, Moscow authorities said Saturday.

“Today at 6:07 a.m. (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge ... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea,” Russian news agencies cited the national anti-terrorism committee as saying.

The bridge, which was built on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin and inaugurated in 2018, was a key transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, especially in the south, as well as ferrying troops there.

Russia had maintained the bridge was safe despite the fighting in Ukraine but had threatened Kyiv with reprisals if it was attacked.

RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.

Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn’t be immediately verified.

The crossing is a pair of road and rail bridges that Russia built after it seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine in violation of international law in 2014.

The fire occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the early-morning explosions were the result of missile strikes in the center of the city. He said that the blasts sparked fires at one of the city’s medical institutions and a nonresidential building. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The blasts came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly troubled invasion of Ukraine on areas it illegally annexed, while the death toll from earlier missile strikes on apartment buildings in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia rose to 14.

On Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in his Russia and Ukraine, and to an activist jailed in Belarus, an ally of Moscow.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the committee’s chair, said the honor went to “three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence,” though it was widely seen as a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his conduct of Europe’s worst armed conflict since World War II.

Putin this week illegally claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russian territory, including the Zaporizhzhia region that is home to Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, whose reactors were shut down last month.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine Crimea

UN rights vote Pyrrhic victory for China, say campaigners

UN rights vote Pyrrhic victory for China, say campaigners
UN rights vote Pyrrhic victory for China, say campaigners

UN rights vote Pyrrhic victory for China, say campaigners
  • A bombshell United Nations report into China’s Xinjiang region found torture allegations were credible
GENEVA: The UN Human Rights Council damaged its credibility by dodging a discussion on Xinjiang, experts say, but campaigners brand it a Pyrrhic victory for China with Beijing’s impunity finally dented.
A bombshell United Nations report into China’s Xinjiang region, published on August 31, found torture allegations were credible and cited possible crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.
Western countries sought to put the situation before the UN’s top rights body by seeking a debate on the report.
The United States and its allies were testing the water with a first-ever draft council decision targeting China by raising the issue at a low-key level.
But in a moment of high drama in Geneva on Thursday, the stand-off ended in council members voting against debating the report.
Intense Chinese lobbying in the 47-country council saw nations vote 19-17 against discussing the findings, with 11 abstaining — although Ukraine said Friday they meant to vote ‘yes’ rather than abstain.
The sore defeat for Western nations laid bare the strength of China’s diplomatic leverage and the frailties of their own.
While Beijing touted a victory for truth and justice, some said it made a mockery of the council and its core mission to promote and protect human rights worldwide.
Jo Smith Finley, a reader in Chinese studies at Britain’s Newcastle University, branded the council “completely dysfunctional.”
“It operates according to politics and economics (economic dependencies and indebtedness), not the universal values of human rights,” she tweeted.
David Griffiths, a human rights consultant at London’s Chatham House think-tank, called it the council’s “nadir.”
Nonetheless, rights groups and experts said there were plenty of silver linings, with the notion that China can never be challenged shattered.
Olaf Wientzek, director of the Multilateral Dialogue Geneva branch of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation think-tank, said the Xinjiang vote “absolutely hurts the credibility of the council.”
But, he said, the outcome flushed out where everyone stood.
“Every country had to confess its true colors. That alone was worth it,” he said.
Phil Lynch, executive director of the International Service for Human Rights NGO, suggested China had secured only a Pyrrhic victory: a win that comes with losses resembling a defeat.
He said the narrow 19-17 margin could be characterized as the opposite for rights campaigners, calling it a “Pyrrhic loss.”
“We weren’t successful in the vote but the closeness has really galvanized a sense that this is a cause we need to pursue and China cannot continue to enjoy impunity for crimes against humanity,” he explained.
“China mobilized massively and exerted enormous pressure and made various threats and offered inducements to delegations to oppose this text, and that notwithstanding it was only very, very narrowly defeated. We take heart and courage from that.”
“We’ve demonstrated that no state is above scrutiny.”
Lynch said the Xinjiang vote also demolished the common notion that a result should be guaranteed before seeking a vote, which also encouraged impunity.
Western liberal democracies will be doing plenty of head-scratching over the coming months to re-calibrate their approach at the next council session, set to start in February.
“It’s not like this (Xinjiang) report will be thrown in a trash bin of silence. I would be surprised if this issue would not come up again,” said Wientzek.
One major factor is that the council’s membership will be different next time round. On Tuesday, the UN General Assembly in New York will elect 14 new members to serve from 2023 to 2025.
“One or two countries or governments change, and the balance might shift,” Wientzek said.
On Friday, the Human Rights Council adopted its first-ever resolution on Russia’s domestic rights situation, appointing a special rapporteur to monitor abuses.
Seventeen countries voted ‘yes’, six said ‘no’ and 24 abstained.
Experts said the two votes showed the clear difference in diplomatic clout between China and Russia — two of the five permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council — with Moscow down to a handful of reliable friends following its invasion of Ukraine.
After the disappointment on China, Friday’s Russia vote was “a glimmer of hope that at least, for the first time, there was enough courage to take on a P5 member,” said Wientzek.

Topics: UN China

