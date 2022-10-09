You are here

What We Are Reading Today: I Always Knew; A Memoir

Edited by Barbara Chase-Riboud

Barbara Chase-Riboud has led a remarkable life. After graduating from Yale’s School of Design and Architecture, she moved to Europe and spent decades traveling the world and living at the center of artistic, literary, and political circles.

I Always Knew is an intimate and vivid portrait of Chase-Riboud’s life as told through the letters she wrote to her mother, Vivian Mae, between 1957 and 1991. In candid detail, Chase-Riboud tells her mother about her life in Europe, her work as an artist, her romances, and her journeys around the world, from Western and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, Africa, the Soviet Union, China, and Mongolia.

But what emerges most of all is the powerful story of a unique and remarkable relationship between a talented, ambitious, and courageous daughter and her adored mother.

What We Are Reading Today: Starry Messenger

What We Are Reading Today: Starry Messenger
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Starry Messenger

What We Are Reading Today: Starry Messenger
Updated 06 October 2022
Arab News

Author: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Bringing his cosmic perspective to civilization on Earth, Neil deGrasse Tyson’s “Starry Messenger” shines new light on the crucial fault lines of our time — war, politics, religion, truth, beauty, gender, and race — in a way that stimulates a deeper sense of unity for us all.

With crystalline prose, Tyson walks us through the scientific palette that sees and paints the world differently.

From insights on resolving global conflict to reminders of how precious it is to be alive, Tyson reveals, with warmth and eloquence, an array of brilliant and beautiful truths that apply to us all, informed and enlightened by knowledge of our place in the universe.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming FDR
books
What We Are Reading Today: Becoming FDR
What We Are Reading Today: Breathless
books
What We Are Reading Today: Breathless

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming FDR

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming FDR
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming FDR

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming FDR
Updated 05 October 2022
Arab News

Author: Jonathan Darman

Jonathan Darman’s Becoming FDR reveals how Franklin D. Roosevelt found his true self in his searing struggle with polio — emerging from illness with a strength and wisdom he would use to inspire the world.

Born in 1882 to a wealthy, influential family, he seemed destined for high office. Yet the young Roosevelt nonetheless lacked depth, empathy, and an ability to think strategically. Those qualities, so essential to his success as president, were skills he acquired during his seven-year journey through illness and recovery.

Tracing the evolution of the iconic president, Becoming FDR shows how adversity can lead to greatness, and to the power to remake the world.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Breathless
books
What We Are Reading Today: Breathless
What We Are Reading Today: Portuguese Merchants in the Manila Galleon System
books
What We Are Reading Today: Portuguese Merchants in the Manila Galleon System

