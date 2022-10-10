Houthis continue ‘heinous’ crimes across Yemen: Minister 

DUBAI: The Houthis “heinous” crimes in Yemen’s Taiz governorate are ongoing and have resulted in the death and injury of dozens of civilians, Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said on Sunday.

According to a statement on Yemen News Agency (SABA), the minister condemned a recent Houthi drone attack that injured eight civilians, including a child, in Taiz.

“This heinous crime comes hours after the Houthi militia bombed the village of Hamra in Al-Majasha district, south of Hodeidah with drone missiles, which resulted in the injury of 8 civilians, and terrifying their fellow villagers who had just returned home from internal displacement by the terrorist militia,” the minister said in a statement.

The injured civilians are in critical condition and are being treated at a hospital, according to SABA.

“The terrorist Houthi militia has been targeting civilians, children and women, and systematically bombing populated villages in the governorates of Taiz, Hodeidah, Al-Dhalea and Lahj, since the end of the UN truce, with the aim of inflicting the largest number of civilian casualties, in light of a surprising and unjustified international silence.”

On Sunday, the National Committee for Investigations into Alleged Human Rights Violations (NCIAHRV) found that several landmine explosions and attacks were also carried out in the Sala district that led to the death of dozens of civilians.

The Committee's team, led by Eshraq al-Maqtari, carried out a field investigation in the Sala district in Taiz, according to SABA.

The most recent incident reported in Sala was of a landmine explosion that resulted in the maiming and injury of 16-year-old Nida Mansour and her sister, SABA reported.

The Committee’s team visited the hospital where the victims were receiving treatment as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Governor of Marib governorate Dr. Abd-Rabbu Miftah has urged the UN to ramp up its efforts to help internally displaced people in Yemen, according to SABA.

“The gap is widening between humanitarian and relief interventions and the growing needs of the IDPs who have continued to arrive in Marib on daily basis,” he said.

He launched his appeal during a meeting with the UN’s visiting team on Sunday, headed by Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Coordinator for Relief Emergency Joyce Msuya.