UAE rolls out emergency document e-services for Emiratis
The electronic service aims to facilitate the issuance of emergency passports to Emiratis. (AFP)
Updated 11 October 2022
UAE rolls out emergency document e-services for Emiratis
  • Service enables Emirati travelers to obtain a return document at any time and any place in less than 30 minutes
DUBAI: The UAE has rolled out an electronic service for Emirati travelers returning from abroad and in need of emergency documents for their travel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s ‘e-return document’ platform provides services to Emirati citizens whose passports expired or lost them, as well as documentary support for newborns.

The electronic service aims to facilitate the issuance of emergency passports, which previously took up to three days, a report from state news agency WAM said.

The service also enables Emirati travelers to obtain a return document at any time and any place in less than 30 minutes, which will be emailed to them free of charge and without the need to visit a UAE embassy or consulate, WAM added.

Emiratis who want to avail of the service can apply on the ministry’s website, www.mofaic.gov.ae, or on its smart application, UAE MOFAIC.

Egypt denies sending observers to Russian referendums in occupied Ukraine
  • The Ukrainian Squash Federation said that it would not attend the women’s world team championships in December due to “Egypt’s support for the fake Russian referendums”
  • Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that it “categorically denied reports alleging that the government dispatched observers to monitor referendums”
CAIRO: Egypt has denied sending observers to referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian regions to Russia, after Kyiv’s team withdrew in protest from a sporting event hosted in Cairo.

The Ukrainian Squash Federation said that it would not attend the women’s world team championships in December due to “Egypt’s support for the fake Russian referendums” last month.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that it “categorically denied reports alleging that the government dispatched observers to monitor referendums.”

The squash federation alleged that “observers representing the Egyptian government participated in referendums supported by Russia in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, while the international community condemned them.”

Alena Ohonesian, the federation’s vice president, said: “Unfortunately, there were representatives from Egypt in this phony referendum who asserted that the referendum was fair, so we had to take a decision to cancel the trip.”

Moscow announced the votes after a Ukrainian counterattack allowed Kyiv to regain control of most of the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region. 

Russia said the referendums allowed residents to express their views. “We have said since the beginning of the process that the people of the concerned regions must decide their fate,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Results posted by Russian-installed election authorities showed that between 87 percent and 99 percent of voters approved of annexation. President Vladimir Putin announced all four regions were part of Russia on Sept. 30.

Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests
  • Faezeh Hashemi, a former lawmaker and a women's rights activist, was arrested on September 27 in Tehran
  • “Ms. Hashemi has been accused of collusion, disruption of public order and propaganda against the Islamic republic”
TEHRAN: The daughter of Iran’s former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, arrested last month amid protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, has been charged with “propaganda” activity, the judiciary said Tuesday.
Faezeh Hashemi, 59, a former lawmaker and a women’s rights activist, was arrested on September 27 in the capital Tehran for reportedly inciting residents to take part in demonstrations.
Her arrest came amid a continuing wave of unrest that has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
“Ms. Hashemi has been accused of collusion, disruption of public order and propaganda against the Islamic republic,” judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters.
In July, she had previously faced separate charges of carrying out propaganda activity against the country and blasphemy in social media comments.
In March, she was “sentenced to 15 months in prison and two years of additional punishment such as a ban on Internet activities,” said Setayeshi, without elaborating.
In 2012, she was sentenced to six months in jail on charges of “propaganda against the Islamic republic.”
Hashemi’s late father, president between 1989 and 1997, who died in 2017, was considered a moderate who advocated improved ties with the West and the United States.
Iran says dozens of people have been killed in the protests triggered by Amini’s death, including 18 security personnel, and hundreds have been arrested at what it calls “riots.”

Arrests after oil workers protest in Iran: Authorities
  • "Workers at a petrochemical plant at Asalouyeh organised a union meeting" on Monday morning
  • The port in Bushehr province in southern Iran is home to the Islamic republic's vital South Pars gas and oil complex
TEHRAN: Iranian authorities have made a number of arrests after a union rally in a key oil-producing region, a local official was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
“Workers at a petrochemical plant at Asalouyeh organized a union meeting” on Monday morning, local governor Ali Hashemi was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying.
The port in Bushehr province in southern Iran is home to the Islamic republic’s vital South Pars gas and oil complex.
“Unfortunately, a number of opportunists... infiltrated” the gathering and “set fire to construction sheds and rubbish bins,” Hashemi told the news agency.
“When the security forces intervened, these people dispersed and some arrests were made,” Hashemi said, without elaborating.
The official IRNA news agency denied what it called “information from Persian-language media hostile to the revolution” that there had been any strike by workers in the area.
It described production at the petrochemical works as “normal.”
IRNA said “just a few dozen workers” had protested at a plant over “non-payment of their wages,” adding that some 40,000 people work at Pars South.
The incident comes during more than three weeks of protests that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old Iranian of Kurdish origin, who had been arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress code for women.

Long petrol queues in Tunisia stir anger after promise of fuel deliveries
  • Many petrol stations started running out of fuel over the weekend as imports slowed and national supplies dropped
  • President Kais Saied has blamed hoarders and speculators for goods shortages
TUNISI: Frustrated motorists queued in long lines outside Tunisian petrol stations on Tuesday even after the energy minister had said a shortage would end on Monday with a new delivery of fuel.
Many petrol stations started running out of fuel over the weekend as imports slowed and national supplies dropped, leading to lines of cars stretching kilometers in some places, causing bad traffic in Tunisian cities.
“I didn’t go to work today,” said Mohamed Neji, who had been waiting for an hour and a half in the Ariana district of Tunis.
“We’ve become like refugees in our own country,” he added, alluding to other shortages that have struck Tunisia in recent weeks including flour, sugar, butter, milk and cooking oil.
Tunisia faces a crisis in public finances and the influential labor union which has branches in government and national supply sectors says the state has struggled to pay for imports of goods that it sells at subsidised rates.
President Kais Saied, who moved to rule by decree after shutting down parliament last year and expanding his powers with a new constitution, has blamed hoarders and speculators for goods shortages.
Tunisia hopes soon to finalize a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue program that could also unlock billions of dollars in bilateral support from other countries.
However, it is not clear if it can push through the reforms that the IMF wants, including reductions in subsidies that are opposed by the labor union.
Near petrol stations in Tunis on Tuesday there was furious honking from cars as lines of waiting motorists blocked traffic lanes, with vehicles crammed into the spaces around.
Cars at many petrol stations were only allowed to fill up to 30 dinars ($9) worth of petrol, or about 13 liters. At some, petrol station workers were distributing petrol from plastic bottles to ease congestion at the pumps.
“I waited my turn for two hours. It’s a nightmare we live every day. I no longer have confidence in the state. It’s bankrupt, but they in government keep telling us everything is available,” said Zara, a woman waiting in Ariana.

Iraq MPs to meet Thursday to elect president: speaker
  • Thursday's parliamentary session would have "a single item on the agenda, the election of the President of the Republic"
  • The country has yet to form a new government after last year's election
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament will meet on Thursday to “elect the president,” a press release from speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi’s office said on Tuesday, after months of political impasse.
More than a year after the last general election in Iraq, Halbussi’s office said Thursday’s parliamentary session would have “a single item on the agenda, the election of the President of the Republic.”
Iraqis last voted on October 10, 2021 in an election triggered by a wave of mass protests against endemic corruption, rampant unemployment and decaying infrastructure.
Ahead of Tuesday’s surprise announcement, the United Nations mission had urged political factions to end the deadlock paralysing the oil-rich country, warning that “Iraq is running out of time.”
The country has yet to form a new government after last year’s election, leaving caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi in charge.
Rival Shiite Muslim factions in parliament have been vying for influence and the right to select a new premier and government.
The standoff has seen both sides set up protest camps and at times has sparked deadly street clashes in Baghdad.
On August 30, current President Barham Saleh had urged “new, early elections in accordance with a national consensus,” saying these could provide “an exit from the stifling crisis.”
The largely honorific post of Iraqi president is traditionally reserved for a Kurd.

