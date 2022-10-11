UAE rolls out emergency document e-services for Emiratis

DUBAI: The UAE has rolled out an electronic service for Emirati travelers returning from abroad and in need of emergency documents for their travel.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s ‘e-return document’ platform provides services to Emirati citizens whose passports expired or lost them, as well as documentary support for newborns.

The electronic service aims to facilitate the issuance of emergency passports, which previously took up to three days, a report from state news agency WAM said.

The service also enables Emirati travelers to obtain a return document at any time and any place in less than 30 minutes, which will be emailed to them free of charge and without the need to visit a UAE embassy or consulate, WAM added.

Emiratis who want to avail of the service can apply on the ministry’s website, www.mofaic.gov.ae, or on its smart application, UAE MOFAIC.