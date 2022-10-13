You are here

  • Home
  • Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
Barcelona's Polish forward Robert Lewandowski (R) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round, Group C, lmatch against Inter Milan at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on Oct. 12, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bzmk6

Updated 29 sec ago
AP

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
  • Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage a 3-3 draw in a thrilling back-and-forth match against Inter
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona couldn’t get the victory they needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage a 3-3 draw in a thrilling back-and-forth match against Inter on Wednesday, but the result did little to help Barça’s chances of advancing.

“This Champions League has been cruel for us,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “Now it’s very difficult to advance. It’s a shame.”

Lewandowski kept the team alive — for now at least — with a last-gasp header after the visitors had taken a 3-2 lead with a goal from Robin Gosens in the 89th. A loss would have meant certain elimination for Barcelona for a second consecutive season in the group stage.

Barcelona are third in Group C with four points, three behind second-place Inter. Bayern Munich, which beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 for its fourth victory in a row, has advanced with 12 points.

Inter leave Barcelona in full control of its fate ahead of matches against last-place Plzen in Italy and then at Bayern Munich. A win against Plzen — which has lost all of its four matches in the competition this season — will be enough for the Italian side to advance.

“We played a great match against an opponent of great value,” Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi said. “We created a lot, suffering all together. We could have closed the group with two games to spare. We hope to give the fans this satisfaction against Viktoria Plzen.”

Barcelona host Bayern before visiting Plzen. Barcelona need to win their last two matches and hope Inter do not add more than two points.

“It’s disappointing,” Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets said. “It is a difficult group but we had to do better after all the signings we made. It’s not settled yet, but now it’s very complicated as we don’t depend on ourselves anymore.”

It would be the first time since 1999 that the Catalan club fails to advance to the knockout stage in consecutive years, coinciding with the departure of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain two seasons ago.

Failure this season would be extra disappointing for the club after Barcelona went on a spending spree to boost their squad with players such as Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Last year, Barcelona endured their worst Champions League campaign in about two decades, finishing behind Bayern Munich and Benfica in their group while going through a dire financial situation in the aftermath of Messi’s departure.

Barcelona took the lead from close range after a cross by Sergi Roberto in the 40th, but defensive mistakes proved costly for the host and Inter rallied with goals from Nicolo Barella in the 50th and Lautaro Martínez in the 63rd.

Inter’s first goal came after Gerard Pique let a ball go over his head as he apparently didn’t realize Barella was behind him. The veteran defender was booed by some fans at the packed Camp Nou.

Barcelona equalized with Lewandowski in the 82nd, but Inter moved ahead again through Gosens.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen saved Barcelona again with a great foot save in a one-on-one situation with Kristjan Asllani in the final minutes.

Inzaghi was sent off near the end with a second yellow card after complaining to officials.

The setback comes before Barcelona visit Real Madrid in the first “clasico” of the season in the Spanish league on Sunday. The two rivals are tied on points at the top, with Barcelona ahead on goal difference.

Topics: Robert Lewandowski champions league Barcelona

Related

Lewandowski strikes against struggling Elche earn Barca top spot
Sport
Lewandowski strikes against struggling Elche earn Barca top spot
Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner
Sport
Bayern beat Lewandowski’s Barca; Liverpool get late winner

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers

Expect World Cup congestion, amid Qatar’s “challenging” four-game daily schedule, say organizers
  • “Having four matches in a day is a challenge, in a city like Doha,” said Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi
  • Games will take place at eight stadiums all located within 40 kilometers of central Doha
Updated 12 October 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Officials are expecting congested roads during the World Cup and warn that managing four soccer games a day in Doha will be a challenge, tournament organizers said on Wednesday.
A central innovation organizers promised for Qatar’s World Cup is that fans can take in multiple matches in a single day in the smallest country to host the global showpiece event, which kicks off on Nov. 20.
Qatar is expecting an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors during the month-long tournament, more than a third of the Gulf Arab state’s population of about 3 million.
“Having four matches in a day is a challenge, in a city like Doha ... of course we are expecting to have congestion on the streets,” said Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, mobility director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Qatar’s tournament organizers.
“Therefore, we are here today ... to give notices and warn fans to follow certain rules.”
To reduce congestion, Al-Mawlawi urged fans to travel early to matches with multiple people in the same car. Additionally, Qatar has ordered schools to close and 80 percent of government employees to work from home. It has banned certain vehicles from central Doha.
Games will take place at eight stadiums all located within 40 kilometers of central Doha. During the first two weeks of the tournament there will be four matches each day, with kickoffs scheduled between 1300 and 2200 local time.
The Hayya card, Qatar’s mandatory fan ID, will give fans free access to the metro system, which links the city’s two airports with five stadiums.
During the tournament, the metro will boost operations, laying on 110 trains instead of the usual 75 that will stop every 165 seconds, 21 hours per day, said Abdulla Saif Al-Sulaiti, Chief of Service Delivery at metro operator Qatar Rail.
Qatar will operate more than 3,100 busses during the tournament, nearly quadrupling the number of buses in the country, which is approximately the size of Jamaica. Additionally, 3,000 taxis and 11,500 Ubers will be available.

Topics: Doha 2022 Qatar World Cup

Related

Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup
Business & Economy
Flight bookings to Qatar boom for World Cup
Special Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region
Sport
Why World Cup Qatar 2022 will be a win for the entire Gulf region

Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs

Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs
Updated 12 October 2022
AFP

Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs

Club Brugge earn Atletico draw to reach Champions League knock-outs
  • The Belgian side are guaranteed to progress from Group B after keeping Diego Simeone’s side at bay in Madrid
  • Brugge stunned Atletico last week at home with a 2-0 win
Updated 12 October 2022
AFP

MADRID: Surprise package Club Brugge booked their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.
The Belgian side are guaranteed to progress from Group B after keeping Diego Simeone’s side at bay in Madrid, and finished the game with 10 men after Kamal Sowah was sent off in the final stages.
Brugge stunned Atletico last week at home with a 2-0 win and although they dropped their first points of the competition at the Metropolitano, still secured qualification for the knock-out rounds.
Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet made a series of impressive saves to deny the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa, frustrating the Spanish side, who are on four points from four games, six behind Group C leaders Brugge.
The visitors had the better of the opening stages, with Ferran Jutgla, who shone last week against Atletico, going close.
However, Simeone’s side wrestled their way into the game and Mignolet denied Griezmann at the other end.
Saul Niguez had a goal ruled out for offside against Correa in the build-up, and the Argentine soon fired narrowly wide himself, as Atletico began to dominate.
Brugge thought they had earned a penalty at the end of the first half, but the decision was overturned by VAR, with Tajon Buchanan appearing to step on Nahuel Molina, rather than the reverse.
Correa struck shortly after the interval, but he was offside too, and it was stricken from the records. Brugge’s task of holding on for the point was made harder in the final stages when Sowah was shown a second yellow card for kicking the ball away.
Atletico substitute Joao Felix threw his bib away angrily toward the end of the game when it became apparent Simeone was not planning to bring him on, as tempers frayed.
Correa might have won Atletico the game at the death but Mignolet made another fine save to deny him.
Bayer Leverkusen host Porto in the other Group B game later Wednesday.

Topics: Club Brugge Atletico Madrid champions league

Related

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
Sport
Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
Leipzig beats Celtic 3-1 for 1st win in Champions League
Sport
Leipzig beats Celtic 3-1 for 1st win in Champions League

Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League

Ronaldo set to feature again in Europa League
  • With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford
  • The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag
Updated 12 October 2022
AP

DUBAI: Cristiano Ronaldo will look to push Manchester United closer to the knockout stage by helping the English team beat Omonia Nicosia for the second time in a week.
With Anthony Martial injured once again, Ronaldo should start for United at Old Trafford and is pressing a case to get more minutes in the Premier League after scoring the winner against Everton on Sunday for his first open-play goal of the season.
The Portugal forward has been marginalized since the hiring of manager Erik ten Hag, who looks to want more mobility and pressing from his strikers, meaning Ronaldo has mostly been used in Europe so far this season.
United had to come from behind to beat Omonia 2-1 last week to move to six points, three behind Real Sociedad. Sociedad, which host Sheriff Tiraspol, is one of four teams to have opened with three straight wins while Arsenal have won two from two, with their other match having been postponed.
Of those with 100 percent records, Real Betis host Roma, German team Freiburg visit Nantes and Belgian club Union St. Gilloise host Braga.
Arsenal, the Premier League leader, visit Bodø/Glimt in Norway.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
West Ham are eyeing another deep run in continental competition after reaching the Europa League semifinals last season, and can secure qualification from their group with two games to spare if they beat second-place Anderlecht.
West Ham winger Maxwel Cornet remains out with a calf strain and forward Michail Antonio has missed training with a cold. Elsewhere, Villarreal have won all three of their games so far and can extend that perfect start away at Austria Vienna, the last-place team in their group.
Fiorentina’s uneven start has left the Italian team three points behind group leader Istanbul Başakşehir. Next up for Fiorentina is a game at home to Scottish side Hearts. In Group D, Cologne face a potentially tricky away visit to Partizan Belgrade, while Nice plays Czech club Slovácko.

Topics: Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo Europa League

Related

Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff
Sport
Ronaldo nets 1st Europa League goal as United beats Sheriff
Chastened Man United back in Europa League action
Sport
Chastened Man United back in Europa League action

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard names 32-man squad for final stage of World Cup preparations

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard names 32-man squad for final stage of World Cup preparations
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard names 32-man squad for final stage of World Cup preparations

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard names 32-man squad for final stage of World Cup preparations
  • Green Falcons will play five friendly matches during the training camp, from Oct. 17 - Nov. 10, in Abu Dhabi
  • North Macedonia, Albania, Honduras, Iceland and Panama will provide the opposition for Herve Renard’s men
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Herve Renard, coach of the national team of Saudi Arabia, has named the 32-man squad for the third and final stages of the country’s preparations for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Green Falcons will from Oct. 17 set up a training camp in Abu Dhabi, during which they will take part in five friendly fixtures ahead of the start of the tournament on Nov. 20.

These will include matches against North Macedonia at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium on Oct. 22; Albania at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Oct. 26; Honduras at Al-Nahyan Stadium on Oct. 30; Iceland at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Nov. 6; and, finally, Panama at Zayed Sports City Stadium on Nov. 10, after which the final 26-man official squad will fly out to Doha.

The Saudi provisional 32-man squad for the World Cup. (SAFF)

Saudi Arabia’s first match at the World Cup is against Argentina on Nov. 22 at Lusail Iconic Stadium, and they will follow that up by taking on Poland at Education City Stadium on Nov. 26 before completing their Group C schedule with a clash against Mexico on Nov. 30.

The provisional 32-player World Cup squad is comprised of the following: Mohammed Al-Owais, Fawaz Al-Qarni, Mohammed Al-Yami, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Madu, Hassan Tambakti, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Ahmed Bamasoud, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Al-Breik, Riyadh Sharahili, Ali Al-Hassan, Mohammad Kanoo, Abdulelah Al-Malki, Salman Al-Faraj, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Otayf, Sami Al-Najei, Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdulrahman Al-Abboud, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Nawaf Al-Abed, Hattan Bahbri, Ayman Yahya, Haitham Asiri, Abdullah Radeef, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan.

The squad will convene next Monday after the eighth round of the Roshn Saudi League before departing King Khalid International Airport for Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Green Falcons Herve Renard 2022 World Cup

Related

Herve Renard looks to solve World Cup selection issues as Saudi face Ecuador in friendly 
Sport
Herve Renard looks to solve World Cup selection issues as Saudi face Ecuador in friendly 
A goal from Saleh Al-Shehri was enough for Saudi Arabia to complete a perfect week in the AFC Asian World Cup Qualifiers and beat Oman. (AFC/the-afc.com)
Sport
Saudi joy as Green Falcons maintain perfect start to World Cup qualifying, UAE held to draw again

Past Saudi International champions return to Royal Greens for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

Past Saudi International champions return to Royal Greens for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

Past Saudi International champions return to Royal Greens for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah

Past Saudi International champions return to Royal Greens for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
  • Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Graeme McDowell have all tasted success at the Saudi course
  • Dustin Johnson, the newly minted 2022 LIV Golf Individual Champion, won the Saudi International at Royal Greens in 2019 and 2021
Updated 12 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: With 48 of the world’s best golfers set to battle it out at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah presented by Roshn this weekend, three former champions of the Saudi International are aiming to recreate past glory at the famed Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Dustin Johnson, the newly minted 2022 LIV Golf Individual Champion, won the Saudi International on the same course in 2019 and 2021, while Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell claimed victory in 2020 and American star Harold Varner III secured the 2022 title in February this year with a thrilling eagle putt on 18.

All three are part of the field as LIV Golf makes its Middle East debut in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah, from Oct. 14-16.

McDowell, a member of the Cleeks GC team, said: “It’s a really good golf course. The way the wind blows here, you have to hit a lot of different shots. It asks all the questions. You have to put it in the fairway to hit key shots. To me it is a big iron play golf course. You have to control your ball well, and it can really play difficult. I think this wind that blows out of the west, which is left-to-right on 16, is pretty much the prevailing wind here. I think all of us have seen that wind and obviously played well in that wind direction. I’m looking forward to trying that on the weekend here.”

Johnson, captain of the 4 Aces team which leads the standings in the team tournament after four wins in six already this season, added: “Just like Graeme said, I like the way the wind picks up every afternoon. You must hit quality iron shots and you have to drive it well, too. The fairways are pretty narrow, and if you hit it in the rough, it’s really hard to control the golf ball.”

Niblicks GC star Varner said: “It is pretty simple: We like to win. The golf course is great but at the end of the day, you play to win tournaments. You still have to play well for your team to do well. So it’s a lot of fun. All 48 of us, we just want to compete, and the team aspect just makes it more fun.”

Topics: LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Saudi International Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

Related

Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
Sport
Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
LIV Golf set for first ever Middle East event in Jeddah
Sport
LIV Golf set for first ever Middle East event in Jeddah

Latest updates

Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy
DiplomaticQuarter: Spain keen to strengthen strategic partnership with Riyadh, says envoy
Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services
Who’s Who: Mona Alsemayen, country head for Saudi Arabia at Amazon Payment Services
Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
Saudi Heritage Commission registers 101 new historical sites
Filipino expats join forces to keep Saudi Arabia green
Filipino expats join forces to keep Saudi Arabia green

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.