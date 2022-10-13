You are here

  • Home
  • Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri before their Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa on Tuesday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b4mke

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
  • Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club are sticking with Allegri
  • “Allegri is the coach of Juventus and he will remain the coach of Juventus”
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

ROME: All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players.
Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino.
The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian champion, though, seems to be their reliance on an antiquated style of play under their defensive-oriented coach, Massimiliano Allegri.
Yet after a humiliating 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said the club are sticking with Allegri.
“In a situation like this, it’s not about one person,” Agnelli said. “It’s a matter to be dealt with by a whole group. We feel ashamed, we apologize to our fans, because we know they must feel ashamed to walk around right now.
“Allegri is the coach of Juventus and he will remain the coach of Juventus.”
Allegri is in his second stint at Juventus after leading the club to five straight Serie A titles from 2015-19. Last season in his first year back, Allegri barely qualified Juventus for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish. What was more telling, however, were the number of goals scored last term (57) — significantly fewer than champion AC Milan (69), second-placed Inter Milan (84), third-placed Napoli (74) and even fifth-placed Lazio (77).
The trend has continued this season, with Juve’s 12 goals the joint-least among the top eight clubs along with José Mourinho’s Roma.
With Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and, again, Ángel Di María injured, Juventus has struggled to set up Dušan Vlahović at center forward.
Juventus were also held scoreless in a 2-0 defeat at AC Milan last weekend, leaving the Bianconeri in eighth place.
“I feel ashamed for what is happening. I am angry,” Agnelli said. “But I also know that soccer is played with 11 men, you lose and win with 11.”
Allegri’s preferred style of scoring one or two goals and then defending an advantage comes in sharp contrast to the Serie A leader. First-placed Napoli under Luciano Spalletti are scoring by the busload with a free-flowing attacking style.
While second-placed Atalanta haven’t been quite as offensive as in the recent past, they’re still coached by Gian Piero Gasperini, under whom the Bergamo squad produced a whopping 98 goals a couple of years ago.
Third-placed Lazio under Maurizio Sarri prize a quick passing game that has come to be known as “Sarriball.” And fourth-placed Milan under Stefano Pioli also pour forward consistently with their young team always looking for the goal.
Recent coaching changes at other clubs have made immediate impacts, highlighted by Pioli’s hiring at Milan early in the 2019-20 campaign and the appointment of former Juventus player Raffaele Palladino at Monza.
Monza stunned Juventus 1-0 last month in Palladino’s debut to earn Silvio Berlusconi’s club their first ever win in the top division — and are now on a three-game winning streak.
So perhaps Juventus are reluctant to fire Allegri because of his hefty 7 million euro ($6.8 million) salary and four-year contract — especially considering that the club just reported a record financial loss.
“No, no, you are completely off track here,” Agnelli told Sky Italia. “It cannot be the fault of the coach if we don’t win a single tackle on the field.
“Juventus have always evaluated situations at the end of the year. I always struggled to consider a dismissal during a season and I continue to believe that,” Agnelli added. “This is a group of 80-90 people working here and we must rediscover our spirit, allowing the team to put their qualities onto the pitch.”

Topics: Juventus MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI Andrea Agnelli

Related

Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
Sport
Maccabi Haifa win 2-0 to push Juventus to edge of Champions League elimination
Struggling Juventus reports record financial loss
Sport
Struggling Juventus reports record financial loss

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah announce Roshn as new partner
  • Saudi real estate developer to also support charity platform ‘LIV to Give’
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Ahead of LIV Golf’s Middle East debut taking place Oct. 14 to 16 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, the tour has announced a presenting-partner agreement with Roshn, Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer.

The Invitational Series’ seventh event will be named the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah, presented by ROSHN. The tournament will feature the current Open champion, Cameron Smith, and 12 major winners among its 48-man field, including past Saudi International title holders Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III, and Graeme McDowell.

The first-of-its-kind individual and team format series sees the professionals compete in 12 teams of four in a shotgun start, accompanied by on-course music and entertainment.

“The LIV Golf Invitational Series is bringing innovations to golf that are developing the sport for the future. We are proud to be the presenting partner of a marquee event that features the world’s best players competing in the Middle East in front of an international audience,” said David Grover, Roshn’s group CEO.

“Along with showcasing top competition in the series’ regular season finale, it’s an honor to support LIV Golf’s charitable efforts that positively impact tournament host communities around the globe,” said Grover.

In addition to serving as presenting partner, the real estate developer will support the golf organization’s “LIV to Give” platform.

Announced earlier this year, “LIV to Give” supports education and career development, sustainability, and golf programs that create positive change and enhance the well-being of communities. In collaboration with “LIV to Give,” Roshn supports the KAYL Association for Combating Obesity in Saudi Arabia through its community social responsibility program YUHEEK.

Roshn’s presence in sport across Saudi Arabia includes partnerships with the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah, as well as the Saudi Pro League and the Riyadh Marathon.

“We are proud to have Roshn as our presenting partner for the Invitational Series regular-season finale in this monumental year for LIV Golf,” said the organization’s CEO and commissioner Greg Norman. “LIV Golf is excited to bring the world’s top golfers to the Middle East to compete in our innovative format that is changing the game. Golf is a force for good, and our league will continue to create new opportunities for players and fans to enjoy this great sport.”

Topics: golf LIV Golf

Related

Past Saudi International champions return to Royal Greens for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
Sport
Past Saudi International champions return to Royal Greens for LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah
Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes
Sport
Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV Golf Bangkok by three strokes

T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future

T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future
T20 cricket does not depend on spectator attendance for its financial success. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2022
Jon Pike

T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future

T20 cricket takes center stage for the immediate future
  • A raft of tournaments, starting with the men’s ICC T20 World Cup this weekend, are set to take place over the next few months
Updated 13 October 2022
Jon Pike

Suddenly, attention has shifted in both men’s and women’s cricket to T20 cricket and is set to stay there for some months.

Immediate focus is upon preparation for the men’s ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on Oct. 16 in Geelong, Australia. In the meantime, the Asia Women’s T20 Cup is taking place in Bangladesh, with the final scheduled for Oct. 15. Australia’s Big Bash League will run between Dec. 13, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2023. This will be followed by the two new franchise T20 tournaments in the UAE and South Africa, the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Super League, all crammed mainly into January and February 2023.

Asia’s Women’s T20 Cup reached its semifinals stage on Oct. 11, with India, Pakistan, who beat India in the round-robin stage, Sri Lanka and Thailand emerging. It seemed that, despite a brave attempt by the Thailand team to reach the last four, including a victory over Pakistan, it would be edged out on net run rate by Bangladesh.

However, because of rain, no play was possible in Bangladesh’s final match against the UAE. This meant that, dramatically, Thailand ended in fourth place, instead of the host nation. Thailand will face India, who dismissed them for only 37 in the group stage match, hoping to avoid another low score. The UAE secured only one victory, over Malaysia, which lost all of its matches.

Meanwhile, in Australia, the UAE men’s team will compete in the Group Qualifying stage for the T20 Men’s World Cup, playing against Sri Lanka, Namibia and the Netherlands. A second group comprises the West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe. The top two teams in each group will join the eight automatic qualifiers in the Super12 stage, starting on Oct. 22, culminating in the final on Nov. 13. Prize money of $5.6 million will be shared amongst participating teams, with $1.6 million going to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up.

In the buildup to the tournament, a plethora of matches are being played in preparation to fine-tune both form and selection. Each of the teams involved in the group qualifying stage played matches in Melbourne between Oct. 10 and 13 against teams in the other qualifying group. Those teams which automatically qualified are testing themselves against each other in Canberra, Brisbane, Perth and Christchurch.

The number of T20 matches which have already been played this month, the number due to be played up to mid-November and those which will be played between mid-December — after a break for the FIFA World Cup — and the end of May 2023, has all the appearance of being a surfeit. It should not be forgotten that the last men’s T20 World Cup Final was held as recently as Nov. 14, 2021, having been delayed from 2020.

T20 cricket does not depend on spectator attendance for its financial success. As reported in previous columns, the Indian Premier League will garner a colossal $6.2 billion in media rights for its 2023-2027 cycle. At e-auction, last June, these were split almost equally between TV and digital rights, with Disney Star retaining TV rights.

Late in August, the International Cricket Council (ICC) held its auction for TV and digital broadcasting rights of ICC men’s and women’s events on the Indian subcontinent. Disney Star was the preferred bidder for a four-year cycle of 2024 to 2027, beating bids from Viacom18, Sony and Zee. A base price of $1.44 billion had been placed by the ICC for a four-year deal. It is understood that this was substantially exceeded, perhaps by more than double.

In reaffirming its holding of IPL TV rights and ICC TV and digital rights, Disney Star has established itself as the premier media channel for cricket in India. It also has digital rights with Cricket Australia between 2023 and 2031 and with Cricket South Africa to 2023-24. This dominant position will be on show for the upcoming T20 World Cup, as the Star Network has television rights in India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Viewing in Pakistan will be via the Pakistan Television Corporation and ARY Digital Networks, whilst Gazi TV and Rabbithole will telecast and live stream matches in Bangladesh. Sky Sports will televise and stream games in the UK, with Fox Sports, Channel Nine and Kayo showing matches in Australia. The Times Internet-owned Willow TV will show the matches in US, targeting diaspora from the Indian subcontinent. Given that the 2024 T20 World Cup will be hosted in the West Indies, media companies are eager to build this market in advance. This strategy will bear even more benefits should the ICC be successful in its bid to have cricket included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The huge investments which will be made into T20 franchises and ICC marquee events between 2023-4 and 2027 by media companies demand a return on that investment. This is generated by subscribers and advertisers. As an example, the video content streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar had 58.4 million subscribers in India and Southeast Asia midway through 2022. This was an increase from 45 million at the same point in 2021, 8 million having been added in the second quarter of 2022, when the IPL was played. A subscription for an annual premium account in India is $18, so more than $1 billion could be generated each year from this source alone. The Indian market is viewed by media companies as one that will continue to grow, with Disney forecasting 80 million subscribers by 2025 for Hotstar.

By June 2023, the effects of multiple T20 tournaments should be apparent. Apart from a spotlight on winning teams and most valuable players, the attention of investors and organizers will focus on viewing numbers. These will determine marketing and communication strategies during the cycle to 2027 and the appetite for engagement thereafter. Currently, there seems to be no end to this appetite, but fashions and customer tastes can reach saturation point. The coming five years will determine cricket’s next evolutionary stage.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Why nations struggle for sustained dominance across cricket’s different formats
Sport
Why nations struggle for sustained dominance across cricket’s different formats
A tale of two creases as latest revisions to Laws of Cricket come into effect
Sport
A tale of two creases as latest revisions to Laws of Cricket come into effect

Who’s going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?

Who’s going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Who’s going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?

Who’s going to be a Tough Mudder in Riyadh?
  • Saudi Sports for All event takes place on Nov. 25 at Dirab Golf & Country Club and is open to all ages
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation is set to host Tough Mudder Riyadh, the ultimate mud and obstacle course, on Nov. 25 at Dirab Golf & Country Club.

Open to people of all ages, Tough Mudder is designed to empower people to overcome challenges and develop better teamwork skills. Adult participants can take on a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer course over 21 obstacles. Kids under 13 can compete in the Mini Mudder, a 1.5-kilometer course with eight obstacles.

The launch of Tough Mudder Riyadh is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Quality of Life Program goals. It hopes to inspire Saudi citizens and residents to safeguard their health and wellness by getting involved in more physical and fitness-focused activities.

The event is part of the SFA’s mission to raise physical activity levels in the Kingdom to 40 percent through the provision of resources, experiences and facilities. It builds on the international success of the Tough Mudder series.

Topics: Saudi sport Saudi Sports for All Federation

Related

Saudi Sports for All Federation launches second edition of ‘Active’ campaign across the Kingdom
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches second edition of ‘Active’ campaign across the Kingdom
Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Gulf Health Council to promote physical activity in Kingdom
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation partners with Gulf Health Council to promote physical activity in Kingdom

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running

Formula E delivers record-breaking global TV audience for second season running
  • Season 8 cumulative audience rises 20% year-on-year to 381 million
Updated 13 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has grown its cumulative audience for season 8 beyond the record-breaking levels achieved the previous year, which has been attributed to the four-way battle for the championship, a new qualifying format and a return to racing in Asia.

The new qualifying format saw all 22 drivers compete in two groups with the top four in each going into a head-to-head knockout “Duels” tournament. A first for world motorsport and a popular innovation for fans, the cumulative audience for qualifying increased 49 percent compared to audiences for the traditional fastest-lap format in Season 7.

The biggest-ever Formula E championship calendar of 16 races in 10 world cities included a return to Asia with successful debuts in Jakarta, Indonesia, and a double-header in Seoul, South Korea, to close Season 8. The Jakarta contest in June was the first in Asia since 2019 and the most-watched in the championship’s 100-race history with a cumulative audience of 27.6 million in Indonesia.

Live viewers made up the majority of Formula E’s audience for the first time in Season 7 and that trend continued in Season 8 with a 10 percent increase in live audiences year-on-year to 216 million, part of a 20 percent growth in total cumulative audience to 381 million.

Total viewing hours for Season 8 races increased by 58 percent compared to Season 7 and the championship enjoyed a 28 percent year-on-year increase in the average viewing duration per live race.

Across Formula E’s social and digital channels there were significant gains in video views (up 165 percent from Season 7) and engagements (up 49 percent) as a new social media content strategy came into effect.

Jamie Reigle, chief executive officer, Formula E, said: “The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is building a passionate global fanbase, establishing itself as an appointment-to-view, premium live sport. Millions more fans tuned in to watch last season than ever before thanks to consistent scheduling, improved broadcast presentation and sporting innovations like our game-changing qualifying format. The championship went down to the wire in Seoul with four drivers vying for the title and Stoffel Vandoorne emerging as world champion.”

“We thank our global network of committed broadcast partners for their contribution to delivering a record-breaking Season 8. We will work together to build on our momentum and reinforce Formula E’s emergence as a mainstream sport for the next generation.”

The new Gen3 race car was unveiled earlier this year in Monaco as the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric contest car ever built. It will debut on Jan. 14, 2023, in Mexico City at the start of Season 9, followed by rounds two and three in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Jan. 27 and 28.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E

Related

Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9
Sport
Monaco Sports Group announces name change ahead of Formula E Season 9
New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne credits Diriyah E-Prix for kick-starting triumphant season
Sport
New Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne credits Diriyah E-Prix for kick-starting triumphant season

Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7

Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7
Updated 13 October 2022
Khaled Alarafah

Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7

Al-Nassr’s Al-Najei voted star of Roshn Saudi League’s Matchday 7
  • Saudi forward, 25, earned the round’s top rating for his performance in 4-1 win over Al-Adalah
Updated 13 October 2022
Khaled Alarafah

Sami Al-Najei of Al-Nassr has been voted the Roshn Saudi League Player of Matchday 7 by statistical website SofaScore after his performance in the 4-1 win over Al-Adalah this week.

The 25-year-old Saudi striker was given a rating of nine out of 10 after assisting with two goals, having 63 successful touches of the ball and registering a passing accuracy of 85 percent in Tuesday’s match.

Roshn Saudi League team of Round 7 as voted by SofaScore. (SofaScore)

The full team of the week includes goalkeeper Paulo Victor of Al-Ettifaq; defenders Alberto Botia (Al-Wehda), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Marwane Saadane (Al-Fateh); midfielders Hamed Al-Ghamdi (Al-Ettifaq), Bruno Henrique (Al-Ittihad), Ayman Yahya (Al-Nassr), Christian Cueva (Al-Fateh), Andre Carrillo (Al-Hilal) and Al-Najei; and in attack Firas Al-Buraikan (Al-Fateh).

The eighth round of matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The Roshn Saudi League then takes an extended break for the World Cup preparations and campaign of the Kingdom’s national team, who will head out for a training camp in the UAE on Oct. 17 before commencing their Qatar 2022 fixture on Nov. 22 against Argentina.

Topics: sports Saudi Arabia football

Related

Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick
Sport
Mo Salah scores fastest-ever Champions League hat trick
Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
Sport
Robert Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League

Latest updates

TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
TASI falls as Saudi inflation hit 15-month high: Closing bell
ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
ICT firm Perfect Presentation seeks to raise $1bn from Saudi IPO
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Cologne’s mega mosque to start calling Muslims to prayer
Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets
Qatar’s emir, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict’s impact on energy markets

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.