MENA Project Tracker—Spanish firm bids low for Abu Dhabi’s water project; ADNOC Drilling secures $980m contract

RIYADH: Spain’s GS Inima has submitted a bid for the contract to develop Abu Dhabi’s next independent water project in Shuweihat, according to MEED.

The company, specialized in environmental activities, has offered $56.43 a cubic meter for the contract.

Shuweihat 4 is a seawater reverse osmosis plant with a design capacity of 70 million imperial gallons a day.

The other bidders include Spain’s Acciona, which offered $57.87 a cubic meter, and France’s Engie, which offered $66.49 a cubic meter for the contract.

ADNOC Drilling secures $980m contract

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. awarded a contract worth $980 million to ADNOC Drilling to hire two jack-up offshore rigs, the company said on Thursday.

The award will support the expansion of ADNOC’s production capacity as it responds to the growing global demand for lower carbon-intensity oil and gas, the company added.

ADNOC’s offshore operations are supporting the company’s goal to increase production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, ADNOC said.

ADNOC Drilling is critical to delivering on ADNOC’s strategic objectives, the statement added.

Including the contract announced on Thursday, ADNOC Drilling’s awards from ADNOC Offshore in 2022 stand at $5.95 billion.

Logistics center

Dubai South — aviation, logistics and real estate developer — has announced that Germany’s DB Schenker launched its third logistics center in the Logistics District.

The third facility offers a total space of 90,000 Euro-pallets to provide warehousing solutions for different industries, according to Trade Arabia.

It also has a 5,000 sq.m. mezzanine floor designed for various value-added service activities.