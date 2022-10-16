You are here

Iraq's triumph at 2007 Asian Cup remains the greatest of underdog stories

Iraq’s triumph at 2007 Asian Cup remains the greatest of underdog stories
Iraq’s national football team members pose with their winning trophy at the end of the final match of the Asian Football Cup 2007. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2022
HASSANIN MUBARAK

Iraq’s triumph at 2007 Asian Cup remains the greatest of underdog stories

Iraq’s triumph at 2007 Asian Cup remains the greatest of underdog stories
  • Author of ‘Far from War and Politics: The story of Iraq’s 2007 Asian Cup victory’ writes for Arab News on the book’s origin story
Updated 16 October 2022
HASSANIN MUBARAK

During the COVID-19 lockdown, I sat down to write a book on the history of Iraqi football.

Actually, it was three books.

The result was the trilogy of “Birth of the Lions of Mesopotamia: The early years of football in Iraq” (2020); “Lions of Mesopotamia: Iraqi football in the two Republics Vol. I” (2021); and “Lions of Mesopotamia: Iraqi football in the two Republics Vol. II” (2021).

On Oct. 2, exactly two years to the day since I had published my first book, I released my fourth book, “Far from War and Politics: The story of Iraq’s 2007 Asian Cup victory.”

Even as I was editing my second and third books, the idea of writing a book on the 2007 Asian Cup triumph had always been at the back of my mind, being as it was one of Iraq’s greatest sporting accomplishments.

These days, when people speak of Iraqi football, that astonishing achievement is the first thing that crops up.

In 2018, when I first started researching my book on the first Iraqi team of 1951, I asked respected Asian football journalist John Duerden if he thought of any publisher who would be interested in it. He suggested starting with “the Saddam era, the 2007 Asian Cup win and the issues following the invasion,” and then including details on the 1951 Iraqi team as historical background.

Four years on, and this is more or less what I have finished with. The story of 2007 is one that inspires.

Six months after speaking to Duerden, I met with Hassanane Balal of the Iraq Football Podcast, and former US Army sergeant-turned-journalist Adam Linehan at an Iraqi restaurant in London to discuss the 2007 Asian Cup and the stories behind the tournament.

Linehan, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq as an army medic, had been intrigued by the story of Iraq’s victory in Jakarta and was determined to make a documentary on the subject, which I became involved in and which is set to be released in the near future.

Iraq’s 2007 Asian Cup victory is the ultimate sporting underdog story — a tale of a football team from a war-torn nation winning against all odds.

But there is more to it than that.

The world only sat up and took notice of that Iraqi side after they beat South Korea on penalties in the semifinals, but the team’s story was multi-faceted and had begun many years earlier.

The seeds of the “Lions of Mesopotamia” were sown in 1998, during Saddam Hussein’s reign, as an under-17 side, and their road to that final in 2007 was full of obstacles. The players had to endure the challenges of representing the national team at international level and the greater hardships of the subsequent US occupation that had turned their lives upside down.

On the eve of the finals, the Iraqi FA appointed a new coach in Brazilian Jorvan Vieira, who no one had ever heard of before, after the team’s coach was sacked and three players suspended following a controversial match-fixing scandal during the Gulf Cup four months earlier.

The book goes into detail on how the team developed, and the stories and incidents that accompanied them before, during and after the 2007 Asian Cup.

I look at the era of Saddam, his son Uday and how he first got involved in football, and what happened to football in Iraq after the 2003 war. There are funny stories, controversies, tales of bribery, the Iraqi Balotelli and a lot more which I think people will find interesting, giving them an added layer to the victory in 2007.

I also wanted to document the stories of the players, from the likes of Nour Sabri and Nashat Akram, to Hawar Mohammed and former Iraqi Army conscript Younis Mahmoud. Collectively they would become the first Iraqi team known as the “Lions of Mesopotamia,” having achieved an unlikely triumph during one of Iraq’s most turbulent periods, uniting the nation along the way.

This book was different from the other three, primarily because the 2007 Asian Cup is still a vivid, somewhat recent memory, and having lived through it myself, it was easier to recall certain incidents and events. I could also go back to notes I had jotted down when the tournament took place 15 years ago, compared to the first three books which were set 70 years ago.

A decade and half on, the victory in 2007 remains an incredible story.

It is hard to convey just how divided the Iraqi team was only two days before the opening game. I wrote a whole chapter on what happened and it still continues to amaze me how the players, the coach and the FA turned it around.

The book is 536 pages long, but I wanted it to start at the very beginning when the team was first formed, and end after what became known as the “Miracle in Jakarta,” and I think people will understand why.

It signifies the end of one cycle and gives the complete story of the 2007 Asian Cup triumph and the Iraqi team, both an important part of Iraq’s football history and that of the country and its people as a whole.

Topics: Asian Cup football Iraq

Newcastle find positives in dull 0-0 draw with Manchester United

Newcastle find positives in dull 0-0 draw with Manchester United
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle find positives in dull 0-0 draw with Manchester United

Newcastle find positives in dull 0-0 draw with Manchester United
  • Eddie Howe’s Magpies frustrated the life out of United
  • Resurgent Everton, under Frank Lampard, go to Newcastle in three days
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

MANCHESTER: It was dull, dour and dreary at Old Trafford — but just what the doctor ordered for Newcastle United.
This was billed as one of the more watchable Premier League encounters on a busy Sunday, pitching 5th against 6th, with two of the form outfits in the top flight doing battle.
It turned out to be no advert for football as Eddie Howe’s Magpies frustrated the life out of Manchester United in a 0-0 stalemate, restricting the home side to just speculative efforts and a smattering of late openings to dent the Red Devils’ top four ambitions, and strengthen their own European dreams.
Newcastle made just the one change from the side who strode to consecutive 4-1 and 5-1 victories against Fulham and Brentford, with Joelinton restored to the team in place of Joe Willock, who can count himself unlucky to miss out given his recent form.
Lively and end-to-end, the opening exchanges lived up to this game’s impressive billing as both sides looked to exploit opposition weaknesses down the flanks.
Fred saw one skew wide from the edge of the area before a contentious call at the other end left striker Callum Wilson perplexed and in a crumpled heap in the Old Trafford area.
Raphael Varane’s outstretched leg put the former Bournemouth man down but referee Craig Pawson was unmoved, somehow.
Newcastle kept their foot on the pedal and had three chances in quick succession to take the lead, all of which fell to their Brazilian midfield duet of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. The former will be kicking himself how he didn’t make the most of a quickfire double chance.
When a Kieran Trippier free-kick was blocked by the Red Devils’ wall, Joelinton won a header when the ball was recycled, looping one off the bar. The rebound came right back to him and with the goal gaping, he nodded on to the post.
Despite not having scored from one yet this season, Newcastle’s set piece delivery has been second-to-none — and that rich vein kept flowing in the North West, as a Trippier corner set-piece was flicked on at the front post by Sven Botman, only for Bruno to miss the opportunity to turn home as it skidded across goal.
At the other end, Man United attacks were fleeting and infrequent as Newcastle kept the home side at arms length, largely.
Nick Pope did have to be on his toes to deny Antony on the break, but aside from that, Newcastle went in level at the break, but with a sense of a missed opportunity.
Another sluggish start to the second half saw Newcastle on top and within inches of netting an opener. This time Wilson worked an angle for himself in the area but his left-footed drive at goal went wide of David De Gea’s post.
Having been criticized in some quarters this season for his lack of goals and leadership, Cristiano Ronaldo did little to quieten that noise with a ineffective show, although he was clipped in the area by Trippier but again, having set the bar high when it came to contact in the area, Pawson wasn’t in the mood to blow for an infringement.
While Newcastle shaded the first 45, it was the hosts who could stake a claim to have done so in the second.
However, for all their possession — they limited the Magpies to nothing more than hit and hope balls forward — Erik ten Hag’s outfit found it tough to unlock the door.
They almost did after four minutes of five added when a deep, searching ball into the area found substitute Marcus Rashford, who, having ghosted away from Botman, headed wide from six yards.
Another point to add to the 14 others picked up in the opening 10 games, making it five games unbeaten in the top flight.
While things are very tight in the Premier League, with just five games to the split for the World Cup, Newcastle find themselves sixth in the table — and if you’d offered that to any fan at the start of the season, they’d definitely have taken it.
Momentum very much feels like it is with Newcastle at this moment, and Howe will hope his side carry on their impressive performances in just three days when resurgent Everton, under Frank Lampard, come to Tyneside.

To do so, however, they’ll have to rekindle some of that Fulham and Brentford fluency, although adding a defensively solid and resolute facet to their game is far from unwelcomed. A point tinged with some disappointment it wasn’t three, shows just how far this Newcastle side have come, in such a short space of time.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Manchester United Premier league

Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions

Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions

Taibah University crowned women’s university basketball champions
  • The Madinah-based Taibah University side was victorious against King Abdulaziz University
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Taibah University women’s basketball team on Saturday were crowned champions of the 2022 Saudi Universities Sports Federation (SUSF) title.

The Madinah-based Taibah University side was victorious against King Abdulaziz University on a four-point difference in the final match with a 46-42 score.

The tournament matches took place over the course of three days, and were hosted by the University of Business and Technology and Effat University in Jeddah.

The Taibah University side were handed their winner’s medals by Dr. Muzna Al-Marzouqi, advisor to SUSF; Dr. Amani Ghandoura, dean of student affairs at Effat University; and Lina Al-Maeena, adviser to University of Business and Technology sports affairs.

The 16 participating universities competed in four groups. The first included Effat University, Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Dar Al-Hekma University and Jeddah International College.

Heading the second group was Taibah University, as well as University of Prince Mugrin, University of Hail and University of Tabuk.

The third group featured King Saud University, Umm Al-Qura University, University of Jeddah and Yanbu University College, while the fourth group saw competitions between the University of Business and Technology, King Abdulaziz University, Princess Noura University and Al-Faisal University.

Al-Maeena praised the level of skill at the tournament held under the SUSF, stressing that the competition revealed Saudi talent capable of representing the country in upcoming events.

She added that the event’s popularity and enthusiasm of the players will encourage more women university students to take up sports.

Al-Maeena welcomed cooperation between the SUSF and the Saudi Basketball Federation, stressing the University of Business and Technology’s readiness to host tournaments using its women’s sports infrastructure. She also highlighted the university’s desire to achieve Saudi national goals in providing women with the opportunity to represent their country at national, regional and global events.

SUSF Secretary-General Dr. Abdulelah Al-Salali congratulated the winning team and the runners-up for their performances and thanked all 16 universities for their presence. He hailed the efforts by the University of Business and Technology to host the tournament and the event’s success in providing an ideal atmosphere for sports competition between the universities.

Topics: basketball Saudi Arabia Taibah University

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej

Roshn Saudi League leaders Al-Shabab maintain flying start to season with 4-0 win over Al-Khaleej
  • Champions Al-Hilal win dramatic encounter against Al-Tai to go second for the time being
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Al-Shabab defeated Al-Khaleej 4-0 on Saturday night to maintain their flying start to the Roshn Saudi League season, which has seen them top the table with seven wins and a draw from eight matches.

Their only dropped points of the season so far came last week in the 1-1 draw against champions Al-Hilal, who themselves were involved in a dramatic 3-2 win over Al-Tai on Saturday.

Al-Shabab’s goals came from Carlos Carvalho after only seven minutes, Cristian Guanca (62), Aaron Boupendza (87) and Hattan Bahebri in stoppage time at the end of the match.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal came close to dropping more points after letting slip of a two-goal lead at Al-Tai, only for Ali Al-Bulaihi to score in the 89th minute to secure the 3-2 win.

The visitors had gone 2-0 up through Odion Igahlo’s 39th-minute goal and Michael’s strike five minutes after the break.

But Al-Tai came storming back with goals from Guy Mbenza (57) and Amir Sayoud (70), before the late twist denied them a point.

Ahead of the rest of the eighth round of matches, Al-Shabab top the table with 22 points with Al-Hilal second on 17, though the champions can be overtaken by Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and even Al-Taawoun, who all play tonight.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League al shabab Saudi sport Saudi football

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York

Lexi Thompson wins individual title at Aramco Team Series in New York
  • The 27-year-old held off Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda to claim first win since 2019
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: American star Lexi Thompson is back in the winner’s circle after holding her nerve to take the individual title at the Aramco Team Series — New York.

The Ladies European Tour win at Trump Golf Links Ferry Point marks the 27-year-old World No. 4’s first title since the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2019.

In bright and breezy conditions in New York, Thompson held off the challenge from world No. 6 Brooke Henderson and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom on Saturday with a final round of 69 to finish three shots clear on eleven-under-par.

Starting the final round two shots clear, Thompson took advantage of an early Korda bogey to birdie her first hole and build an early cushion that she maintained all day. Thompson’s putter remained hot all week and four birdies on the friendlier back nine eased her away from a chasing pack.

“I came into today just the way I played yesterday, just playing aggressive golf, and being kind of fiery,” she said.

“I hit a great shot on No. 1 to like six, seven feet and made it, and I wanted to play fearless golf and not play away from pins by any means and commit to my shots. I hit some really good ones and I hit some iffy ones but with this wind and everything, you have to take the bad ones as best you can.”

Thompson’s win, with her brother on her bag this week, comes off the back off several Top 10s this year with the hard work away from the course paying off for the Floridian.

“I’ve been working extremely hard on my game. I felt like it was a matter of time but just wanted to play golf and put myself in contention in the final rounds and learn from the losses that I had and what I needed to work on, which I brought into today.”

Brooke Henderson, making her Aramco Team Series debut, found her best form of the week in the final round to make a late charge with a flurry of late birdies on the back nine in conditions that suited the supreme ball-striker. The Canadian carded a round of 68 for a tie of second on eight-under-par with Sagstrom.

“I feel like I was just trying to make some birdies and climb as much as I could,” said the two-time major winner.

“I was happy to shoot 4-under out there in the wind. I feel like my game is in a good spot, which is exciting leading into the rest of the LPGA season in a few weeks, and hopefully I can finish strong because it’s been a really fun year.”

Nelly Korda was bidding for back-to-back Aramco Team Series wins but three bogeys on her front nine stalled her progress. The World No. 4 unsurprisingly battled back, coming home in 33 shots with three birdies for a round of 72 and fourth place (-7).

“It was very frustrating start to the day — very odd on the front nine, said Korda. “I just didn’t feel like myself. But then got it going on the back nine and I finished strong. It was a good confidence boost. It’s really nice to see Lexi win and it’s really good for golf for her to win as well. She played really solid golf and she’s been playing really solid golf this year. It was just around the corner,” she said.

Madelene Sagstrom was frustrated to not get over the line today but admitted it was nice to be back in contention in a big tournament playing alongside Thompson and Korda in the final group.

“We all come out here to try and win,” she said. “That’s what the mindset was coming in for the week. I haven’t really been in this kind of situation for a while, so it’s nice to be back. I think every time we play with top players, it makes you a little better. Playing with them and being comfortable and being in that situation is always good.”

The Aramco Team Series reaches its 2022 climax next month for the final event of the year in Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

Topics: Aramco team Series

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge

UAE’s Thani Al-Qemzi takes pole with record-breaking charge
  • Veteran Team Abu Dhabi star grabs the advantage in Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna
Updated 16 October 2022
Arab News

OLBIA: Team Abu Dhabi’s Thani Al-Qemzi secured pole position for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix of Regione Sardegna to boost his challenge for a first drivers’ title in the UIM F1H2O World Championship.

The veteran Emirati driver, who has been attempting to win the F1H2O crown since 2020, dominated today’s qualifying program to grab the initiative for tomorrow afternoon’s fourth round of the championship in the historic Sardinian coastal city of Olbia.

Lying second in the series, Al-Qemzi goes into the race with an ideal chance to reduce the 17-point lead held by his Abu Dhabi team-mate, Shaun Torrente, who qualified in third position, just adrift of young Italian Alberto Comparato.

It was a brilliant performance from Al-Qemzi, who set the fastest time to reach the six-boat qualifying shoot-out, and then produced a record-breaking sub 30 second lap to clinch pole position.

A win on Sunday would give him a huge amount of momentum to carry into the two remaining Grand Prix to follow in Sharjah in December.

Two victories and a third place in the first three rounds had given Torrente his best ever start to a F1H2O season, and he was understandably upbeat on his arrival in Olbia.

Looking to extend his advantage over Al-Qemzi, and defending world champion Jonas Andersson in third place, the American began the weekend by setting the fastest lap in Friday afternoon’s extra free practice session.

The session was cut short, however, when Sharjah Team‘s Sami Selio, still without a point after a series of setbacks this season, hit a submerged rock, damaging his boat’s gear case and propeller.

Officials responded by making modifications to the race course, and Comparato was fastest in this morning’s free practice, with Al-Qemzi and Torrente setting the next two best-lap times to underline Team Abu Dhabi’s readiness for qualifying.

This afternoon’s opening qualifying phase was split into two groups, and the first session was yellow-flagged when Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen, winner of the previous round in San Nazzaro, spun out dramatically, ending his bid to reach the shoot-out.

Starting in the second group, Al-Qemzi produced a brilliant late lap to set the fastest time, edging out Andersson, the driver who beat him to last year’s world title by a single point. Torrente went through with the fourth-best time.

2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship leading positions:

1. Shaun Torrente (US) 52pts

2. Thani Al-Qemzi (UAE) 35pts

3. Jonas Andersson (SWE) 31pts

4. Ferdinand Zandbergen (NED) 27pts

5. Peter Morin (FRA) 21pts

6. Alec Weckstrom (FIN) 21pts

Topics: Team Abu Dhabi Motorsports

