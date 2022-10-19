Run Jeddah, run! City to hold winter half-marathon in December

JEDDAH: There is still time to get in shape ... The Saudi Sports for All Federation has set Dec. 10 as the date for the Jeddah Half-Marathon, with categories for all abilities and ages.
The federation said the date will mean cooler conditions on the day, plus an easier time training before the event.
Jeddah’s event has three categories: A 21 km race for experienced runners, a 10 km race for those 17 years and above and a 4 km fun run for children and beginners.
Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director of the Saudi Sports For All Federation, said: “We always aim to create an inclusive, community-focused event that is accessible to all.
“This year, our goal is to ensure the well-being of all the participants while providing them and spectators an even more enjoyable family-friendly experience.”
The federation said training programs will be announced on its marathon website and social media platforms.
A “marathon village” will also open a day before the main event, boasting fun-themed activities and experiences including live entertainment, food trucks and fitness classes.
The Jeddah Half-Marathon is being organized in partnership with the Ministry of Sport and Quality of Life Program, in line with Vision 2030’s aim to offer a diverse range of sporting activities and encourage Saudis to take more exercise.
Earlier this year, the Kingdom’s first full marathon in Riyadh attracted more than 10,000 participants, including international runners.
MAKKAH: The government has begun to provide Saudi women with funding to secure their own boats and training to operate tourism businesses in the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.
The Border Training Guard Program in Yanbu with the support of several government departments issued marine driving licenses to 11 Saudi women recently. An organization named “Riyada” is also supporting the program by providing loans to enable women to own boats.
Hamed Al-Juhani, president of the board of directors of the Yanbu Cooperative Society for Fishermen, said that specialists were assigned to train women in navigating a boat. In addition, tourism professionals have helped prepare intensive 10-day practical and five-day theoretical training programs.
“We have hired experienced leaders in boat driving, fishing, and going on trips, who know all the tourism areas in Yanbu by heart,” he said. The course covers navigation, safety and other aspects of a marine-focused business.
Al-Juhani said his organization was committed to providing young women the opportunity to develop entrepreneurial skills, as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
“There are now more than 100 women wishing to join the course, and our specialized training cadre are 100 percent Saudis.”
Rahma Al-Majnouni, one of the 11 women who obtained a marine driving license from the Yanbu cooperative, said: “The border guards tested our abilities to make sure we deserve our licenses.”
While Al-Majnouni wants to operate trips in her own boat, she is also passionate about teaching others how to navigate marine vessels.
“We will be representing Saudi women and girls in the best way possible, since we were the first to obtain our marine driving licenses. I am keen to actively participate in the achievement of (these) aspects of the program’s vision,” she said.
Safaa Fallata, a certified international diving instructor, who has participated in coral reef farming in the Red Sea, praised the Yanbu cooperative and the government for their support.
May Qandil, another trainee who recently joined the program, said: “I had a passion and love for the sea since early childhood … Women are able to achieve their dreams now and we live in an unprecedented era, where we are empowering women in several fields.”
Qandil encouraged women to participate and benefit from the specialized training courses.
Another successful participant, Malak Al-Juhani, who holds a diving license, said she has “a strong relationship with the sea.” She wants to become an instructor for women and children in Yanbu, considered the capital of diving in the country.
“When the marine driving license program was first announced, I participated without any hesitation whatsoever to invest in my dreams.
“The course had many requirements including swimming, passing the theoretical and practical tests, as well as receiving intensive training provided by a female military cadre.”
Among the skills learnt was how to pilot boats in varying sea conditions, using life jackets, and adhering to other required international standards, said Al-Juhani.
JEDDAH: A book entitled “Traditional Costumes of Saudi Arabia” made its debut on Monday at a ceremony in Jeddah with the attendance of the city’s Mayor Saleh Al-Turki, academics, artists, and others interested in the Kingdom’s cultural history.
Born out of 14 years of collaboration with the Mansoojat Foundation, this book pays homage to Saudi Arabia’s rich textile heritage.
From the Labah Sadr of the Bal Harith tribe (a silver necklace decorated with colored glass beads, often recycled from old car lights) to the resplendent jasmine headdresses worn by people from Jazan, “Traditional Costumes of Saudi Arabia” captures the stunning scope of traditional accessories and garb.
The Mansoojat Foundation is a UK-registered charity founded by a group of Saudi women who share an interest in the traditional attire and heritage of Saudi Arabia.
To make this book possible, Mansoojat collected approximately 1,400 clothing items, many of which required extensive restoration.
“We intend to showcase the costumes of some of Saudi Arabia’s regions, to understand and learn about the different geographical regions, the different tribes and cultures, the layers and intricacies of society, as well as the vibrant and colorful textiles and crafts that are part of Saudi Arabia’s heritage,” said Lamia Al-Ghalib, a member of the Mansoojat Foundation.
“Organizing the book into logical chapters has been a challenge. In some instances, costumes had to be grouped by tribe and in others by geographical location,” she added.
“Classifying and documenting the costumes took us years of studies, research, field trips, and consultations with both academics and local experts. We succeeded in working with specialists for each region because they were obviously familiar with their history, cultures and traditions.”
The book, Al-Ghalib explained, features images of models wearing the outfits in combination with other accessories, which “gives a real-life representation of what these items would have looked like when used and helps bring (them) to life.”
Preserving costumes that are no longer worn and celebrating those that remain at the heart of communities, the book provides valuable insight into the history of Saudi Arabia through the voices of its oldest inhabitants.
The mayor of Jeddah expressed his admiration for the book, its informative contents, and the outstanding work of those who helped realize it.
Meanwhile, Ali Hussein Alireza, managing director of Aston Martin Saudi Arabia, where the ceremony was held, also expressed his happiness in hosting the official launch of the book, telling Arab News that it was vital to preserve the Kingdom’s history.
“Historical preservation is extremely important to Saudi Arabia, and I personally know the efforts these ladies went through to complete this great project,” he said.
“I am so proud of the women involved in writing this book because of the work and dedication that have been put into collecting, restoring, researching, and documenting to keep the old customs of Saudi Arabia alive for new generations,” he added.
The book, which is divided into 20 chapters according to region or tribe, was edited by Al-Ghalib, Alireza, and Richard Wilding.
According to Al-Ghalib, Mansoojat’s mission is to preserve and revive the traditional attire, textiles and embroidery of the Kingdom, to promote and conduct academic research on the history and culture of the region, and to raise public awareness of this unique heritage.
The book is not only a showcase for the Mansoojat Foundation but a window into the culture and society of Saudi Arabia.
JEDDAH: The third Riyadh Season will kick off on Oct. 21 with more than 8,500 activities, under the slogan “Beyond Imagination.”
This year’s event will offer visitors a wide range of entertainment options across 15 zones, each characterized by a variety of activities and events, including stores, cafes, restaurants, games, theaters, and a number of new global experiences.
The zones include: Boulevard World, Boulevard Riyadh City, Winter Wonderland, Al-Murabaa, Sky Riyadh, Via Riyadh, Riyadh Zoo, Little Riyadh, The Groves, Imagination Park, Al-Suwaidi Park, Souq Al-Zel, Qariat Zaman, Fan Festival and Riyadh Front.
The Groves zone will allow visitors to experience living in the North Pole through the ice lounge, which is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and transports people to low temperatures of up to -18 C.
Qariat Zaman will offer visitors an archaeological window into a historical era through its sections: Oldies Theater, Marbles Valley, Backyard Stadium, Meznah’s House, Saudia Channel One, Al-Meydan, and Bazaar.
The area gives visitors a tour of the past and its long-standing customs.
In addition, there are numerous old-style stores, cafes, and restaurants where visitors may learn about historical lifestyles in an exciting setting.
More than 1,300 animals from 190 species will be housed at the Riyadh Zoo zone. Visitors will enjoy watching them and taking pictures, and can also take part in other engaging activities like feeding them and watching entertaining performances.
The Little Riyadh zone, located in the Diplomatic Quarter, features many entertainment events, such as live musical shows, a farmers' market for local products and various workshops. The zone will also include yoga and aerobics sessions.
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund, known as Hadaf, announced that it has supported the employment of 277,000 male and female citizens in private sector institutions from January this year until September.
Hadaf noted that during that same period, SR3.75 billion ($1 billion) was spent on support programs. The fund offers a number of initiatives and programs to support institutions across different sectors and the training, employment and empowerment of citizens.
These programs include Tamheer, an on-the-job training program; the 9/10ths startup accelerator, which provides early-stage mentorship and funding; Wusool, which promotes women’s participation in the workplace through subsidized transportation; the child support program Qurrah; and other initiatives to localize sectors in the labor market.
Last month, Hadaf and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of enhancing cooperation in the area of human resource development, supporting, training and recruiting Saudi women and men.