Riyadh's SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki

Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announced a further string of superstar DJs set to perform at this year’s festival, taking place from Dec. 1-3. (Supplied)
Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announced a further string of superstar DJs set to perform at this year’s festival. (Supplied)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh's SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki
  The event, considered the largest music festival in the region, will be held in Banban
DUBAI: Riyadh’s SOUNDSTORM announced a further string of superstar DJs set to perform at this year’s festival, taking place from Dec. 1-3.

Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Chet Faker, FKJ, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Michael Kiwanuka, Eric Prydz, Hot Since 82, Ricardo Villalobos, Jamie Jones, Zedd and Hardwell will join an already packed line-up of music sensations that was announced earlier today. 

The event, considered the largest music festival in the region, will be held in Banban. 

The lineup of performers also includes DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars, Post Malone, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Carl Cox, Marshmello, Solomun and Wizkid. 

It also features Saudi women DJs including Biirdperson, DJ Cosmicat, Dorar, Kayan and Solskin alongside their peers Dish Dash, Vinylmode and regional star DJ Aseel. 

Talal Al-Bahiti, chief operating officer and head of talent booking at MDLBEAST, said in a statement: “Saudi Arabia’s music scene has been thriving for the past two decades behind closed doors. With every edition of SOUNDSTORM, we further blow these doors wide open. It’s incredibly special to see music lovers enjoy this new reality, in a safe space with the highest standards of music entertainment.

“Talent is at the heart of everything we do at MDLBEAST. As well as bringing superstar global headliners to the Kingdom, it is also essential to us that we center our efforts on showcasing unseen talent from across the region,” he added. 

Organizers revealed that this year’s festival has almost doubled in size with more food and beverage offerings, open seating spaces to relax and parking on site for all general admission ticket holders.

Last year’s event welcomed more than 730,000 attendees.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia SOUNDSTORM Riyadh DJ Tiesto DJ Steve Aoki

DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh's SOUNDSTORM festival 
Lifestyle
DJ Khaled, Bruno Mars to headline Riyadh's SOUNDSTORM festival 
More than half a million people attended the festival, surpassing Tomorrowland — making it the largest music festival in the world. (Supplied)
Lifestyle
Saudi Arabia's MDLBEAST Soundstorm is the region's answer to Tomorrowland

Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel

Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel

Amina Muaddi, Zuhair Murad and Olivier Rousteing among star-studded Fashion Trust Arabia panel
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Fashion Trust Arabia has unveiled its star-studded judging panel for this year’s awards ceremony, to be held in Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 26.

Jordanian Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi, Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad, French designer Olivier Rousteing and Italian designer Pierpaolo Piccioli are among those who will be determining this year’s winners.

 

 

The judges will select six winners across five womenswear-focused categories: Evening Wear, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories (Shoes and Handbags), and Jewellery (Fine & Fashion Jewellery), and the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent Award (Arab Fashion Design Graduate), along with the guest country award.

The distinguished judging panel also includes Ruba Abu-Nimah, creative director of Tiffany & Co.; Yoon Ahn, the designer behind Yoon Ambush; Imran Amed, founder and chief executive of The Business of Fashion; Gherardo Felloni, creative director of Roger Vivier; Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, creative directors of Oscar de la Renta; Camille Miceli, creative director of Pucci and jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, among others.

Topics: Amina Muaddi Zuhair Murad Olivier Rousteing

DC's 'Black Adam' honors character's Arab roots in blockbuster movie

DC's 'Black Adam' honors character's Arab roots in blockbuster movie
Updated 20 October 2022
William Mullally

DC's 'Black Adam' honors character's Arab roots in blockbuster movie

DC's 'Black Adam' honors character's Arab roots in blockbuster movie
  Mo Amer, Dwayne Johnson and producers discuss the long-awaited big-screen debut of titular anti-hero
Updated 20 October 2022
William Mullally

DUBAI: Mo Amer couldn’t sleep. After more than 20 years in show business, the Palestinian-American comedian and actor’s moment had come — he had finally earned the biggest opportunity of his career: a role in the $200 million DC superhero blockbuster film “Black Adam.” 

The next morning, he was filming a scene with one of his childhood heroes, Pierce Brosnan — a former James Bond — and his overwhelming joy ended up netting him four scattered hours of sleep before he rushed to set, running on adrenaline, ready for anything.

Well, anything but the scene itself.

“I was so excited to work with Pierce, I had forgotten to memorize my lines,” Amer says to Arab News with a laugh. 

Sarah Shahi and Mo Amer in ‘Black Adam.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

He wasn’t the only one excited. While “Black Adam” is the start of a bold new future for the DC Extended Universe as it evolves past Batman and Superman and introduces a host of new characters, it’s the result of more than a decade of tireless work, all starting when Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson first expressed his interest in taking on the titular anti-hero, inspired by ancient Egyptian mythology and first appearing in comics in 1945.

“It’s been a long journey, one that has been fueled with passion, with commitment, and with grit,” says Johnson. 

For those that worked alongside Johnson over the course of the journey, including producers Hiram Garcia and Beau Flynn, that made that first day on set, as Johnson walked in wearing the iconic black suit with a gold lightning bolt emblazoned on its chest for the first time, a genuinely emotional one. 

“It felt like a milestone for us. From the initial idea to the lengthy development process, we have worked tirelessly to bring Black Adam to life on the big screen. To see that hard work, culminate in him walking on stage as Black Adam was truly a moment I’ll never forget,” says Garcia. 

“I still get chills thinking about it,” adds Flynn. “What a moment.”

Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone in ‘Black Adam.’ (Warner Bros. Pictures)

While the film positions Johnson as a potential anchor for DC in the way that Robert Downey Jr. was for the first decade of Marvel, it also introduces a group of characters who also debuted back in the ‘Golden Age’ of comic books of the 1940s — the Justice Society of America — all of whom the film sets up for adventures of their own.

“There are many paths we’ve identified that we can go with these characters,” says Flynn, “Including Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). Not to mention how many characters and worlds Black Adam touches.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Black Adam (@blackadammovie)

For each of those actors, that made this experience especially formative, knowing they have the chance to make themselves generational stars if the hugely ambitious film achieves its potential. 

Getting them through that was the leadership of Johnson, who created an environment in which people from very different walks of life felt safe to be themselves amongst each other, something that is pivotal to a great performance. 

“It’s the biggest blessing,” says Swindell. “I felt so cared for in this process, especially by Dwayne. He's so personable, and he really listens. He makes people feel really special.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Black Adam (@blackadammovie)

Johnson’s kindness was valuable, but it was his indefatigable commitment that pushed everyone from the first moment.

“I’ll give you an example,” says Garcia. “We had an idea of what Black Adam needed to look like, and, with that in mind, Dwayne dedicated two years to a training regimen to physically embody this character. And that’s on top of the research he did to immerse himself in Black Adam’s comic book lore. It was a massive undertaking, but his drive and focus were paramount. His spirit, his Mana, and his devotion, are second to none.”

Johnson and Co. also took steps to be sure that the character’s Arab roots were respected, although the film moved his Egyptian comic book origins to the fictional Arab city of Kahndaq. Amer — the creator and star of the semi-autobiographical Netflix hit series “Mo” — has long been outspoken about Arab representation, and ensured that he would not be a token character fulfilling Arab stereotypes. Instead, he is the heart of the film. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

“Not only did he crush this role, but he also became one of our highest testing characters. His comedic nature provided the perfect amount of levity to a film that we rooted in edge and darkness. Audiences are going to love him,” says Flynn.

“We were really trying to make something that is potent, new and fresh,” says Amer. “There was never a token Arab joke I had to change. Everyone was conscious from day one. It was so refreshing. I can't even tell you. I get emotional because I've been in this game a long time. In every way, I never experienced anything like this. It’s truly incredible.”

Topics: Black Adam Dwayne Johnson The Rock Mo Amer DC

Middle Eastern masters in the spotlight at Sotheby's London

Middle Eastern masters in the spotlight at Sotheby's London
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

Middle Eastern masters in the spotlight at Sotheby's London

Middle Eastern masters in the spotlight at Sotheby's London
  Highlights from Sotheby's '20th Century Art / Middle East' auction, which closes Oct. 25
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

 

Etel Adnan

‘California’

With an estimated value of up to £150,000 ($170,000) this piece from the revered late Lebanese painter is one of the highlights of the auction. This particular work, Sotheby’s says in the auction notes, “captures the exquisiteness of Adnan’s cubist abstraction in a composition recalling the cityscape of a place that she once called home … In fact, one may recognize … the well-known skyline of San Francisco.” It is an excellent example of both Adnan’s passionate painting style — thick textures and bold colors — and of her ability to represent emotions on canvas. It also shows how Adnan liked to leave her works open to interpretation. “Abstract art was the equivalent of poetic expression; I didn’t need to use words, but colors and lines,” Adnan wrote in 1996. She is quoted in the auction notes as also saying: “Art is also a kind of language — but it’s a language of feeling. When I paint, I am happy. I am both an optimistic, happy person, and caught in and aware of tragedy. Although I lived in California most of my life, I never had a time where I could forget the problems of the Middle East. Every morning the newspaper would remind me.”

Aref Al-Rayess

‘Untitled (The Desert)’

This is a work from the Lebanese artist’s series of paintings of the Saudi Arabian desert, which he created while based in Jeddah in the 1980s, having relocated to the Kingdom because of the Lebanese Civil War at the invitation of then-mayor of Jeddah, Dr. Mohammed Said Farsi. “While living in Jeddah, the artist was set the task of sculpting seven works in stone and aluminum to be installed in the city’s open-air museum. These sculptures provided a new platform for abstraction in his art; henceforth, the success of their form led to another five works being placed in the city of Tabuk,” the auction notes explain. “The marble and stone used for these commissions were sourced by the artist during multiple excursions across Saudi Arabia. These excursions exposed El-Rayess to the tranquility and spirituality of the Arabian desert … and provided an escape from the distress and corruption of his homeland. He was particularly inspired by the sanctity of light, its beauty and mysticism, which he sought to reproduce in his art.”

Ziad Antar

‘Mecca’

This image of Makkah is part of the Lebanese filmmaker and photographer’s “Expired” series, which was shot with an old camera (a 1948 Kodak) using black-and-white film that was made in 1973 and officially expired in 1976. “It is the ruinous condition of the films that interested me as a medium for my work. As a result, the images are sometimes void of pigment, often damaged, blackened or blurred,” Antar explained to Edge of Arabia. “The outcome was always unpredictable and uncertain. The whole experiment lies in the idea that even I did not know the result before the images were printed. Today when we try to develop the technology that surrounds taking an image, what we are trying to make is a good image, an image that translates the reality of what we see before us. But in my artistic practice, I do not care about translating the same image that I am seeing.”

Jamil Molaeb

‘Jerusalem’

The city of Jerusalem was a constant inspiration for Molaeb, a Lebanese artist who began his career in the 1970s. It was a subject he returned to numerous times over the decades, repeating, “with very slight variations of themes and colors, small architectural and figural elements inherent to the city, whilst hinting at universal symbols,” the auction notes state. “This work was painted as a bird’s eye view featuring the Dome of the Rock surrounded by houses, fruits, animals and the city’s dwellers, in a dense intersection of stone and nature.”

Lorna Selim

‘Untitled (Three Generations)’

Selim was an English-born artist who became deeply involved in Baghdad’s modern art scene in the Fifties and Sixties, having moved to Iraq with her husband, Jewad Selim. She was hugely inspired by Iraqi architecture, and the general visual culture of the country, to the extent that she is thought of primarily as an Iraqi, rather than English, artist. As Sotheby’s notes: “She is credited with having unveiled the beauty of her adoptive homeland’s traditions.”

Suleiman Mansour

‘Jericho’

The Palestinian artist has spent much of his life researching Palestine’s cultural heritage, so it is no surprise that so much of his work also focuses on the folklore and traditions of his homeland. His aim, Sotheby’s states, is to “safeguard indigenous Palestinian culture while offering native forms of inspiration to new generations of artists.” This work is a fine example of how Mansour goes about doing that, featuring as it does a young woman in traditional costume. “The wealth of different patterns and colors worn by women, including fellaheen, is a subject of pride in the Palestinian community,” the auction notes say. “Associated with the cultural significance of Jericho and other symbols of peace, this painting is an ode to past serene times, emphasized by rich, warming colors.”

Shafic Aboud

‘Fabrication du Tapis’

Another luminary of Lebanon’s contemporary art scene, Abboud — born in 1926 in the mountains around the Bekaa Valley — moved to Paris when he was 20 to study and remained there for decades, returning to Lebanon annually until the outbreak of the Civil War prevented him from doing so. In this piece, the auction notes state, “the artist used bold sweeping color blocks of red, orange, yellow, and plummy purples juxtaposed with distinct clouds of mellow olive, icy blue and stony greys, bridging the raw natural beauty and light of Lebanon with the eclectic and dynamic palettes of his Parisian contemporaries.” Its sale estimate is between £80-120,000.

Walid Raad

‘City IV’

Raad’s series “We decided to let them say ‘We are Convinced’ twice. It was more convincing that way” shares some similarities with Ziad Antar’s “Expired” series, in that its photographs are deliberately grainy and discolored. Raad’s 15 images, which include this one, “recalls the Israeli Army’s siege of Beirut,” according to the auction notes. The images are reprints of shots that Raad himself took in 1982, aged 15, and, art writer Kaelen Wilson-Goldie said in 2004, “function not as … evidence to support the assertions of history, but rather as traces … as strange structural links between history, memory, and fantasy.” This image is expected to fetch up to £30,000.

Salah Yousri

‘Untitled (The Fishing Boat)’

The works of Yousri, a Cairo-born artist, were mainly inspired by the aesthetics of Egyptian folklore. This work, the Sotheby’s notes state, “attests to the artist’s flawless mastering of the cubist aesthetic, having studied under French artist André Lhote’s mentorship. The steady strokes and carefully deployed sense of perspective, paired with Yousri’s telltale gleaming deep colors, all speak for the experience and technique gained by the artist over almost 30 years.”

Topics: Sotheby's London

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  

OneRepublic to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time  
Updated 20 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US rock band OneRepublic will take the stage at Saudi Arabia’s Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building located in AlUla. 

The Grammy-nominated superstars’ gig will take place on Nov. 10 as part of the AlUla Moments concert series that coincides with the Ancient Kingdoms Festival. 

This will be the band’s first time performing in Saudi Arabia. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by onerepublic (@onerepublic)

The pop-rock band will sing songs from their popular albums like “Oh My My, Human,” “Native” and others. Along with their “Top Gun: Maverick” themed song – “I Ain’t Worried,” they will also play selected tracks from their newly released “Never Ending Summer” as part of the album’s tour.

OneRepublic’s debut album “Dreaming Out Loud” in 2007 included the 20 million selling smash single “Apologize” and earned them a Grammy nomination. The band released several albums thereafter, achieving over five billion streams on Spotify to date.

Syrian Faia Younan will also perform at Maraya. After a successful performance in November 2021, she will bring her unique mix of fresh, light, original, Arabic and Syriac songs to the stage on Nov. 18. 

Egyptian soprano Mai Farouk and the Arab Orchestra will take the stage on Nov. 25.

The Arab Orchestra will be directed by Maestro Mostafa Helmy. 

Topics: OneRepublic AlUla

Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt

Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt
Updated 20 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt

Why the new Miss Intercontinental Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc felt at home in Egypt
  Winner Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc is also the first runner up at the Miss World Vietnam 2022 pageant 
  She helped storm-hit compatriots after Miss Intercontinental crowning
Updated 20 October 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc, 21, made history last weekend when she became the first representative from Vietnam to win the Miss Intercontinental pageant in its 50-year history.

The event, which took place at the Meraki Resort in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, saw the beauty succeed Cinderella Faye Obenita of the Philippines.

“I was super excited when I got to Egypt. One of the first phrases that I heard in Egypt was, ‘Welcome home,’ and I actually felt that in my heart. Both the Egyptian and south Vietnamese people share the same qualities of being very generous, very genuine and being down to earth. So, to be honest, even though this is my first international trip, it didn’t feel strange or I didn’t feel like I was in a new country. I still felt like I was in Vietnam, I was at home,” said Le Nguyen in an interview with Arab News.

But when the new queen went back home to Vietnam, she had no time to rest on her laurels as storms and typhoons laid waste to central Vietnam.

“When I returned to Vietnam, my country was going through a hard time, and the center of Vietnam was suffering from a really big storm. Yesterday (Wednesday), I was able to go to central Vietnam, I was able to give my support. I was in the rain the whole time and we were at the beach and it was like the ocean was mad at us. It was so scary as well. And we have witnessed so many people losing their houses and losing their family members. It was so heartbreaking to see. But I’m glad that I could help people and be someone for them to lean on at this moment. So even though that is very exhausting right now, I’m happy that I was able to go back to my country and do something that I was longing to do way before the moment that I was crowned,” said a visibly emotional and exhausted Le Nguyen.

The former business management student, who previously worked as a research assistant, says keeping a clear mind is the most challenging part of beauty pageants. “Because not just with the pageant, but in everything that you do, your mental well-being is actually one of the most important things. Because even though you might not look your best, you might not be the most beautiful girl out there, you might not be the tallest, you might not be the smartest, but as long as you keep your mind clean and clear, and also to get to have that heart where you are very genuine in your intention,” she said.

When asked if she had any advice for young women who want to take part in pageants, Le Nguyen said: “Now in the 21st century, our beauty queens are part of a revolution. They are not just an image, but they use their influence to make their dreams and hopes come true. So I just want to say that ‘Just be safe in your own skin.’ And one of the things that I think helped me to become Miss InterContinental was that I actually feel very comfortable with myself and I dare to show myself to the world.”

Topics: Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc Miss Intercontinental 2022

Son of late Iran shah voices solidarity with Ukraine over drones
Son of late Iran shah voices solidarity with Ukraine over drones
EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
EU slaps sanctions on Iran drone maker, military officers
PSG bidding to create 'distance' from Ligue 1 rivals at top
PSG bidding to create 'distance' from Ligue 1 rivals at top
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
Barakat Trust and Google Arts & Culture launch digital exhibit spotlighting Gaza
Riyadh's SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki
Riyadh's SOUNDSTORM announces more performers including Tiesto, Steve Aoki

