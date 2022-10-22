Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab play out exciting 3-3 draw in Saudi Women’s Premier League derby

RIYADH The first major Riyadh Derby of the Saudi Women’s Premier League ended in a 3-3 draw between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab on Friday night.
The result, after a resounding 18-0 win over Sama in the first-ever SAFF Women’s Premier League match on Nov. 13, leaves Al-Nassr sitting on four points at the top of the league. Al-Shabab, who lost to Al-Hilal last week, are languishing on one point.
After an exciting first half, Al-Shabab led Al-Nassr, playing at home, 3-2, thanks to a hat trick from Nancy Chalian. Al-Nassr’s goals came courtesy of a double from Hessa Al-Eisa, who scored four last week, and Samia Muhsin.
Al-Nassr top the fledgling league table on goal difference ahead of Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Yamamah, each of whom also has a win and draw to their names after two rounds of league action.
Al-Hilal’s match with Al-Yamamah finished goalless, while Eastern Flames and Al-Ittihad played out a 2-2 draw, with goals from Sara Toro and Nassima Jawad for the former, and Jouri Tarek and Bayan Sadqa for the latter.
Meanwhile, Al-Ahli, who lost to Al-Ittihad in the first round, defeated Sama 5-0 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, having led by two goals at half-time.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved up to seventh, seven points behind Serie A leaders Napoli and three away from Roma
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
AFP
MILAN: Juventus comfortably beat Empoli 4-0 in Friday’s Serie A match ahead of their Champions League clash at Benfica which could seal their elimination from Europe’s top club competition.
Goals in each half from Moise Kean and Weston McKennie and a late Adrien Rabiot brace gave struggling Juve their second straight win in Italy’s top flight, the first time this league season that they have managed to win two matches in a row.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side moved up to seventh, seven points behind Serie A leaders Napoli and three away from Roma who sit in fourth and host the pacesetters at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night.
Kean’s eighth minute opener, tapped in from Filip Kostic’s cross, was his first league goal of the season and rewarded Allegri’s decision to start the Italy international ahead of in-form forward Arkadiusz Milik.
The 22-year-old thought he had another shortly after McKennie headed in Juve’s second in the 56th minute, a header of his own from another Kostic ruled out for offside.
It was France international Rabiot who rounded off the scoring, first forcing another header just across the line from Juan Cuadrado’s corner with eight minutes remaining before tapping home the fourth in stoppage time.
Empoli sit 11th on 11 points after their fourth defeat of the season in which the closest they came to scoring was when Mattia Destro wasted a great chance to equalize one-on-one with Wojciech Szczesny in the 33rd minute.
Friday’s match served as a warm up to Juve’s trip Lisbon to take on Benfica with elimination from the Champions League staring them in the face.
Juve are five points behind both their hosts on Tuesday and Group H leaders Paris Saint-Germain and have to win their final two matches to have any chance of making it through to the last 16.
Jon Rahm roars into share of lead at CJ Cup with 62
Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open, Rahm hardly looked like a player who is easing his way toward the end of the year
Updated 43 min 38 sec ago
AP
RIDGELAND, South Carolina: Jon Rahm thought his 7-iron from 195 yards had come up well short of the pin because of a long shadow across the green. Moments later, he heard the crowd react to a shot that came an inch from going in on the hardest hole at Congaree.
The way his day went, Rahm should have expected that.
He found the middle of the clubface on just about every shot and put on an exhibition Friday at the CJ Cup in South Carolina, making 10 birdies in his round of 9-under 62 that gave him a share of the lead with Kurt Kitayama.
Coming off a victory two weeks ago in the Spanish Open, Rahm hardly looked like a player who is easing his way toward the end of the year.
He ran off four straight birdies on the front nine, all of them inside 10 feet. He holed a bunker shot from 60 feet on the par-4 eighth, made a 35-footer on the par-3 10th and then capped off three straight birdies with his shot into the 17th that grazed the edge of the cup. Only four other players made birdie on that hole in the second round.
So good was this round he mentioned two swings in particular that felt perfect, and those were two he didn’t convert for birdie.
“It was a lot of good out there today,” he said.
Needing one last birdie for his career-low round, Rahm’s wedge into the 18th rolled off a steep slope and came to rest against a bunker rake. His pitch was strong, rolling 30 feet by and he made his lone bogey.
Kitayama, the 29-year-old Californian who spent his first six years on the Asian and European tours, holed a tough bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 12th for a 65 and joined Rahm at 11-under 131.
Aaron Wise spent time on a putting drill after his opening round and it paid off for him in his round of 66. He was two back, along with Cam Davis (66). Rory McIlroy (67) was two strokes behind the leaders at 9 under.
Tom Kim, going for his third PGA Tour victory in his last six stars, was hanging with McIlroy until a late bogey dropped him into a tie for sixth, four shots behind. McIlroy birdied the 18th to cap off a 30 on the back nine.
McIlroy, the defending champion who can get to No. 1 if he wins, was more worried about what Rahm was doing in the group ahead of him.
“I was trying to hang on to Rahm’s coattails,” McIlroy said.
He was an example of how it doesn’t take much to get out of position at Congaree, a fast course with severe slopes around the edges of the green. McIlroy short-sided himself twice, and while he wasn’t off line by much, it was enough to cost him two shots on the front nine.
And then he holed a 30-foot putt at the par-3 10th and was on his way.
Kitayama played earlier was never too far from the lead until his round took a turn for the best on the par-5 12th hole. He was in the right bunker, a popular place to miss, and thought his ball was running a little hot until it hit the pin and dropped for eagle.
“Went in dead center, so that was good,” Kitayama said.
He added a pair of 10-foot birdie putts late in the round and has a share of the lead going into the weekend for the first time in his short PGA Tour career.
The UNLV grad took a while to get back home — he once played a developmental tour even in Asia where he was paid in cash on the spot after winning — but it couldn’t be a better time. He finished 40th in the FedEx Cup his first year. That means he will be in at least eight of the elevated events next year that offer at least $20 million in prize money.
As late as it is in the year, Rahm is still going strong. The Spanish Open is important to him, and he won it for the third time to tie his national hero, Seve Ballesteros. He still has designs on being Europe’s No. 1 with the DP World Championship next month in Dubai.
And then?
“It’s Thanksgiving, so probably put on a few pounds,” Rahm said. “Not that I need them, but I’m for sure going to be joining that club like everybody else most likely.”
French teen basketball prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd
Wembanyama drew a huge cheer when he sprinted like an Olympian — his angular running style making his arms look like pistons
NBA great LeBron James described Wembanyama’s athleticism by saying “no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid”
Updated 22 October 2022
AP
PARIS: Victor Wembanyama scored his team’s first points after just 54 seconds, then pumped his arms when he assisted on the last score of Friday night’s game with a pass that traveled nearly the length of the court.
“Wembamania” is sweeping France and everyone is trying to get a look at the 18-year-old prodigy widely expected to become an NBA star.
Even 85-year-old former Prime Minister Lionel Jospin called the club’s president to ask for a ticket. The Socialist Party politician watched as Wembanyama scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Paris-based Metropolitans 92 in a 113-88 win against Blois. He went 2 for 3 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds and five blocks.
Grinning after a slick alley-oop and dunk late in the game, the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama then drew the roar of the night when he made a deep 3. Those few minutes of effortless-looking yet ruthless play were worth the entrance fee for the crowd of roughly 4,000.
He even did a little improvised coaching on court, tapping his head as if to say “think” to a teammate. Before the game started, he twice tapped the undersoles of his giant shoes.
Wembanyama drew a huge cheer when he sprinted like an Olympian — his angular running style making his arms look like pistons — to get back and block a shot near the end of the first quarter.
NBA great LeBron James described Wembanyama’s athleticism by saying “no one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid.”
Wembanyama did let frustration get to him at times on Friday, dropping his head when he missed one block. He looked annoyed with the officials — raising his hands as if to say, “Oh, come on!” — when a Blois player appeared to trip him.
He had only five points in the first half, without trying a 3, but made five blocks. After hitting a 3-pointer 40 seconds into the third quarter, he then launched himself into the air to catch a pass and throw the ball off-balance back to captain Lahaou Konate, clenching his fist when Konate’s shot went in.
He jumped up from his seat and slapped a towel in appreciation when another teammate made a deep 3-pointer in the third period, before he turned entertainer again.
The crowd was small compared to what awaits Wembanyama in the NBA. When his name was read as part of the starting five, huge cheers broke out around the compact arena.
He is considered the likely top pick in the 2023 NBA draft and is a near-certainty to be the first top-five draft pick from France.
He’ll be 19 1/2 years old — almost exactly the same age soccer star Kylian Mbappe was when he starred for France in its 2018 World Cup win. Both prodigies grew up in the suburbs of Paris, where Wembanyama could take the baton from judo great Teddy Riner as France’s new Olympic star at the 2024 Games.
The hype surrounding Wembanyama is growing and national news channel France 2 aired a report on him after his jaw-dropping performances in two exhibition games in Las Vegas.
Metropolitans president Alain Weisz, who launched four-time NBA champion Tony Parker’s international career with France, said tickets for Friday’s game were made available 10 days ago and sold out in two hours. The game at Le Mans last Saturday — Wembanyama’s first after his Las Vegas bonanza — saw that modest club sell all 6,000 tickets for the first time.
“What the lad’s doing is unheard of,” Weisz told France Info radio. “It’s not just young people here or rappers who identity with Victor. Even Lionel Jospin called me for a ticket. What happened in the United States created an interest level what was unimaginable.”
Jospin served as France’s prime minister from 1997 to 2002.
The club has already sold twice as many jerseys as last season in one month of competition — 85 percent with Wembanyama’s name. An average of six scouts come to each game and one from the Sacramento Kings even spent two days watching him train before attending the Le Mans game.
“Victor’s determination is extraordinary,” Weisz said. “He reminds me a lot of Tony Parker.”
Wembanyama looks like the ultimate perfectionist.
One hour before Friday’s game, he muttered in annoyance at himself for missing a couple of close-range shots during warmups.
Wemby, as he is already affectionately called, was lethal in Las Vegas. He finished two exhibition games with 73 points, nine 3-pointers, 15 rebounds and nine blocked shots and an army of fans dreaming of what he might do in the NBA.
He’s coached at Metropolitans 92 by Vincent Collet — France’s longtime national team coach who led the team to a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Family affair
Father Felix Wembanyama was a triple jumper. Victor’s mother, Elodie de Fautereau, played pro basketball and also coached.
It was hard to ignore basketball growing up: Sister Eve — who is 20 — is a pro with Monaco in the second-tier LF2 league.
Younger brother Oscar is 15, won a national junior title with Nanterre and, just like his brother, then moved to l’ASVEL — which is owned by Parker.
“But today, despite the efforts I have made over the last three months, the pain in my knee has only worsened,” Ribéry said
His most successful period was at Bayern Munich where he won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the Champions League
Updated 21 October 2022
AP
SALERNO, Italy: Former France winger Franck Ribéry announced his retirement on Friday because of insurmountable knee problems.
The 39-year-old Ribéry, who played for France in the 2006 World Cup final and won the Champions League with Bayern Munich in 2013, announced the decision in a video posted on social media, where the Salernitana player also thanked his family and fans.
“The fact that I was able to play at a high level for almost 20 years and to have this career is also because, even in difficult times, you were always there,” Ribéry said. “You have given me the strength to live this incredible adventure.
“But today, despite the efforts I have made over the last three months, the pain in my knee has only worsened and the doctors are clear: I have no choice but to stop playing. So I have to end my career as a professional player.”
Ribéry played for clubs including Marseille and Fiorentina, but his most successful period was at Bayern Munich where he won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the Champions League during a 12-year spell with the German club.
He scored 124 goals in 425 appearances for Bayern and the club made a series of posts on social media after he announced his retirement, referring to him as a legend.
One was a photo of Ribéry surrounded by the trophies he won at Bayern and the words: “One of the best players in our history has called time on his amazing career. Thanks for everything.”
Ribéry also made 81 appearances for France, scoring 16 times. He played in the defeat to Italy in the 2006 World Cup final.
Ribéry left Bayern on a free transfer in 2019 and played for Fiorentina for two seasons before joining Salernitana last year.
Ribéry made regular appearances for Salernitana last season but played just twice in the new campaign before being injured again.
Salernitana confirmed they have mutually agreed to end the winger’s playing contract but added that Ribéry will continue in another role at the club. He will bid farewell to the fans before Saturday’s Serie A match against Spezia.
Salernitana coach Davide Nicola said Ribéry will be part of his staff, while it is likely that he’ll also work on his coaching licenses.
Ribéry added a second emotional post on social media.
“I miss it already. The ball, the pitch, the stadiums, you fans. And yet I know that I will always be close to it all. Also in the future. Football and me. That simply belongs together. And always will.”
Allan Saint-Maximin to miss two matches, as Newcastle visit Tottenham
Head coach Eddie Howe said success of Saudi trip last January is reason for the squad’s return to the Kingdom in December
Updated 21 October 2022
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Head coach Eddie Howe has suffered a serious forward-line injury blow, with the news that Allan Saint-Maximin is likely to miss at least Newcastle’s next two games.
The Frenchman has started just four games for United this season, the most recent of which was a 1-1 away draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers in August.
“I haven’t seen too much of Allan in the last few days as we’ve been preparing for games but I think he’s making good progress,” said Howe.
“He’s very focused on his recovery and working very hard with the physios to get his injury right.”
United travel to London to take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday looking to extend their six-game unbeaten streak in the top flight. Arab News understands 25-year-old Saint-Maximin will definitely miss that trip and is a major doubt for a visit from managerless Aston Villa the following Saturday.
Brazilian midfielder Joelinton is another doubt for Sunday after he was withdrawn halfway through the 1-0 home win over Everton in midweek.
“He had a knock to the side of his knee,” said Howe. “It was quite an unusual one as we thought it was a knock and hopefully he could run it off.
“Joe is the type of lad that is very mentally strong and can play with lots of different injuries, so when he said he had to come off at half-time, we knew there was a potential issue there. We’re hopeful it’s not serious but at this moment in time, it’s slightly unclear.”
In other news, Howe confirmed his reasons, and the club’s, for taking a second trip to Saudi Arabia this year. It was announced this week that the Magpies will visit Riyadh from Dec. 4 to 10 and face Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal in a friendly on Dec. 8. United previously spent time in Jeddah in January, during which they recorded a 2-1 friendly win over Al-Ittihad.
“First and foremost, when you look back to last (time), our decision to go there and the benefit it had for the team and the results on our return were really good,” said Howe. “So we got a few positive connotations from that.
“Going back to our trip last (time), the weather was very good, the facilities were first-class, we were able to spend some quality time together to bond the group and really focus our energies on our battle to stay in the division. The team spirit off the back of that trip was very, very good.
“Obviously, we have that positive experience to fall back on and it’s helped with our decision this time. We are going to play one game there at this moment.”
Meanwhile, the Magpies on Friday named Adam Bartlett as the club’s new head of goalkeeping and have hired former Bournemouth keeper Shwan Jalal as first team goalkeeping coach. Jalal, who is of Iraqi descent, arrives following the departure during the summer of long-serving goalkeeping coach Simon Smith. He was previously first team goalkeeping coach at Stockport County.
“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to head the goalkeeping department at Newcastle United and to welcome Shwan as our new first team goalkeeping coach,” said Bartlett.
“I am very excited about what we can achieve, collectively. Together with the excellent coaches we have across the men’s first team, Newcastle United Women and the Academy, we will be striving to make the department as strong as possible and assist in developing all our goalkeepers.”
Jalal, who played under Howe at Bournemouth between 2008 and 2014, said: “I’m delighted to be joining Newcastle United. I’m excited to work with Adam and to be reunited with Eddie Howe and the coaching team, who I have so much respect for.
“This is something I’ve worked hard for. I’m aware of the size of the club and the project ahead, and I can’t wait to get going.”