Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

New protest erupts on streets of Iranian city

New protest erupts on streets of Iranian city
The slogans echoed those chanted in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died in custody on Sept. 16. Amini, 22. (AP/File))
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

New protest erupts on streets of Iranian city

New protest erupts on streets of Iranian city
  • Echoes of ‘Bloody Friday’ massacre
Updated 22 October 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: A new protest erupted on Friday in the southeastern Iranian city where nearly 100 demonstrators were killed in a brutal crackdown three weeks ago.

Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets of Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, chanting “Death to the dictator Khamenei” and “Unity, unity.”

The slogans echoed those chanted in nationwide protests over Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman of Kurdish origin who died in custody on Sept. 16. Amini, 22, had been arrested in Tehran by the morality police for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress code for women.

Two weeks later, in events dubbed “Bloody Friday,” security forces killed at least 93 people protesting in Zahedan over the rape of a teenage girl by a police commander.

Iranian authorities said on Friday that police had arrested at least 57 “rioters” after protesters threw rocks and attacked banks in the new demonstrations in Zahedan.

The activist news agency HRANA said 244 protesters, including 32 children, had been killed in more than a month of unrest. More than 12,500 people had been arrested in protests in 114 cities and towns and about 81 universities, it said.

Iranian teachers have called a two-day strike from Sunday over the lethal targeting of schoolchildren in the crackdown on protests.

Iranian authorities said on Friday that police had arrested at least 57 ‘rioters’ after protesters threw rocks and attacked banks in the new demonstrations in Zahedan.

“We know very well that the military and security forces and plainclothes officers have violated schools and educational centers,” the Coordinating Council of Teachers’ Syndicates said.

“During this systematic oppression, they have mercilessly taken the lives of a number of pupils and children.

“The rulers must know that ... Iran’s teachers do not tolerate these atrocities and tyranny, and proclaims that we are for the people. These bullets and pellets you shoot at the people target our lives and souls.”

The union pledged to “continue our protest until the people’s right to protest is recognized, all pupils are unconditionally freed and return to schools, and the system stops killing the people and stops answering the people’s rightful demands with bullets.”

Amid a growing international outcry over Iran’s brutal repression of protesters, one leading cleric called for the regime in Tehran to be even tougher.

“The judiciary should deal with the rioters, who betrayed the nation and poured water into the enemy’s watermill, in such a way that others don’t again choose to riot,” hard-line imam Ahmad Khatami said in a Friday sermon in Tehran.

“They have deceived kids, and told them that if they stay on the streets for a week the regime will fall. Dream on!”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Updated 19 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Cyber group hacks Iran’s nuclear company email system, demands release of detainees

Cyber group hacks Iran’s nuclear company email system, demands release of detainees
Updated 19 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: An Iranian cyber group has reportedly hacked the internal email system of Iran’s Nuclear Power Production and Development Company on Friday, demanding the release of detained activists.
Hackers from the group called “Black Reward” have threatened to leak the company’s internal data, according to the group’s Twitter account, cited by Al Arabiya news website.
The group gave the Iranian regime 24 hours to release detained political prisoners and protesters, the report cited the statement issued by the hackers.
They also threatened to publish documents that would affect what they described as the “dirty nuclear project of the Mullahs’ regime.” 
Anti-government protests have entered their fifth week in Iran after sweeping the country following the death on September 16 of Mahsa Amini.
Since then, security forces have waged a violent crackdown on protesters around the country, killing scores, injuring hundreds, and detaining several thousand people.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey

Erdogan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Turkey
Updated 21 October 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accepted a request from Sweden’s new prime minister to visit Turkey for talks aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to Stockholm and Helsinki’s bids to join NATO, local media reported on Friday.

Sweden and Finland earlier this year tore up their long-standing policies of non-alignment after Russia invaded Ukraine and launched their bids to join the US-led military alliance.

The move has received strong backing from the vast majority of NATO members but Erdogan has stalled the process over accusations the Nordic neighbors are havens for Kurdish militants hostile to Ankara.

“Sweden’s new prime minister requested an appointment. I told our friends to ‘give an appointment ... We will discuss these issues with him in our country,” Erdogan was quoted as saying by private NTV television on his plane back from Azerbaijan.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he was ready to head to Ankara to urge Turkey to back his country’s bid to join the alliance.

During his first trip abroad as Sweden’s new foreign minister, Tobias Billstrom said in Helsinki that the proposed meeting between Erdogan and Kristersson was “very positive” news.

“We believe that close dialogue and close consultations with all the three parties ... is the way forward,” he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and for promoting ‘terrorism.’

Billstrom added that there would “be a broad scope for the negotiations about the implementation” of the deal and that Sweden was expecting Turkey to ratify the applications “in fullness of time.”

Kristersson said he aimed to show the Turkish leader that Sweden and Finland “actually do what we promised” to fulfill a deal with Ankara to clear their path into NATO.

Erdogan said Ankara’s position remained unchanged, calling on Sweden and Finland to deliver “these terrorists” sought by Turkish authorities.

“Unless they are sent back to us, things will not work at the parliamentary stage,” he threatened.

Erdogan has accused both countries of being havens for Kurdish militants, specifically highlighting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and for promoting “terrorism.”

According to a Western diplomat interviewed by AFP, there is a “reasonable chance” that an agreement will be reached with Ankara before the elections in Turkey scheduled for June.

Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the possibility of a breakthrough.

“I think things could move. While the rhetoric so far has been pretty tough, especially from the Turkish side, it was also tough in advance o f the Madrid Summit,” Levin said, noting that the parties managed to reach an agreement allowing the formal invitation to move forward.

Topics: Recep Tayyib Erdogan

Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan

Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters
AFP

Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan

Security forces fire tear gas at protesters in Sudan
  • Governor of southern Blue Nile state declares state of emergency, giving military full powers to stop ethnic fighting
Updated 21 October 2022
Reuters AFP

KHARTOUM: Thousands of protesters marching in the Sudanese capital Khartoum faced tear gas on Friday as they demonstrated against an almost year-long military coup amid efforts to come to a political settlement.

Sudan has slid further into political and economic turmoil since the Oct. 25, 2021 coup, but political parties said this week that discussions had begun, supported by international facilitators, to reach an agreement to form a new civilian government.

Many of the protesters marching on Friday, however, rejected the settlement, carrying signs reading “No Compromise” and chanting “No negotiation, no partnership with killers.”

At least 117 people have been killed by security forces in the anti-coup protests. Military leaders have said investigations into the deaths are in place.

Security forces, deployed heavily in central Khartoum, were seen firing tear gas and chasing protesters about 1km away from the airport.

The US Embassy in Khartoum has warned of further violence, calling on security forces to “refrain from using violence against protesters” in a tweet on Thursday.

In addition to the protests in Khartoum on Friday, hundreds also gathered in Wad Madani, said a resident of the city, Adel Ahmed.

Tear gas was also fired at marchers across the Nile in Omdurman, and an injured protester was seen being carried away.

Other protests took place in the neighboring town of Bahri, as well as across the country in Nyala, Atbara, and Gadaref, among other cities.

At least 117 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan’s anti-coup protests.

The protests, falling on the anniversary of a 1964 uprising, were called for by the neighborhood resistance committees that have rejected talks with the military, as well as the political parties currently engaged in discussions.

Protesters of all ages could be seen marching on the capital’s Airport Road, carrying speakers and hanging posters.

Others burned tires to block off roads.

“This revolution will continue, we refuse any compromise,” said Jamal Salah, a 36-year-old protester.

Also on Friday, the governor of Sudan’s southern Blue Nile state declared a state of emergency, giving security forces full powers to stop ethnic fighting that has left 150 people dead.

“The state of emergency is decreed in the whole of Blue Nile state for 30 days,” said the provincial decree for the state bordering South Sudan and Ethiopia.

It called on commanders of the police, army, intelligence services and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces “to intervene by all possible means to stop inter-tribal fighting.”

Clashes in Blue Nile broke out last week after reported disputes over land between members of the Hausa people and rival groups, with residents reporting hundreds fleeing intense gunfire and homes set ablaze.

The fighting has centered around the Wad Al-Mahi area near Roseires, some 500 km south of Khartoum.

“A total of 150 people, including women, children and elderly, were killed between Wednesday and Thursday,” said the head of Wad Al-Mahi hospital, Abbas Moussa.

“Around 86 people were also wounded in the violence.”

The authorities had imposed a nighttime curfew on Monday after 13 people were killed in clashes between the Hausa and rival groups, according to the UN, but the violence then flared again.

On Thursday, several hundred people demonstrated in the Blue Nile capital, Damazin, shouting: “No to violence.”

Topics: Sudan

Almost 12,500 people arrested in crackdown on Iranian protests, says rights group

Almost 12,500 people arrested in crackdown on Iranian protests, says rights group
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Almost 12,500 people arrested in crackdown on Iranian protests, says rights group

Almost 12,500 people arrested in crackdown on Iranian protests, says rights group
  • Families struggle to trace and contact detained relatives, as opposition calls for resistance movement to focus on plight of the thousands in jail
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly 12,500 people have been arrested and more than 250 killed since the start of protests across the Iran sparked by the death in police custody of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini just over a month ago, according to a prominent human rights group.
Families and friends of those who are missing have struggled to contact loved ones who remain unaccounted for and are presumed to be detained, The Guardian newspaper reported on Friday. According to the Center for Human Rights in Iran, about 3,000 people have been arrested in Tehran province, 835 of whom remain in jail, including 200 university students.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that about 1,300 prisoners have been sent to Greater Tehran Central Penitentiary from Evin prison following a massive fire at the latter over the weekend.
HRANA, an Iranian human rights news website, said that 12,450 people have been arrested during the ongoing protests. Iranian human rights groups claims that journalists in particular are being targeted, especially those who report on people being detained.
According to media reports, Mohammed Mehdi Esmaili, the minister of guidance, said the number of journalists that remain under arrest was not high. But the International Federation of Journalists said that 24 have been arrested since the protests started, 11 of whom were being held in Evin prison.
Reporters Without Borders said more than 30 journalists are in jail, leaving many publications cowed and censored.
The Writers Union of Iran said: “Repression of people who protested with empty hands has been a daily occurrence in the past 40 years. But what happened to children and prisoners last week is one of the blackest pages in the record of the current government.”
Meanwhile, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, insisted security forces were close to snuffing out the remaining protests. “Sedition is going through its last moments,” he said.
However, the protesters have vowed to continue to defy authorities and maintain their protests. Nearly 200 oil-refinery workers reportedly have been arrested since they and truck drivers joined the demonstrations.

Topics: Iran Human rights groups Mahsa Amini Protests Journalists

Iranian authorities forced athlete to apologize in hijab row, BBC reports

Iranian authorities forced athlete to apologize in hijab row, BBC reports
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

Iranian authorities forced athlete to apologize in hijab row, BBC reports

Iranian authorities forced athlete to apologize in hijab row, BBC reports
  • Competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi had competed this month in climbing event in South Korea without wearing a headscarf
  • She issued a public apology this week and said her scarf had fallen off but a source said she was forced to do so amid threats to her family
Updated 21 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian women who broke Iran’s strict hijab laws while competing at a climbing event in South Korea was forced to publicly apologize over the incident, the BBC reported.

In a statement this week after taking part in the competition without a headscarf, 33-year-old Elnaz Rekabi said her hijab had “fallen off inadvertently.”

But a source told the BBC that Rekabi’s family had been threatened by Iranian authorities after footage of the climber at the event went viral online.

Rekabi arrived in Tehran on Wednesday amid the controversy. Notably, she was not wearing a headscarf. The source said she was detained on arrival and taken to the National Olympic Committee building where she met the following day with Iran’s sports minister.

The climber is now at home but the BBC source questioned the accuracy of a statement by authorities in which they denied Rekabi was under house arrest and said she was in need of rest.

Iranian authorities have long faced issues with athletes competing overseas and failing to return home.

Before traveling to South Korea, Rekabi was forced to pay $35,000 to Iran’s climbing federation as collateral in case she did not return. The sporting federation also demanded legal control of her family’s property, with the threat of it being sold used to apply pressure and ensure Rekabi came home.

Despite the threats, several prominent Iranian female athletes have defected after traveling to other countries to compete, including Kimia Alizadeh, who won a gold medal in Taekwondo at the 2016 Olympics.

In January 2020, she said she had opted not to return to Iran to avoid being part of “hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery.”

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran hijab

