'The world needs China', says Xi Jinping after winning third term

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term
China's President Xi Jinping urged party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate. (AFP)
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term

‘The world needs China’, says Xi Jinping after winning third term
  • The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term
  • Xi was also reappointed head of China’s Central Military Commission
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Xi Jinping secured a historic third term as China’s leader on Sunday and promoted some of his closest Communist Party allies, cementing his position as the nation’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party elected Xi as its general secretary for another five-year term, Xinhua reported, tilting the country decisively back toward one-man rule after decades of power-sharing among its elite.

“The world needs China,” said Jinping as he spoke to the press after securing a historic third term as leader on Sunday.
“China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China,” Xi said. “After more than 40 years of unflagging efforts towards reform and opening up, we have created two miracles -- rapid economic development and long-term social stability.”
He promised to “work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our party and our people.”
Xi was also reappointed head of China’s Central Military Commission.
The 69-year-old is now all but certain to sail through to a third term as China’s president, due to be formally announced during the government’s annual legislative sessions in March.
His anointment came after a week-long Congress of 2,300 hand-picked party delegates during which they endorsed Xi’s “core position” in the leadership and approved a sweeping reshuffle that saw former rivals step down.
The 20th Congress elected the new Central Committee of around 200 senior party officials, who then gathered on Sunday to elect Xi and the other members of Standing Committee — the apex of Chinese political power.
Some of Xi’s closest allies were announced in the seven-man committee.
Former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, a confidante of Xi’s, was promoted to number two, making him likely to be named premier at the government’s annual legislative sessions next March.
Since becoming the country’s leader a decade ago, Xi has achieved a concentration of power like no modern Chinese ruler other than Mao.
He abolished the presidential two-term limit in 2018, paving the way for him to govern indefinitely.
Xi has also overseen China’s rise as the world’s second-biggest economy, a huge military expansion and a far more aggressive global posture that has drawn strong opposition from the United States.
Despite nearly unchecked power, Xi faces huge challenges over the next five years, including managing the nation’s debt-ridden economy and the growing US rivalry.
Sunday’s vote brought to an end a triumphant week at which China’s top brass hailed their leadership of the country over the last five years.
In his opening speech to its 20th Congress last Sunday, Xi lauded the party’s achievements while glossing over domestic problems such as the stalling economy and the damage inflicted by his harsh zero-Covid policy.
Heavy on ideological rhetoric and light on policy, a defiant Xi also urged party members to steel themselves against numerous challenges including a hardening geopolitical climate.
Analysts had closely watched for whether the party charter would be amended to enshrine “Xi Jinping Thought” as a guiding philosophy, a move that would put Xi on a par with Mao.
That did not take place, though a resolution did call the creed “the Marxism of contemporary China and of the 21st century,” adding that it “embodies the best Chinese culture and ethos of this era.”
In an unexpected move that punctured the proceedings at Saturday’s Congress closing ceremony, former leader Hu Jintao was led out of the hall.
The frail-looking 79-year-old seemed reluctant to leave the front row where he was sitting next to Xi.
State media reported late Saturday that Hu had insisted on attending the session despite being unwell.
“When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better,” Xinhua said on Twitter, a social media platform that is blocked in China.

Topics: China China's President Xi Jinping China Communist Party Chinese Communist Party

Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

US midterms and the ‘election deniers’ threatening democracy

US midterms and the ‘election deniers’ threatening democracy
  • Torrent of disinformation from Trump and his allies has convinced much of the country that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: From the Pacific coast to the eastern seaboard, election denialism has seeped from US state capitols into village halls, bars and living rooms — sickening the US body politic and threatening democracy itself.
Two weeks ahead of the midterm election, Republicans up and down the ballot are embracing defeated president Donald Trump’s false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen and that voter fraud is rife.
The Washington-based Brookings Institution has identified 249 of these so-called “election deniers” — all Republicans — in the 567 races for the House, Senate and key statewide offices.
Mark Bayer, president of Bayer Strategic Consulting and a former chief of staff in the US Senate, told AFP that US democracy was at its “highest risk of unraveling” since World War II.
“Allegiance to the ‘Big Lie’ was a major campaign theme for many deniers running for office. How might these candidates respond to losing their own elections, fair and square, in November?” he said.
No one has ever offered proof of significant fraud in 2020, and yet the torrent of disinformation from Trump and his allies has convinced much of the country that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.
Many of Trump’s supporters, such as Terri Privett, a Republican interviewed by AFP at a recent political event in Vero Beach, Florida, have been won over by his fallacious argument that his large crowds relative to Biden’s prove he was cheated.
“You’ve got one guy that’s in office who got empty circles around him, you know that they stole the election. Then you go to a Trump rally and there’s like thousands upon thousands trying to get in,” the 53-year-old cable company employee told AFP.

Belief in the "Big Lie" 

Trump, who endorsed more than 200 Republicans in their nominating contests for November’s election, made belief in his “Big Lie” a prerequisite for his support.
“Political analyzes indicate that most democracies do not end by revolution or military coup but erode from within,” said Barbara Wejnert, an internationally-renowned political sociologist who teaches at the University of Buffalo.
“And that could be the case for American democracy if election deniers are elected, as well as if Trump is elected again as the president.”
None of this would matter if the controversial candidates were fringe outsiders. But their elevation to the mainstream is a five-alarm fire, according to activists.
Brookings estimates that 145 of the 249 election deniers — 58 percent — look highly likely to win their races.
Vindicating fears for democracy, almost half are sitting House members who voted to bar certification of the 2020 presidential election, despite having no evidence of malfeasance.
When it comes to the fight for democracy, the most important races are in the 39 states electing governors, attorneys general or secretaries of state.
These officials manage elections, oversee vote tallying and certify results, making them the front line in the defense of US democracy.
Lobby group States United Action estimates that 58 percent of the population, living in 29 states, has an election denier running to oversee their elections.

Fragile democracy

University of Southern California professor Ann Crigler, who has written extensively on politics and the news media, echoed fears that defeated election deniers would attempt to undermine faith in their result.
But the victors would present a bigger problem, because they would be in positions of power to change election rules to the advantage of their favored candidates.
“Democracy is fragile and vulnerable to corruption if not for vigilant, honest participants in the process of voting and governing,” Crigler told AFP.
Adding to the concern, the battlegrounds with the highest number of election-denying candidates — Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, Texas, Wisconsin and Georgia — are almost all crucial swing states that invariably decide who controls Congress and the White House.
“Making things up or denying the facts is fundamentally undemocratic. In short, by denying what the evidence tells us, you risk the very foundations of our democracy,” said John Geer, dean of the College of Arts and Science at Vanderbilt University.
“(A) functioning democracy requires fidelity to the accomplishments of those in power. If things are bad, let the other side rule. If things are good, support the status quo,” he said.
“But if we are untethered by evidence, we no longer have accountability. We, therefore, risk the very democratic freedoms our founders fought for, if we ignore evidence.”

Topics: 2022 US Midterm Election Donald Trump Brookings Institution Republicans American democracy

G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

G7 condemns Russia’s kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: The Group of Seven (G7) industrialized nations condemned Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.
“We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.
“We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” it said.
Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian aggression Group of Seven (G7) Zaporizhzhia

Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress

Chinese ex-President Hu Jintao escorted out of party congress
  • Video footage published by various media showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift Hu from his seat, drawing concerned looks from officials seated nearby
  • Looking distressed, Hu appeared to resist leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point
Updated 23 October 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the closing ceremony of a congress of the ruling Communist Party on Saturday.
Hu, 79, Xi Jinping’s immediate predecessor, was seated to the left of Xi. He was led off the stage of the main auditorium of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing by two stewards, a Reuters witness at the congress said.
Video footage published by AFP showed a steward repeatedly trying to lift Hu from his seat, drawing concerned looks from officials seated nearby. Hu then put his hand on a sheet of paper placed on Xi’s folder but Xi quickly put his hand on the sheet.
China’s top legislator Li Zhanshu, seated to Hu’s right, gave the former president’s folder to a steward, wiping his own head with a cloth after Hu finally stood up.
Looking distressed, Hu appeared to resist leaving as the stewards escorted him out, turning back to his seat at one point. On his way out, he exchanged words with Xi and patted Premier Li Keqiang, seated to the right of Xi, on the shoulder.
Video of the incident, highly unusual given the meticulous stage management of most such events, was widely shared on Twitter but could not be found on China’s heavily censored social media platforms. Twitter is blocked in China.
On China’s Twitter-like Weibo, a few social media users alluded to the incident by commenting on old posts featuring Hu, a common tactic used to evade cyberspace censors.
By Saturday evening, however, the comments section of almost all Weibo posts containing Hu’s name were no longer visible, according to a Reuters review.
State media coverage of the ceremony did not include the scene, which occurred as journalists were entering the hall.
The official CCTV evening news coverage of Saturday’s congress closing ceremony included footage with Hu, as normal, from before the incident.
Hu had appeared slightly unsteady last Sunday when he was assisted onto the same stage for the opening ceremony of the congress.
Late on Saturday, China’s official news agency Xinhua tweeted about the incident.
“Xinhuanet reporter Liu Jiawen has learned that Hu Jintao insisted on attending the closing session of the Party’s 20th National Congress, despite the fact that he has been taking time to recuperate recently,” it said.
“When he was not feeling well during the session, his staff, for his health, accompanied him to a room next to the meeting venue for a rest. Now, he is much better,” a second tweet said.
There was no mention of Hu on Xinhua’s domestic Weibo postings.
The once-in-five-years congress concluded with amendments to the party’s constitution that cements the core status of Xi and the guiding role of his political thought within the party. 

Topics: Hu Jintao Xi Jinpeng Li Keqiang Li Zhanshu

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak meet amid private battle for UK leadership
  • Johnson, who was forced to quit as UK prime minister in August, returned from a Caribbean holiday earlier in the day aiming to launch an audacious political comeback 
  • He and place ex-finance minister Sunak are poised for a battle to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss, who quit just 44 days into her tenure
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

LONDON:  Conservative rivals Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held face-to-face talks late Saturday, reports said, as the feuding pair who once headed Britain’s government were poised to battle for the leadership of their fractured ruling party.
Former prime minister Johnson, who returned from a Caribbean holiday earlier in the day aiming to launch an audacious political comeback just weeks after leaving office, met ex-finance minister Sunak to discuss the race, the BBC and others reported.
Both are yet to declare they will run to replace outgoing leader Liz Truss, who announced Thursday she would stand down — just 44 tempestuous days into her tenure.
It is thought to be their first in-person discussions in months, following a spectacular falling out after Sunak’s July resignation helped trigger the government mutiny that ultimately prompted Johnson’s ousting.
Few details have emerged about what The Sun dubbed a “secret summit” and the Sunday Times said was ongoing at close to 10:00 p.m. (2100 GMT). The Sunday Telegraph reported they were set to discuss “agreeing to a joint ticket” to avoid a Tory “civil war.”
That implausible scenario comes as Sunak races ahead in the count of Conservative MP nominations to be the next leader, with the 42-year-old easily securing the 100 minimum threshold set by the party to contest the UK’s top job.
He has the public backing of 128 Tory lawmakers, compared to Johnson’s 53 and 23 for cabinet member Penny Mordaunt, who was the first to formally declare, on Friday.
Johnson cut short a luxury stay in the Dominican Republic to join the seemingly three-way tussle, with allies saying he was “up for it.”
The divisive 58-year-old Brexit architect only relinquished power in early September, two months after announcing his resignation following a government revolt over a slew of scandals.

The Tories have now been forced into a second, this time expedited, leadership contest since the summer after Truss resigned following her disastrous tax-slashing mini-budget sparked economic and political turmoil.
In a sign of the toll from the tumult, ratings agency Moody’s said Friday it had downgraded Britain’s outlook, blaming in part “heightened unpredictability in policy making.”
Meanwhile, the pound — which hit a record low against the dollar in the mini-budget’s immediate aftermath, but had since rallied — slumped.
Johnson’s apparent bid to reclaim power has already been decried by opposition politicians, and even some in his own fractured ruling party who are demanding stability and unity.
“It is simply not right to risk repeating the chaos (and) confusion of the last year,” said David Frost, a right-wing formerly loyal minister appointed to the House of Lords by Johnson.
“We must move on,” he urged the Tories, adding they “must get behind a capable leader who can deliver a Conservative program” who he identified as ex-finance minister Sunak.
Dominic Raab — Johnson’s deputy prime minister — echoed the comments, telling Sky News an imminent parliamentary inquiry into the “Partygate” scandal that dogged his former boss could prove too distracting.
Veteran backbencher Roger Gale has also warned that Johnson could face a wave of resignations from MPs refusing to serve under him again.
Meanwhile in a major coup for Sunak, trade minister Kemi Badenoch, an influential right-winger, said in a Sunday Times article that “he would be a great leader during a time of crisis.”

The accelerated contest will see the Conservatives’ 357 MPs hold a vote Monday on any candidates with the 100 nominations, before a possible online ballot of party members later in the week if two remain.
Tory MP James Duddridge, a key Johnson ally who confirmed Friday the ex-leader was intent on standing, said Saturday that he had now secured the support of 100 colleagues.
But the claim was met with skepticism by other Conservatives, with one MP telling the BBC it was “hogwash.”
Johnson has nonetheless been endorsed by several Tory heavyweights, including on Saturday ex-interior minister Priti Patel.
Meanwhile, posting a photo of Johnson on the phone to his Facebook, backbench Conservative MP Lee Anderson revealed he was backing him after “a long chat about everything past and present.”
“My inbox is full of BBB (bring back Boris),” he said, referring to an acronym and hashtag used by his supporters.
Although he remains popular with party members who could decide the contest, polling shows he is broadly disliked by the electorate, with a YouGov survey finding 52 percent opposed his comeback.
Another poll also found three in five voters now want an early general election, in line with demands from opposition parties, as Britons struggle with a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

Topics: rishi sunak Britain Boris Johnson Conservative Party

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’

Pro-Russian authorities tell Kherson residents to leave ‘immediately,’ 36 rockets launched in ‘massive attack’
  • More than a million households in Ukraine left without electricity following Russian strikes
Updated 22 October 2022
AFP

KHERSON: Pro-Russian authorities on Saturday urged residents in the southern Kherson region, which Moscow claims to have annexed, to leave the main city “immediately” in the face of Kyiv’s advancing counter-offensive.
It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia launched 36 rockets overnight in a “massive attack” on Ukraine, following reported strikes on energy infrastructure that resulted in power outages across the country.
Kyiv’s forces have been advancing along the west bank of the Dnieper river, toward the Kherson region’s eponymous main city.
The first major city to fall to Moscow’s troops, retaking it would be a key prize in Ukraine’s counter-offensive.
In recent days, Russia has been moving residents in the region — which Moscow claims to have annexed in September — in efforts described as “deportations” by Kyiv.
“Due to the tense situation on the front, the increased danger of mass shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper river,” the region’s pro-Russian authorities said on social media.
A Moscow-installed official in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, told Russian news agency Interfax on Saturday that around 25,000 people had made the crossing.
At a train station in the town of Dzhankoy in the north of Crimea, a peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, Kherson residents were boarding a train for southern Russia, an AFP reporter saw Friday.
“We are leaving Kherson because heavy shelling started there, we are afraid for our lives,” said Valentina Yelkina, a pensioner traveling with her daughter.
Another Kherson resident, 70-year-old Yelena Bekesheva, said she was going to Moscow.
“We didn’t immediately make the decision (to leave) but then we were invited by our friends and relatives,” she told AFP.
Meanwhile more than a million households in Ukraine were left without electricity following Russian strikes on energy facilities across the country, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Saturday.
Fresh Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine’s west, the national operator said earlier, with officials in several regions of the war-scarred country reporting power outages.
Russians “carried out another missile attack on energy facilities of the main networks of Ukraine’s western regions,” Ukraine’s energy operator Ukrenergo said on social media.
Power outages were reported among others in the northwestern Volyn region, parts of the southwestern Odessa region and the city of Khmelnitskyi in western Ukraine with local authorities reiterating calls to reduce energy use.
“Saturday in Ukraine starts with a barrage of Russian missiles aimed at critical civilian infrastructure,” Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, urging Kyiv’s allies to hasten the delivery of air defense systems.
According to Ukraine’s air force, Moscow’s troops on Saturday fired 17 cruise missiles by aircraft from southern Russia and at least 16 Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.
Ukraine’s authorities have called on residents to reduce power consumption amid the attacks with some parts of Ukraine reducing their electricity use by up to 20 percent, according to Ukrenergo.
“We see savings in different regions and on different days the level of voluntary consumption reduction ranges from five to 20 percent on average,” Ukrenergo chief Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said in written comments to AFP.
He added that while these were “significant volumes” for Ukraine’s energy system, they were not enough for regions where the infrastructure “suffered the most damage” and Ukrenergo must resort to “forced restrictions.”
Meanwhile in the Russian Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, at least two civilians were killed in strikes on Saturday, according to the local governor.
“There are two dead among civilians” following shelling on “civilian infrastructure” in the town of Shebekino governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said, adding that nearly 15,000 people were left without electricity.
Russia said in mid-October there has been a “considerable increase” of Ukrainian fire into its territory with attacks largely concentrating on Belgorod region and neighboring Bryansk and Kursk.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

