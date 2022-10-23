You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
1 / 2
Teams take up UN sustainable aims for healthy society. (Supplied)
Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
2 / 2
Teams take up UN sustainable aims for healthy society. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btd9v

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
  • Teams take up UN sustainable aims for healthy society
  • Contest promotes the participation of girls and women
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Team Oasis football team has qualified for the 2023 Global Goals World Finals in Prague after winning first place in the local competition in Dammam, the Saudi Sports for All Federation announced on Saturday.

The tournament was held on Oct. 21 and 22 is part of the Kingdom’s initiative to transform the country into a global sports hub with world-class infrastructure.

The Global Goals World Cup was first launched in 2015 and is dubbed the “World Cup for Societal Good.”

The tournament aims to bring together women from all over the world who wish to combine their passion for sports with social development initiatives.

This year saw the participation of 42 football and 10 basketball teams from 13 regions across the country.

The qualifying round for the Saudi version of the finals was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Tabuk and Jouf from Aug. 27 to Sept. 26.

In addition to the sporting competition in the tournament, each participating team presented a community based initiative that stems from the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to the federation.

The initiatives demonstrate that sports can be used to promote the SDGs by helping individuals live healthy lives and having a positive impact on society.

The competition is aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to promote various sporting activities.

The Saudi Sports for All Federation has been working closely with all physical activity sectors across Saudi Arabia and internationally through the Ministry of Sports.

“The federation is committed to empowering talented youth across both genders and maximizing their potential. The talent in the Kingdom motivates us to host many sporting tournaments to achieve the Kingdom’s aspiration for a healthy community and a global sports center,” Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, managing director at the federation, said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia sports Prague UN

Related

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship photos
Sport
Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship
Saudi sports federation launches fitness initiative in 13 cities
Saudi Sport
Saudi sports federation launches fitness initiative in 13 cities

Celtics down Magic for third straight win, Spurs shock Sixers

Celtics down Magic for third straight win, Spurs shock Sixers
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Celtics down Magic for third straight win, Spurs shock Sixers

Celtics down Magic for third straight win, Spurs shock Sixers
  • Devin Vassell scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 and Tre Jones chipped in 17 for San Antonio
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Boston forward Jayson Tatum poured in 40 points as the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in the fledgling NBA season while the Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-3.

The rebuilding San Antonio Spurs stunned the Sixers 114-105 in Philadelphia, where frustrated 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after the game his team was “not ready” to win yet.

In Orlando, Tatum’s exploits and a 27-point contribution from guard Derrick White helped the Celtics notch another win in a game that featured 21 lead changes with neither team able to build a double-digit advantage.

Orlando big man Wendell Carter knotted the score at 111-111 with a put-back dunk with 4:23 to play.

Carter then fouled Tatum and Tatum’s two free throws ignited a 10-2 scoring run that put Boston up for good.

Terrence Ross led the Magic with 29 points and top draft pick Paolo Banchero added 23, but Orlando fell to 0-3.

That’s also where the 76ers found themselves after the inexperienced Spurs — whose championship chances were downplayed by none other than coach Gregg Popovich before the season — drained 16 three-pointers on the way to their second straight win.

Devin Vassell scored 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 and Tre Jones chipped in 17 for San Antonio while Doug McDermott made four three-pointers on the way to 14 points.

San Antonio’s top-scoring trio all have less than three years experience in the league, and Popovich said he was impressed with the young team’s performance on the second night of a road back-to-back.

“What it showed me was they are serious about getting better and knowing what the league is like,” Popovich said.

The Spurs withstood a 40-point performance from Philadelphia’s star big man Joel Embiid but held James Harden to 12.

“We’re not ready yet,” Rivers said. “Honestly, we’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that and so we’ve got a lot of work to do.

“It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like ‘OK, now we can win some games’ — you’ve still got to go out and earn the game.”

In Dallas, Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter and the Mavericks steamrollered the Memphis Grizzlies 137-96 in their home opener.

Ja Morant, coming off a 49-point display against the Houston Rockets, finished with 20 points for the Grizzlies, who were on the back foot from the opening tip-off.

Dallas led by as many as 25 points in the first period and, with the game well in hand, Doncic sat out the fourth quarter.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points as the Bucks launched a six-game homestand with a dominant 125-105 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was frighteningly efficient in less than 28 minutes on the court, connecting on 17 of his 21 shots from the field, including two of three from three-point range.

The Greek superstar also pulled down 12 rebounds and made eight of 13 free throw attempts, and with 3,508 career free throws overtook Sidney Moncrief (3,505) as the Bucks’ all-time leader from the foul line.

Milwaukee opened the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed against a flat Rockets team that fell to 0-3.

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Max Strus added 20 off the bench as the Heat held off the Toronto Raptors 112-109 in a game that saw a player from each team ejected.

The Heat led by 19 when Toronto’s Christian Koloko and Miami’s Caleb Martin were ejected with 7:46 left in the third quarter.

They tangled after fighting for a rebound and ended up scuffling in the courtside seats.

The fired-up Raptors then went on a 17-2 scoring run, but Miami held on down the stretch.

Topics: Boston Celtics Jayson Tatum Philadelphia 76ers san antonio spurs

Related

Tatum, Brown too hot for Heat as Celtics roll on
Sport
Tatum, Brown too hot for Heat as Celtics roll on
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
Sport
Boston Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season

Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters

Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters
  • The Spanish driver for Ferrari acknowledged he may not have the pace to hold off the Red Bull
  • Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start on pole position for the United States Grand Prix after season champion Max Verstappen finished third in Saturday’s qualifying session that began shortly after his Red Bull team learned that founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz had died.

Verstappen will still start on the front row. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified second, but must take a 10-place grid penalty for using new engine parts. Every winner in the previous nine races at the Circuit of the Americas has started from the front row.

Verstappen is chasing a single-season record-tying 13th victory. He clinched his second consecutive season championship at the previous race in Japan.

Verstappen and his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez had to drive less than an hour after the team was gathered together to be told Mateschitz had died at age 78.

“What he has done for me, my career so far, my life,” said Verstappen, who joined F1 as a 17-year-old with Red Bull’s junior team, then named Toro Rosso. “It’s a very tough day ... We tried to give it everything but unfortunately we missed out. But there’s a race tomorrow and we’ll try and make (him) proud.”

Since its founding, Red Bull has won six driver championships and four constructors titles. The team is close to clinching a fifth team championship and could wrap it up on Sunday.

Matesich bought the Jaguar team in 2004 and rebranded it as Red Bull in 2005. He added a second team to the Red Bull stable when he bought the Minardi program renamed it Toro Rosso in 2006 to be a program for training younger drivers. That team is now Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s greatest success came with Sebastian Vettel’s four consecutive driver’s championships from 2010-13.

Verstappen said he had a chance to meet with Mateschitz just a few weeks ago.

“He was a big race fan, you know?” Verstappen said. “He admired young talent ... To believe in me at such a young age, to see that relationship grow year after year, it was very special.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the FIA, Formula 1’s governing body, called Mateshitz “a towering figure in motor sport, and with Red Bull not only established two hugely successful Formula 1 teams, but also supported motor sport of every kind and helped the careers of countless young drivers through Red Bull’s junior programs.”

A Verstappen win Sunday would tie the season record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Sainz acknowledged he may not have the pace to hold off the Red Bull.

“I’m realistic,” Sainz said. It’s going to be tough.”

Verstappen said he’s not chasing the record as the previous marks came in eras of different cars and shorter seasons.

“You can’t compare (eras),” Verstappen said. “It’s impossible. I just try to go out every single weekend and do my best.”

Topics: Carlos Sainz Jr. Max Verstappen US Grand Prix

Related

Sainz tops Verstappen in opening Texas practice
Motorsport
Sainz tops Verstappen in opening Texas practice
Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory
Sport
Verstappen retains F1 world title after dramatic Japan victory

Russia’s Makhachev dethrones MMA lightweight king Oliveira

Russia’s Makhachev dethrones MMA lightweight king Oliveira
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

Russia’s Makhachev dethrones MMA lightweight king Oliveira

Russia’s Makhachev dethrones MMA lightweight king Oliveira
  • The end came after the Brazilian was knocked on to his back by a right hook and Makhachev slipped in a triangle choke that brought the tap
Updated 23 October 2022
AFP

ABU DHABI: Islam Makhachev has always moved like a champion and on Saturday at UFC 280 the Russian became one, dethroning the man who had previously been considered the lightweight king, Charles Oliveira, via second-round submission.

Makhachev poured the pressure on from the bell, landing a huge straight left in the first and working his way into control once the fight went to the ground.

The end came after the Brazilian was knocked on to his back by a right hook and Makhachev slipped in a triangle choke that brought the tap at 3min16sec in the second round.

“I have trained so hard for this moment,” the 31-year-old Makhachev said. “All my life, (since) when I was a kid I have been ready for that moment.”

Makhachev’s 22-1 career has been finely tuned by fellow Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov — arguably the greatest fighter the sport has seen — and the now-retired star was beaming at a performance that mirrored many of his own across an unbeaten 29-0 record.

Makhachev handed his man the belt afterwards — while honoring his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the coach who guided both their careers before passing away in 2020.

“Many years ago he told me ‘You are going to be champion,’” Makhachev said.

Oliveira had been stripped of the lightweight title for failing to make weight in his clash — and eventual win — against American Justin Gaethje back in May.

In the night’s other title bout, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling overpowered fellow American — and former two-time champion — TJ Dillashaw.

Dillashaw entered the fight with left shoulder issues and then could do nothing much as it bizarrely seemed to keep popping out of its socket.

It was just a matter of time before Sterling took Dillashaw down, and took full mount, and a flurry of unanswered blows brought the TKO call at 3:44 of the second.

The 12-bout UFC 280 card was all about deciding who was going to be champion right now and who might be champion next as Makhachev and Sterling lifted their respective belts while, earlier, two rising stars in France’s Manon Fiorot and American Sean O’Malley laid down their title credentials.

The 32-year-old Fiorot opened the main card in a catchweight bout against the number one-ranked flyweight American Katlyn Chookagian and took a unanimous points decision that now likely sees her taking over that ranking.

It also probably put her just one more win away from a title shot against the incumbent champion Valentina Shevchenko.

It wasn’t pretty — Chookagian’s constant movement has always made the 33-year-old a hard target to find. But Fiorot showcased her tactical nous, landing an early and huge right hook before closing the distance and finding her range as the fight wore on.

“I really wanted to win by knockout but it is what it is,” Fiorot said afterwards.

“I think (now) I’ll take everybody in the division and afterwards I will talk about Valentina.”

Things weren’t quite so clear-cut when it came to O’Malley’s split decision win. The 27-year-old has long claimed he’s the UFC’s next big thing and the organization threw the 11th-ranked fighter to the wolves Saturday, with a match-up against the top-ranked former bantamweight champ in Russian Petr Yan.

The pair battered each other over three epic rounds that saw Yan seemingly land the heavier strikes — and definitely land the most takedowns — despite the Russian bleeding profusely from cuts around his right eye as O’Malley came home hard in the third round. The judges saw it 28-29, 29-28, 29-28 to O’Malley.

After the toughest fight of his career, he said: “Honestly, I thought it could have gone either way. Fighting is the craziest sport in the world.”

Topics: Islam Makhachev Charles Oliveira Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boxing

Related

‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
Sport
‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
The lightweight sunglasses you need this season 
Lifestyle
The lightweight sunglasses you need this season 

Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead

Real Madrid sans Benzema beat Sevilla 3-1 to extend lead
  • Vinicius Junior set up two goals for Madrid as the Brazil winger continues to excel both with, and without, Benzema playing by his side
Updated 23 October 2022
AP

MADRID:  Karim Benzema proudly showed his Ballon d’Or award to fans at the Santiago Bernabeu and then sat back as Real Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 and increased their lead in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Benzema was ruled out of the match when the club said he had muscle fatigue. It appears that the striker, who won soccer’s prestigious individual prize on Monday, is being extra cautious to avoid the risk of any injury that might jeopardize his participation with France at the World Cup in Qatar starting in less than a month.

Vinicius Junior set up two goals for Madrid as the Brazil winger continues to excel both with, and without, Benzema playing by his side.

Madrid extended their unbeaten streak to 16 games since starting the season across all competitions and increased their lead at the top to six points over Barcelona, who play Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Luka Modric and former Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, both former Ballon d’Or winners, handed Benzema his award in a ceremony before kickoff. The Madrid striker hoisted it high to receive the applause of fans, who turned out for the celebration and the match amid steady rain in Spain’s capital.

Modric then proceeded to ensure that Madrid did not miss Benzema’s goals, scoring from an assist by Vinicius to give Madrid the lead five minutes into the game. Vinicius pounced on a poor pass by Gonzalo Montiel near Sevilla’s own area, took on the backtracking defenders, and found Modric all alone at the far post to tap in.

While Vinicius squandered an opportunity to add to the lead in the 44th — when he tried to round goalkeeper Yassine Bounou instead of shooting from point-blank range — Sevilla were toothless with midfielder Isco Alarcón up front as a “false nine.”

Sevilla had their share of possession but had no strikers in the box to feed. In the 45th Jesus Navas drew the first save from Thibaut Courtois, who was back after missing six matches due to sciatic pain.

Jorge Sampaoli’s plan, however, started to click in the second half when Sevilla’s greater number of midfielders, including Óliver Torres and Ivan Rakitic, and playmakers like Isco took control for half an hour.

Montiel made up for his mistake by gaining possession and using the exterior of his boot to slip a ball through Madrid’s well-positioned defensive line to meet Erik Lamela’s nice run. Lamela also showed his skill by sending a ball around Courtois from a tight angle with the tip of his boot to equalize in the 54th.

Isco then hit the side netting and Montiel set up Lamela for him to curl a ball just wide in the 60th.

But Carlo Ancelotti sent on fresh legs in attack and a counterattack cued by substitute Marco Asensio led to Vinícius drawing in Bounou before he laid off for substitute Luas Vázquez to fire into an empty net in the 79th.

“Today I want to highlight the work of Vinicius,” Ancelotti said. “He gave two assists for teammates to score practically in empty nets. He should be pleased. Those assists are worth more than scoring goals. He showed a lot of generosity.”

Federico Valverde added a blistering third goal from long range two minutes later to put the result beyond doubt with the midfielder’s seventh goal in all competitions this campaign. His powerful shot sailed over Bounou and hit the net just inside the top of the post.

It was the first loss for Sevilla in four games since Sampaoli replaced the fired Julen Lopetegui. Sevilla fell into 14th place.

“We played against a rival that makes you pay for even the smallest error,” Lamela said. “We had a stretch when we played well, but it wasn’t enough. We are still adapting to a new coach, to adjust to his new ideas, and we need time.”

End of the run

Real Sociedad missed a chance to pull level with Barcelona on points after their eight-game unbeaten streak across all competitions came to an end in Valladolid.

Sergio Leon’s goal in the 16th and some staunch defending under heavy rain at the José Zorrilla Stadium gave Valladolid the 1-0 victory.

Mallorca rally

Mallorca fought back 2-1 at Valencia after Edinson Cavani had put the hosts ahead with a penalty for his fourth goal in three games.

Vedat Muriqi, who had missed two matches serving a suspension, scored his fifth goal of the campaign when he equalized from the spot. Former Valencia forward Lee Kang-In completed the comeback in the 83rd.

Rayo rout

Rayo Vallecano central defender Florian Lejeune scored twice to lead their 5-1 rout of 10-man Cadiz, with all five goals coming after Iza Carcelen was sent off with a direct red near the end of the first half.

Topics: real madrid Karim Benzema Vinicius Junior Sevilla Zinedine Zidane Luka Modric

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship

Saudi sport minister crowns Ben Maher winner of Longines championship
Updated 23 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on Saturday crowned British jockey Ben Maher winner of the Longines Global Champions Tour, ending a 15-city tour around the world that ended in Riyadh’s historic Diriyah.
Prince Abdulaziz, who is also president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and president of Diriyah Season, also crowned the three winners of the Riyadh tour, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah, chairman of the Saudi Equestrian Federation, crowned the Berlin Eagles team with the World Champions League title, and the St. Tropez Pirates were crowned the champions of the final Riyadh team tour.
The tournament of 50 jockeys, representing 19 countries around the world, sees competition between the teams.
And in the overall ranking of the championship, the competition was strong between Maher, Belgian Pieter Devos, German Christian Ahlmann, Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson, Ireland’s Bertram Allen and Austrian Max Kuhner to win the competition to gain time and avoid mistakes.
Equestrians from the Kingdom, including Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, Abdul Rahman Al-Rajhi, Meshary Al-Harbi, Khaled Al-Mabti, Saad Al-Ajmi, and more than 65 male and female riders participated in the accompanying runs that were hosted by the Saudi Equestrian Federation.
At the end of the third day of the championship, the jockeys competed in the ninth run called the Saudi Equestrian Federation run, in which Al-Sharbatly achieved first place with a time of 50:00 seconds in a clean round without errors. Al-Ajmi won the tenth run, called the Equestrian Sports Company for Events run, with a time of 38: 59 seconds in a clean round without errors.
The Longines tour is one of the activities of the Diriyah Season, which has become one of the most important tourist, cultural and entertainment destinations in the region. Diriyah Authority aims to attract more than 25 million visitors annually to this region, which hosts many museums, hotels, shops and restaurants, to be a global destination for culture, leisure, marketing and hospitality.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Ben Maher Longines Global Champions Tour

Related

Saudi Arabia beat North Macedonia in World Cup warm up match
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat North Macedonia in World Cup warm up match
Amateur golfers in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain get chance to play in Race to Georgia World Final
Sport
Amateur golfers in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain get chance to play in Race to Georgia World Final

Latest updates

Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
Saudi’s Team Oasis qualifies for 2023 Global Goals World Finals
Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Walaa Insurance concludes merger with SABB Takaful
Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Saudi telecom firm Mobily’s shares edge higher after 40% rise in profit 
Saudi Arabia donates $27 million to UNRWA
Saudi Arabia donates $27 million to UNRWA
Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus
Palestinian militant killed in explosion in Nablus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.