TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index advanced in its first session of the week, as oil prices continued to rise.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.36 percent to end at 12,006, while the parallel market Nomu gained 1.31 percent to finish at 20,004.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 1.25 percent higher, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. increased 1.11 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, rose 0.30 percent, after it posted a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion) for the first nine months of 2022.

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.23 percent, despite a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022

Riyad Bank added 1.84 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group dropped 1.16 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022.

Development Works Food Co. rose 10 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. was down 8.33 percent to lead the fallers.