You are here

  • Home
  • TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.57 percent to end at 12,075, while the parallel market Nomu shed 1.12 percent to finish at 19,780. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfx2r

Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Updated 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index finished higher again on the back of stronger earnings results and a spike in oil prices.

The Tadawul All Share Index rose 0.57 percent to end at 12,075, while the parallel market Nomu shed 1.12 percent to finish at 19,780.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session flat, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 2.05 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, ended flat, a day after it announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, increased by 0.69 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank added 1.84 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group gained 1.39 percent, after it recorded a 22 percent increase in profit for the first nine months of 2022.

Middle East Paper Co. declined 0.55, after it invited its shareholders to vote on a 33 percent capital raise to SR666 million.

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. gained 9.95 percent to lead the gainers, after it reported a 55 percent profit increase in the first nine months of 2022 to SR142 million.

Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. shed 3.77 percent to lead the fallers, after it turned into losses of SR453 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Topics: Saudi tadawaul TASI shares NOMU

Related

TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI continues to recover on rising oil prices: Closing bell
TASI in green on higher oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI in green on higher oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers

Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers
Updated 39 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Transport Authority has signed deals with several private sector firms to localize as many as 13,000 jobs for bus and truck drivers, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreements, signed in collaboration with the Development Fund Human Resources, align with the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to reduce unemployment rates by increasing employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Under the new agreements the Public Transport Authority aims to localize over 10,000 job opportunities involved with goods transportation and more than 3,000 job opportunities for bus transportation activities.

Each Saudi citizen taking part in the initiative will be granted up to SR4,000 ($1,064) upon registration as an incentive to cover costs including driving training, medical examinations, and issuing licenses.

There will also be several legislative and regulatory incentives put in place to attract the workforce.

The Saudization initiatives by the Public Transport Authority aim to boost the development of logistics services, empower competencies and enhance the quality and efficiency of services provided in line with the national strategy for transportation and logistics.

 

Topics: Public transportation Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services

Related

Saudi Transport Ministry pushes for electrification with EV charging stations for staff
Business & Economy
Saudi Transport Ministry pushes for electrification with EV charging stations for staff
Abdullah Abuthnain speaking at the opening session of the conference. (HRDF)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry creates ‘skill development’ strategy to enhance Saudization

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation

Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation
  • Both ministers stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi held a video meeting with the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman on Sunday, where they agreed to strengthen their ties in the energy sector.

During the meeting, both ministers stressed the importance of supporting the stability of global oil markets by encouraging dialogue between producing and consuming countries, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of of Energy tweeted.

 

 

Nishimura expressed Japan’s keenness to strengthen the cooperative relationships between the two countries in the field of energy, according to a tweet by the Japanese ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio.

 

 

This reaffirms the importance of the country’s relationship with Saudi Arabia in terms of maintaining energy security, and its reliance on energy supplies from Arab sources, particularly in the absence of imports from Iran and Russia due to sanctions enforced by the US

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
World
Council of Arab Ambassadors in Japan visit foreign minister Hayashi
Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM
World
Russian nuclear weapons use would be ‘act of hostility against humanity’: Japan PM

Saudi’s Monsha’at announces Sami Al-Husseini as new governor

Saudi’s Monsha’at announces Sami Al-Husseini as new governor
Updated 24 October 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi’s Monsha’at announces Sami Al-Husseini as new governor

Saudi’s Monsha’at announces Sami Al-Husseini as new governor
Updated 24 October 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, has announced Sami bin Ibrahim Al-Husseini as its new governor, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

With an advanced diploma in leadership from the Swiss-based Institute for Management Development, a bachelor’s degree in public relations from King Saud University, and multiple specialized and leadership certificates, Al-Husseini has worked in several leadership positions in both the private and public sectors.

Prior to this new role, between 2019 and 2022, Al-Husseini held the position of deputy governor for Planning and Developments in Monsha’at. 

Between 2018 and 2019, Al-Hussein was CEO of Riyadh Airports Co., having served as executive vice president of the firm’s commercial sector between 2017 and 2018.

He took up his role at Monsha’at in August, although it has only just been publicly confirmed.

Monsha’at is keen on upgrading and further elevating the Kingdom’s SMEs, with the sector set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent, and expanding SME contribution to 35 percent of gross domestic product by 2030.

Monsha’at’s objectives also fall in line with the Saudi vision to create suitable job opportunities for its citizens by supporting SME entrepreneurship, privatization, and investments in new industries.

 

Topics: Monsha’at Sami Al-Husseini

Related

Special Monsha’at offered over 200 training programs to Saudi entrepreneurs as Kingdom bets on SMEs video
Business & Economy
Monsha’at offered over 200 training programs to Saudi entrepreneurs as Kingdom bets on SMEs

UAE In-Focus — Sharjah airport sees passenger growth rate of 141%

UAE In-Focus — Sharjah airport sees passenger growth rate of 141%
Updated 24 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

UAE In-Focus — Sharjah airport sees passenger growth rate of 141%

UAE In-Focus — Sharjah airport sees passenger growth rate of 141%
Updated 24 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Sharjah Airport witnessed a passenger growth rate of 141 percent at the end of the third quarter as the aviation sector shows strong signs of rebounding after the negative impacts caused by the pandemic. 

The number of passengers stood at 9.5 million, compared to 3.9 million in the same period last year, according to a press release.

Aircraft movement at the airport also rose 81.65 percent, with 64,780 flights by the end of September, as compared to 35,662 flights at the end of the third quarter of 2021. 

The press release further noted that the total cargo handled by Sharjah Airport since the beginning of the year amounted to 135,038 tons, marking a growth rate of 38.71 percent. 

“With this, the airport not only has achieved a remarkable position in terms of statistics and numbers, but also provided high-quality services and achieved customer satisfaction through its smart travel services, digital services, and smart solutions,” said Ali Salim Al-Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority. 

DMCC signs MoU with Logis

Dubai Multi Commodities Center has signed a memorandum of understanding with Logis, an agri-logistic free trade zone that is being constructed in Panama. 

According to a statement from the Dubai government, Logis is expected to become the largest free trade zone of its kind in Central and Latin America. 

The MOU was signed by Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC, and Sandro Salsano, president of Salsano Group and majority shareholder of Logis. 

“Panama stands as the gateway between Central and South America and Logis is perfectly positioned to host the largest free zone of its kind in the region, especially where agriculture commodities trade is concerned,” said Bin Sulayem. 

Topics: UAE in-focus Sharjah Airport

Related

UAE In-Focus—Industry Ministry signs $70.8m deals to boost domestic medical equipment production
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus—Industry Ministry signs $70.8m deals to boost domestic medical equipment production

Lucid appoints Faisal Sultan as Middle East VP and MD

Lucid appoints Faisal Sultan as Middle East VP and MD
Updated 24 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Lucid appoints Faisal Sultan as Middle East VP and MD

Lucid appoints Faisal Sultan as Middle East VP and MD
Updated 24 October 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: US-based electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group Inc., in which Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund holds a 60 percent stake, has promoted Faisal Sultan to vice president and managing director in the Middle East.

According to a press release, Sultan will directly report to Lucid’s CEO and Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson. 

Sultan's appointment comes as Lucid plans the construction of a plant in the Kingdom that will produce 150,000 electric vehicles per year.

“Our mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles in the world, and the Middle East is a strategic region in fulfilling that mission, for both manufacturing and retail,” said Rawlinson. 

He added: “This requires deep knowledge of the area along with business acumen, and we are very fortunate to have Faisal leading our team here in the Middle East.” 

Sultan has 23 years of combined automotive experience with Lucid, Industrial Clusters, FCA, Magna, Ford, and GM, where he held leadership positions spanning industrial development, manufacturing, operations, engineering, and program management. 

In August, Sultan, who was then the managing director of global operations at Lucid, said the PIF was supportive of Lucid when it faced a supply crunch. 

During an interview with Bloomberg, Sultan noted that supply chain issues will be righted soon, and things will get back to normal by the end of this year. 

He also lauded the Saudi Arabian government for changing the atmosphere of the Kingdom, making it suitable for the roll-out of EVs. 

“The government is very serious and they’ve been working very hard with us to make sure the environment is ready,” Sultan said. 

The government plans to ensure 30 percent of all vehicles in the capital city Riyadh run on electricity by 2030.

Topics: Lucid Motors electric cars

Related

Saudi PIF supported Lucid during times of supply crunch, says top official 
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF supported Lucid during times of supply crunch, says top official 
NRG Matters — US plans to add 29GW of electricity capacity in H2; PIF-back Lucid Group halves production
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — US plans to add 29GW of electricity capacity in H2; PIF-back Lucid Group halves production

Latest updates

TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
TASI finishes higher after a spike in oil prices and strong earnings: Closing bell
Qatar announces four new art exhibitions to visit in Doha this year
Qatar announces four new art exhibitions to visit in Doha this year
Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister
Rishi Sunak becomes Britain’s prime minister
Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers
Saudi Public Transport Authority signs deals to localize 13,000 jobs for drivers
Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation
Japan, Saudi discuss strengthening energy cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.