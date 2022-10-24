You are here

Egypt secures power with maritime border pacts: El-Sisi

Egypt secures power with maritime border pacts: El-Sisi
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (AFP)
  • $120bn in energy costs a year saved, says president
  • Zohr gas field discovery critical to country’s needs
CAIRO: A maritime demarcation agreement with Cyprus and Greece in the East Mediterranean, as well as an accord signed with Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea has helped Egypt save the country some $120 billion, which is the amount needed to power its electricity plants annually at current prices, according to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Speaking at an economic conference taking place in the new administrative capital, El-Sisi said the demarcation deals had been critical to secure the energy needed by the nation.

The conference, which opened on Sunday, aims to draw up an economic roadmap for Egypt within the coming period. Senior economists, intellectuals and specialists are taking part.

The Zohr field would not have been found had the two demarcation pacts not been signed, said El-Sisi. The president’s remarks came during a forum at the event, addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

El-Sisi said that exploration companies would not have been able to work in those areas without the demarcation of the maritime borders.

According to the president, Eni — the Italian company in charge of gas exploration in the Zohr field off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea — had requested a five-year time frame to complete its mission.

El-Sisi said he requested a reduction of the timeline to only 18 months and promised to immediately resolve all issues involving Egypt’s maritime borders.

He said the country would have had to fork out $10 billion a month or $120 billion every year at current prices to ensure the nation’s power stations kept running.

“Praise to God that we could discover the Zohr field,” said the president. Even at the old gas prices, it would have cost $2 billion a month to keep the power stations going, which the nation did not have in its coffers, he added.

The Zohr field is believed to be the largest-ever gas discovery in Egypt and the Mediterranean. Zohr is located within the Shorouk concession, around 190 kilometers north of the city of Port Said.

According to the president, authorization of land for a refinery project was given in just two hours when the licensing process would typically take two to three years.

During his speech at the opening session of the conference, Madbouly said the economic conference was taking place in the midst of a global crisis that the countries of the world had not witnessed since the Second World War.

All developed, economically powerful governments and growing nations were fighting for stability and survival, he said.

  • Turkey stalled Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO over concerns that the two countries — Sweden in particular — had become a safe haven for members of the PKK and affiliated groups
STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s center-right government will fulfill all requirements under a deal with Turkey to join NATO and will concentrate external relations to its immediate neighborhood while dropping the previous administration’s “feminist foreign policy,” the country’s top diplomat said on Monday.

Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said the new government shares Turkey’s concern about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the US.

“There will be no nonsense from the Swedish government when it comes to the PKK,” Billstrom told the Associated Press in an interview.

“We are fully behind a policy which means that terrorist organizations don’t have a right to function on Swedish territory.”

Turkey stalled Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO over concerns that the two countries — Sweden in particular — had become a safe haven for members of the PKK and affiliated groups.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed by Sweden’s previous left-leaning government at a NATO summit in June, Sweden and Finland committed to not support Kurdish groups in Syria that Turkey says are affiliated
with the PKK and to lift arms embargoes on Turkey imposed after its incursion in northern Syria in 2019.

They also agreed to “address pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects,” which has proven more complicated due the broad definition of terrorism in Turkey, where anti-terror laws have been used to crack down on opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Everything which is written into the trilateral memorandum, and which has been agreed upon by all three parties, should be fulfilled, needs to be fulfilled by all the three parties,” Billstrom said, adding that “everything also has to be done in a legally safe way.”

The PKK has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and the conflict has since resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people.

Paul Levin, director of the Institute for Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, said the new government may have an advantage over the previous Social Democratic government in dealing with Turkey because it does not have the same links to the Kurdish diaspora in Sweden.

However, the independence of the authorities and the courts in Sweden “sets limits to what is possible, and so does international law,” Levin said.

Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO countries which have not yet ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland, traditionally non-aligned countries which rushed to apply for membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Like most European countries, Sweden has clearly taken Ukraine’s side in the war, supplying its armed forces with anti-tank weapons, assault rifles and anti-ship missiles.

Ukraine has also asked Sweden to provide the Archer artillery system and RBS-70 portable air defense system. Billstrom said the new government has not yet decided on those requests.

“We are ready to try and give as much aid as possible to the Ukrainian government in its heroic struggle against the Russian forces,” Billstrom said.

“We shall see when we have made the proper assessments about these matters.”

A former migration minister, Billstrom is a senior member of the conservative Moderate Party, which formed a coalition government last week with the center-right Liberals and Christian Democrats.

The new government relies on support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats with whom it has drafted a joint policy platform that includes sharp restrictions on immigration and a crackdown on organized crime.

Billstrom also pledged a shift in Sweden’s foreign relations, with emphasis on northern Europe.

Traditionally Sweden has sought to project itself internationally as a “humanitarian superpower” with relatively generous support for developing countries around the globe and a strong commitment to the United Nations.

“This is not to say that we won’t be interested in the rest of the world, far from it,” Billstrom said, noting that he had given a speech earlier at celebration for UN Day, which marks the anniversary of the 1945 UN charter.

“But when it comes to these recalibrations that we are aiming at, it is true that there will be a shift of focus,” he said. “And the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and the EU will be the three legs on which we will base this recalibration.”

In addition, the new government will give up the “feminist foreign policy” which the previous government established in 2014. The label has since been used by other countries, including Canada, France, Spain and Germany.

“We believe that equal rights between men and women is important, but to use the expression ‘feminist foreign policy’ means that you sometimes divert the interest away from what is really important. You put more emphasis upon the label than about the actual content,” Billstrom said.

Iran security forces fire tear gas near Tehran school after dispute

Iran security forces fire tear gas near Tehran school after dispute
  • Videos circulating on social media showed heavily armed security forces outside the school
  • One clip showed them on motorbikes and firing at least one teargas canister
DUBAI: Iranian security forces fired tear gas near a girls’ school in Tehran on Monday, according to videos posted on social media, after a dispute between authorities and students over their mobile phones amid ongoing anti-government protests in Iran.
Iran’s Ministry of Education said several students were treated by emergency services for a drop in blood pressure, but denied that security forces had entered the school.
Videos circulating on social media showed heavily armed security forces outside the school. One clip showed them on motorbikes and firing at least one teargas canister. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.
Unrest ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the Islamic Republic’s morality police for “improper attire” and died in police custody, has swept Iran for five weeks. Rights groups say more than 200 people have been killed in the crackdown.
Women have played a prominent part in the protests, removing and burning veils. The deaths of several teenaged girls reportedly killed during protests have fueled more anger.
Demonstrations continued on Monday, with a rally at a university in the western city of Hamedan, and students shouting down a government spokesman who visited a Tehran university, according to students and rights groups.
The education ministry said there was a clash at the Tehran high school between staff, students and parents after the school principal insisted on checking the girls’ phones.
The widely followed activist Twitter account Tasvir1500 said uniformed forces attacked the school and at least one girl was wounded, but the city police denied their account.
“After news of a conflict near a high school ... police were dispatched to the area and investigated the issue which turned out to be a fight between a number of thugs,” Tehran police said, adding that agitators were identified and arrested.

Hundreds indicted over Iranian “riots”
Rights groups say thousands of people have been arrested in the crackdown, which started in Amini’s hometown of Saqez in northwest Iran before spreading across the country.
Protesters have called for an end to the religious clerical rule which has governed Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
A court in Tehran on Monday indicted some 315 people arrested in recent “riots” for “gathering and conspiring with intent to damage national security, propaganda against the system and igniting public disorder,” state news agency IRNA reported, citing a judiciary official.
Four of the detainees have been charged as mohareb (enemies of God). Under Iran’s interpretation of Sharia law the sentence for a guilty verdict is execution.
Fars news agency said 10 people had been arrested in northwest Iran for working with Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad. Iran and Israel are longtime foes. Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it, while Iran says Israel has carried out a number of killings of Iranian officials.
Videos on social media showed anti-government protests at several universities, with students chanting “Death to Khamenei.”
Khamenei has warned that nobody should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, and has accused adversaries of fomenting the unrest. State TV has reported the deaths of at least 26 security force members.
At the KHajjeh Nasir University in Tehran, video footage showed government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi being interrupted with chants of “Woman, Life, Freedom” as he addressed students, who also shouted: “We don’t want a corrupt system, we don’t want a murderous guest.”

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM

Israel to sign maritime border deal with Lebanon Thursday: PM
  • Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period
  • Lapid said he intended on bringing the deal to the cabinet on Thursday for a vote
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Monday that Israel would sign an “historic” agreement with Lebanon to demarcate the maritime border between the countries in three days from now.
“On Thursday, we are going to sign a historic agreement with Lebanon,” the Israeli premier told his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte of the US-brokered deal that appears set to unlock production at Mediterranean gas fields.
Israel and Lebanon, who are technically at war, agreed to terms earlier this month on the deal.
An Israeli court on Sunday cleared the way for its signing after rejecting petitions demanding the approval of parliament.
Israel holds elections on November 1, and the petitions additionally argued that agreements to cede territory should not be concluded during an election period.
Lapid said he intended on bringing the deal to the cabinet on Thursday for a vote.
“Israel will become in the near future a major supplier of gas to Europe,” Lapid told Rutte in a meeting on energy cooperation between Israel and Europe, in remarks relayed by Lapid’s office.
“And in the meantime, we have to work together to find medium-term and long-term solutions for green energy and renewable energy,” he said.
Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field, which is expected to start gas production imminently.
Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel’s territorial waters, with the Jewish state receiving some revenues.

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran

Spanish man trekking to World Cup reported missing in Iran
  • The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent football fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries
  • Sánchez’s reported disappearance in Iran — his last stop before reaching Qatar for the World Cup — comes as protesters rise up across the Islamic Republic
MADRID: A Spanish man who was documenting his ambitious journey by foot from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has not been heard from since crossing into Iran three weeks ago, his family said Monday, stirring fears about his fate in a country convulsed by mass unrest.
The experienced trekker, former paratrooper and fervent football fan, 41-year-old Santiago Sánchez, was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries and extensively sharing his journey on a popular Instagram account over the last nine months. But his exuberant posts stopped suddenly on Oct. 1, the day he entered Iran from the country’s volatile northwestern border.
Sánchez’s family says his daily WhatsApp updates stopped that day as well. Weeks later, they fear the worst.
“​​We are deeply worried, we can’t stop crying, my husband and I,” his mother, Celia Cogedor, told The Associated Press.
Sánchez’s parents have reported him as missing to Spain’s national police and the Foreign Ministry.
But Spanish authorities say they have no information about his whereabouts, adding that the Spanish ambassador to Tehran was handling the matter.
Calls to the Iranian Foreign Ministry seeking comment were not immediately returned on Monday.
Sánchez’s reported disappearance in Iran — his last stop before reaching Qatar for the World Cup — comes as protesters rise up across the Islamic Republic in the largest antigovernment movement in over a decade. The demonstrations erupted on Sept. 16 over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman taken into custody by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not adhering to the country’s strict Islamic dress code.
Tehran has violently cracked down and blamed foreign enemies and Kurdish groups in Iraq for fomenting the unrest, without offering evidence. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said authorities had arrested nine foreigners, mostly Europeans, over their alleged links to the protests last month. Westerners and dual nationals have increasingly become pawns in Iran’s internal political struggles and in tensions between Tehran and Western capitals, analysts say, with at least a dozen dual nationals arrested in recent years on disputed spying charges.
Sánchez arrived in Iraqi Kurdistan in late September, after trekking thousands of kilometers (miles) carrying a small suitcase in a wheeled cart, packed with little more than a tent, water purification tablets and a gas stove for his 11 months on the road. He said he wanted to learn how others lived by living among them before reaching Qatar, the first World Cup host country in the Arab world, in time for Spain’s first match on Nov. 23.
“The idea of the journey is to motivate and inspire other people to show that they can go very far with very little,” he told the AP from Sulaymaniyah, a Kurdish city in northeastern Iraq. “You can go a long way walking.”
The day before he disappeared, Sánchez had breakfast with a guide in Sulaymaniyah. The guide, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said he tried to warn Sánchez about the dangerous political situation in Iran as they parted ways.
Protests in Iran’s Kurdish region after Amini’s death kindled the nationwide unrest still roiling Iran. In response, Iranian forces have unleashed drone and artillery attacks targeting Kurdish separatists in northern Iraq.
But Sánchez was undeterred and confident, the guide said.
“He didn’t look nervous at all. He told me, ‘I sorted out everything, don’t worry,’” he said. They communicated through Google Translate, as Sánchez only speaks Spanish.
Sánchez, the guide added, planned to meet an Iranian family in the Kurdish town of Marivan — a scene of recent antigovernment protests. The family, delighted by Sánchez’s Instagram posts, had reached out and offered to host him.
After Sánchez crossed the border on Oct. 1, his messages became sparse and cryptic, the guide said. Sánchez told him that things were “very different” in Iran from Sulaymaniyah, the Iraqi metropolis filled with parks and cafes.
“It’s been a long story,” his last message read.
Sánchez’s parents said he had warned them he’d temporarily lose Internet access after reaching Iran.
“The country is ‘hot,’ and there are no communications,” Sánchez told his father in his last message on Oct. 1, possibly a reference to the turmoil in Iran’s Kurdish region and the government’s disruption of Internet and popular communications applications used by protesters.
His parents tried not to fret when their messages didn’t deliver. But their worries grew as the weeks passed.
The Spanish Foreign Ministry said it had registered Sánchez’s border crossing into Iran and was not ruling out any possibilities.
In his last Instagram update, the night before he crossed the Iranian border, he posted images of his emotional farewell to Iraq and told of a Kurdish family’s generosity. He had planned to camp on a mountain, but the owner of a nearby farm took him in, giving him a bed, shower and a hearty dinner.
Pictures on Instagram show him eating bread and chicken soup, smiling and posing with young boys from the village and drinking tea over an open fire.
“Conclusion:” he wrote, “Lose yourself to find yourself.”

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry

Israel strikes Damascus area: Syrian ministry
  • Syrian soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack.
  • The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside
DAMASCUS: Israel struck the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, injuring one soldier, the Syrian defense ministry said, days after a similar strike.
“The Israeli enemy carried out airstrikes from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories targeting sites near Damascus,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that a soldier was injured during the rare daytime attack.
Israel, which rarely comments on individual strikes but has acknowledged carrying out hundreds, usually launches air strikes on Syria overnight.
An AFP correspondent in Damascus hear loud noises as rockets fell near the capital.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli strikes targeted sites in the Dimas area of the Damascus countryside, where Iran-backed groups and the Syrian military operate.
An Israeli strike on Friday targeted Syrian military sites near Damascus International Airport and in the southern countryside of the capital, according to the Britain-based war monitor.
In September, five soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike around Damascus, and Israeli airstrikes in June put Damascus airport out of service for nearly two weeks.
Since the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes against its northern neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
Israel has said its air campaign is necessary to stop arch-foe Iran gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
Syria’s war, which erupted after the brutal repression of anti-government protests, has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

