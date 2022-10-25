WhatsApp back after global outage

You are here

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, showed a spike in users reporting WhatsApp’s outage across the world. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

  • Meta worked to restore the service ‘as quickly as possible’
  • The company did not disclose the reason for the outage
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Users across the world reported disruption of WhatsApp services for approximately two hours on Tuesday.

Mobile users were unable to send or receive messages, or communicate in groups on the instant messaging app, according to reports.

Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, showed a spike in users reporting WhatsApp’s outage in different parts of the world.

“We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We've fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the reason for the outage.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.

Topics: whatsapp down whatsapp outage

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

  • System allows police agencies around the world to connect, train together
  • ‘In order for police to understand the metaverse, we need to experience it,’ Interpol executive says
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Interpol has announced the launch of a metaverse specifically designed to aid global policing.

The system allows law enforcement officers from around the world to connect with one another in a virtual recreation of the agency’s Lyon headquarters. Once there they can take part in immersive training courses covering a wide range of policing issues, including forensic investigation.

“For many, the metaverse seems to herald an abstract future, but the issues it raises are those that have always motivated Interpol — supporting our member countries to fight crime and making the world, virtual or not, safer for those who inhabit it,” Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said at the agency’s 90th general assembly last week in New Delhi.

“We may be entering a new world, but our commitment remains the same.”

Interpol also announced the creation of a metaverse expert’s group, which it said would represent law enforcement concerns on a worldwide scale.

As people flock to the metaverse to work, study, shop and socialize, “crime has increasingly moved online as the pace of digitalization has increased,” it said, adding that, criminals were already “starting to exploit the metaverse.”

Metaverse is a term used to describe a proposed immersive version of the internet accessed via virtual reality.

According to Interpol’s “Global Crime Trend” report, which was also released last week, 70 percent of law enforcement officers from its 195 member countries expect ransomware and phishing attacks to grow over the next three to five years.

While the report suggests the majority of offenses will be financial “crime-as-a-service” — the practice of cybercriminals selling access to the tools and knowledge needed to execute cybercrime — it also warns that harmful behavior in the virtual world poses a specific legal challenge, “because not all acts that are criminalized in the physical world are considered crimes when committed in the virtual world.”

It added: “As the number of metaverse users grows and the technology further develops, the list of possible crimes will only expand to potentially include crimes against children, data theft, money laundering, financial fraud, counterfeiting, ransomware, phishing, and sexual assault and harassment.”

Interpol said it was also involved in a World Economic Forum initiative titled “Defining and Building the Metaverse,” which is focused on governance in the virtual environment. Meta, Microsoft, Mastercard and several Web3 businesses, including Animoca Brands and Decentraland, are also linked to the project.

“The metaverse has the potential to transform every aspect of our daily lives with enormous implications for law enforcement,” Madan Oberoi, Interpol’s executive director of technology and innovation, said.

“But in order for police to understand the metaverse, we need to experience it.”
 

Topics: Metaverse Interpol

Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

Updated 24 October 2022
Reuters

OTTAWA: Facebook may block sharing of news content on its platform in Canada over concerns about legislation that would compel digital platforms to pay news publishers.

Earlier this year, in April, Canada introduced the Online News Act, which forces platforms like Meta’s Facebook and Alphabet’s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content, in a move similar to a ground-breaking law passed in Australia last year.

The legislation is under consideration at a parliamentary committee, to which the US social media company said it has not been invited to share its concerns.

“We believe the Online News Act misrepresents the relationship between platforms and news publishers, and we call on the government to review its approach,” Marc Dinsdale, head of media partnerships at Meta Canada, said in a blog post.

“In the face of adverse legislation based on false assumptions that defy the logic of how Facebook operates, we believe it’s important to be transparent about the possibility that we may be forced to reconsider allowing news content sharing in Canada,” Dinsdale wrote.

Canada’s Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, who introduced the bill, said in a statement on Friday that the government continued to have “constructive conversations” with Facebook.

“All we’re asking the tech giants like Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work,” Rodriguez said in an emailed statement.

The legislation proposes that digital platforms that have a “bargaining imbalance” with news businesses — measured by metrics like a firm’s global revenue — must make fair deals that would then be assessed by a regulator.

Dinsdale said news content was not a draw for Facebook users and did not bring significant revenue to the company.

When Australia, which has led global efforts to rein in the powers of tech firms, proposed legislation forcing them to pay local media for news content, Google threatened to close its Australian search engine, while Facebook cut all third-party content from Australian accounts for more than a week.

Both eventually struck deals with Australian media companies after a series of amendments to the legislation were offered.

 

Topics: Meta Facebook News

Updated 24 October 2022

  • Police chased Sharif’s car after it failed to stop at check post resulting in fatal shooting
  • Legal process for repatriation of journalist’s body underway: Pakistan’s information minister
Updated 24 October 2022
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Prominent Pakistani anchorman Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya, his wife said on Monday, while the Kenyan media reported that the journalist was killed by police in a case of “mistaken identity.”

Sharif’s talk show “Power Play” for years aired Monday to Thursday on the ARY news channel, which has been critical of Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the military.

He was himself considered a harsh critic of the current ruling coalition and army and fled the country in August after remarks by a politician on a news bulletin he hosted were deemed “seditious” by the country’s media regulator and government.

In August, weeks after the channel was suspended over the allegedly seditious comments and its license revoked, it announced it was parting ways with Sharif.

“I lost a friend, husband, and my favorite journalist (Arshad Sharif) today, as per police he was shot in Kenya,” his wife Javeria Siddique said in a tweet. “Respect our privacy. Remember us in your prayers.”

Kenya’s Star newspaper reported that Sharif was “shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock that had been set up to check on motor vehicles using the route.”

Sharif and his driver were traveling from Magadi town to the capital Nairobi when they were flagged down at a roadblock manned by police officers, police told the Star.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority in Kenya would investigate the killing, the newspaper said.

“We had an incident of shooting which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a journalist. We will release more information later,” a senior Kenyan police officer was quoted as saying.

“According to police, at the roadblock, there was a call for police to intercept a car similar to the one they were driving following a carjacking incident in Pangani area, Nairobi where a child was taken hostage.

“And a few minutes later, Sharif’s car emerged at the roadblock, and they were stopped and asked to identify themselves,” the Star said.

“They allegedly failed to stop and drove past the roadblock. This prompted a brief chase and shooting that left Sharif dead. Their car rolled and his driver was injured and taken to hospital.”

In a statement, Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Sharif’s body had been identified by the country’s high commissioner, Syeda Saqlain, in Kenya, adding that the legal process for its repatriation had also been launched.

The minister said Pakistani authorities in Nairobi had requested local officials to complete the regulatory process as soon as possible.

Prior to that, she called Sharif’s mother to offer condolences and share all the information available with the government related to the killing of her son.

The Pakistani PM also expressed his sadness over the news of Sharif’s death and took to Twitter to offer condolences to his family. President Arif Alvi, who in 2019 presented him with the Pride of Performance award, said it was “a great loss.”

Pakistan’s military media wing, the ISPR, also issued a brief condolence statement.

In a tweet, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said that the incident had sent “shock waves through the journalist community” in the country, and it called for a “transparent inquiry” into the circumstances of Sharif’s death.

A demand for a “judicial investigation” was also made by former prime minister, Imran Khan, who in a tweet said: “Shocked at the brutal murder of Arshad Sharif who paid the ultimate price for speaking the truth - his life.

“He had to leave the country and be in hiding abroad but he continued to speak the truth on social media, exposing the powerful. Today the entire nation mourns his death.”

Topics: Pakistan Kenya Arshad Sharif

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

  • Already remade in more than 20 countries, the psychological drama is being adapted in the Middle East and North Africa for the first time
  • The partnership agreement comes as authorities in the UAE step up efforts to establish the emirate as a global media and entertainment hub
Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Arabic adaptation of the critically acclaimed TV series “In Treatment” is being developed as as part of a partnership deal, announced on Monday, between Dori Media Group and Abu Dhabi Media.

As part of the agreement, ADM will produce 45 episodes of the psychological drama, which will be broadcast on Abu Dhabi TV, the group’s flagship channel, and stream on the ADtv app.

“We are pleased to develop our partnership with Dori Media Group to provide valuable content and to enhance Abu Dhabi TV Network’s role as a leading media-production provider in the MENA region that meets the aspirations of the entire Arab audience,” said Abdulraheem Alnuaimi, acting general manager of ADM.

“‘In Treatment’ will be an exciting addition to Abu Dhabi TV Network’s offering and we expect a huge success for the Arabic version of it.”

The template for the series was created by Sheleg Productions and award-winning producer, Hagai Levi, who is also known for TV dramas “Scenes from a Marriage” and “The Affair.” It is considered one of the most successful TV format exports in the world.

Revolving around issues of mental health, “BeTipul,” as the originally Israeli version of the show was titled, follows ongoing sessions between a psychotherapist and some of his patients, offering viewers a glimpse into their lives and problems, and the intriguing and fascinating role of psychotherapy.

The “In Treatment” format has been exported to and adapted for more than 20 countries, with many of the adaptations earning praise from critics and viewers. The new version will be the first in the region and the first in Arabic. A broadcast date has yet to be revealed.

The partnership agreement to produce the show was announced during MIPCOM Cannes, a trade show that is described as the world’s largest gathering of television and media professionals. Alnuaimi said the deal is significant not only for ADM but also the wider sector in the UAE as authorities step up efforts to establish the country as a global media and entertainment hub.

“Commissioning ‘In Treatment’ at MIPCOM Cannes is of great importance to us as it is a platform that enables us to highlight Abu Dhabi’s leading position and the media environment it provides for professionals in this sector in the world in creating content,” he added.

This is the third partnership between DMG and ADM, which is described as the UAE’s leading public service broadcaster and media company. It following deals to produce local versions of unscripted formats “The Selfie Challenge” and “Win The Crowd.”

“We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Abu Dhabi Media into the scripted formats arena,” said Nadav Palti, CEO and president of DMG.

“With the overwhelming global success of ‘In Treatment,’ we are delighted to bring the format to new regions, allowing more viewers to resonate with the show’s themes of fostering mental health, demystifying professional therapy and articulation of feelings

“We look forward to the Arabic adaptation of ‘In Treatment’ resonating with viewers in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Topics: Dori Media Group Abu Dhabi Media in treatment TV series Abu Dhabi

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

Updated 24 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Asharq News launched this week its latest political talk show, “The Washington Report,” hosted by Rana Abtar, Asharq’s chief correspondent in Washington, D.C. 

The show will consist of a weekly one-hour-long dialogue in which Abtar hosts politicians, researchers, academics and journalists to discuss current issues from within decision-making centers in state institutions, such as the White House, Congress, the State Department, the US Treasury and the Pentagon. 

“The program aims to delve into the corridors of US politics to give Arab audiences a greater opportunity to follow the mechanisms of political decision-making in the US, deep from its capital,” said Nabil Al-Khatib, Asharq’s general manager. 

“For the first time, current issues in the US are discussed from an American perspective in an attempt to understand the dynamics of American policies for what they are and to convey (them) to the audiences in our countries.”

The first episode, which aired on Saturday, discussed the upcoming US elections, which will take place on Nov. 8, voters’ attitudes, factors that play a role in their choices, and the chances of both the Republican and Democratic parties to achieve a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives.

Abtar will be joined in this episode by four guests: David Schenker, director of the Arab Politics Program at the Washington Institute and former assistant secretary of state for Middle East affairs; Joel Rubin, deputy assistant secretary of state in the Obama administration; Joyce Karam, The National’s chief Washington correspondent; and Chris Prudhome, scholar and Republican strategist.

“I feel very excited about this program, as it will give me the opportunity to feature new perspectives on the Arab world and to present the course of American news from a different angle,” Abtar commented on the launch. 

“In the show, I will address the events realistically and explain their details, causes and impact on important political and economic decisions in the world,” Abtar continued. “The audience will see in its details a reflection of my entire experience in covering the news of Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives.”

Abtar is a veteran anchor and reporter for Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper where she mainly covers developments in Congress and US policy issues in Washington, D.C.

“The Washington Report” will be broadcast every Saturday at 8 p.m. Saudi time on Asharq News. 

Topics: Asharq News Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper United States

