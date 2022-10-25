TASI loses some ground on falling oil prices: Closing bell

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index lost some of its gains to the drop in oil prices on Tuesday, causing investors to stay cautious.

The Tadawul All Share Index fell 0.84 percent to end at 11,973, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.8 percent to finish at 19,938.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the session 2.05 percent lower, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. decreased 1.54 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, shed 0.61 percent, two days after it announced a 42 percent surge in profit to SR14 billion ($3.8 billion).

The Kingdom’s most valuable bank, Al Rajhi, decreased by 0.11 percent, after posting a 19 percent rise in profit to SR13 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Riyad Bank declined 1.50 percent, after its profit soared by 13 percent to SR5 billion in the first nine months of 2022.

Bank Albilad fell 0.38 percent, after it reported an increase in profits of 23 percent during the first nine months of 2022 to SR1.5 billion.

The National Co. for Glass dipped 4.19 percent, despite a 138% profit leap to SR93 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Red Sea International Co. gained 3.06 percent to lead the gainers, while Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. declined 9.84 percent to lead the fallers.

The Saudi Exchange also announced the delisting of a government bond worth SR759 million due to maturity.

The delisting is scheduled to occur by the end of the trading day of Oct. 25, Tadawul said in a statement.