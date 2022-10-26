You are here

  • Home
  • Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
Iran Protests 2022
Iran Protests 2022

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
A quarter of Tehran’s residents are Azeri and many others live in the northwest near the border with Azerbaijan. (Twitter videograb)
Short Url

https://arab.news/22ufj

Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan

Iran threatens on state TV to destroy Israel, Azerbaijan
  • Music video broadcast days after military exercises near Azerbaijan’s border
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has threatened Israel and Azerbaijan in a video on state television, which set army operations to a song warning that “anyone who looks at Iran the wrong way must be destroyed.” 

The video, whose lyrics were in the Azeri language, was shown a few days after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps held exercises near Iran’s 700-kilometer border with Azerbaijan.

“Israel … don’t stray too far from your path, don’t dig your own grave with your own hands … Iran declares this so that Azerbaijan knows and understands … anyone who looks at Iran the wrong way must be destroyed,” read the lyrics of the song, broadcast on Iran’s Azeri-language Sahar TV.

CaucasusWarReport, an open-source intelligence group, said that “the threat was openly made for the first time in an Iranian governmental channel Sahar in a controversial manner as the channel’s main language/audience is Iranian Azerbaijanis.

“With over 20 million Azerbaijani in Iran, the paranoia of an internal turmoil (rebellion) worries Iran.”

Azeris make up around 16 percent of Iran’s population and are the country’s biggest ethnic minority. A quarter of Tehran’s residents are Azeri and many others live in the northwest near the border with Azerbaijan.

Relations between the two states have grown increasingly tense in recent years. Tehran accuses Baku of destabilizing Iran by openly promoting secession for its ethnic Azeris.

Tehran is also wary of its relations with Israel, which is a major arms supplier to Baku.
 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Israel Azerbaijan

Related

Iran protestor shot dead after tearing down supreme leader poster
Middle-East
Iran protestor shot dead after tearing down supreme leader poster
Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini
Middle-East
Iran security forces open fire as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

British radio presenter dies on air

British radio presenter dies on air
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

British radio presenter dies on air

British radio presenter dies on air
  • Tim Gough, 55, suffered a suspected heart attack while presenting breakfast show
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A British radio presenter has died of a suspected heart attack while presenting his breakfast show.

Tim Gough was working in his home studio for GenX Radio Suffolk on Monday, the station said. Listeners heard music stop as the 55-year-old collapsed. It resarted several minutes later.

 

James Hazell, managing director of GenX Radio Suffolk said everyone was “heart-broken by the news.”

“Tim has been on the radio since the 80s and had come out of radio retirement to fully involve himself in our project, to bring local commercial radio back to his beloved Suffolk,” he said.

Gough began his broadcasting career at Radio Orwell in 1986, and went on to present the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM, as well as appearing on Smooth Radio and various other stations in the East Midlands, according to The Guardian.

Hazell said he had considered closing the station but he was determined to continue after receiving “hundreds of loving messages.”  

“Tim was part of building GenX Radio and I will not allow his hard work to amount to nothing,” said Hazell. “We are going to create the best radio station we possibly can, that Suffolk is proud of. It will be Tim’s legacy.”

Topics: Tim Gough GenX Radio Suffolk British radio

Related

Dubai-based radio presenter dies hours before show
Media
Dubai-based radio presenter dies hours before show
Special British radio presenter found dead in Lebanon
Middle-East
British radio presenter found dead in Lebanon

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance

Arab National Bank partners with OMD to boost social media performance
  • Bank uses Omnicom’s new product to target audiences, resulting in double-digit improvements
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab National Bank has partnered with Omnicom Media Group to drive awareness for its credit card service through a social media campaign.
The campaign was launched on various social media channels, including Snapchat and TikTok, for the first time in the Kingdom, using OMD’s Omni Custom Audiences product.
The product offers Omnicom clients curated audience segments. Instead of using the demographic targeting options offered by social platforms, Omnicom creates custom audience segments for each client, allowing them to target audiences more precisely and delivering better campaign outcomes.
“Until now, standard practice was to run campaigns using social platforms’ native audiences and targeting options. OMG’s premium segments are curated by experienced data scientists who regularly analyze the data to ensure very high match rates and optimal campaign performance,” said George Achkouty, head of digital at OMD Saudi Arabia.
OMD used the product to build bespoke segments tailored to the bank’s campaign and objectives by focusing on credit card holders, non-credit card holders, frequent travelers and football fans.
The approach delivered high levels of awareness on social media, resulting in double-digit improvements in clickthrough (CTR) and video completion rates (VCR).
The campaign achieved an 81 percent increase in CTR and a 23-times increase in VCR on TikTok, as well as a 22 percent higher swipe-up rate and an 18 percent increase in VCR on Snapchat.
“Social media is core to our digital marketing, but we wanted a more surgical approach to reaching our audience than what was available on the platforms,” said Bader Alboqami, the bank’s head of marketing and customer experience.
“As first-party data is a very sensitive issue for banks, the only alternative is quality third-party audience segments. The ability to access them on social media in Saudi Arabia, especially popular platforms like Snapchat and TikTok, is a major step forward.”
The campaign has “more than confirmed the validity and value of this approach, and we expect to see more campaigns being pushed this way,” he added.

Topics: Arab National Bank Omnicom Media Group social media

Related

WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress
Media
WAM to train youth on sidelines of Global Media Congress
OIC conference calls on media to promote informed discourse
Saudi Arabia
OIC conference calls on media to promote informed discourse

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities

Media watchdog condemns arrest of 11 journalists by Turkish authorities
  • Raids are part of secret investigation that has been conducted across 6 cities
  • “Turkish authorities once again deprived several journalists of their freedoms under a court-ordered secret investigation,” said Gulnoza Said, of CPJ
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists condemned on Tuesday the arrest of 11 Kurdish journalists and called on Turkish authorities to stop all prosecution of them.
As part of a secret investigation by the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office, Turkish police raided six residences and one newsroom in the cities of Ankara, Diyarbakır, Istanbul, Mardin, Urfa and Van early Tuesday morning.
At least 11 journalists were held in police custody, several media sources reported.
“Turkish authorities once again deprived several journalists of their freedoms under a court-ordered secret investigation,” said Gulnoza Said, CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.
“These journalists behind bars are unaware of what they are accused of, just like the journalists who were arrested in Diyarbakır in June who remain detained and uninformed.
“Turkish authorities must immediately release the journalists in custody, return their confiscated property, and stop harassing the Kurdish media in Turkey with baseless charges that typically end up being related to their journalism,” she added.
Police stormed the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya Ajansı’s newsroom in Ankara in the early hours of the morning when no staff was present. Authorities entered the workplace with a lock pick early and searched the office for six hours, according to MA.
During the raids, police arrested MA’s news editor Diren Yurtsever and MA reporters Emrullah Acar, Zemo Ağgöz, Berivan Altan, Selman Güzelyüz, Deniz Nazlım, Ceylan Şahinli and Hakan Yalçın.
Multiple news outlets also reported the arrest of pro-Kurdish website Jin News journalists Öznur Değer and Habibe Erenare.
According to MA, the Criminal Court of Peace decided to restrict journalists from meeting with their lawyers for 24 hours. The reason for the decision was “the nature of the crime.”
As part of the investigation, the police also raided the house of another Jin News reporter Derya Ren in the southeastern city of Diyarbakır. According to her employer, she has been taken to the nearby Diyarbakır women’s prison.
In recent months, Turkish authorities have intensified their prosecution of pro-Kurdish media.
In June, a court in Diyarbakır ordered the detention of 15 journalists and a media staffer from pro-Kurdish publications as part of another secret probe. The journalists are still imprisoned without being indicted.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Turkey Journalists Kurdish

Related

Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers
Media
Two Palestinian journalists shot, injured by Israeli soldiers
CPJ calls on Iran to investigate if journalists are being targeted by Iranian forces
Media
CPJ calls on Iran to investigate if journalists are being targeted by Iranian forces

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies

Apple faces backlash over new app store policies
  • Rivals accuse tech giant of using market dominance to undercut competitors
Updated 26 October 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Apple came under fire on Wednesday over recent changes to its app store, with some tech giants accusing the company of using its market dominance to undercut rivals.

Spotify on Tuesday accused Apple of engaging in anti-competitive behavior by using “complicated and confusing” rules on its app store to disadvantage competitors. 

“Apple continues to disadvantage competitors, and the impact is huge — on consumers, app developers and, now, authors and publishers. I can’t be the only one who sees the absurdity,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a tweet.

The audio-streaming giant also claimed that Apple’s 30 percent commission on all in-app sales prevents the company from displaying the prices of audiobooks on its app as it forces customers to request a payment link for the books via email.

Similarly, Meta criticized Apple’s recent decision to charge a 30 percent commission on the sales of “boosts” for social media posts, which the tech giant claimed will affect promoted content on Instagram and Facebook by forcing the platforms to use Apple’s own in-app payment system.

Earlier this week, Apple began displaying more ads on the iPhone app store. However, several users and developers have raised concerns about the volume of gambling ads appearing following the update. 

Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, also expressed concern about Apple’s recent changes to the app store, moves that he claimed will almost certainly affect Twitter.

Apple on Tuesday updated its guidelines around cryptocurrency and nonfungible token payments, revising existing rules and clarifying its controversial stance that previously created confusion among users.

Under the new rules, apps must use Apple’s in-app purchase system to sell NFTs and related services, and “may not include buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct consumers to purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase,” the company said in a statement.

Topics: Apple Meta App Store Spotify

Related

Apple tightens regulations around NFT, crypto payments
Media
Apple tightens regulations around NFT, crypto payments

Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner

Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner

Qatar’s beIN Sports picks Saudi firm as exclusive advertising partner
  • The deal comes nearly two years after Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states announced an end to a dispute with Qatar
Updated 26 October 2022
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar-based beIN, a sports broadcaster that was banned in Saudi Arabia until last year, said on Wednesday it had chosen a Saudi firm as its exclusive advertising partner in the Middle East and North Africa in a deal that a source put at some $150 million.
BeIN Sports said in a statement it had signed an agreement with Riyadh-based media representation firm SMC MC for all its channels and including coverage of the soccer World Cup, of which Qatar is the 2022 host.
“The deal is in the region of $150 million,” a source familiar with beIN told Reuters.
The deal comes nearly two years after Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states announced an end to a dispute with Qatar that had seen the four nations sever political, trade and travel ties with Doha.
The row played out at the World Trade Organization (WTO), where Qatar filed a complaint against Saudi Arabia for blocking beIN from broadcasting in the kingdom and refusing to take effective action against alleged piracy of beIN’s content, which Riyadh denied.
The two countries in January notified the WTO that they were mutually suspending remaining requests before its dispute resolution body.
In a sign of further strengthening of Qatari-Saudi ties, the source told Reuters that Saudi equity firms and US investors were considering an investment in beIN. Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Saudi wealth fund PIF had shown interest in beIN.
BeIN Sports is the official broadcaster of the 2022 soccer World Cup in most countries in the Middle East and North Africa, and also in France.
Last year, Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on beIN, removing a key obstacle in the way of the PIF’s takeover of English Premier League soccer club Newcastle United.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition had, in 2020, canceled the license of the broadcaster, which had been barred in the kingdom since mid-2017 when the Gulf dispute erupted. It was resolved in January 2021.
The Saudi national team is set to play in the World Cup, which kicks off Nov. 20 in Doha. Tens of thousands of Saudi fans are expected to visit Qatar during the month-long tournament.

Topics: Qatar Saudi Arabia bein sports 2022 World Cup

Related

Twitter partners with beIN SPORTS ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Media
Twitter partners with beIN SPORTS ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Former Saudi footballer Yasser Al-Qahtani signed by beIN Sports as analyst
Media
Former Saudi footballer Yasser Al-Qahtani signed by beIN Sports as analyst

Latest updates

Urban planning requires urgent rethink, Future Investment Initiative forum hears
Urban planning requires urgent rethink, Future Investment Initiative forum hears
Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper
Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper
No COVID-19 test for world cup fans
No COVID-19 test for world cup fans
What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment
What We Are Reading Today: Why We Are Restless; On the Modern Quest for Contentment

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.