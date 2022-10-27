You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper

Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper

Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah jumps for the ball as Ajax's Dutch goalkeeper Remko Pasveer (L) looks on during their UEFA Champions League Group A football match on Oct. 26, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gsnp

Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper

Liverpool, Inter Milan ease into last 16 as Barcelona exit with a whimper
  • Porto became the 12th team to secure a berth in the knockout stage but Tottenham were forced to wait
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

PARIS: Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday as Jurgen Klopp’s men saw off Ajax 3-0, while Inter Milan also qualified to eliminate Barcelona who slipped to a tame defeat by Bayern Munich.

Much of the drama came elsewhere on a breathless night of action, as Porto became the 12th team to secure a berth in the knockout stage but Tottenham were forced to wait.

Last season’s losing finalists Liverpool knew a draw in Amsterdam would be enough to clinch a last-16 spot for a sixth straight season.

The Reds, struggling in the Premier League this term, weathered an early Ajax storm before Mohamed Salah gave them a halftime lead.

Darwin Nunez, who had earlier missed an open goal from six yards out, headed in to double the advantage shortly after the break and Harvey Elliott rounded off the scoring with his second goal in as many Champions League games.

“Darwin was really angry with himself at halftime,” Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson told BT Sport.

“I sat next to him at half-time and told him I would put a cross in to his head for him to score.”

Liverpool join Napoli in progressing from Group A, but need a four-goal victory at Anfield in six days’ time to pip the red-hot Italians to top spot after their 3-0 win over Rangers.

Inter Milan romped to the win they needed to go through and eliminate Barca from Group C, thrashing Czechs Viktoria Plzen 4-0 at the San Siro.

Romelu Lukaku came off the bench to score on his return from injury late on, after Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opener and a double for Edin Dzeko.

That left the financially struggling Catalans digesting a group-stage exit for the second straight season.

The five-time champions were unable to at least lay down a marker on their way out, falling to a 3-0 home loss by Bayern Munich at a subdued Camp Nou.

Sadio Mane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Benjamin Pavard scored as Bayern wrapped up first place in the group with a fifth successive win.

“On a night like this, you don’t go out to play the game with the same motivation,” admitted Barca midfielder Pedri.

“We wanted to give the fans a victory but it wasn’t to be.”

Porto earlier beat Club Brugge 4-0, although knew an Atletico Madrid victory against Bayer Leverkusen would set up a deciding Group B match between the Portuguese and Diego Simeone’s team next week.

But Atletico’s Yannick Carrasco missed a penalty, which was awarded by VAR after the initial final whistle, in a remarkable 2-2 draw to send Porto through.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen led twice thanks to goals from Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

But Carrasco’s first-half strike and Rodrigo de Paul’s equalizer gave Atletico 40 minutes to find a winner and keep their Champions League campaign alive.

In chaotic scenes, the players were called back onto the pitch after VAR spotted a handball from the final attack of the game.

But Carrasco’s spot-kick was saved by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, Saul Niguez headed the rebound off the bar and Reinildo Mandava’s following effort was denied by a last-ditch block.

Porto, trailing leaders Brugge by one point, could still snatch top spot, while Atletico and Leverkusen will fight over a Europa League place.

Spurs thought they had won against Sporting to qualify from Group D when Harry Kane found the net deep into added time, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside after a lengthy VAR delay as it finished 1-1.

Sporting took a deserved first-half lead through former Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards’ fine strike, but Rodrigo Bentancur scored with 10 minutes left to set up a grandstand finish.

Kane celebrated wildly with the home fans in London when he scored what appeared to be a last-gasp winner, but VAR had other ideas.

“VAR is doing a lot of damage,” said Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who was sent off for his protests.

“I want to see if in another stadium of a big team if they are ready to disallow this type of goal. I’d like to know this.”

All four teams in the group can still qualify heading into the last games after Eintracht Frankfurt beat Marseille 2-1 in Germany.

Topics: 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool UCL Mohamed Salah Ajax football club

Related

Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16
Sport
Messi, Mbappe double up as PSG hit seven to reach Champions League last 16
Benfica win thriller with Juventus to reach Champions League knockouts
Sport
Benfica win thriller with Juventus to reach Champions League knockouts

Lakers woes continue, Giannis powers Bucks over Nets

Lakers woes continue, Giannis powers Bucks over Nets
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Lakers woes continue, Giannis powers Bucks over Nets

Lakers woes continue, Giannis powers Bucks over Nets
  • The Lakers’ 0-4 start to the season matches their start to the 2015-2016 campaign, when the team would go on to post the worst season in franchise history
  • Toronto Raptors handed the Philadelphia 76ers their fourth defeat of the season
Updated 30 min 52 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers’ miserable start to the season continued on Wednesday as the winless NBA giants crashed to a fourth straight defeat against the Denver Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic scored 31 points and hauled down 13 rebounds in a 110-99 win for Denver that left the Lakers rooted to the foot of the Western Conference standings at 0-4.

LeBron James finished with 19 points and Anthony Davis 22 but it was another frustrating night for the Lakers, who reached halftime tied at 54-54 before being outscored 32-17 in a lopsided third quarter in Denver.

The Lakers’ 0-4 start to the season matches their start to the 2015-2016 campaign, when the team would go on to post the worst season in franchise history, finishing with a 17-65 record.

It is only the fourth time in franchise history that the Lakers have started a season with a 0-4 record.

Elsewhere Wednesday, Giannis Antetokounmpo produced his second straight 40-point performance as the Milwaukee Bucks maintained their unbeaten start to the NBA season with a 110-99 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Antetokounmpo single-handedly hauled Milwaukee back into an absorbing clash at Fiserv Forum, scoring 17 points in a third-quarter rally which turned a 12-point half-time deficit into a two-point lead.

The Greek star added 17 more points in the fourth quarter to finish with 43 in total as the Bucks pulled clear to wrap up the win and improve to 3-0.

Former NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo scored 44 points in his last outing against Houston on Saturday and has averaged 36 points per game this season.

“That was vintage Giannis,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He’s had a lot of great performances, but that second half he did everything, he was phenomenal.

“We had a poor second quarter and he came out with a force and a determination to put us in the right place. It’s hard to put into words how good he was in the second half.”

Brooklyn, meanwhile, saw head coach Steve Nash ejected late in the third quarter after an uncharacteristic outburst from the Canadian Hall of Famer.

Nash erupted after officials failed to call a foul on Antetokounmpo when the Bucks star flattened Brooklyn’s Patty Mills.

An incandescent Nash needed to be hustled away from the confrontation by Nets players and coaching staff before heading back to the locker room.

“I was just standing up for our guys,” Nash said. “I thought Patty took a forearm to the throat from Giannis right in front of the ref and I didn’t think that was fair... What happened happened. I said my piece on the court and that’s really all there is to it.”

Nash’s ejection came at a time when momentum had swung back toward Milwaukee, who recovered after being pummeled 35-18 in the second quarter to outscore Brooklyn 35-21 in the third.

Brooklyn led by four points when Nash was ejected but Antetokounmpo took over to lead the Bucks to a deserved win.

Kevin Durant led the Nets scoring with 33 points while Kyrie Irving added 27 and Royce O’Neale 12. Ben Simmons finished with four points.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, in-form Damian Lillard scored 22 points but hobbled off with a right calf strain as the Portland Trail Blazers suffered their first loss of the season with a 119-98 defeat to the Miami Heat in Oregon.

In other games, Gary Trent Jr. scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors handed the Philadelphia 76ers their fourth defeat of the season.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points each for the Sixers, but the visitors were undone by a balanced offensive effort from home side Toronto who had six players in double figures.

Pascal Siakam had 20 points with 13 assists and five rebounds as the Raptors led virtually from start to finish to win 119-109.

The Sixers fell to 1-4 with the defeat.

In Detroit, Trae Young poured in 35 points for visiting Atlanta as the Hawks downed the Pistons 118-113.

In Cleveland, Orlando’s No.1 draft pick Paolo Banchero excelled with 29 points but could not stop the Magic slipping to a 103-92 defeat to the Cavaliers.

Topics: sport NBA basketball

Related

Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
Sport
Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions
Sport
Barkley, ‘Inside the NBA’ crew agree to contract extensions

Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf  ‘not going away’

Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf  ‘not going away’
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf  ‘not going away’

Phil Mickelson says LIV Golf  ‘not going away’
  • Mickelson said the quality of talent in the LIV series was “moving professional golf throughout the world and (creating an) excitement level in the countries around the world”
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

DORAL, Florida: Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson says the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series is a “force in the game that is not going away” after world No.1 Rory McIlroy expressed fear of an “irreparable” split.

The LIV season concludes at the Trump National club at Doral, near Miami, this weekend with a team championship featuring an eye-watering $50 million purse.

The animosity has left McIlroy worried for the game, but at the media launch for the event, Mickelson said LIV Golf had already defied expectations and was here to stay.

“If I’m just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were six, seven months ago and people are saying this is dead in the water, and we’re past that, and here we are today, a force in the game that’s not going away,” he said.

Sitting on a platform with British Open winner Cameron Smith, former Masters winner Bubba Watson and English Ryder Cup favorite Ian Poulter, Mickelson said the quality of talent in the LIV series was “moving professional golf throughout the world and (creating an) excitement level in the countries around the world.”

“It’s pretty remarkable how far LIV Golf has come in the last six, seven months. I don’t think anybody can disagree with that,” the American said.

Mickelson declined to respond directly to McIlroy’s comments, saying there would be time after the final LIV event of their debut season to discuss broader issues.

The American was quick to praise McIlroy for his recent success in winning the PGA Tour’s CJ Cup and returning to the world No. 1 ranking spot but said he didn’t want to distract from LIV’s finale.

McIlroy had told the British newspaper The Guardian on Wednesday that the polarization of the sport into two rival camps was damaging.

“This ‘us versus them’ thing has gotten way out of control already,” said the Northern Irishman.

The conflict has gone beyond statements from players and is now in the legal sphere with several lawsuits already begun.

“If the two entities keep doubling down in both directions, it’s only going to become irreparable. We are going to have a fractured sport for a long time. That is no good for anyone,” said McIlroy.

Topics: LIV Golf Series Phil Mickelson Rory McIlroy Cameron Smith PGA Tour

Related

Phil Mickelson urges team to win LIV Golf’s last 2 tournaments of 2022
Sport
Phil Mickelson urges team to win LIV Golf’s last 2 tournaments of 2022
Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami
Sport
Teams announced for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami

Verstappen aims to beat teammate Perez, claim record win in Mexico

Verstappen aims to beat teammate Perez, claim record win in Mexico
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

Verstappen aims to beat teammate Perez, claim record win in Mexico

Verstappen aims to beat teammate Perez, claim record win in Mexico
  • The circuit, at an altitude of 2,240 meters, invariably delivers thrilling and memorable races, the thin air challenging the cooling demands of the cars’ engines and brakes and impacting power output and downforce levels
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

MEXICO CITY: Max Verstappen will be seeking a party-pooping record this weekend when he aims to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez in front of his passionate home fans at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old world champion, whose triumph in Texas last Sunday secured the constructors’ world title for Red Bull 24 hours after the death of team founder and co-owner Dieter Mateschitz, is bidding for an unprecedented 14th win of the season.
He currently shares the mark of 13 successes in a year with two Germans, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, but knows another victory, especially at Perez’s expense, might wreck a famous fiesta.
The popular Mexican, who has won twice for Red Bull this season — on the streets of Monaco and Singapore — would relish a third, and his long-awaited first on home turf, but accepts it will not be easy.
He said he knows that Verstappen should and will race to win even if the contest is a dead rubber in terms of the two main championships for Red Bull, whose own celebrations may be muted when the punishment for their 2021 over-spend is finally announced.
“I don’t want to be given anything,” he said. “I have achieved everything without gifts for so many years now and, in the end, I don’t think about it.
“It’s my job. I think about that and want to be perfect this weekend and look for victory.”
He dismissed suggestions that Verstappen might repay him for his role in holding up Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi last year, when Verstappen claimed his controversial first world title on the last lap.
“In the end, I think it is just normal. We all want to win,” said Perez.
“If there is a situation where it’s different, that there is a different kind of help, I have no doubt that he will do it just as I have done with him in the past.”
Verstappen, in sumptuous form, indicated that for him, it is another race to win.
“Well, he knows what he has to do to finish second — he has to finish ahead of Charles (Leclerc),” he said.
“As a team, we always try to be first and second and, as a driver, I want to win more races.”
Personal and national pride aside, Perez is also fighting to finish runner-up to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.
He is third, two points behind Ferrari’s Leclerc, ahead of Sunday’s sizzling prospect at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez where he finished third in a tense finish behind Verstappen and Hamilton last year.
The circuit, at an altitude of 2,240 meters, invariably delivers thrilling and memorable races, the thin air challenging the cooling demands of the cars’ engines and brakes and impacting power output and downforce levels.
Mercedes, showing signs of closing the gap behind Red Bull, may introduce and race a new front wing design that caused a stir last weekend and led to an “exchange” of views with the stewards.
Trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin explained that the team had insufficient parts for two cars in Austin.
“We have more of those parts available in Mexico,” he said. “So, we will run it on Friday, check it’s all working as expected and the plan at this stage is to race that wing.”
The Silver Arrows, de-throned as champions by Red Bull after eight successive titles, hope to make a strong end to the season.
Hamilton is currently winless in a campaign for the first time as he seeks to extend his record total of 103 victories.
After Mexico, he has two more opportunities in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, where the season ends next month, but a third triumph in Mexico, where Verstappen has won three times, would be satisfying — if not popular with the locals.

Topics: Red Bull Sergio Perez Max Verstappen Grand Prix

Related

Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters
Sport
Sainz on pole for US Grand Prix after Verstappen falters
Al-Qemzi wins vital Italian Grand Prix to set UAE climax to title race
Sport
Al-Qemzi wins vital Italian Grand Prix to set UAE climax to title race

Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals

Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
Updated 27 October 2022
AP

Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals

Top-ranked Alcaraz cruises into Swiss Indoors quarterfinals
  • The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors
Updated 27 October 2022
AP

BASEL, Switzerland: Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz eased into the quarterfinals at the Swiss Indoors by beating Botic van de Zandchulp 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Spaniard clinched the win with his only ace in a second-round match where he had 20 winners and made just nine unforced errors.

Alcaraz’s serve was broken once and he trailed 2-0 in the second set before reeling off six straight games against the 35th-ranked Dutchman.

Third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime was on court before Alcaraz in a first-round match and won 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 against Swiss wild-card entry Marc-Andrea Huesler.

Two seeded players lost their first-round matches, with No. 7 Alex de Minaur falling 6-2, 7-5 against 25th-ranked teenager Holger Rune.

In the previous Swiss Indoors edition, in 2019 before the tournament was canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, De Minaur lost in the final as Roger Federer won a record 10th title at his hometown event.

Eighth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti cruised through the first set before losing 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the 34-year-old Spaniard.

In a second-round match, Arthur Rinderknech beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-4.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz tennis

Related

World No. 3 Casper Ruud to join Carlos Alcaraz at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Sport
World No. 3 Casper Ruud to join Carlos Alcaraz at Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi
Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time
Sport
Alcaraz, Nadal put Spain at 1-2 in ATP rankings for 1st time

No COVID-19 test for world cup fans

No COVID-19 test for world cup fans
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

No COVID-19 test for world cup fans

No COVID-19 test for world cup fans
  • Qatar relaxation will take effect on Nov. 1, 19 days before World Cup starts on Nov. 20
Updated 27 October 2022
AFP

DOHA: Qatar is to drop pre-arrival COVID-19 tests before the World Cup, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday, weeks after announcing that the million-plus incoming fans do not need vaccinations.

The latest relaxation will take effect on Nov. 1, 19 days before the first World Cup on Arab territory starts on Nov. 20.

The arriving fans, players, officials, staff and media are by far the biggest influx of visitors seen in gas-rich Qatar, which has a population of just 2.9 million.

“Visitors are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Antigen Test result before traveling to Qatar,” a statement said.

Qatari citizens and residents will also no longer need to take a PCR or rapid antigen test within 24 hours of returning from abroad, the ministry added. The 29-day tournament will be the first major global sporting event with fans since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in December 2019, killing more than 6 million people.

Last year’s delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics took place largely behind closed doors, and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was held in a bio-secure bubble.

Qatari organizers and football’s governing body, FIFA, have said they want the event to be a sign the world is getting over the devastating pandemic.

But the Health Ministry has previously warned that special measures would be ordered “in the event of a worsening pandemic situation in the country,” such as the emergence of a threatening new variant.

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup Doha COVID-19

Related

Experts warn of cybercrime threat to Qatar World Cup 2022
Media
Experts warn of cybercrime threat to Qatar World Cup 2022
Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says
Middle-East
Qatar World Cup migrant workers left mired in debt, Human Right Watch says

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen
Saudi Arabia funds medical care for amputees in Yemen
Credit Suisse eyes $4bn capital raise, SNB to invest up to $1.5bn
Credit Suisse eyes $4bn capital raise, SNB to invest up to $1.5bn
KSRelief delivers food aid in Lebanon and Djibouti
KSRelief delivers food aid in Lebanon and Djibouti
High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO
High energy prices are a boost for renewable energy: ACWA Power CEO
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; West finalizing Russia oil-price cap; World Bank projects prices decline 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.