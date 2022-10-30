UAE national team shine on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

ABU DHABI: The UAE national team stole the spotlight on the opening day of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship after taking nine medals in the U-16 competitions in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, was present at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City for the opening ceremony of the championship, which will run until Nov. 8.

The young Emirati fighters, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, took charge on Day 1 of the 27th championship to lead in the medal table with nine medals, including two gold, two silver and five bronze.

The Jiu-Jitsu Falcons, as they are affectionately known, produced a performance that suggested they are determined to defend the World Champions title secured last year.

Abdulla Al-Darmaki, who won silver in the +73kg division, kicked off the UAE’s medal haul on the opening day.

“I am thrilled to have taken home the silver medal in the world championship’s opening day. Moments like these, when you represent the UAE at an international competition and grab a medal, are ones you’ll cherish for a lifetime. Receiving the medal from His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan made today even more memorable,” he said.

Leading the charge for the hosts was Ahmed Al-Shamsi, who secured the UAE’s first gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Umarov Islam in the -42kg category.

“My first experience playing for the UAE national team began with the gold. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the UAEJJF, the coaches, and everyone else who helped us out by giving us access to top-notch facilities and training,” he said.

“I send my warmest wishes to all my brothers and sisters competing in the days to come.”

Umarov Islam said that he had a good fight and was happy to have grabbed second place. “I fought hard, even though I had to settle for second place. Jiu-jitsu contests in Abu Dhabi are always thrilling for me because I get to compete against and engage with the greatest athletes from across the globe.”

Saturday’s action also saw the UAE’s Ammar Al-Hammadi secure gold in the -50kg weight division while Mansoor Al-Blooshi scooped silver in the -38 kg category. Manea Abdulrahman (+73 kg), Eysa A-Blooshi (-38 kg), Obaid Al-Ketbi (-46 kg), Mohamed Al-Sada (-55 kg) and Andeez Ahmed (-66 kg) won bronze medals, making the UAE side look strong on the inaugural day.

Sheikh Khalid presented the winners with their medals accompanied by Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; and Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation.