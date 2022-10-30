You are here

  Climate change, pandemic pushes India's famed Darjeeling tea to the brink

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink
The Darjeeling district has 87 certified tea gardens, for which problems started in 2017 when the local Gurkha community went on a 100-day strike to demand a separate state within India to protect their Himalayan culture. (Shutterstock)
Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink

Climate change, pandemic pushes India’s famed Darjeeling tea to the brink
  • Production of Darjeeling tea fell to 6.19 million kg by 2021, the lowest on record
  • Majority of tea gardens are on ‘verge of bankruptcy,’ tea estate owner says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: World-famous teas from India’s rolling Darjeeling hills are facing an existential threat, as producers reeling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change struggle to stay afloat.

Grown in the Indian foothills of the Himalayas in the state of West Bengal, Darjeeling tea is also known as the “champagne of teas” for its vibrant yet refined taste, which has commanded a premium price and international recognition since it was first planted in the 1800s.

Tea plants in Darjeeling district, a region that sprawls across several towns including its namesake, were first introduced by the British during its colonial rule to counter the growing dependence on Chinese tea.

Though Darjeeling tea is one of the most expensive in the world and India’s first Protected Geographical Indication product, which gives it legal protection, today the local industry is suffering amid myriad challenges.

“We are headed towards large-scale shutdown of the entire industry,” Sparsh Agarwal, co-founder of Dorje Teas and a committee member of the Tea Research Association of India, told Arab News.

“We see that a majority of the tea gardens are actually on the verge of bankruptcy,” he said. “I would say that 90 percent of the tea estates in Darjeeling are up for sale.”

Tea growers are grappling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the market, while also dealing with the effects of climate change, Agarwal said.

“The harvest season is reducing in time period, and we get freak of nature incidents like hailstorms and heatwaves. This affects the yield as well as the quality of the produce.”

Production of Darjeeling tea fell to 6.19 million kg by 2021, the lowest on record, according to data from India’s Tea Board.

Sandeep Mukherjee, principal advisor of the Darjeeling Tea Association, told Arab News that the “prolonged Covid pandemic further eroded the market abroad and domestically, and now the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war is also being felt.”

Darjeeling tea producers must also compete with tea from neighboring Nepal, which Mukherjee said is “being sold as Darjeeling tea,” and “eroding the market and tarnishing the brand Darjeeling.

“All these issues together along with the impacts of climate change compounded the existence of profitably running the tea estates,” he added.

The Darjeeling district has 87 certified tea gardens, for which problems started in 2017 when the local Gurkha community went on a 100-day strike to demand a separate state within India to protect their Himalayan culture.

The unrest coincided with Darjeeling’s unique harvesting times, known as “flushes,” leading to huge loss of revenue that has since impacted the estates’ management and operations.

“After 2017 all the gardens lost millions of rupees,” Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of Indian Tea Exporters Association, told Arab News.

Despite continued demands for financial assistance, Kanoria said “the government has not helped us in that regard.”

Kanoria also identified climate change as one of the main problems for Darjeeling, as it has been “aggravating the situation for the industry.”

For Dorje Teas’ Agarwal, though it is clear that “radical changes” are needed to save the Darjeeling tea industry, there is still hope of overcoming the struggle.

“We can tide over the crisis together, if we put our mind and hearts behind it.”

Topics: India Darjeeling tea

75 dead in India bridge collapse

AFP

  • The bridge over the Machchhu river around 200 kilometers west of Gujarat’s main city, Ahmedabad had only re-opened several days earlier after months of repairs
  • The suspension bridge, 233 meters long and 1.5 meters wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped over from England
AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: At least 75 people were killed on Sunday in India after an almost 150-year-old colonial-era pedestrian bridge collapsed, sending scores of people tumbling into the river below.
Authorities said nearly 500 people including women and children were celebrating a religious festival on and around the suspension bridge in Morbi in western India when cables supporting it snapped soon after dark.
This brought the rickety structure in the western state of Gujarat crashing down into the river, spilling scores of people into the water while others clung desperately to the wreckage.
“Seventy five people have died,” a district civil official told AFP over phone. He said most the victims drowned.
Other unconfirmed media reports put the death toll at around 90.
Brijesh Merja, a minister in the Gujarat government, said more than 80 people have been rescued.
The bridge over the Machchhu river around 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of Gujarat’s main city, Ahmedabad had only re-opened several days earlier after months of repairs.
“People fell on top of each other after the bridge collapsed. People had flocked to the bridge for rituals and because of the Diwali festival. Many children and women were among the victims,” one witness told local media.
News reports showed videos — which could not be independently verified — of people hanging onto what remained of the bridge or trying to swim to safety in the dark.
The suspension bridge, 233 meters (764 feet) long and 1.5 meters wide, was inaugurated in 1880 by the British colonial authorities and made with materials shipped over from England, reports said.
Broadcaster NDTV reported that it reopened on Wednesday after seven months of repairs despite not having a safety certificate, and that video footage from Saturday showed it swaying wildly.
Authorities on Sunday launched a rescue operation following the collapse, with boats and divers deployed to search for missing people late into the night.
Dozens of soldiers from Indian Army and Navy were also called for the rescue operation.
Authorities were also planning to stop water supply to the river from the nearby check dam and use pumps to de-water the river to speed up the search operation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring his home state of Gujarat at the time, announced compensation for those killed and injured in the accident.
Modi “sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue (operations),” his office tweeted.
“He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and (for authorities to) extend all possible help to those affected.”
The Gujarat government on its official website describes the bridge as “an engineering marvel built at the turn of the century.”
Accidents from old and poorly maintained infrastructure including bridges are common in India.
In 2016 the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the eastern city of Kolkata killed at least 26 people. Rescue workers pulled out nearly 100 people injured from under huge concrete slabs and metal.
In 2011 at least 32 people are killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapsed in northeast India, about 20 miles (30 kilometers) from the hill town of Darjeeling.
Less than a week later around 30 people were killed when a footbridge over a river in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapsed.
In 2006 at least 34 people were killed when a 150-year-old bridge collapsed on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.

Topics: India Gujarat State Narendra Modi bridge collapse Machchhu River

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy

Russian withdrawal from grain deal will hurt MENA: Ukraine envoy
Ghadi Joudah

  • On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said with assistance from Turkey, his country was ready to supplant Ukrainian grain
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Russia’s withdrawal on Saturday from the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is “politically irresponsible and undermines the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and North Africa,” Ukraine’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko told Arab News.
Russia suspended its participation in the deal after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its naval fleet in Crimea.
Petrenko said: “It’s crucial to underscore that Russia concluded this grain initiative with the UN and Turkiye.” As such, its withdrawal “shows its inconsistency and unreliability to its commitments.”
He added: “As we speak, 176 ships with 2 million tons of grain on board are being blocked by Russia, waiting to be granted passage to their final destinations.”
Arab News tried to obtain comment from the Russian Embassy in Riyadh, but no response camw at the time of publishing the report.
The aim of the Black Sea Grain Initiative was to distribute vital food and fertilizer exports from Ukraine to the rest of the world. Petrenko said Ukraine is committed to maintaining its role as a “reliable grain supplier.”
On Saturday, Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said with assistance from Turkey, his country was ready to supplant Ukrainian grain and supply up to 500,000 tons to countries in need in the next four months for free, Reuters reported.
Petrenko said: “We have serious reasons to believe that this is an attempt to smuggle grain previously stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine.”
He urged Russia to “reverse its withdrawal” from the initiative and “recommit itself” to its implementation.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine MENA

Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27

Pressure mounts on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Boris Johnson set to attend COP27
Arab News

  • PM defends climate change record but will not attend summit
  • King Charles III to host reception at Buckingham Palace rather than travel to Sharm El-Sheikh
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under growing pressure over his decision not to attend the COP27 Climate Conference in Egypt next month, after it emerged that his predecessor and rival, Boris Johnson, plans to be present at the summit.

Johnson is scheduled to attend the event at Sharm El-Sheikh, which is also set to host many other world leaders, to show “solidarity” with efforts to combat climate change, reports the Observer newspaper.

Johnson’s attendance as a backbench MP would be an interesting development, after he left office just over seven weeks ago, and failed last week in his audacious bid to return to 10 Downing Street and prevent Sunak from becoming prime minister.

Some suggest the move is a ploy to put pressure on Sunak early on in his premiership, with the Observer suggesting talks are already taking place to persuade the former prime minister to change his mind.

Sunak has said he is currently too busy to attend COP27, as he deals with the UK’s ongoing economic turbulence, but has defended his position on climate change.

A government spokesman told the Observer: “The UK will be fully represented by senior ministers, including the foreign, business and environment secretaries, as well as COP President Alok Sharma. They will be working to ensure that countries continue to make progress on the groundbreaking commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow.”

The news of Johnson’s attendance comes amid another potential headache for the government after the Telegraph revealed King Charles III is to host a reception for politicians and significant figures in London after “mutually” agreeing not to attend COP27 with No. 10.

The king, a vocal environmentalist before ascending the throne earlier this year, was said to be “personally disappointed” to miss the event, having been “all lined up to go,” but was “entirely accepting of his role,” according to the paper.

His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, famously addressed the COP26 summit held in the Scottish city of Glasgow last year.

Sunak has faced criticism from many within his own party for his personal stance on attending COP27, whilst the government itself has also received flak for its general stance on climate change in recent weeks.

Sharma, who will lead the UK negotiating team in Sharm El-Sheikh, said in an interview with the Sunday Times: “I’m pretty disappointed that the prime minister is not going. I understand that he’s got a huge in-tray of domestic issues that he has to deal with.

“But I would say that going to COP27 would allow for engagement with other world leaders. And I think it does send a signal — if the prime minister was to go — about our renewed commitment on this issue.”

Sharma, who was president of the COP26 summit but will pass on his duties in Egypt, added: “People want the UK leadership to continue — they really value what we have been doing, so I hope, irrespective of who goes or not, that we continue this leadership on climate.

“For me, it is one of the defining issues of this decade. And actually, this isn’t just about the environment. You know, if you get this right, this is also about green jobs, about inward investment.”

Earlier this week, Nadine Dorries, the former culture minister, tweeted: “The prime minister is wrong not to go to COP. Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many thousands of jobs.”

Ed Miliband, the shadow secretary of state for the environment and net zero, said: “Rishi Sunak is absent when it comes to the climate crisis. If even the former prime minister is attending COP27, it is just further evidence of his colossal failure of leadership.

“The prime minister’s decision to pull out of COP27 shows he doesn’t care about the greatest long-term threat our country faces.”

Topics: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak COP27 Boris Johnson

Trudeau joins Canadian demonstrators in support of Iran protests

Trudeau joins Canadian demonstrators in support of Iran protests
AFP

  • Demonstrations in solidarity with Iranian protesters also held in various Western capitals
AFP

MONTREAL: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marched with protesters in the Canadian capital of Ottawa Saturday in support of demonstrations that have swept Iran for more than 40 days.
“The women in Iran, daughters and the grandmothers and the allies... they are not forgotten,” Trudeau said, standing in front of a white banner covered with dozens of red hand prints.
Iran has been gripped by six weeks of protests that erupted when Mahsa Amini, 22, died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran’s strict dress rules for women.
“We will stand with you. I’ll march with you, I will hold hands with you. We will continue to stand with this beautiful community,” Trudeau said, before ending his speech by shouting Persian slogans, his fist raised.
The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, also joined the protest, saying, “I stand with you because when one woman’s right is being denied, it is a sign of disrespect for all women.”
“And we will leave no sister behind.”
Trudeau highlighted several rounds of sanctions imposed by the Canadian government against senior Iranian officials over the last month, levied due to the regime’s “gross and systematic human rights violations.”
Amini supporters also attended rallies in other Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto, where marchers formed human chains.
And thousands also protested Saturday in Paris and throughout France.
 

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Mahsa Amini Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone

Calls for UK to probe reported hacking of ex-PM Liz Truss’s phone
AFP

  • Kremlin agents had hacked ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cell phone when she was foreign minister, The Mail reported
  • Hackers were believed to have gained access to “top-secret exchanges with international partners”
AFP

LONDON: UK opposition politicians called for an investigation Saturday after a newspaper reported that suspected Kremlin agents had hacked ex-Prime Minister Liz Truss’s cell phone when she was foreign minister.
In an unconfirmed report, The Mail on Sunday cited unnamed security sources as saying that Truss’s personal mobile phone had been hacked “by agents suspected of working for the Kremlin.”
They are believed to have gained access to “top-secret exchanges with international partners.”
A government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals’ security arrangements” but added that there are “robust systems in place to protect against cyber threats.”
The hackers also gained access to Truss’s conversations with her ally Kwasi Kwarteng criticizing Johnson, the report claimed.
Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who focuses on homeland security, said the report raises “immensely important national security issues” including why and how the information was leaked.
“It is essential that all of these security issues are being investigated and addressed at the very highest level,” she said.
Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran said: “We need an urgent independent investigation to uncover the truth.”
The BBC and Sky News said they had not been able to verify the report.
A source told the paper the “compromised” phone has been placed inside a locked safe in a secure government location after up to a year’s messages were hacked including “highly sensitive discussions” on the war in Ukraine.
The hacking was discovered in the summer when Truss was foreign minister and campaigning to become party leader and the next prime minister, the paper reported.
It claimed that “details were suppressed” by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Simon Case, his most senior policy adviser.
The reported incident comes after interior minister Suella Braverman was reappointed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following her resignation over a security breach, in which she reportedly sent a top-secret document to an MP via her personal email.
The article did not make clear on what basis Russia was suspected to be behind the alleged attack.
But it quoted a security source as saying: “It takes a while to track who is behind attacks like these, but Russia tends to top the list.”

Topics: Liz Truss Russian hacking

