Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022

Sunday saw another action-packed program at the Saudi Games 2022 in the following competitions:
Indoor rowing
Taking place at the Leaders Development Institute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex, the men’s category saw Rakan Ali Reda take gold, with Imad Youssef claiming silver and Hassan Qadri bronze.
In the women’s category, Kariman Abu Aljadayel won the gold, with Emma Merrick taking silver and Haya Almami securing bronze.
Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the athletes, who were also congratulated by Abdulaziz Baeshen, assistant minister of sports at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, as well as Husein Alireza, president of the Saudi Rowing Federation.
Weightlifting
Two medal events took place at the Al-Riyadh Club Main Court — starting off with the women’s weightlifting 81 kg category, which was won by Dalal Al-Momin with a total lift of 145 kg. Hanan Bagas won silver (141 kg), and was followed by Wafa Gumra with bronze (124 kg).
In the men’s +102 kg, Hassan Al-Radhi took first place after lifting 362 kg, with Ali Al-Khazal securing the silver with 360 kg. Hussain Al-Mahar earned bronze with 326 kg.
The winners were presented with their medals by Mohamed Ahmad Alharbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and member of the International Weightlifting Federation, along with Adwa Al-Arifi, undersecretary of planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, and Ali Dhafir Hakami, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.
Swimming
In another full day of swimming heats and medal events at the SAOC Complex, the men’s 200m freestyle gold went to Alexandre Younes with a time of 1:54.89. In second place was Ahmed Ali Al-Hashim (1:58.60) and in third place was Zaid Al-Sarraj (2:00.57).
In the men’s 50m backstroke, Mohammed Boksmati took gold — his second medal of the Saudi Games after winning silver on Saturday — with a time of 27.47 seconds. Silver went to Ammar Al-Humaid (28.96), and bronze to Patrik Zemek (29.23).
The third final to take place at the SAOC Complex was the men’s 200m breaststroke, in which Yousuf Al-Yousuf emerged victorious with a time of 2:27.79. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:33.56), while Hashim Ridha Al-Alawi secured bronze with a time of 2:36.57.
The men’s 100m butterfly was won by Natheer Al-Hamoud with a time of 56.51 seconds, while second place went to Ali Mohammed Al-Yousef (59.31). Rory Romrad took bronze in a time of 1:00.47.
The winners were awarded their medals by Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, and Abdullah Al-Yami, executive director of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, along with Dr. Gasim Basel Alzuhair, vice-president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.
Basketball
The women’s basketball group matches at Al-Hilal’s Main Court produced the following results:
Al-Shoulah 48-42 Riyadh
Jeddah 49-45 Al-Nassr
Al-Wehda 44-28 Abha
Al-Ittihad 52-41 Al-Hilal 52-41
Volleyball
Five group matches took place at the SAOC Complex on Sunday.
In the women’s groups, Al-Hilal beat Al-Etihad 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq won over Al-Faisali, also by 3-0. Finally, Alanka beat Al-Taraje 3-0.
In the men’s group matches, Al-Etihad won 3-0 over Al-Faisali. Ibtsam, meanwhile, won its match 3-2 over Al-Taraje.
Futsal
The latest results from the women’s group matches were:
Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Shabab
Al-Ahli 5-2 Easstern Flames
Al-Taraji 23-0 Flaij
3x3 Basketball
The 3x3 Basketball concluded on Sunday at the Saudi Games 2022 Fan Zone, with Al-Nasser beating Al-Hilal 16-12 in the finals to take gold.
In the bronze medal match, Ohod defeated Al-Fateh 16-13.
The winners were presented with their medals by Dr. Ghassan bin Yousef Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation. Also present were Mohammed Al-Zain, board member of the Saudi Basketball Federation, and Abdullah bin Shuail, executive director of the Saudi Basketball Federation.
Para Table Tennis
The para table tennis competition took place at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex with Riyadh athlete Mohammed Hussein Al-Harbi taking gold after defeating Jeddah’s Saleh Hamed Al-Ghamdi in a thrilling final. Tabuk’s Faris Al-Balawi secured the bronze medal.
The winners were congratulated by Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, president of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation; board member Khalid bin Salem Al-Mutairi and executive director Hatoon bint Saad Al-Sadhan.
Bowling
The competitions at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex’s Bowling Center saw the men’s gold medal going to Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, with Ammar Yasser taking silver, and Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Saud winning bronze.
In the women’s category, Irene Nestor Tomolva finished first, and followed by Hadeel Abdelmoein in second and Rachel Tolentino in third.
The winners were awarded their medals by Abdulaziz Al-Massad, deputy minister of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs; Abdulmalik bin Abdulaziz Al-Shathri, president of the Saudi Bowling Federation; and Moaidh Al-Qahtani, vice president of the Saudi Bowling Federation.
The action continues on Monday at the the Saudi Games 2022 with billiards, futsal, artistic gymnastics, handball, Muay Thai, Para table tennis, swimming, tennis, beach volleyball, volleyball and wrestling.
For the latest results, please visit https://results.saudigames.sa/#/nsg2022/schedule/days/2022-10-30