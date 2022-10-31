You are here

UAE Pro League review: Leaders Sharjah stumble at home to rising Al-Wahda

UAE Pro League review: Leaders Sharjah stumble at home to rising Al-Wahda
Leaders Sharjah fell to a stoppage time goal against Al-Wahda. (Twitter: @SharjahFC)
Matt Monaghan

  • Al-Nasr continue to struggle while Shabab Al-Ahli defeated inconsistent reigning champions Al-Ain
Al-Wahda and Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club earned epic victories in heavyweight clashes, and a modern classic was played out when Ittihad Kalba hosted sorry Al-Nasr, in the ADNOC Pro League’s unforgettable matchweek 8.

The final moments of Sunday’s last match proved decisive when Al-Wahda’s substitute Joao Pedro headed the visitors to a memorable 1-0 victory at Sharjah Stadium.

Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev struck from distance, meanwhile, on Saturday when the 10-men of Shabab Al-Ahli inflicted a 2-1 defeat on inconsistent title holders Al-Ain.

A rollercoaster contest on the east coast witnessed Kalba go ahead after three minutes, trail 3-1 to Thorsten Fink’s 12th-placed Nasr up to the 71st minute and eventually prevail 5-3. Morocco star Achraf Bencharki produced his opening Al-Jazira goals at the eighth attempt to earn a valuable 2-0 triumph against Al-Wasl and arrest their four-match winless run.

Baniyas thumped sinking Al-Dhafra 5-0, UAE veteran Ismail Al-Hammadi pounced in the 95th minute to see Khor Fakkan edge promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah 1-0, and Tunisia schemer Firas Ben Larbi’s penalty moved on-song Ajman up to sixth with a 2-1 win against Al-Bataeh.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and talking points from the latest action.

Player of the week — Daniel Bessa (Ittihad Kalba)

Daniel Bessa was a picture of calm amid unalloyed chaos at Ittihad Kalba Stadium.

An undulating contest, and the division’s highest-scoring fixture since November 2020, was twisted back in the hosts’ favor courtesy of their summer recruit from Hellas Verona’s stellar display.

The measured 29-year-old Brazilian-Italian sparked this comeback with an ice-cold, slotted second for Kalba with 19 minutes of regular time remaining. His probing also ensured he finished up with a laudable 95-per-cent pass accuracy and two key passes, while two interceptions played their part in diminishing visiting Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt’s influence after a magical opening.

Bessa’s tactical pedigree at the base of midfield, after his decade largely spent in Serie A, was evident past the interval when Kalba’s return to a four-man defense paid dividends. This assuaged some of the damage from a first period defined by Igor Rossi and Abdulsalam Mohammed’s uncharacteristic porous defending.

Impetus is now paramount at the ambitious Tigers. Exacting, but conquerable, run-outs await against Baniyas and Ajman, before winding down for the 2022 World Cup break.
Goal of the week — Joao Pedro (Al-Wahda)

This meeting between two of UAE football’s most-impressive spenders was always going to be a tight affair.

A solitary goal would, again, separate them, little more than a week since Spain predator Paco Alcacer’s stunning free-kick settled the President’s Cup final for Sharjah. But this time, it would be the visiting Clarets enacting raucous celebrations after a brilliant clincher from replacement Pedro.

Boss Manolo Jimenez surprised with an XI missing the redoubtable striker who’d notched five goals in eight top-flight matches so far this season. It was left to the evergreen, 37-year-old UAE international forward Sebastian Tagliabue, to soften Sharjah up.

The inevitable switch between the pair came on 78 minutes. What followed before the full-time whistle will live long in Wahda’s collective memories.

Portugal’s Euro 2016 winner Adrien Silva, typically, was at the heart of things.

A blur of bolting Brazilian caught his attention, when picking up possession on the edge of Sharjah’s penalty box deep into injury time. His enviable ability then granted him utility to chip the ball high, from which the charging Pedro provided the slam dunk into the goal via a leaping header.

Cue pandemonium in the away end at Sharjah Stadium and on the pitch.

This is a rivalry which continues to deliver.
Coach of the week — Leonardo Jardim (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

Leonardo Jardim’s Shabab Al-Ahli are starting to take shape.

Much was expected when Al-Hilal’s 2021 AFC Champions League winner, and the man partially credited with unleashing Kylian Mbappe on the world when at Monaco, was convinced to sign up in June.

Performances have rarely matched reputation in the months since. This, however, was definitively not the case on Friday.

Shabab Al-Ahli refused to be cowed by UAE warrior Mohammed Marzooq’s 10th-minute own goal against the champions, deciding to forfeit possession in lieu of greater opportunities on the counter-attack. This bold approach was exemplified prior to the break when 2017 AFC Player of the Year Omar Khrbin was best positioned to tap-in from Yuri Cesar’s saved effort.

A superior return of six shots on target to one spoke volumes.

So too the fact they’ve joined Sharjah and Wahda at the top with 16 points — and it feels like the Portuguese coach’s troops are only getting started after three successive victories.
Sharjah aren’t yet sum of their parts

Something is not quite right at Sharjah.

They boast the competition’s grandest manager in Cosmin Olaroiu, outstanding youngsters such as Luan Pereira, and garnered global headlines in the summer by capturing Alcacer, Miralem Pjanic and Kostas Manolas. Silverware has already been accrued with the President’s Cup and they, only just, top the table on goal difference.

Yet, two 1-0 defeats against fellow high-flyer Wasl and Wahda have come in their last three league matches. Just five shots on target were recorded during this time.

Conversely, the preceding 3-3 draw at 2020-21 champions Al-Jazira was stained by rampant defensive mistakes and inspired by Caio.

A nagging injury to Pjanic isn’t helping, while it’s been regulation stop-start from UAE tyro Majed Hassan.

Momentum must be gained rather than lost, with the top eight separated by just three points. The battle against Al-Ain on Nov. 12 looms large.

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022

Indoor rowing, swimming and weightlifting champions crowned at Saudi Games 2022
  • Sunday also saw competitions in para table tennis, basketball, volleyball and women’s futsal
Sunday saw another action-packed program at the Saudi Games 2022 in the following competitions:

Indoor rowing

Taking place at the Leaders Development Institute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex, the men’s category saw Rakan Ali Reda take gold, with Imad Youssef claiming silver and Hassan Qadri bronze.

In the women’s category, Kariman Abu Aljadayel won the gold, with Emma Merrick taking silver and Haya Almami securing bronze.

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice-president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and director of the Saudi Games, presented the medals to the athletes, who were also congratulated by Abdulaziz Baeshen, assistant minister of sports at the Saudi Ministry of Sport, as well as Husein Alireza, president of the Saudi Rowing Federation.
Weightlifting

Two medal events took place at the Al-Riyadh Club Main Court — starting off with the women’s weightlifting 81 kg category, which was won by Dalal Al-Momin with a total lift of 145 kg. Hanan Bagas won silver (141 kg), and was followed by Wafa Gumra with bronze (124 kg).

In the men’s +102 kg, Hassan Al-Radhi took first place after lifting 362 kg, with Ali Al-Khazal securing the silver with 360 kg. Hussain Al-Mahar earned bronze with 326 kg.

The winners were presented with their medals by Mohamed Ahmad Alharbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation and member of the International Weightlifting Federation, along with Adwa Al-Arifi, undersecretary of planning and development at the Ministry of Sports, and Ali Dhafir Hakami, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Arabian Weightlifting Federation.
Swimming

In another full day of swimming heats and medal events at the SAOC Complex, the men’s 200m freestyle gold went to Alexandre Younes with a time of 1:54.89. In second place was Ahmed Ali Al-Hashim (1:58.60) and in third place was Zaid Al-Sarraj (2:00.57).

In the men’s 50m backstroke, Mohammed Boksmati took gold — his second medal of the Saudi Games after winning silver on Saturday — with a time of 27.47 seconds. Silver went to Ammar Al-Humaid (28.96), and bronze to Patrik Zemek (29.23).

The third final to take place at the SAOC Complex was the men’s 200m breaststroke, in which Yousuf Al-Yousuf emerged victorious with a time of 2:27.79. Mohammed Al-Otaibi took silver (2:33.56), while Hashim Ridha Al-Alawi secured bronze with a time of 2:36.57.

The men’s 100m butterfly was won by Natheer Al-Hamoud with a time of 56.51 seconds, while second place went to Ali Mohammed Al-Yousef (59.31). Rory Romrad took bronze in a time of 1:00.47.

The winners were awarded their medals by Ahmed Al-Kudmani, president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, and Abdullah Al-Yami, executive director of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation, along with Dr. Gasim Basel Alzuhair, vice-president of the Saudi Arabia Swimming Federation.
Basketball

The women’s basketball group matches at Al-Hilal’s Main Court produced the following results:

Al-Shoulah 48-42 Riyadh

Jeddah 49-45 Al-Nassr 

Al-Wehda 44-28 Abha

Al-Ittihad 52-41 Al-Hilal 52-41
Volleyball

Five group matches took place at the SAOC Complex on Sunday.

In the women’s groups, Al-Hilal beat Al-Etihad 3-0, while Al-Eitifaq won over Al-Faisali, also by 3-0. Finally, Alanka beat Al-Taraje 3-0.

In the men’s group matches, Al-Etihad won 3-0 over Al-Faisali. Ibtsam, meanwhile, won its match 3-2 over Al-Taraje.
Futsal

The latest results from the women’s group matches were:

Al-Hilal 4-0 Al-Shabab 

Al-Ahli 5-2  Easstern Flames

Al-Taraji 23-0 Flaij

3x3 Basketball

The 3x3 Basketball concluded on Sunday at the Saudi Games 2022 Fan Zone, with Al-Nasser beating Al-Hilal 16-12 in the finals to take gold.

In the bronze medal match, Ohod defeated Al-Fateh 16-13.

The winners were presented with their medals by Dr. Ghassan bin Yousef Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation. Also present were Mohammed Al-Zain, board member of the Saudi Basketball Federation, and Abdullah bin Shuail, executive director of the Saudi Basketball Federation.

Para Table Tennis

The para table tennis competition took place at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex with Riyadh athlete Mohammed Hussein Al-Harbi taking gold after defeating Jeddah’s Saleh Hamed Al-Ghamdi in a thrilling final. Tabuk’s Faris Al-Balawi secured the bronze medal.

The winners were congratulated by Dr. Abdullah Al-Bar, president of the Saudi Table Tennis Federation; board member Khalid bin Salem Al-Mutairi and executive director Hatoon bint Saad Al-Sadhan.
Bowling

The competitions at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Olympic Complex’s Bowling Center saw the men’s gold medal going to Abdulrahman Abdulwahab, with Ammar Yasser taking silver, and Mohammed bin Sultan Al-Saud winning bronze.

In the women’s category, Irene Nestor Tomolva finished first, and followed by Hadeel Abdelmoein in second and Rachel Tolentino in third.

The winners were awarded their medals by Abdulaziz Al-Massad, deputy minister of the Ministry of Sports for Sports and Youth Affairs; Abdulmalik bin Abdulaziz Al-Shathri, president of the Saudi Bowling Federation; and Moaidh Al-Qahtani, vice president of the Saudi Bowling Federation.

The action continues on Monday at the the Saudi Games 2022 with billiards, futsal, artistic gymnastics, handball, Muay Thai, Para table tennis, swimming, tennis, beach volleyball, volleyball and wrestling.

For the latest results, please visit https://results.saudigames.sa/#/nsg2022/schedule/days/2022-10-30

Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph

Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph

Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
  • 2nd placer Lewis Hamilton of Mercedea faults wrong tires
  • Ferrari's Leclerc and Sainz blames Mexico’s high altitude for loss of performance
MEXICO CITY: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed a record 14th victory of the Formula One season by winning the Mexico Grand Prix on Sunday.
World champion Verstappen finished a comfortable 15.186 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes while Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez finished third on home soil.
It was the second win inside a week for Dutchman Verstappen, who also triumped at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.
Verstappen has now beaten the record previously held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season.

“It has been an incredible year so far, we are definitely enjoying it and we’ll try to go for more (victories),” said Verstappen.
Hamilton lamented his team’s decision to choose medium and then hard tire compounds while Verstappen went from softs to medium.
“I was close in the first stint, but the Red Bulls were too fast today and they probably had the right tire strategy,” Hamilton said.
Perez was cheered loudly by a sell-out crowd.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out today, but it is great to get third place here and be on the podium,” Perez said.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Mexico Grand Prix. (REUTERS/Pool)

George Russell finished a frustrated fourth for Mercedes, but clocked the fastest lap ahead of the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, both unable to find the pace to make any impact on the leading quartet.
Daniel Ricciardo was seventh for McLaren, after a mid-race collision for which he was given a 10-second time penalty, ahead of Esteban Ocon of Alpine, Lando Norris in the second McLaren and Valtteri Bottas of Alfa Romeo.
As the lights went out, Verstappen made a near-perfect start from pole position while, behind him, Hamilton fought his way past Russell to take second.
To the delight of his fans, Perez also passed Russell to take third.
After lap one, the Dutchman held a lead of 1.39 seconds which he gently extended to 1.6 by lap 10 and 2.2 by lap 20 as the leaders ran in consistent formation, the race only punctuated by Stroll taking the first pit stop on lap 18.
Verstappen reported his soft tires were deteriorating shortly before Perez came in after 23 laps to switch from soft to medium compounds, but his stop was hampered by a sticky rear wheel change and took five seconds.
He re-joined sixth.
Two laps later, Verstappen came in and out in 2.5 seconds, passing the lead to Hamilton, who was 5.5 seconds clear of Russell as the Dutchman re-joined third behind him.
Hamilton came in on lap 30 to switch to hards and re-joined third, Russell taking over as leader until lap 35, when he also pitted to take hard tires. He came back in fourth and the leading group were back as they had been.

“This tire is not as good as the medium,” Hamilton said on team radio, prompting Mercedes to reply suggesting it would last longer than the medium, as taken by Red Bull.
Hamilton, however, was struggling for grip and impatient as he slipped 9.5 seconds adrift of the champion with Perez, third and pressing, only 1.9 seconds behind.
By lap 40, both Mercedes men were grumbling in unison about the hard tyre’s lack of performance.
Verstappen extended his lead to more than 10 seconds by lap 50, but Hamilton clung on.
“Are we on the wrong tyre?” Hamilton asked his team. “No, Lewis, we think we’re on the right tire and it’ll get to the end. No sweat,” replied his race engineer, Pete Bonnington.
With six laps to go, Mercedes’ hard tire gamble appeared to have failed when two-time champion Fernando Alonso pulled off at turn one in his Alpine.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with the trophy after finishing second in the race. (REUTERS)

It was a brief pause without any pitstops, leaving Russell frustrated in his requests for new rubber.
“Stay out,” said Mercedes, only relenting on lap 70 to give him a chance to go for fastest lap
Red Bull have already claimed the constructors’ championship.

Ferrari blames altitude

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz blamed Mexico’s high altitude for their lack of speed and competitive performance in Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.
Sainz was fifth and Leclerc sixth, their worst two-car finish this year, as they were well-beaten by both Red Bull and Mercedes with world champion Max Verstappen winning ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.
George Russell was fourth in the second Mercedes ahead of Sainz, who came home 58 seconds adrift of victorious Verstappen.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (L) and his teammate Spanish driver Carlos Sainz Jr wave to fans during the drivers' parade, prior to the start of the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix. (AFP)

“Going into the weekend with this car, at this altitude, we knew we were going to lose quite a bit of performance,” said Sainz, acknowledging that the team’s aerodynamic and engine performance had suffered.
Mexico City is more than 2,000 meters above sea level and the rarefied atmosphere has an effect on turbos, cooling systems and brakes as well as delivering less air resistance.
Like many teams, they had to turn down their engines to preserve them and ensure reliability, but they hope to return to full power in Sao Paulo next month.
“Today, I felt like an explanation was that it was a bit of a one-off here in the different conditions and I hope we can come back to our usual performance in Brazil,” Leclerc said.
“I felt like we maximized absolutely everything and even though we did that we are still one minute away from Max, which is a huge difference.
“So we have to look at making our bad days better because when we have a bad day, especially on a Sunday, it is a really bad day.”
After enforced retirements in Japan and the United States, Sainz was at least happy to complete the race.
“We were a minute away, but I haven’t finished a race in a month so it was nice to actually do that,” he said.
 

Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory

Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory
Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory

Dustin Johnson claims lucrative LIV Golf double with team victory
  • Johnson pockets $4 million as his share of the team prize money in addition to rewards gained through winning the debut season’s individual title
  • He ends the inaugural LIV campaign with an eye-watering $35 million in earnings
DORAL, Florida: American Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces squad won the inaugural LIV Golf Series team championship at Trump National on Sunday to claim the $16 million top prize.
Johnson, who earned a reported $150 million by signing up to the Saudi-backed venture, pockets another $4 million as his share of the team prize money to add to the rewards he gained through winning the debut season’s individual title.
Between team prizes throughout the season and individual event wins, plus his $18 million bonus for claiming the year’s individual crown, Johnson ends the inaugural LIV campaign with an eye-watering $35 million in earnings.
“Personally, my season, yeah, you add up the numbers and it was great, but I played good — I didn’t play my best, so it always could be better, but that’s golf,” Johnson said.
“But I’m just happy that the 4 Aces just won this tournament. That’s all that matters,” he said after shooting a two under-par 70 on the Doral Blue Monster course.
Johnson’s all-American team — featuring Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez — shot a combined 7-under 281, winning by a shot over Cameron Smith’s all-Australian Punch GC.
British Open champion Smith shot a superb 65 and jousted with Johnson until the death.
The winning team were sprayed by champagne on the final green on a day in which $34 million in prize money was distributed to the four teams in the final.
While the celebrations were genuine and the team format certainly generated enthusiasm from players and attracted a decent crowd to the South Florida course owned by former US President Donald Trump, the first LIV season has caused division within golf that shows no signs of ending.
Reports suggest LIV Golf is looking to add more top players to its lineup ahead of an expanded 14-event second season.
Johnson said LIV will go from strength to strength.
“Just look at what happened today,” he said. “Obviously, yeah, it was a team effort, but coming down the 18th hole, it ended up coming down to me and Cam playing the 18th hole to see who wins the team championship.
“You couldn’t have drawn it up any better, but I think that’s what LIV is. Look at all the fans. Look how much fun they have. I think this season went incredible and I think next season is going to be even better.”
With legal cases heading to courts, disputes over world ranking points and Ryder Cup eligibility issues for LIV players, the rancour in the golf world doesn’t look to soon fade, not to mention criticism over the financial backing of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF over human rights issues in Saudi Arabia.
But on Sunday, LIV players were in a bullish mood and Perez used the occassion to make his feelings clear about criticism of the new circuit.
“All the pushback, all the negative comments, everything we’ve gotten, at this point, I really don’t care. I mean, I don’t care. I’m paid. I don’t give a damn,” Perez said.
“My team played unbelievable this year. I feel like I’m really part of something that I’ve never been part of, other than me and my caddie, we’ve just been just us our whole life.
“To have these guys and their caddies and families and coaches and everybody, it’s just one big family now. I just couldn’t be any happier. It’s unbelievable.”
 

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships

A gold, two silver medals for Saudi karatekas at youth karate world championships
  • The results marked the first time the Saudi team achieved three world champions in their respective categories
KONYA: The Saudi karate team ended its participation at the 12th World Junior and U21 Karate Championships in Konya, Turkiye with three gold medals and two silver medals.

Ali Mogarri and Abdulaziz Al-Seif won youth silver medals for the weight classes of 68 kilograms and 61 kilograms, respectively, and Olympic class competitor Sanad Sufiani took home the gold medal for the 84+ kilogram division.

The results marked the first time the Saudi team achieved three world champions in their respective categories.

Dr. Musharraf Al-Shahri, president of the Saudi Karate Federation, congratulated the Saudi leadership on the achievement. 

He also expressed his appreciation to Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of Sports and President of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and his deputy Prince Fahd bin Jalawi, for their support and follow-up, which have had a significant impact on making dreams and visions come true for Saudi sport in general, but Saudi Karatekas in particular.

A total of 1,778 athletes from 98 nations competed in the competition.

Medvedev battles back to win second title of year

Medvedev battles back to win second title of year
Medvedev battles back to win second title of year

Medvedev battles back to win second title of year
  • Medvedev’s 15th career title sets him up nicely for the final two targets for him this season
VIENNA: Daniil Medvedev celebrated becoming a father for the first time earlier this month with his second ATP title of the year in beating Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in Sunday’s final in Vienna.

The 26-year-old former world No. 1 dropped his first set of the week as Shapovalov produced some eye-catching tennis by firing down 21 winners.

However, Medvedev — whose wife Daria gave birth to a baby girl on Oct. 14 — did not buckle and stormed back to level the match with some terrific shots of his own.

The third set was a procession as the Russian broke Shapovalov several times and eventually took the title with his sixth match point.

“I am really happy,” said Medvedev, who had reached the quarterfinals on the only other occasion he played in Vienna.

“This match was the best of the week because Denis was really playing unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set.

“He dropped his level by maybe two percent and I was able to use it.

“This is one of the best victories when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try and stay there and do what you can.”

Medvedev’s 15th career title sets him up nicely for the final two targets for him this season.

First up is the Paris Masters, where he was runner-up to Novak Djokovic last year, which get underway on Monday and the ATP Finals in Turin on November 13-20. Medvedev won that event in 2020.

“I like to play indoor hard courts at the end of the season,” said Medvedev.

“I feel that I do a great job with my team not to arrive burnt out.

“I am looking forward to the last two tournaments of the year which are really important and I usually play well.”

For Shapovalov, it was his second loss in a final this month after he was beaten by Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in Seoul and the defeat leaves him with just the one title, in Stockholm in 2019.

