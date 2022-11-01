You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  
Brent crude for January delivery rose 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 0406 GMT. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ukzr

Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  
Updated 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, as a weaker US dollar offset widening COVID-19 curbs in China that have stoked fears of slowing fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Brent crude for January delivery rose 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 0406 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1 percent.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 58 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $87.11 a barrel, after falling 1.6 percent in the previous session.

Ecuador’s Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister

The president of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso has named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country’s new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021.

Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes.

US sets timeline for Russian oil cargoes subject to price cap

The US Treasury Department said vessels of Russian petroleum that are loaded before Dec. 5 and unloaded at their destination before Jan. 19 will not be subject to the price cap planned by Western governments, providing some breathing room for traders and shippers.

The US government, the Group of Seven and the EU plan to impose the price cap which begins on Dec. 5 as part of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The exact price levels of the caps, which will be placed on shipments of Russian crude oil and oil products, are still being worked out. A senior Treasury Department official told reporters in a call that discussions on the price level among G7 countries and Australia are centering on Russian oil production costs and historic prices for Russian Urals oil.

One person familiar with the process said last week the cap will be determined in line with the historical average of $63-$64 a barrel, a level that could form a natural upper limit, Reuters reported. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
Updated 53 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn

Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
Updated 53 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s profit has surged 39 percent in the third quarter of 2022, surpassing the average of analysts’ forecasts.

The oil giant was expected to post SR152 billion in net income, according to Bloomberg data, versus Al Rajhi Capital's projection of 154 billion.

Profits of the most profitable oil company in the world hit SR159 billion ($42 billion) after revenue soared 51 percent to SR544 billion, according to a bourse filing.

The crude producer said the results were primarily driven by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold.

Also, it was partly offset by a higher average effective royalty rate, due to stronger crude oil prices and increased sales volume, which resulted in an increase in production royalties.

“Aramco’s strong earnings and record free cash flow in the third quarter reinforce our proven ability to generate significant value through our low cost, lower-carbon intensity Upstream production and strategically integrated Upstream and Downstream businesses” said CEO, Amin Nasser, commenting on the results.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our long term view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” he added.

Further to the solid results, Aramco maintained stable quarterly dividends at SR70.3 billion, representing a per-share payout of SR0.3198 to be paid on Nov. 28.

Capital expenditure during the quarter grew from $7.6 billion to $9 billion as Aramco continued to invest and capture growth opportunities.

In terms of half-year performance, Aramco outperformed with an 68 percent profit surge to SR489 billion from SR291 billion a year earlier.

The Saudi-listed company increased its revenue to SR1.57 trillion, compared to SR944 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

Topics: Aramco Oil Sudi Arabia

Related

Aramco announces $1.5bn global sustainability fund
Business & Economy
Aramco announces $1.5bn global sustainability fund
Aramco identifies 10 sites to protect 500 plant, animal species
Saudi Arabia
Aramco identifies 10 sites to protect 500 plant, animal species

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicks off

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicks off
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicks off

Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicks off
  • Event is hosting 54 top petroleum and integrated energy companies
  • 150,000 energy experts expected to attend
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference 2022 kicked off on Monday, hosting 54 of the top national and international petroleum and integrated energy companies, Emirates News Agency reported. 

ADIPEC is expected to attract more than 150,000 energy experts from 160 countries, as well as 2,200 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in the sector. 

The event, which features 28 international pavilions, provides the ideal platform for stimulating trade activities across all segments of the energy sector supply chain. 

The conference program will center on five strategic themes:

“The long-term impact of geopolitics on the global economy and energy industry,” “The road to COP27 and COP28,” “An industry transition: adapting to the new fundamentals of supply, low carbon and new energy solutions,” “Innovation and the energy transition: pioneering a new era of technology development” and “The new management agenda: future workforce and the leaders of tomorrow.”

 

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference

Related

Countries need to share knowledge to break energy transition problems: Saudi energy minister
Business & Economy
Countries need to share knowledge to break energy transition problems: Saudi energy minister
Update Saudi petroleum retailing service provider Aldrees’s shares jump after 39% profit surge
Business & Economy
Saudi petroleum retailing service provider Aldrees’s shares jump after 39% profit surge

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago

Saudi ports raise container volumes by 10.5% in Q3 compared to a year ago
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports have raised container throughput volumes by 10.5 percent in the third quarter of 2022 to handle a total of 1,981,271 TEUs, up from the 1,792,978 TEUs handled a year ago, according to a statement. 

The increase in container throughput confirms the Saudi ports' growing competitiveness on a global level.

On the other hand, cargo throughput has surged 11.56 percent in Q3 to hit 82,570,478 tons this year, up from 74,016,761 tons a year earlier. 

Food volumes have also jumped 31.84 percent in Q3 to reach 6,353,863 tons, up from 4,819,380 tons in the corresponding period a year ago. 

Moreover, while vehicle volumes climbed 18.55 percent in Q3 compared to the same period in 2021, the number of vessels that dropped anchor at Saudi ports increased by 1.58 percent.

There have been several initiatives by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, to further develop the national maritime sector, optimize its operational efficiency, and create an effective regulatory and legislative environment that facilitates streamlined processes.

In an attempt to expand shipping services and develop top-notch logistics parks, there are a number of initiatives that aim to secure effective public-private partnerships that could help achieve this.

The Smart Ports strategy, with its cutting-edge technology, aims to automate operations and elevate customer experience. This falls in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy’s objective of transforming Saudi Arabia into an international logistics hub linking three major continents.

Mawani aims to elevate the Kingdom’s scores in the Logistics Performance index and boost container capacity at Saudi ports as much as possible. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia ports Saudi Ports Authority

Related

Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports
Business & Economy
Saudi Mawani launches new shipping service linking Dammam to 4 global ports

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 

SAMI to implement first international training for aerostructure manufacturing 
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries has signed an agreement to implement the first international training for aerostructure manufacturing in the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

With the support of the Human Resources Development Fund, the agreement entails implementing 13 on-job-training programs for qualified Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing. 

The training includes engineering and manufacturing, quality engineering, machine operating, configuration, maintenance and inspection, and machining and processing metals.

The latest move comes in a bid to create job opportunities, contributing to the localization of aerospace industries and developing Saudi capabilities in the field of aerostructure manufacturing.

In August, SAMI made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022, according to Defense News rating.

SAMI, ranked 98, saw a massive 2,898 percent jump in revenue in 2021, compared to a year earlier. 

Topics: SAMI Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

Related

PIF-owned military firm SAMI receives GAC approval to acquire Saudi Rotorcraft
Business & Economy
PIF-owned military firm SAMI receives GAC approval to acquire Saudi Rotorcraft

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 56% profit decline on poor market conditions
Updated 31 October 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. saw its profits decline to SR696 million ($186 million) in the nine months half of 2022, as a result of weak market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, said in a bourse filing that profits fell 56 percent from SR1.6 billion in the same period last year.

This was despite a 39 percent rise in revenue during the nine-month period to SR45 billion, compared to SR33 billion a year earlier.

The disappointing results were caused by unfavorable market conditions for both refined and petrochemical products, which adversely impacted product margins, the company said.

The quarter also saw a decrease in margins for all petrochemical products and steep negative margins for certain refined products, as well as higher financing costs due to higher interest rates.

During the third quarter of 2022, the chemicals maker suffered huge losses of SR1.4 billion, compared to SR221 million in profits in the same period in 2021.

Topics: Petro Rabigh

Related

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
Business & Economy
Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Latest updates

Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  
Oil Updates — Crude rises; Ecuador gets new energy minister; US sets timeline for Russian oil  
Alrajhi Bank offers Tier 1 Sukuk denominated in Saudi Riyals for public subscription
Sukuk subscriptions and offerings began on Oct.30 and will end on Nov.10.
Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
Aramco beats expectations with record quarterly profit of $42bn
KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia
KSRelief distributes 4,000 relief kits to displaced families in Somalia
KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan
KSRelief distributes 1,005 shelter bags to flood-hit Pakistan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.