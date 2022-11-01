Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

UN chief appeals for Arab unity as antidote to foreign interference and terrorism

NEW YORK CITY: The unity of the Arab world is “the raison d’etre of the Arab League” and the organization has “never been more essential” than in this time of ever-widening geopolitical divides, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

“Division opens the door to foreign interference, terrorism, manipulation and sectarian strife,” he said.

“But united, your leadership can shape a region that makes the most of its enormous potential. A region centered on solving differences through dialogue, rooted in respect and mutual interest.”

In a world that is facing “great trials and tests,” including ever-greater inequality, he said, cooperation is the only way forward and regional organizations such as the League of Arab States have a vital role to play.

He added that he is pushing the G20 to adopt a stimulus program to boost investment in developing countries and speed up debt relief.

Speaking in Algeria at the opening of the two-day Arab League summit, Guterres began by addressing “the ongoing suffering in Palestine.” He called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for peace talks to resume.

“Our shared goal remains two states: Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Jerusalem as the capital of both states,” he said.

The UN chief urged leaders to “generously” support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. Describing the agency as a “vital pillar of regional stability,” he lamented the financial crisis that is affecting it and “undermining the rights and well-being of Palestine refugees.”

He stressed the importance of further strengthening “the strong partnership” between the UN and the League, and vowed to continue their collaborative efforts to address challenges, including the crises in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

“Conflicts persist and humanitarian needs keep growing,” he said. “Let us keep up our common efforts toward multilateral solutions that meet people’s legitimate aspirations for peace, freedom and justice.”

While injustices persist all around the world, it is the countries of the global South that are suffering the most, said Guterres.

“Across the Arab world, Africa and beyond, (developing nations) are being hit from all sides: Weakened by conflicts, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and pummeled by the climate crisis,” he said.

The war in Ukraine and the resultant soaring food and energy prices, spiraling inflation and crushing debt burdens have compounded existing crises for governments “in roughly half the world, including across the Arab region and Africa” who, Guterres said, are not receiving the financing they need.

“I am pushing for a (Sustainable Development Goals) stimulus, led by the G20, to boost investment in sustainable development for emerging economies, increase liquidity and speed up debt relief and restructure debt comprehensively, effectively and fairly,” he said.

Just a few days after Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal designed to restore exports of grains from Ukrainian ports that had been halted by the war, Guterres said work is continuing “non-stop” in an effort to preserve and extend the agreement and also to remove all remaining obstacles to the export of Russian crops and fertilizers.

“After all, every fraction of a food price increase pushes more people and communities further toward poverty and hunger,” Guterres said.

“We must do all we can to ensure the continued success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to provide relief to those in need, including countries in the Middle East and North Africa relying on accessible and affordable food and fertilizers, both from Ukraine and the Russian Federation.”

The UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, which begins on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, offers a further opportunity for restoring trust between developed and developing countries, Guterres said.

“Wealthier countries must lead” by example by reducing their emissions during this decade to help ensure global temperatures do not rise by more than 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, he said, fully pivot toward renewable energy, and mobilize $100 billion annually to support the efforts of developing countries to build climate resilience.

“Half of climate finance must flow to adaptation,” Guterres said, and “we must urgently address the climate impacts that are beyond countries’ abilities to adapt.”

He added: “Action on loss and damage is a moral imperative that must be front and center of COP27. It is immoral and unreasonable to expect communities that did nothing to cause global heating to pay the price for climate impacts.”