Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Putin tells Erdogan he wants ‘real guarantees’ from Kyiv on grain deal: Kremlin

An aerial photograph taken on Monday shows cargo ships loaded with grain in the anchorage area of the southern entrance to the Bosphorus in Istanbul. (AFP)
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

  • Putin told Erdogan "it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident" against the Black Sea fleet
  • "Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work" within the deal, the Kremlin statement said
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan Tuesday that he wanted “real guarantees” from Kyiv before it potentially rejoined the grain deal.
Putin told Erdogan in a phone call that Russia sought “real guarantees from Kyiv about the strict observance of the Istanbul agreement, in particular about not using the humanitarian corridor for military purposes,” according to a statement from the Kremlin.
The Turkeye and UN-brokered deal allowed Ukrainian grain exports to resume in August, easing a food crisis caused by the conflict.
On Saturday, Russia accused Ukraine of misusing the safe shipping corridor for an attack on Russian ships in Crimea and suspended its participation in the agreement.
Putin told Erdogan “it is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident” against the Black Sea fleet.
“Only after that will it be possible to consider the question of resuming work” within the deal, the Kremlin statement said, referring to both the investigation and guarantees it is seeking.
For the second time in as many days Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the deal with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Tuesday, the Russian defense ministry said.
Ukraine has said Russia’s claim was a “false pretext” to withdraw from the deal.
On Tuesday, more cargo ships left Ukrainian ports despite Russia warning a day earlier that it was “more risky, dangerous” to continue the exports without Russia’s participation.

Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
AP

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail

Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi held without bail
  • Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape's behalf
  • Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her, to be held without bail.
Adam Lipson, a public defender appointed to represent David DePape, entered a not guilty plea on DePape’s behalf during the brief hearing in Superior Court in San Francisco. It was the first public appearance since the early Friday attack for DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories.
Wearing orange jail clothing, DePape only spoke to tell Judge Diane Northway how to pronounce his last name (dih-PAP’). The 42-year-old defendant is scheduled to return to court Friday.
After the hearing, Lipson said he looks forward to providing DePape with a “vigorous defense.” He also said he met DePape on Monday night for the first time and had not seen the police reports yet.
“We’re going to be doing a comprehensive investigation of what happened. We’re going to be looking into Mr. DePape’s mental state, and I’m not going to talk any further about that until I have more information,” said Lipson, who noted that a no-bail detainer in state court is a moot point because DePape also has been placed on a federal hold in the case.
The Pelosi family had asked for a Zoom link to be able to watch Tuesday’s proceedings but the judge said she did not get the request ahead of time.
The attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi sent shockwaves through the political world just days before the hotly contested midterm elections. Threats against lawmakers and elections officials have been at all-time highs in this first nationwide election since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and authorities have issued warnings about rising extremism in the US
DePape faces state charges of attempted murder, burglary and elder abuse. He also faces federal charges including attempted kidnapping of a US official. Those charges are outlined in an affidavit detailing the assault, which was largely captured on police body camera imagery after authorities responded to a 911 call from the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home.
In Washington, US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger provided a sobering update Tuesday of security protocols for members of Congress.
Manger said that although many improvements have been made since the Capitol attack, including the hiring of nearly 280 officers by the end of this year, “there is still a lot of work to do.”
“We believe today’s political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress,” he said
Manger said the attack on Pelosi’s husband was “an alarming reminder of the dangerous threats elected officials and public figures face during today’s contentious political climate.”
Speaker Pelosi was in Washington at the time and under the protection of her security detail, which does not extend to family members. She swiftly returned to San Francisco, where her husband was hospitalized and underwent surgery for a skull fracture and other injuries.
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the assault on Paul Pelosi appeared to be premeditated, and she appealed to Americans to “tone down” the political rhetoric.

Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event

Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaynab Khojji

Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event

Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event
  • British pilgrims to visit renovated Saudi historical sites as part of package revamps
  • Event to be hosted by Council of British Hajjis, is supported by All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah
Updated 02 November 2022
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: UK travel agents and businesses at an event on Sunday will discuss ways to develop exciting itineraries for the Umrah pilgrimage market and improve the experiences of British pilgrims.

The Umrah+ Connect business to business event in London will be held in association with Nusuk, the first-ever official planning, booking and experience platform to create Umrah itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond.

Travel agents offering Umrah packages and those that aim to sell them in the near future will be educated on how they can incorporate visits to historic Islamic sites related to the life of the Prophet Muhammad into their tours for British pilgrims.

These sites include six mosques, a well and a fort that were recently restored to their former glory in the holy city of Madinah, details of which were announced by Saudi authorities last month.

“This year we have brought extended partners and sponsors in to educate the trade on how they can develop exciting itineraries for the Umrah pilgrimage market, and how it can enhance the experiences of British pilgrims, and that of European pilgrims as well, when they go for Umrah,” CEO of the Council of British Hajjis and event host Rashid Mogradia told Arab News.

Mogradia added that traditional Umrah tour operators in the UK are innovating ways in which they can create itineraries and packages that go beyond booking flights and accommodation for stays in Makkah and Madinah.

People network at Umrah+ Connect 2021. (File/CBHUK)

He said that tour operators are moving toward providing packages that educate pilgrims by taking them to significant historical sites, helping them to connect these areas to the history and significance behind Umrah rituals, and the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Sunday event will help businesses “create opportunities to innovate and deliver exceptional travel experiences for those embarking on the journey of a lifetime,” Mogradia said.

“The UK travel market has shown great recovery post COVID-19 pandemic, and is a growing market. It’s therefore important, now more than ever, that the industry stays connected and capitalizes on the offerings and developments on Umrah+ itineraries, programs and initiatives being offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which enrich and enhance the pilgrims’ experiences,” the CEO added.

Sponsors of the event include the Clock Towers, Accor – Holy Destinations, the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visitation Activities, Makarem, Emaar Al Diyafa Hotels, Zam Zam International, Dar Al Taqwa Hotels Madinah and DS Rent.

Partners include the Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia, Zamzam.com, Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Services, Emirates, Zain Telecom, Mawasim, Shaza Makkah, Mysk Touch, Somukh Aviation, Mahatat Al Alam, Safa Soft, Zamazemah Co., Destinations of the World, Aqeeq Hotels Madinah and Al Taif for Umrah Services Co.

Umrah+ Connect will be hosted by CBHUK- the Council of British Hajjis and is supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah.

Indonesia seeks UAE, Saudi aid in fighting tuberculosis, meningitis

Indonesia seeks UAE, Saudi aid in fighting tuberculosis, meningitis
Updated 01 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia seeks UAE, Saudi aid in fighting tuberculosis, meningitis

Indonesia seeks UAE, Saudi aid in fighting tuberculosis, meningitis
  • Southeast Asian country has 2nd-highest number of tuberculosis cases globally
  • Nation also struggling with supply of vaccines against meningitis
Updated 01 November 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is set to receive financial assistance from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to tackle a tuberculosis epidemic and acquire vaccines against meningitis, its health ministry said on Tuesday.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin held talks with foreign officials on the sidelines of a Group of 20 ministerial meeting in Bali last week that led to at least eight agreements, including financial assistance for the Indonesian health sector from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“There will be $5 million financial aid from Saudi Arabia for medicines and vaccines against meningitis for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims,” the Indonesian Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“There’s also $10 million from the UAE to tackle TBC (tuberculosis) in Indonesia.”

Indonesia has some of the highest numbers of meningitis cases in southeast Asia, as it has been struggling to secure an adequate supply of vaccines amid limited domestic production.

Vaccination is a requirement for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, and the supply issue has been a problem in recent months for those coming from Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Tuberculosis is also a major problem. Indonesia accounted for the second-highest number of cases worldwide, after India, with 969,000 incidences annually, according to a report this year from the World Health Organization.

Indonesian authorities announced plans to launch a mass screening program in March, as the country aims to eliminate the infectious disease by 2030.

Most tuberculosis cases are recorded on Indonesia’s most populous Java island, home to around 150 million people and where the capital Jakarta is located, according to Ministry of Health data.

The financial assistance from the UAE will help Indonesia to close a funding gap it needs to fully finance its national program against tuberculosis, Jakarta-based organization Stop TB Partnership Indonesia said.

“This commitment from the UAE, as a direct result of bilateral diplomacy, is very strategic,” Diah S. Saminarsih, Stop TB Partnership Indonesia’s chair of the board of trustees, told Arab News.

“This support is also timely as Indonesia needs to catch up to recover from the service disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic.”

UN chief appeals for Arab unity as antidote to foreign interference and terrorism

UN chief appeals for Arab unity as antidote to foreign interference and terrorism
Updated 02 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief appeals for Arab unity as antidote to foreign interference and terrorism

UN chief appeals for Arab unity as antidote to foreign interference and terrorism
  • At the Arab League summit, Antonio Guterres said wealthier nations must lead on climate change as it is immoral to let poorer countries pay the price
  • He also reiterated the UN’s support for a two state solution to the conflict between Israel and Palestine, and called for an end to the Israeli occupation
Updated 02 November 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The unity of the Arab world is “the raison d’etre of the Arab League” and the organization has “never been more essential” than in this time of ever-widening geopolitical divides, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

“Division opens the door to foreign interference, terrorism, manipulation and sectarian strife,” he said.

“But united, your leadership can shape a region that makes the most of its enormous potential. A region centered on solving differences through dialogue, rooted in respect and mutual interest.”

In a world that is facing “great trials and tests,” including ever-greater inequality, he said, cooperation is the only way forward and regional organizations such as the League of Arab States have a vital role to play.

He added that he is pushing the G20 to adopt a stimulus program to boost investment in developing countries and speed up debt relief.

Speaking in Algeria at the opening of the two-day Arab League summit, Guterres began by addressing “the ongoing suffering in Palestine.” He called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and for peace talks to resume.

“Our shared goal remains two states: Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security with Jerusalem as the capital of both states,” he said.

The UN chief urged leaders to “generously” support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. Describing the agency as a “vital pillar of regional stability,” he lamented the financial crisis that is affecting it and “undermining the rights and well-being of Palestine refugees.”

He stressed the importance of further strengthening “the strong partnership” between the UN and the League, and vowed to continue their collaborative efforts to address challenges, including the crises in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan.

“Conflicts persist and humanitarian needs keep growing,” he said. “Let us keep up our common efforts toward multilateral solutions that meet people’s legitimate aspirations for peace, freedom and justice.”

While injustices persist all around the world, it is the countries of the global South that are suffering the most, said Guterres.

“Across the Arab world, Africa and beyond, (developing nations) are being hit from all sides: Weakened by conflicts, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and pummeled by the climate crisis,” he said.

The war in Ukraine and the resultant soaring food and energy prices, spiraling inflation and crushing debt burdens have compounded existing crises for governments “in roughly half the world, including across the Arab region and Africa” who, Guterres said, are not receiving the financing they need.

“I am pushing for a (Sustainable Development Goals) stimulus, led by the G20, to boost investment in sustainable development for emerging economies, increase liquidity and speed up debt relief and restructure debt comprehensively, effectively and fairly,” he said.

Just a few days after Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal designed to restore exports of grains from Ukrainian ports that had been halted by the war, Guterres said work is continuing “non-stop” in an effort to preserve and extend the agreement and also to remove all remaining obstacles to the export of Russian crops and fertilizers.

“After all, every fraction of a food price increase pushes more people and communities further toward poverty and hunger,” Guterres said.

“We must do all we can to ensure the continued success of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, to provide relief to those in need, including countries in the Middle East and North Africa relying on accessible and affordable food and fertilizers, both from Ukraine and the Russian Federation.”

The UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, which begins on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, offers a further opportunity for restoring trust between developed and developing countries, Guterres said.

“Wealthier countries must lead” by example by reducing their emissions during this decade to help ensure global temperatures do not rise by more than 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels, he said, fully pivot toward renewable energy, and mobilize $100 billion annually to support the efforts of developing countries to build climate resilience.

“Half of climate finance must flow to adaptation,” Guterres said, and “we must urgently address the climate impacts that are beyond countries’ abilities to adapt.”

He added: “Action on loss and damage is a moral imperative that must be front and center of COP27. It is immoral and unreasonable to expect communities that did nothing to cause global heating to pay the price for climate impacts.”

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps

Netherlands to repatriate 40 citizens from Syrian camps
Updated 01 November 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: Twelve women and 28 children will be repatriated to the Netherlands from detention camps in northern Syria, the Dutch government announced on Tuesday, making the country’s largest group yet to be brought back.

They will face charges on their return for joining Daesh.

The move comes after a Dutch court in May recommended that the women be returned immediately to the Netherlands, or that a commitment to return then be made within four months.

“The Cabinet is transferring twelve Dutch women suspected of terrorist offenses and their 28 children to the Netherlands,” two government ministers said.

“The women will be arrested after arrival in the Netherlands and will be tried,” Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra and Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius said in a letter to parliament.

The ministerial letter refused to say from which camp the women and children will be fetched or when, adding only it will be done via a “special operation.”

The children will be taken into the care of the Dutch child protection services, the ministers added.

Western countries have faced a dilemma over how to handle their citizens detained in Syria since the end of military operations against Daesh there in 2019.

Thousands of extremists in Europe decided to join the group as fighters, often taking their wives and children to live in the “caliphate” declared in territory conquered in Iraq and Syria.

Some 300 Dutch citizens traveled to Syria during the height of the civil war, according to Dutch government figures.

About 120 still remain — many in Kurdish-controlled camps and detention centers in northern Syria, or in Iraq and Turkey.

The return of jihadist fighters to stand trial in the Netherlands is a politically sensitive subject and the country’s anti-terror agency has warned that returning citizens may have the intention to continue “supporting jihadist activities.”

Dutch courts earlier this year sentenced a woman to three-and-a-half years behind bars for joining the now-defunct Daesh group.

The 28-year-old — identified only as Ilham B. — was repatriated last year from the Al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria after she joined Daesh and Jabhat Al-Nusra jihadist groups with her husband in 2013.

