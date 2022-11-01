Umrah agents to explore itinerary opportunities at London event

LONDON: UK travel agents and businesses at an event on Sunday will discuss ways to develop exciting itineraries for the Umrah pilgrimage market and improve the experiences of British pilgrims.

The Umrah+ Connect business to business event in London will be held in association with Nusuk, the first-ever official planning, booking and experience platform to create Umrah itineraries for Makkah, Madinah and beyond.

Travel agents offering Umrah packages and those that aim to sell them in the near future will be educated on how they can incorporate visits to historic Islamic sites related to the life of the Prophet Muhammad into their tours for British pilgrims.

These sites include six mosques, a well and a fort that were recently restored to their former glory in the holy city of Madinah, details of which were announced by Saudi authorities last month.

“This year we have brought extended partners and sponsors in to educate the trade on how they can develop exciting itineraries for the Umrah pilgrimage market, and how it can enhance the experiences of British pilgrims, and that of European pilgrims as well, when they go for Umrah,” CEO of the Council of British Hajjis and event host Rashid Mogradia told Arab News.

Mogradia added that traditional Umrah tour operators in the UK are innovating ways in which they can create itineraries and packages that go beyond booking flights and accommodation for stays in Makkah and Madinah.







People network at Umrah+ Connect 2021. (File/CBHUK)



He said that tour operators are moving toward providing packages that educate pilgrims by taking them to significant historical sites, helping them to connect these areas to the history and significance behind Umrah rituals, and the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

The Sunday event will help businesses “create opportunities to innovate and deliver exceptional travel experiences for those embarking on the journey of a lifetime,” Mogradia said.

“The UK travel market has shown great recovery post COVID-19 pandemic, and is a growing market. It’s therefore important, now more than ever, that the industry stays connected and capitalizes on the offerings and developments on Umrah+ itineraries, programs and initiatives being offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which enrich and enhance the pilgrims’ experiences,” the CEO added.

Sponsors of the event include the Clock Towers, Accor – Holy Destinations, the National Committee for Hajj, Umrah and Visitation Activities, Makarem, Emaar Al Diyafa Hotels, Zam Zam International, Dar Al Taqwa Hotels Madinah and DS Rent.

Partners include the Kingdom’s flag carrier Saudia, Zamzam.com, Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Services, Emirates, Zain Telecom, Mawasim, Shaza Makkah, Mysk Touch, Somukh Aviation, Mahatat Al Alam, Safa Soft, Zamazemah Co., Destinations of the World, Aqeeq Hotels Madinah and Al Taif for Umrah Services Co.

Umrah+ Connect will be hosted by CBHUK- the Council of British Hajjis and is supported by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hajj and Umrah.