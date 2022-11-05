Newcastle boss Howe backs Burn for England role at World Cup 

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s Dan Burn can step in to fill a Ben Chilwell-sized hole in the England World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.
Chelsea full-back Chilwell is the latest defensive casualty to hit England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the trip to the Middle East later this month, following injuries to the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James.
And while Burn, at the age of 30, is yet to receive international honors at any level, having come through the local non-league scene to his break in the game, Howe thinks Southgate could do a lot worse than call on the towering Geordie to do a job in the World Cup.
“It’s a difficult one for me to say because, obviously, I’m going to promote all my players at international level,” said the head coach when asked about Burn’s international suitability.
“I don’t want that to be seen as a plea to Gareth (Southgate) because he will do his work. He’ll know Dan inside and out, and of his capabilities.
“Looking at Dan individually, he can play in various positions. He’s an incredible person, a model of consistency for me, and he’s got great leadership skills. I couldn’t place a higher value on him and what he delivered.
“I think he can do that on the international stage but that’s Gareth’s call.”
In many ways Burn has been a surprise call on the left of United's back four this season, especially as the permanent signing of Matt Targett, a natural left-back, was one of the key pieces of business done by Howe and his transfer team in the summer.
But his solid performances for United, both at center-half, his proper role, and further to the left, have drawn praise from all corners in the Premier League, especially with Newcastle sitting fourth in the table with just two top-flight games to play before the break.
Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock is the latest in a long line of pundits to add to the numerous calls for Southgate to turn to Burn.
He told Talksport: “I think if he’s not careful, Gareth, his loyalty to his players will be his downfall, because I know what it’s like. You are loyal to the players that have done well for you but they’re not (playing well).
“Everybody laughed at me when I said Dan Burn in my team and I tell you now he’s ‘Mr. Steady Eddie.’
“He can play center-half. No, I know he isn’t slow, to see how big he is, but I picked him in my Premier League team (of the season) a year ago."
Howe seconded those claims from Yorkshireman Warnock.
He said: “Whenever you have a team that’s consistently doing well, it’s not just about two or three individuals. It’s about a squad of 20 players. Dan’s one of those players that, sometimes, can go under the radar and not be acknowledged but he has been so good in different positions for us.
“He's slipped in at left-back in such a good way where he has given us a lot of solidity as we’ve attacked. He’s used the ball very well but, first and foremost, he’s defended very well. I’m pleased for him on a personal level that he maintained his form.”