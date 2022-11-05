You are here

  Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists
(Supplied)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed honors equestrian medallists
  • Joining Prince Fahd was Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud.
  • Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

The latest from the Saudi Games 2022, which continues in Riyadh until Nov. 7:

Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaed, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and director of the Saudi Games, on Friday honored the equestrian medallists in the jumping category, which took place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.

He was joined by Princess Delayel Nahar Al-Saud, deputy director of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and deputy director of the Saudi Games, and Prince Abdullah bin Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohamed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation.

Princess Delayel also honored the medallists of the women’s volleyball competitions.

VOLLEYBALL
At the SAOC Complex, the women’s volleyball finals were the first matches of the day.

Al-Hilal won the gold medal after beating Al-Etifaq with a close call of 3-2. Alanka was able to secure the bronze medal after coming third and winning over Al-Faisali 3-1.

In the men’s volleyball semifinals, Al-Ahli beat Al-Ibtisam with a score of 3-1, while Al-Hilal scored 3-1 against Al-Etihad in the second match and secured their ticket to the finals.

The final match between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal takes place on Saturday, while Al-Etihad and Al-Ibtsam will fight for bronze earlier in the day.

EQUESTRIAN
The Desert Falcons soared high and were placed first in the jumping category. They were awarded the gold medal after the astonishing performance of Abdullah Abalkhail, Aljwhrah Al-Tuwaijiri, Abdullah Al-Sheikh and Khaled Al-Motbi. In the same category, Albwani won silver and was represented by jockeys Nasser Al-Shawaf, Funun Al-Humaidan, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutawa and Mohamed Al-Asaker. Alsacb was placed third and secured a bronze medal. The team was represented by jockeys Khaled Al-Hadi, Mohammed Al-Humaidan, Naglaa Al-Hamid and Nasser Al-Baqmi.

FENCING
Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Musaed Al-Saud, president of the Saudi Shooting Federation, on Friday honored the fencing medallists in the women’s foil individual and men’s sabre individual categories, after the event concluded at the Al-Riyadh Club.

In the women’s foil individual category, fencer Anaheed Faris Alkhibiri secured the gold medal. Winning silver was Aya Ammar Yousef, followed by a joint bronze for Leen Adnan Alfouzan and Joud Homoud Alshehri.

In the men’s sabre individual category, fencer Saad Mohammed Albaqmi was placed first and was awarded the gold medal. The silver medal was won by Ali Saeed Albahrani, followed by a joint bronze for fencers Adel Mukhld Almutairi and Abdullah Ahmed Almansaf.

HANDBALL

With two thrilling matches at the KSU Arena, the handball semifinals concluded on Friday.

Al-Khaleej secured its place in the finals after winning against Al-Noor with a close call of 37-36.

In the second match, Al-Hada beat Al-Trraji with a score of 24-23.

As a result, Al-Hada will meet Al-Khaleej in the finals on Sunday. Meanwhile, Al-Noor will compete with Al-Trraji for the battle for third place.

CHESS
The chess competitions continued for the third day in a row at Arkan Sport Complex.

The event will see its medallists determined on Nov. 6.

SAILING
The sailing continued on Friday at the Jubail Water Sports Center and is set to conclude on Nov. 7.

BOXING
The boxing quarterfinals concluded on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

 
WHEELCHAIR BASKETBALL
On Thursday, Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium witnessed the start of the wheelchair basketball competitions, which were held in the Paralympic Court.

In the first match, Al-Riyadh beat Al-Madinah with a remarkable score of 75-11, while Jeddah beat Al-Jouf with a score of 53-33. In the third match, Riyadh won over Jazan with a score of 87-29.

In Friday’s matches, Riyadh beat Jeddah with a score of 80-41, while Al-Jouf won its match against Jazan with a score of 72-18.

The next round of competitions will take place on Saturday, when Al-Madinah will meet Al-Jouf and Jazan takes on Jeddah.

COMING UP:
The Saudi Games 2022 continue on Saturday, featuring seven sports.

The men and women’s boxing semifinals continue, while the fencing finals will focus on the men’s individual foil and women’s epee individual categories.

The shooting competition will continue at the City Public Security Training Shooting Range.

Futsal continues at the KSU Arena, where Al-Hilal meets Al-Yamamah in the women’s finals for a battle for gold, while Al-Nassr takes on Al-Shabab to determine who secures third place.

In the men’s finals, Al-Nassr will compete against Al-Etifaq to determine who takes home the gold medal, and Musadaa and Al-Ardh will face each other in the battle for bronze.

The athletics games will start on Saturday at Al-Riyadh Club. The event will feature men’s 110m hurdles, 100m, 400m, javelin, long jump and shot put.

The sport climbing event will be held at the Fan Zone in Al Nakheel Mall, while the skateboarding competition will take place at The Boulevard Riyadh.

The karting games will be hosted at the Dirab Park, while the table tennis event will take place at the Leaders Development Institute in the Prince Faisal bin Fahad Olympic Complex.

The karate event will kick off at KSU Arena, while the Equestrian Endurance Games will take place at the Equestrian Club in Al-Jenadriyah.
 

Topics: Saudi Games 2022

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold

Hashimoto adds world championship to go with Olympic gold
  • Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China
Updated 05 November 2022
AP

LIVERPOOL, England: Daiki Hashimoto of Japan won the men’s all-around title at the world gymnastics championship on Friday, giving the 21-year-old star a bookend to the gold he won at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hashimoto put together an all-around total of 87.198 to edge 2021 champion Zhang Boheng of China, who finished second at 87.765, well clear of bronze medalist Wataru Tanigawa of Japan at 85.231.

Hashimoto posted the best score on pommel horse during his second rotation and finished second in four other events — still rings, floor exercise, vault and high bar — in a display of excellence that showcased why he is the heir apparent to Japan’s Kohei Uchimura, a two-time Olympic and six-time world champion.

Hashimoto finished second to Boheng by just .017 points at the 2021 world championships just a couple of months after Hashimoto’s triumph at the Olympics.

“(Boheng’s) performance is so good,” Hashimoto said. “I couldn’t win this competition last year because he won. So I felt sad. Competing against him was a motivation (today). The battle with Zhang Boheng is so good.”

Boheng, who won gold with his Chinese teammates in the team competition on Wednesday, made Hashimoto work for it. The 22-year-old attempted more difficult routines than Hashimoto on each of the final two events but was dinged by the judges for small lapses in execution.

“I feel a little bit disappointed, because as defending champion I didn’t do my best in the final today,” Boheng said. “A lot of the dismounts, especially in the floor exercise, I could have improved those.”

Brody Malone of the US finished fourth, tied for the best performance by an American in the all-around at a world championship since Jon Horton took bronze in 2010. Eighteen-year-old Asher Hong of the US finished sixth in his first world championship.

“Today went really well compared to how the last two days of competition have gone, so I’m happy with that,” said Malone, who struggled with the rest of the Americans during a fifth-place finish in the team final. “But it’s definitely bittersweet to be that close (to a medal) and taste it, but just not get it. I’m definitely motivated, that’s for sure.”

The meet did not feature any competitors from Russia, the defending Olympic team champion. Russia is currently banned from competing at International Gymnastics Federation and European Gymnastics federation-hosted events due to the war in Ukraine.

Topics: Daiki Hashimoto gymnastics Kohei Uchimura 2020 Tokyo Olympics world gymnastics

Newcastle boss Howe backs Burn for England role at World Cup 

Newcastle boss Howe backs Burn for England role at World Cup 
Updated 05 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle boss Howe backs Burn for England role at World Cup 

Newcastle boss Howe backs Burn for England role at World Cup 
  • Burn is yet to receive international honors at any level
Updated 05 November 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe believes Newcastle United’s Dan Burn can step in to fill a Ben Chilwell-sized hole in the England World Cup squad for Qatar 2022.

Chelsea full-back Chilwell is the latest defensive casualty to hit England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of the trip to the Middle East later this month, following injuries to the likes of Kyle Walker and Reece James.

And while Burn, at the age of 30, is yet to receive international honors at any level, having come through the local non-league scene to his break in the game, Howe thinks Southgate could do a lot worse than call on the towering Geordie to do a job in the World Cup.

“It’s a difficult one for me to say because, obviously, I’m going to promote all my players at international level,” said the head coach when asked about Burn’s international suitability.

“I don’t want that to be seen as a plea to Gareth (Southgate) because he will do his work. He’ll know Dan inside and out, and of his capabilities.

“Looking at Dan individually, he can play in various positions. He’s an incredible person, a model of consistency for me, and he’s got great leadership skills. I couldn’t place a higher value on him and what he delivered.

“I think he can do that on the international stage but that’s Gareth’s call.”

In many ways Burn has been a surprise call on the left of United's back four this season, especially as the permanent signing of Matt Targett, a natural left-back, was one of the key pieces of business done by Howe and his transfer team in the summer.

But his solid performances for United, both at center-half, his proper role, and further to the left, have drawn praise from all corners in the Premier League, especially with Newcastle sitting fourth in the table with just two top-flight games to play before the break.

Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock is the latest in a long line of pundits to add to the numerous calls for Southgate to turn to Burn.

He told Talksport: “I think if he’s not careful, Gareth, his loyalty to his players will be his downfall, because I know what it’s like. You are loyal to the players that have done well for you but they’re not (playing well).

“Everybody laughed at me when I said Dan Burn in my team and I tell you now he’s ‘Mr. Steady Eddie.’

“He can play center-half. No, I know he isn’t slow, to see how big he is, but I picked him in my Premier League team (of the season) a year ago."

Howe seconded those claims from Yorkshireman Warnock.

He said: “Whenever you have a team that’s consistently doing well, it’s not just about two or three individuals. It’s about a squad of 20 players. Dan’s one of those players that, sometimes, can go under the radar and not be acknowledged but he has been so good in different positions for us.

“He's slipped in at left-back in such a good way where he has given us a lot of solidity as we’ve attacked. He’s used the ball very well but, first and foremost, he’s defended very well. I’m pleased for him on a personal level that he maintained his form.”
 

Topics: Dan Burn Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland

Saudi national team prepare for friendly against Iceland
  • Another step in countdown to World Cup in Qatar
Updated 04 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Saudi Arabia national football team are gearing up for their friendly match against Iceland on Sunday at Abu Dhabi’s Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.
The match is the next stage in the Green Falcons’ preparatory program for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov. 20.
The team have already beaten North Macedonia and secured draws with Albania and Honduras as they prepare for their opening World Cup encounter with Argentina on Nov. 22.
Head coach Herve Renard has been taking the team through their paces at the Emirates Palace Stadium as the footballing showpiece comes into view.
Training sessions begin with warm-up exercises before taking in passing and mini-games, concluding with stretching for squad members.
Salman Al-Faraj is back participating in group activity with the rest of the squad after getting back to full fitness, but Saleh Al-Shehri is being directed by medical staff, performing special exercises due to feeling pain in his thigh.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 Qatar World Cup Iceland

Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents

Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents

Croatia soccer body fined by UEFA for racist fan incidents
  • UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League
  • UEFA ordered a section of the stadium to be closed when Croatia host Wales in March
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

NYON, Switzerland: Croatia’s soccer federation was punished by UEFA on Friday for “racist and discriminatory behavior” by fans at the team’s last game before traveling to the World Cup.
UEFA did not specify the incidents at Croatia’s 3-1 win at Austria in the Nations League in September, which were reported to be insults directed by fans at the federation and far-right chants.
UEFA ordered a section of the stadium to be closed when Croatia host Wales in March to open their 2024 European Championship qualifying group. The Croatian soccer body was fined 20,000 euros ($19,900) for the discrimination and 23,000 euros ($22,900) for other incidents in Vienna.
Long-time tensions between Croatia fans and national soccer officials led to a game being stopped at Euro 2016 because of disorder in the stands.
Croatia prepare for the World Cup playing Saudi Arabia in Riyadh on Nov. 16, one week before their opening game in Qatar.
The 2018 World Cup runner-up are in a group with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

Topics: UEFA 2022 Qatar soccer World Cup Croatia

Leeds lose $6.6M pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig

Leeds lose $6.6M pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

Leeds lose $6.6M pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig

Leeds lose $6.6M pandemic-caused transfer case with Leipzig
  • CAS dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig 6.7 million euros
  • The money was due as the first installment of a 21 million euro deal to buy French forward Jean-Kévin Augustin
Updated 04 November 2022
AP

GENEVA: Premier League team Leeds lost a multi-million dollar pandemic-related transfer dispute with German club Leipzig on Friday.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed an appeal by Leeds against a FIFA ruling that had ordered the English club to pay Leipzig 6.7 million euros ($6.6 million) for French forward Jean-Kévin Augustin.
CAS said the money was due as the first installment of a 21 million euro ($20.6 million) deal to buy Augustin that was activated after an initial loan move because Leeds won promotion to the Premier League in 2020.
That promotion was achieved after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the 2019-20 season and forced the season to be finished several weeks later than scheduled. Leeds argued the delay nullified the loan contract.
“The club will now review carefully all of its legal options with a view to an immediate appeal,” said Leeds, which is part-owned by the group that owns the San Francisco 49ers.
Leeds was in the second division in January 2020 when it signed the former France under-21 forward on loan from Leipzig. The agreement required Leeds to sign Augustin on July 1, 2020, on a permanent deal if promotion to the Premier League was won.
However, English soccer paused early in March as the COVID-19 outbreak spread and Leeds finished first in the league later in July despite Augustin barely playing.
European soccer contracts typically expire on June 30 and FIFA, which oversees transfer rules, gave emergency advice in the pandemic that “contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end.”
Leipzig took its case to FIFA when Leeds argued its obligation to buy Augustin lapsed because the loan expired before promotion was clinched.
CAS said “the Purchase Obligation had been triggered at the end of the 2019-2020 season, even though the season had concluded later than expected due to the disruption caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
CAS rulings can be challenged at the Swiss supreme court but only on narrow procedural grounds which rarely succeed.
Leipzig said in its statement there was “no expected argument with which to challenge CAS’s ruling.”
Augustin left Leeds and joined French club Nantes on a free transfer. The 25-year-old player moved on another free transfer this season to join current club Basel in Switzerland.
___
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Topics: Court of Arbitration for Sport Leeds RB Leipzig Jean-Kévin Augustin COVID-19

