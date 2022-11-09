You are here

  • Home
  • Collaboration between sectors is vital to ensure cybersecurity in energy sector: Top officials
GCF2022
GCF2022

Collaboration between sectors is vital to ensure cybersecurity in energy sector: Top officials

Collaboration between sectors is vital to ensure cybersecurity in energy sector: Top officials
Managing director of the World Economic Forum Jeremy Jurgens said the energy sector is the second most targeted sector after manufacturing. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vyjrv

Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed  
Jana Salloum
Dana Alomar
Nirmal Narayanan

Collaboration between sectors is vital to ensure cybersecurity in energy sector: Top officials

Collaboration between sectors is vital to ensure cybersecurity in energy sector: Top officials
Updated 09 November 2022
Aqila Alasaeed   Jana Salloum Dana Alomar Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Cybersecurity never stops evolving and collaboration across sectors can enhance digital safety in the energy sector said Jeremy Jurgens the managing director of World Economic Forum at the third edition of Global Cybersecurity Forum 2022 in Riyadh.

Stressing the seriousness of the threat to the sector, Jurgens said: “In our 2022 outlook, the energy sector is the second most targeted sector after manufacturing.”

During the forum, CEO of SITE Saad Al-Aboodi stressed that importance of cybersecurity impacts all verticals, saying: “I believe it is the most broadly horizontal sector as it cuts across all other industries.” 

“Today, energy is the fuel for the prosperity of all other industries. Without it, we will not have prosperity in education, healthcare, transportation, aviation, entertainment. The fuel for that prosperity needs to be protected,” he said.

Al-Aboodi pointed out three main commonalities that connect the cybersecurity domain with the energy domain saying: “Both the energy and cybersecurity sector directly impact the global economy, the national security, and the human lives. They have a special bond that is greater than any other relationship that you might find in other industries.” 

Robert Putman, ABB's global manager for CyberSecurity Products and Services, said that lack of knowledge was contributing hugely to the problem: “People do not understand what the risk is. They do not understand how to address it. Complacency is one of the root causes of the risks and exposure we have right now.”

The market has undergone a transition, which, like the process of insurance, involves the modeling of risks. Using these models, we will be able to understand the impact of that risk on operational assets, Putman said.

A data-driven approach to defining risk, and a better understanding of its impacts, would greatly benefit all of us in terms of prioritizing them, he added: “Government can be very impactful in the development and enforcement of regulatory standards in cyberspace.”

Further elaborating on the major threat the world faces over cybersecurity, the senior vice president of Cybersecurity & Global CISO Schneider Electric ​​Christopher Blassiau said the energy landscape is changing rapidly, becoming more decentralized, and production, generation, and demand are becoming more widely distributed. “There is a big amount of risk,” Blassiau said.

Blassiau said that due to the absolute necessity for a green agenda, digitalization is going at a fast pace and is bringing a complete visibility of asset performance and a better dialogue between human and machine.

Topics: GCF2022 Cybersecurity

Related

Special GCF2022: Inclusion of women in cybersecurity workforce is the need of the hour
Business & Economy
GCF2022: Inclusion of women in cybersecurity workforce is the need of the hour
Global leaders set to discuss ways to safeguard cyberspace at GCF 2022
Business & Economy
Global leaders set to discuss ways to safeguard cyberspace at GCF 2022

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change
Updated 18 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change

Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change
  • Wael Bushah, who heads the Kingdom’s environmental strategy, tells Arab News how he is working to educate the public about the key role they can play
  • The initiative goes beyond simply encouraging people to recycle or dispose of waste properly, it also teaches them how to care for plants, birds and other wildlife, he said
Updated 18 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Protecting the environment from the effects of climate change will require shifts in behavior and attitudes in Saudi Arabia, according to the man leading the Kingdom’s environmental strategy.

Wael Bushah, general manager of environmental awareness at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, told Arab News on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Sharm El-Sheikh that raising awareness among Saudi society of the ways in which they can play a role will be key.

“We know that having our environment, protecting it, sustaining it, is a benefit for all of us, for the community, for everyone,” he said.

“So, (with) our environmental-awareness initiative, we are doing a lot of campaigns, either on social media or on the ground, to make sure that we send the right message to the people, to teach them, to raise their knowledge, to change their behavior and engage in dealing with with the environment.”

Bushah said the initiative goes beyond simply encouraging people to recycle or dispose of their waste properly, it also teaches them how to care for and protect plants, birds and other wildlife. It targets both young and old through a variety of media and the use of plays, films and educational programs, he added.

“Our target audience is everyone in the community,” he said. “We have a special program for kids, we have a special program for students in schools and universities, we (also) have them for the public, also for the community, people at home.

“We would like to take care of everyone in the community, so that they can fulfill the needs of the environment by protecting it and making it sustainable for all of us.”

Guides have been produced as part of the initiative to teach people things they might not necessarily know about the environment in the Kingdom and how best to protect it, Bushah said. They were also distributed in four languages — Arabic, English, French and Malay — to Hajj pilgrims this year, he added.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia

Related

Special Saudi Arabia presents 66 initiatives to tackle climate change at COP27 in Egypt   video
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia presents 66 initiatives to tackle climate change at COP27 in Egypt  
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change
Business & Economy
COP27: Hosts launch plan to help poorest adapt to climate change

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair
Jana Salloum
Waffa Wael
Nirmal Narayanan
Nour El-Shaeri

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official

Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official
Updated 12 min 29 sec ago
Deema A-Khudair Jana Salloum Waffa Wael Nirmal Narayanan Nour El-Shaeri

JEDDAH: Global cybercrime damages, which are predicted to amount to $10.5 trillion by 2025, will have a detrimental effect to companies' top lines, leading business and financial figures have warned.

The panelists of “The Rising Tide” discussion at the Global Cybersecurity Forum concluded that companies are experiencing exacerbated operational costs because of increases in real-time losses due to theft, network downtime and rising insurance premiums.

“Cybercrime is becoming a global issue that affects individuals, organizations and even nations. The latest estimates of cybercrime-led damages are about $10.5 trillion by 2025,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh acting CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Speaking at the event, Al-Fageeh highlighted that the warnings are getting louder and could soon get into a crisis mode as the menace could directly affect companies' toplines.

“At an organizational level, it affects revenue and costs. For example, revenue in organizations has been reduced by 5 to 10 percent due to cyberattacks,” said Al-Fageeh.

“The downtime to resolve cyberattacks can take up to 45 days. In addition, costs are becoming unpredictable as insurance costs are increasing significantly,” he added.

Khaled Al-Dhaher the deputy governor for control and technology at Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority warned companies to invest in technology wisely.

Al-Dhaher said investment in firewalls and security middleware, with the proper governance approach and capability, could go a long way in detecting and troubleshooting this growing menace.  

“It will create the right impact for the cybersecurity strategy. There has to be a continuous investment in innovation to address these evolving landscapes, and it is critical to have some threat intelligence,” said Al-Dhaher.  

Echoing Al-Fageeh’s thoughts, Al-Dhaher reiterated that companies cannot fight in isolation, and collaboration is necessary.

“A collaboration between different entities is a must because this is a war against criminals trying to damage us,” he added.

One of the worst-affected industries in cyberspace is the financial sector, especially the crypto community, which has been at the receiving end of cybersecurity problems.  

According to speakers at the event, there is an increasing need for innovation in the financial sector, which has recently introduced user-friendly measures such as open banking.  

“There is no doubt that innovation is critical to enabling and continuing trust in this sector. Artificial intelligence can help predict, protect and minimize the impact,” pointed out Al-Dhaher.

Saudi Arabia has recognized the threat, and is gearing up to combat cybercrime. 

According to Alex Liu, managing partner and chairman of global management consulting firm Kearney, the Kingdom has made huge progress in its commitment to combating cyberattacks, with Saudi Arabia ranking second on the Global Cybersecurity Index among nations committed to cybersecurity.  

“I’m inspired by the fact that in just two short years, the Kingdom has become number two, and I think that comes from urgency and proactivity,” he added.  

According to Liu, cybersecurity is one of the top three risks facing countries and companies and the urgency to counter it needs to be increased.  

Overall, the event was a wake-up call for companies to invest wisely and collaborate with government entities in combating the menace that could uproot businesses and economies.

The panel’s members were SABIC's acting CEO Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh; Khaled Al-Dhaher, SAMA's Deputy Governor for Control and Technology, Isa Ali Ibrahim, Nigeria’s minister of communications and digital economy, and Alex Liu,Kearney's managing partner and chairman, Kearney.

Topics: GCF2022

Related

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Business & Economy
World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president
Business & Economy
Information exchange vital for citizens’ protection against cybercrime: Interpol’s president

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue
Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue

Kingdom Holding reports record profit surge to $2bn on doubled revenue
Updated 40 min 2 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi conglomerate Kingdom Holding Co. announced a massive profit jump for the first nine months of 2022.

Riyadh-based KHC saw its first-half profit skyrocket by 996 percent to SR6.7 billion ($2 billion), from SR612 million in the same period last year.

Its revenue doubled to SR1.9 billion during the same period, thanks to higher hotel and property sales, according to a bourse filing.

For the third quarter of the year, it recorded a 226 percent surge to SR355 million, compared to SR109 million it made in the same period last year.

During 2022 KHC closed an SR12.8 billion multisector investment program, following the sale of shares to the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal sold part of his stake in KHC to the PIF in a $1.5 billion deal, reducing his interest to 78.13 percent.

 

Topics: Kingdom Holding

Related

Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Business & Economy
Saudi Kingdom Holding Co. rolls over ownership of $1.89bn Twitter shares to Musk’s Twitter
Update Kingdom Holding shares climb on massive first-half profit surge to $1.7bn
Business & Economy
Kingdom Holding shares climb on massive first-half profit surge to $1.7bn

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns

World must take cyberattacks as seriously as terrorism, Saudi energy minister warns
Updated 54 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

International agreements are needed to thwart the growing risk of cyberattacks, according to Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as he warned the energy sector is increasingly vulnerable to such dangers.

Speaking on the first day of the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh, Prince Abdulaziz said governments and companies faced a “collective danger”, although he insisted the Kingdom is ready for any such attack.

The minister called for global collaboration to help defeat the hackers, and said: “We need to have international agreements to mitigate cyberattacks just like the world is doing against terrorism.”

He went on to say that the motives behind these attacks could be “anything — whether political, ideological, etc”, and added: “We cannot afford to be attacked without being ready.”

The comments came as Fahad Al-Jutaily, CEO of cybersecurity firm sirar by stc, warned an attack is being launched somewhere on the planet every 11 seconds. 

Speaking about Saudi Arabia’s readiness for any cyberattack, Prince bin Salman said: “I cannot proclaim victory before the victory.”

However, he stressed the importance of not being in a race with one another, competing on which country has the right capabilities to defend itself.

“This forum makes the point that cyber-attack is a collective danger that has to be attempted collectively,” he explained. 

The evolution of cybersecurity is one of the key pillars of the forum, which sees international leaders from different sectors coming together under the theme “Rethinking the Global Cyber Order.”

The event will host over 4,500 attendees from over 110 countries and convene more than 120 speakers to discuss day-to-day cyber issues.

Topics: GCF2022 Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Related

Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO
Business & Economy
Energy sector's dependence on legacy systems makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks: Aramco CEO

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees
Updated 25 min 26 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees

Saudi Arabia working with global partners to reach goal of planting 10bn trees
  • According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land
Updated 25 min 26 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Saudi Arabia’s plan to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom over the coming decades is receiving backing and assistance from international bodies and institutions, Ahmad Alanazi, the head of Saudi afforestation efforts, told Arab News.

The project is one of more than 60 initiatives that form part of the Saudi Green Initiative goals, announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.

The crown prince said the Kingdom would also work with other Arab states on the world’s largest reforestation program as part of the Middle East Green Initiative to plant an additional 40 billion trees.

Speaking at the ongoing COP27 Summit and ahead of an SGI event that begins on Friday, Alanazi told Arab News that hundreds of experts are helping the Kingdom reach its goal.

“We have a study to set up for a master plan for the 10 billion trees that will, by the end of the study, contain all the requirements,” said Alanazi, general manager of the afforestation program at the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification.

“We have a consortium of local and international companies and also (Saudi) universities such as KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) and also King Faisal University. There are a lot of international companies within this project.

“Also, we have cooperation with international organizations … so we’re talking about more than 100 experts working with us and 10 entities that are helping us.”

According to the SGI targets, 10 billion trees would help rehabilitate 40 million hectares of Saudi land, restore vital ecological functions, improve air quality and reduce sandstorms. The Kingdom has already planted 8.4 million trees, according to government figures.

Topics: COP27 Saudi Arabia Saudi Green Initiative (SGI)

Related

NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
Saudi Arabia
NEOM launches regreening initiative to plant 100 million trees
King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2027
Saudi Arabia
King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2027

Latest updates

Turkish bakers’ union chief detained for calling bread ‘basic food of stupid societies’
Turkish bakers’ union chief detained for calling bread ‘basic food of stupid societies’
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
Ancelotti defends Benzema for not playing ahead of World Cup
Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change
Behavioral changes and greater awareness needed in Saudi society to tackle climate change
Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official
Cybercrime damages set to total $10.5tn by 2025 warns SABIC official
$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize
$5m purse for Aramco Saudi Ladies International to match men’s prize

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.