Newcastle progress as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are eliminated from League Cup

Newcastle progress as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are eliminated from League Cup
Newcastle United's Nick Pope saves the decisive penalty from Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei in the penalty shootout on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 41 sec ago
AP

Newcastle progress as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are eliminated from League Cup

Newcastle progress as Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are eliminated from League Cup
  • Pope made three saves in the shootout to secure a 3-2 win on penalties that will install Newcastle as one of the favorites to make it all the way to the final on Feb. 26
  • The biggest shock of the night came at the Emirates where Potter’s former team Brighton recovered from going 1-0 down against Premier League leader Arsenal to win 3-1
MANCHESTER, England: Just how important Nick Pope’s penalty shootout saves prove to be for Newcastle may not be known until February.

But this was a very good night to stay in the English League Cup for a team looking to make a statement with a trophy.

Newcastle, flying high in the Premier League, looked in danger of joining a host of big teams to be eliminated from the competition on Wednesday, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all losing in the third round.

West Ham were also beaten by Blackburn on penalties following a 2-2 draw, to add to the number of topflight sides going out.

Defending champion Liverpool only narrowly avoided joining them — eventually seeing off League One club Derby in a shootout after a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

It was a night when the competition was blown wide open for those making the fourth round.

Which is why Pope’s save to deny Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei could prove so crucial to Newcastle’s campaign.

While the Saudi-backed club has been one of the stories of the season so far, climbing up to third in the table just a year after looking in serious danger of relegation, its wait for a major trophy dates back to 1969.

How their fans would relish silverware — even if Champions League qualification is the priority this season.

Not even all-time record scorer Alan Shearer could lead his boyhood club to a trophy when it last made a major push to join the elite of European football in the 1990s.

So, it would be a major statement of intent if manager Eddie Howe manages to bring that long wait to an end.

Pope made three saves in the shootout to secure a 3-2 win on penalties that will install Newcastle as one of the favorites to make it all the way to the final on Feb. 26.

“It’s exciting for everyone at the end, although not good for our health, but happy to get through,” Howe said. “We wanted to win to keep that momentum and we want to go as far as we can in the cup.”

Any team that does go on to lift the trophy is likely to have to overcome Manchester City after they beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions have dominated the competition in recent years, winning it six times in the past nine seasons.

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez consigned Chelsea to a third loss in four games.

The honeymoon appears to be over for manager Graham Potter, whose team has only won two of the last seven games, with both of those coming in the Champions League.

The biggest shock of the night came at the Emirates where Potter’s former team Brighton recovered from going 1-0 down against Premier League leader Arsenal to win 3-1.

Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey all struck after Eddie Nketiah had opened the scoring.

It was a good night for the Premier League’s bottom three clubs, with Forest beating Tottenham 2-0, Wolves winning 1-0 against Leeds and Southampton going through 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

PHILLIPS ENGLAND BOOST

Kalvin Phillips handed England head coach Gareth Southgate a boost ahead of the World Cup, coming on after 50 minutes of City’s win against Chelsea.

The midfielder has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery in September.

He is expected to be named in Southgate’s squad for Qatar, which will be announced on Thursday.

KLOPP'S FUTURE

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will remain at the club after owner Fenway Sports confirmed it was open to selling its shares.

“What I read they are looking for investment,” said the German. “Good idea, I like that. ... For me, it means nothing, whatever happens, if it does change, I am committed to the club.”

KANE PRECAUTION

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has allayed concerns after Harry Kane was substituted after 59 minutes against Forest, revealing he was taken off due to “fatigue.”

“It’s normal," he said. "Harry has played every game.”

Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks 112-85

Durant scoring streak rolls on as Nets sink Knicks 112-85
  • Durant’s latest dominant performance ensured a smooth start to Vaughn’s tenure as head coach
  • Utah’s blistering start to the season continued with a 125-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Kevin Durant extended his 25-point scoring streak with a triple double as the Brooklyn Nets launched Jacque Vaughn’s reign as head coach with a 112-85 rout of the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

Durant gave Brooklyn’s fans some respite from recent off-court drama with a superb performance, scoring 29 points with 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a wire-to-wire victory at the Barclays Center.

The 34-year-old has now scored at least 25 points in each of Brooklyn’s 12 games since the start of the season — the longest streak since Michael Jordan opened the 1988-1989 campaign with 16 games scoring 25 points or more per game.

More significantly, Durant’s latest dominant performance ensured a smooth start to Vaughn’s tenure as head coach.

Vaughn took over as interim last week after the sacking of Steve Nash, but was only confirmed as the permanent replacement earlier on Wednesday.

“I just liked how we were all on the same page,” Durant told ESPN after the win.

“I’m only as good as my teammates so them setting me up, helping me out on defense, helping me rebound — it’s a team effort helping to get me going.

Durant was also happy to have helped deliver a win for Vaughn that saw the Nets improve to 5-7.

“He’s been around this group for a while, been around this organization for a while, so he understands us,” Durant said.

“I’m happy for him. It’s a huge deal to be an NBA coach. It’s on us to play extremely hard for him, and to practice well and to prepare well.

“It’s a good first start for him.”

As well as the dismissal of Nash last week, the Nets have also been buffeted by controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, who was suspended by the club last week after posting a link to an anti-Semitic film on his social media.

In other games on Wednesday, Utah’s blistering start to the season continued with a 125-119 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia.

The Hawks had gone into the game on a high after ending Milwaukee’s unbeaten start to the season in their previous game.

But Jazz star Lauri Markkanen put on a shooting clinic with 32 points while Jordan Clarkson added 23 as Utah improved to 10-3 to maintain their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Markkanen’s exhibition of shooting included six buckets from three-point range and a perfect eight-from-eight from the free throw line.

Dejounte Murray led the Atlanta scorers with 26 points while the returning Trae Young had 22 points.

The Phoenix Suns remain in hot pursuit of Utah at the top of the Western Conference after romping to a 129-117 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Devin Booker’s 32-point haul and 31 from Mikal Bridges set up victory for Phoenix, who improved to 8-3 to remain second in the standings.

The Portland Trail Blazers are also on 8-3 in the West after sending the Charlotte Hornets to a sixth straight loss with a 105-95 win on the road on Wednesday.

Damian Lillard led the Pacers’ scoring with 26 points, six assists with seven rebounds.

The Denver Nuggets are level with Phoenix and Portland on 8-3 after their 122-119 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic led the Denver scoring with 24 points while Bennedict Mathurin topped the Pacers scorers with 30 points.

Elsewhere Wednesday, the Boston Celtics (8-3) were too strong for the 3-9 Detroit Pistons , cruising to a 128-112 win after 31 points from Jayson Tatum.

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
AP

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas

Tiger Woods to return at his tournament in the Bahamas
  • Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July
Updated 37 min 28 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Tiger Woods made it official Wednesday by announcing he would return to competition as part of the 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods is the tournament host of the unofficial event on Dec. 1-4 at Albany Golf Club, where the tournament has been played since 2015.

It will be the first time Woods has played the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, since 2019.

Woods, who announced his decision on Twitter, has not played competitively since he missed the cut in the British Open at St. Andrews in July.

 

 

That was only the third tournament he played in 2022, all of them majors. He made the cut at the Masters and PGA Championship, finishing 47th at Augusta National and withdrawing after three rounds at Southern Hills.

The Hero World Challenge is the start of a busy month for Woods, who also has agreed to play in a made-for-TV exhibition on Dec. 10 with Rory McIlroy as his partner in a 12-hole match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Woods also is expected to play in the PNC Championship a week later with his son, Charlie. They were runners-up a year ago in Orlando, Florida.

The 20-man field in the Bahamas receives world ranking points, with the caveat that sponsor exemptions must be among the top 50 in the world. There is an exception for the tournament host — Woods is at No. 1,245.

Woods said Tommy Fleetwood and Kevin Kisner would be the other exemptions, joining an already stacked field that has 17 of the top 20 players in the world. The only players from the top 20 not playing are McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Patrick Cantlay. Smith, the British Open champion, is ineligible because of his PGA Tour suspension for joining LIV Golf.

Also, tournament officials announced that Will Zalatoris has not fully recovered from a back injury that kept him out of the Tour Championship and the Presidents Cup. Zalatoris was replaced by former British Open champion Shane Lowry.

Saudi Ministry of Sports reveals details of the 3×3 Basketball World Tour Championship in Diriyah season

Saudi Ministry of Sports reveals details of the 3×3 Basketball World Tour Championship in Diriyah season
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi Ministry of Sports reveals details of the 3×3 Basketball World Tour Championship in Diriyah season

Saudi Ministry of Sports reveals details of the 3×3 Basketball World Tour Championship in Diriyah season
  • President of the Saudi Basketball Federation: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal is the first supporter of tri-basketball in the Kingdom
  • Head of the FIBA ​​3X 3 Events Department: Tournament will see strong competition between the best international teams in Diriyah
Updated 10 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The 3×3 Basketball World Tour Championship will be held as part of the second Diriyah season on Nov. 11-12, the Ministry of Sport announced during a press conferance on Wednesday.

The event will be organized by the ministry in coordination with the Saudi Basketball Federation, and held under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation.

President of the Saudi Basketball Federation Ghassan Tashkandi said that the Kingdom had hosted many international sporting events over the past years with the support of the government. This included three rounds of the 3×3 Basketball Championship, encompassing a world tour in Jeddah during the past three years. This was the fourth championship in the Kingdom and the first in Riyadh within the activities of the Diriyah Season 2022.

He thanked the Ministry of Sports under the leadership of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who he described as the first supporter of tri-basketball, with the aim of expanding the base of its practitioners in the Kingdom.

Tashkandi said that the International Basketball Federation had been very cooperative during past years in hosting the tournament rounds in the Kingdom and said that the cooperation between the Saudi and International Basketball Federations 3X3 would continue in the coming years.

Head of the FIBA ​​3X3 Activities Department Ignesu Serrano said that he appreciated the confidence of the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Olympic Committee in the FIBA, and the partnership between the two sides, which had contributed to the Kingdom’s hosting of the fourth tournament.

The value of prizes for the tournament during this world tour of the FIBA ​​3x3 Riyadh Masters game exceeded $2 million, he said, and the current 3X3 Olympic champions, the Riga team, in addition to other players who appeared in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will compete. A total of 11 countries are competing, including the Riyadh team and the Jeddah team, and all participating teams are fighting for spots in the world tour final in mid-December.

Serrano ​​said that this year had seen remarkable successes for tri-basketball. The tournament this weekend in Diriyah would host strong competition between the best 3X3 teams in the world, especially as player rankings will be decided for the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

On Nov. 11 and 12, the historic village of Diriyah in Riyadh will receive for the first time 14 of the best international teams as part of the activities of the Diriyah season 2022, competing for the title of the Basketball 3×3 World Tour Championship.

This international sporting event will be accompanied by many events and recreational activities, including the dunk challenge, acrobatic entertainment shows, competitions among the audience, as well as freestyle basketball control, the three-point challenge, a concert by hip-hop stars Duo Duffy and Filbrace, as well as international band Marsimba, in addition to a number of other musical performances.
 

Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
  • Switzerland sit top of Group A as they bid to go one step further than 12 months ago when they lost the final against Russia
Updated 10 November 2022
AFP

GLASGOW: Switzerland powered to a clean sweep against Italy as last year’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals runners-up started their campaign with a 3-0 victory in Glasgow on Wednesday.
Jil Teichmann put Switzerland ahead by saving a match point in a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7/5) win over Elisabetta Cocciaretto before Belinda Bencic beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5, 6-3.
Bencic and Teichmann combined to see off Paolini and Martina Trevisan 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the doubles.
Switzerland sit top of Group A as they bid to go one step further than 12 months ago when they lost the final against Russia.
“I’m super happy, super relieved that I got this important point for our team. I knew coming in it would be a fight,” Teichmann said.
Belgium, without Elize Mertens or Alison Van Uytvanck for the singles, lost their first Group B match 2-1 against Slovakia.
Mertens arrived late to Scotland following her doubles triumph at the WTA Finals in Texas, while Van Uytvanck has played just three matches since Wimbledon.
And Slovakia, bruised by their 2-1 defeat to Australia the day before, pounced on the opportunity.
Viktoria Kuzmova won 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) against Ysaline Bonaventure before Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, who registered just three games against Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday, defeated Maryna Zanevska 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.
Belgium salvaged a crucial point when Mertens combined with Kirsten Flipkens to beat Kuzmova and Tereza Mihalikova 6-0, 6-3 in the doubles.
“It was our only chance to stay alive. We had to make it 2-1 after the two lost singles. We still have everything to play,” Belgium captain Johan Van Herck said.
Slovakia’s hopes of progressing from Group B are over regardless of the outcome of Australia against Belgium on Thursday.
Spain’s Paula Badosa defeated Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina to give her country an unassailable 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan.
World number 12 Badosa won 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, leaving Anabel Medina Garrigues’ side in control of their own destiny going into their final Group C clash against hosts Great Britain on Thursday.
Badosa’s impressive success came after team-mate Nuria Parrizas Diaz beat Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), with the win sealed on her sixth match point.
Victory against Britain would send Spain through to the semifinals for the first time since 2008.

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup

Varane and Giroud named in France squad for World Cup
  • Deschamps selected 25 of a possible 26 players for the tournament in Qatar
  • Karim Benzema is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014
Updated 09 November 2022
AFP

PARIS: France coach Didier Deschamps included Raphael Varane in his World Cup squad on Wednesday despite the defender’s recent injury problems, while in-form striker Olivier Giroud was also called up.
Deschamps selected 25 of a possible 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, where France will attempt to become the first team to defend their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.
Eleven members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris and reserve goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, along with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.
Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.
Paris Saint-Germain center-back Presnel Kimpembe was picked despite thigh and Achilles problems that have limited him to five appearances since the start of September.

Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Rennes/FRA), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United/ENG)
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich/GER), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan/ITA), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelona/ESP), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich/GER), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Raphael Varane (Manchester United/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus/ITA), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid/ESP), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/ESP), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich/GER), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan/ITA), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig/GER).

