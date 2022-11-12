You are here

  • Home
  • REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 

REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 

REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 
“All Quiet on the Western Front” is on Netflix. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rwmrw

Updated 28 sec ago
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 

REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 
Updated 28 sec ago
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: There are numerous war films that, rather than glorifying fighting, grittily depict its misery and horror (Sam Mendes’ “1917” is perhaps the finest recent example), but few have done so in such a poetically brutal and memorable way as Netflix’s new German-language movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.” 

Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel from 1929, it tells the story of the final 18 months or so of World War I through the eyes of the young German soldier Paul Baumer (newcomer Felix Kammerer in a career-making performance), who enlists with three school friends in Spring 1917, full of patriotic verve and dreaming of glory.  




  “All Quiet on the Western Front” is a German-language movie. (Supplied)

Those dreams are shattered within hours of their arrival at the Western Front, which, by this point — three years into the war — is a labyrinth of fortified trenches and barbed wire in a blasted wasteland, in which millions have died without either side gaining more than a few hundred meters at a time. The naïve young men who just joined up are, as the film jumps forward to the war’s final weeks, transformed by the senseless, numbing horror that confronts them (if they survive that long).  

Paul and his friends are fortunate to meet “Kat” Katczinsky, a cynical older soldier who takes them under his wing, becoming a father figure and an aspirational role model for them. The relationship between Kat and Paul is the film’s emotional core, providing the humanity, humor and camaraderie that make the visceral battle scenes hit all the harder.  




“All Quiet on the Western Front” is based on Erich Maria Remarque’s classic anti-war novel from 1929. (Supplied)

Director and co-writer Edward Berger spares the viewer nothing: Bodies are blown apart, the mud sucks weary legs down and makes the men easier targets as the bodies pile up, the hand-to-hand combat is claustrophobic and terrifying, often accompanied not by dialogue, but just the heavy breathing and desperate grunting of exhausted men trying to stay alive. 

There are familiar tropes — the arrogant, pampered generals sending a few hundred thousand more men to die for the sake of their fragile egos; the recognition between foot soldiers of their shared humanity; and the awful futility of it all, for example. But since the source material invented many of these tropes, it makes sense that they are here. And they bear repeating.  

Visually, this is a stunning movie — full of beautifully framed images that will haunt you, particularly in the breathtaking first 15 minutes. Emotionally, it’s a harrowing gut punch. Death is foreshadowed and inescapable. There is no glory here. But the film itself is a triumph. 

Topics: All Quiet on the Western Front

Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival

Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival
Updated 12 November 2022
Reuters

Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival

Thousands attend ninth annual Palestinian film festival
  • The week-long program drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas
Updated 12 November 2022
Reuters

RAMALLAH: The fate of a Palestinian girl forced into exile during the 1948 war of Israel’s creation remains unknown. But her story took on new life in a film about her experience that captured the big screen at this year’s Palestine Cinema Days festival.
Hundreds of viewers flocked to the closing ceremony in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday to watch “Farha,” a coming-of-age feature inspired by true events from the conflict more than 70 years ago.
In a mass event known to Palestinians as the “Nakba,” or “catastrophe,” hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled or were driven from their homes during that war, leaving scars that remain raw generations later.
“This is a very special moment for all of us, to have the film screened in Palestine to a Palestinian audience,” said Deema Azar, one of the film’s producers.
The Jordanian director and screenwriter, Darin J. Sallam, based the plot on a woman her mother encountered decades ago at the Palestinian Yarmouk refugee camp in Syria, Azar said.
Her mother later lost touch with the woman and it is unclear where she is now or if she is still alive.
The team sensed that building their film around the Nakba would be challenging, Azar said, but they carried on “because we knew it was an important story to tell.”

FASTFACT

The week-long program drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas.

The festival, now in its ninth year, was organized by Film Lab: Palestine, which cultivates cinema culture and supports Palestinian filmmakers.
It launched on Nov. 1 with the 2023 Oscar-nominated “Mediterranean Fever,” a drama by Maha Haj from Nazareth exploring mental health and masculinity.
The week-long program drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas.
“Unfortunately, our audience cannot travel freely,” said Hanna Atallah, Film Lab’s founder.
“In order not to deny audiences in other cities enjoying these films, we decided to go to them.”
The goal of the festival, which has been drawing new followers each year, is “to preserve our narrative and see how others are dealing with their own issues through  the language of cinema,” Atallah said.
For Hazem Abu Hilal, 38, a social and political activist from Ramallah who attended the festival for the first time this year, “Farha” managed to animate a personal history that he is well versed in.
“We’ve heard the stories but these scenes made them seem more real,” he said.
But before the hall fell dark and silent for “Farha”, the crowd roared with applause as the winners of this year’s Sunbird competition, celebrating film productions related to Palestinians, were announced.
Mashal Kawasmi, 28, who took home the top $10,000 prize in the production category for “The Flag,” said hearing his family and colleagues cheer when his name was called was “the most heartwarming feeling.”
“It means that I am getting somewhere, that someone believes in the story,” the first-time director from Jerusalem said as filmmakers and guests snapped final photos on the red carpet.
“Our voices deserve to be heard and this festival is helping us do that.”
“The Flag” follows an elderly man who must prove to Israeli soldiers that he isn’t the one planting the Palestinian flag that continues to mysteriously appear on his roof.
Though the film is set in the 1980s, “it still resonates with us today,” Kawasmi said.

 

Topics: Palestine film

Related

Special Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City photos
Middle-East
Gaza Tales: Palestinian student hosts tours to raise awareness of history of Gaza City
Palestinians furious at plans for permanent US Embassy in occupied Jerusalem
Middle-East
Palestinians furious at plans for permanent US Embassy in occupied Jerusalem

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya

What We Are Reading Today: Life Is Hard by Kieran Setiya
Updated 12 November 2022
Arab News

This was a beautifully written book that everyone should have on their shelf.

This book invites thought, compassion, reflection, and consideration, both for one’s own life and the lives of those around us.

In this profound and personal book, Kieran Setiya shows how philosophy can help us find our way.

Setiya skillfully gives readers the information and context they need as he goes so they do not have to have a background in philosophy to understand and enjoy this book.

The way he ties it all together is poetry and his humor adds levity to some deceptively deep and heavy topics. He shares his own experience with chronic pain and the consolation that comes from making sense of it.

Drawing on ancient and modern philosophy, as well as fiction, comedy, social science and personal essay, Life is Hard is a book for this moment — a work of solace and compassion.

“This book makes no attempt to sugar coat life,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

“Once we accept the fact that we and others will always have troubles life will become more bearable and enjoyable.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
books
What We Are Reading Today: When Women Lead
What We Are Reading Today: Scorched Earth
books
What We Are Reading Today: Scorched Earth

Riyadh-born actress Mila Al-Zahrani announced as Boucheron’s ambassador 

Riyadh-born actress Mila Al-Zahrani announced as Boucheron’s ambassador 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Riyadh-born actress Mila Al-Zahrani announced as Boucheron’s ambassador 

Riyadh-born actress Mila Al-Zahrani announced as Boucheron’s ambassador 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Boucheron announced this week that Riyadh-born actress Mila Al-Zahrani will be the French label’s ambassador. 

Al-Zahrani, who was nominated at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 for the official award for her role in the movie “The Perfect Candidate,” will be part of the maison’s upcoming campaigns.

The announcement was made this week at Boucheron’s visionary experience, titled “La Maison,” which was hosted in Riyadh this week to showcase their Carte Blanche Ailleurs High Jewelry collection for the first time in the Middle East. 

The collection was first presented during Paris Haute Couture week in July.

The collection was first presented during Paris Haute Couture week in July. (Supplied)

The event, in its second edition, celebrated the bridge between Parisian and Middle Eastern cultures. 

“The Middle East is a historic and crucial region for Boucheron from a business standpoint, as it still holds tremendous potential,” said Helene Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron, in a released statement. 

“La Maison” was hosted in Riyadh this week to showcase their Carte Blanche Ailleurs High Jewelry collection for the first time in the Middle East. (Supplied)

“In Saudi Arabia, as in the rest of the region, we operate at the very top of the market, selling to highly educated and savvy collectors. This is something I am proud of, which is why Boucheron returned to Riyadh to host the second edition of our ‘La Maison’ event,” she added. 

Topics: Mila Al-Zahrani Boucheron

Stars flock to Prada Mode event in Dubai 

Stars flock to Prada Mode event in Dubai 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

Stars flock to Prada Mode event in Dubai 

Stars flock to Prada Mode event in Dubai 
Updated 11 November 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A number of A-list celebrities attended as Prada Mode made its debut in the Middle East this week in Dubai, from Nov. 9-10.

It is the eighth iteration of the Italian luxury label’s traveling private club, which places its focus on contemporary art and culture.

It provided its members with art experiences along with painting workshops, talks, music, dining and talks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

Guests included Egyptian actors Passant Shawky and Salma Abu Deif; Lebanese actor Cynthia Samuel Bakri; Palestinian actor Adam Bakri; Palestinian-Canadian influencer Leena Al-Ghouti; Syrian fashion stylist Maya Chantout; Jordanian actor Yara Mustafa; Tunisian model and actor Azza Slimene; Saudi beauty influencer Yara Alnamlah; Iraqi blogger Rania Fawaz; Lebanese-Jordanian actor Andria Tayeh; and Dubai-based filmmaker and producer Jullz Bek.

Cultural strategist and art adviser Myrna Ayad presented a program that included a spin painting workshop and an opening dinner followed by a party.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prada (@prada)

The event’s parties featured performances by DJ Bobby, DJ Sanasesh & Rishy Malik B2B, DJ Habibi Fun, DJ Plead, and others.

Guests participated in discussions on multiculturalism’s impact on architecture on the second day.

Prada Mode also featured an immersive installation called “Pharmacy” by British artist and friend of the brand, Damien Hirst.

Hirst’s installation is now open to the public at ICD Brookfield Place on Nov. 11 and 12.

Prada Mode’s inaugural edition took place in Miami in 2018, and it has since traveled to Hong Kong, London, Paris, Shanghai, Moscow and Los Angeles.

Topics: Prada Mode Dubai

Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner 

Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner 
Updated 11 November 2022
Hams Saleh

Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner 

Michelin Guide awards restaurants in Abu Dhabi at inaugural gala dinner 
Updated 11 November 2022
Hams Saleh

ABU DHABI: Three restaurants in Abu Dhabi received a Michelin star at the first gala dinner held in the UAE’s capital on Thursday. 

The one Michelin star was awarded to Talea by Antonio Guida, for pleasing diners with its family-style Italian cuisine; Hakkasan, a restaurant celebrating traditional Cantonese flavors; and contemporary Japanese restaurant 99 Sushi Bar. 

The one Michelin star was awarded to Talea by Antonio Guida, Hakkasan and 99 Sushi Bar. (AN/ Mohammed Fawzy)

“The wonderful diversity of the cuisine proposed by these three restaurants perfectly illustrates the curiosity of local gourmets, as well as how Abu Dhabi welcomes international cultures to make them shine at their best level,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, at the event. 

Four establishments received a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices: Lebanese Armenian eatery Almayass, Beirut Sur Mer — which offers Lebanese food by the sea — Japanese restaurant Otoro and Mediterranean eatery Tazal’s. 

Four establishments received a Bib Gourmand for offering good food at moderate prices. (AN/ Mohammed Fawzy)

This is the first time restaurants in Abu Dhabi received Michelin awards. A total of 42 restaurants were added to the guide. 

“This first Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi selection is the beginning of a long journey for a city with unlimited gastronomic potential,” said Poullennec. “Our inspectors discovered a rich variety of cuisines offered in Abu Dhabi, from creative dishes conceived by some of the world’s most renowned chefs, to traditional cuisines of the region: Middle Eastern, Lebanese and, of course, Emirati.”

The Young Chef Award went to Luigi Stinga at Talea restaurant. (AN/ Mohammed Fawzy)

Michelin Guide also honored three individuals for their hard work.

Rawad Hamdan and his team at Restaurant Li Beirut received the Service Award. 

Rawad Hamdan and his team at Restaurant Li Beirut received the Service Award. (AN/ Mohammed Fawzy)

Poullennec said at the event that the inspectors received a warm welcome when they dined there. The entire team was “professional and genuine in their hospitality,” he said.

The Sommelier Award went to Marlon Nuque from Zuma Restaurant. “A real personality in this buzzy restaurant,” the guide says. 

The Sommelier Award went to Marlon Nuque from Zuma Restaurant. (AN/ Mohammed Fawzy)

The Young Chef Award went to Luigi Stinga at Talea restaurant, which was awarded the one Michelin star. According to the inspectors: “His eye for detail, impeccable style, generous approach and natural confidence shine through in the family style dishes, which are packed with flavor.” 

After the awards ceremony, guests were offered a five-course dinner by award-winning chefs Simon Rogan, Lee Kok Hua, Bjorn Frantzen, Jimmy Ophorst, Cheryl Koh and Francois Leo.  

Topics: Michelin Guide Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 
REVIEW: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ — a brutal, poetic and moving anti-war film 
Myanmar must get ‘democratic transition back on track immediately’: UN chief
Myanmar must get ‘democratic transition back on track immediately’: UN chief
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle gunning for Chelsea to keep Premier League spot
Eddie Howe’s Newcastle gunning for Chelsea to keep Premier League spot
US midterm elections: Kelly’s win in Arizona leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control
US midterm elections: Kelly’s win in Arizona leaves Democrats one seat shy of Senate control
Climate activists take to the trees to save German village
Climate activists take to the trees to save German village

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.