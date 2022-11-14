You are here

  • Home
  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
1 / 3
Rafael Nadal reacts after missing a point against Taylor Fritz during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 13, 2022. (AP)
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
2 / 3
Taylor Fritz returns the ball to Rafael Nadal during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 13, 2022. (AP)
Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
3 / 3
Casper Ruud returns the ball to Felix Auger-Aliassime during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin, Italy, on Nov. 13, 2022. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chp48

Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

TURIN, Italy: Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday.
After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal.
“It feels great. I felt like coming out first match, especially for my hopes of getting out of the group, it was going to be really important,” Fritz said. “I came out and played a great match, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set.
Nadal fought valiantly to stay in the match and managed to save four break points in the sixth game but Fritz prevailed at the fifth time of asking to leave him serving for the match. He closed it out when the Spaniard sent a forehand long.
It was only Nadal’s second singles match since the US Open as he has struggled with injuries and also became a father for the first time in October.
Nadal has never won the ATP Finals title in 10 attempts. He finished runner-up in 2010 and 2013.
Earlier, third-seeded Casper Ruud, who lost in the semifinals last year, eased to a straight-set victory over tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other Green Group match.
The match was largely dominated by serving and a solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Canadian.
“I think this is some of the best level that I have played since the US Open,” said Ruud, who lost the final at Flushing Meadows to Carlos Alcaraz. “The last couple of months have been a little bit of a struggle, I have to honestly say that, but you have to accept it as well.
“You will face difficult moments in your career, and maybe these last couple of months was one of those … It doesn’t matter how hard you practice if you don’t win matches, so today was a great win for me.”
Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.
 

Topics: Rafael Nadal Taylor Fritz Casper Ruud ATP Finals Felix Auger-Aliassime

Related

Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Sport
Nadal stunned by Paul in opening match at Paris Masters
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot
Sport
Alcaraz powerless as Nadal and Tsitsipas eye number one spot

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
AP

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
  • Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a game set earlier in the night by Cleveland guard Darius Garland
  • Domantas Sabonis set personal season highs with 26 points and 22 rebounds, leading Sacramento over Golden State
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
AP

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a game set earlier in the night by Cleveland guard Darius Garland, who had 51 in the Cavaliers’ 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and he became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Jazz.

In Cleveland, All-Star point guard Garland scored 27 of his career-best point total — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers.

D’Angelo Russell had personal season highs of 30 points and 12 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points to help the Timberwolves overcome Garland’s onslaught.

THUNDER 145 KNICKS 135

In New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City shot a season-high 62.5 percent from the field in a victory over New York.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

Lu Dort had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.

WIZARDS 102 GRIZZLIES 92

In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead Washington to a victory over Memphis.

The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference’s top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols.

Memphis was missing key players as well, with Ja Morant out because of left ankle soreness and Desmond Bane unavailable because of right toe soreness. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

NUGGETS 126 BULLS 103

In Chicago, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as Denver cruised past Chicago.

Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five.

KINGS 122 WARRIORS 115

In Sacramento, California, Domantas Sabonis set personal season highs with 26 points and 22 rebounds, leading Sacramento over Golden State.

De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4.

Sabonis also had eight assists.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors.

Topics: joel embiid Philadelphia 76ers basketball Utah Jazz

Related

Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
Sport
Dmitry Bivol inspired by top NBA players in UAE ahead of title fight with Gilberto Ramirez
NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet
Sport
NBA star Kyrie Irving suspended over ‘antisemitic’ tweet

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

Russell wins his first F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP
  • The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

SAO PAULO: Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

It was also Mercedes’ first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season.

“I need some tissues,” Russell said from inside his crash helmet. “I am crying, boys and girls.”

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos.

The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had him in pole position on the grid. He had seven podium finishes before Sunday’s victory.

Russell became the first British driver to hear “God Save the King” played for the race winner after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8 and accession of King Charles III.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster ... Lewis put me under so much pressure,” a still emotional Russell said after a race in which safety cars were used frequently. “This is just the beginning.”

Hamilton, who started second, had dropped to eighth after his car made contact with Max Verstappen’s Red Bull on the seventh lap. The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty and finished in sixth place.

Hamilton did not want to elaborate on the incident with Verstappen.

“What can I say? You know how it is with Max,” Hamilton said after the race.

Verstappen was unapologetic.

“I was not upset by the penalty, but if you ask me would I do it again? Absolutely,” Verstappen said. “I went round the outside in turn one, and I just felt it as soon as I was going next to him that he had no intention to leave me space, and I was like, ‘OK if you are not going to leave me space then we will just collide’.”

Verstappen and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez seemed to be in disagreement at the end of the race. Perez, who is still fighting for second place in the drivers’ championship, was sixth when he was overtaken by Verstappen near the end of the race and finished behind him. Team radio shows Verstappen was ordered to allow Perez to finish ahead of him to score more points, but the champion disagreed.

“I told you already. You guys don’t ask that again to me. Are you clear about that? I gave you my reasons and I stand by it,” Verstappen said.

Perez sounded upset on team radio. “It shows who he really is,” he said.

The Brazilian GP was the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.
 

Topics: George Russell Brazilian Grand Prix

Related

Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Sport
Verstappen claims record 14th win of season with Mexico GP triumph
Rosberg fastest in 1st practice for Brazilian GP
Sport
Rosberg fastest in 1st practice for Brazilian GP

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking

Nelly Korda wins Pelican Championship to regain No. 1 ranking
  • It will be Korda’s third stint atop the rankings, her two previous runs there totalling 29 weeks
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Nelly Korda fired seven birdies in a 6-under par 64 on Sunday to seize victory in the LPGA Pelican Women’s Championship and return to the top of the world rankings.

The American’s storming last round saw her defend the title she won last year and lift her first trophy of what has been a tough 2022.

Korda missed much of the first half of the season because of a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

She had taken the last five weeks off after missing back-to-back cuts at the NW Arkansas Championship and the Ascendant LPGA in Texas.

“Honestly, amazing,” said Korda, who will rise from fourth in the world to supplant Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul atop the rankings.

“There has been more down than ups this year, and I think that that’s what makes this so much sweeter to me.”

It will be Korda’s third stint atop the rankings, her two previous runs there totalling 29 weeks.

Belleair in her home state of Florida proved just the place to turn things around.

“I had good memories on this golf course,” Korda said. “I was home. I had the comfort level of my parents being in the crowd, too, which plays a part.”

Korda added that she was “just grateful” to be competing after her health concerns earlier in the year.

Korda, who started the day two shots off the lead of Allizen Corpuz in the tournament shortened to 54 holes after a storm prevented play on Thursday, surged early with three birdies on the front nine at the first, seventh and eighth.

Her four back-nine birdies included a brace at the 16th and 17th that gave her a two-shot lead over Lexi Thompson heading into the 72nd hole.

Korda’s lone misstep was a bogey at 18. But Thompson missed the green at the last and her pitch to force a playoff didn’t drop.

“Rolled in key putts today,” Korda said. “I birdied 16 and 17, and that gave me a two-shot lead going into 18. It’s tough when you have to wait so long.

“You don’t want to win on a bogey, but I played really solid golf throughout the entire day and just took the loss there.”

Korda’s eighth LPGA title was her first coming from behind, and the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist said she planned to enjoy it before turning her attention to the upcoming Tour Championship season finale.

“I’m just going to soak this all up with my family, and next week is a new week, so I’m going to try to get back in shape and see how it goes,” she said.

Thompson finished the day with six birdies and two bogeys in her 66 for 197.

Corpuz, who was seeking a first LPGA title, carded a one-under 69 for solo third on 199.
 

Topics: Nelly Korda Pelican Championship

Related

Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf
Sport
Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson laud Aramco Team Series for boosting women’s golf
Solheim Cup heroes to join Korda sisters at $1m Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande
Sport
Solheim Cup heroes to join Korda sisters at $1m Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

Swiss women beat Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup
  • Switzerland were superb in Glasgow, not losing a ‘live’ match despite a tough draw
  • Bencic, who won singles gold and doubles silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, again impressed in national colors as she overpowered Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to avoid a deciding doubles clash
Updated 14 November 2022
AFP

GLASGOW, Scotland: Switzerland gave tennis fans in the country still mourning the retirement of Roger Federer something to celebrate as their women beat Australia in Glasgow on Sunday to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time.

Two months after Federer, one of the greatest players in the history of the game, bid a tearful farewell to tennis in London, his compatriots Belinda Bencic and Jil Teichmann both enjoyed singles victories as Switzerland inflicted more misery on Australia in a competition formerly known as the Federation Cup.

It was Switzerland’s third appearance in the final. They lost to the now banned Russia team last year — the first edition of the rebranded Billie Jean King Cup— and were also runners-up when Martina Hingis was the key figure in their side in 1998.

“What happened last year gave us extra motivation,” said Bencic, the world No. 12.

“We were so heartbroken, I don’t think I have ever cried so much.

“Afterwards Jil said we would win it next year and we have. I’m so incredibly proud.”

Switzerland were superb in Glasgow, not losing a ‘live’ match despite a tough draw.

For Australia, it marked yet another disappointment. Since winning in 1974, they have now appeared in 10 finals, losing every one of them.

King was among the crowd in Glasgow on Sunday and came on court to high-five all the players before the tie started.

Australia’s Storm Sanders, unbeaten in singles all week, defied her lowly world ranking of 237 before Teichmann triumphed 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in a match lasting more than two hours.

Bencic, who won singles gold and doubles silver at last year’s Tokyo Olympics, again impressed in national colors as she overpowered Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2, 6-1 to avoid a deciding doubles clash.

“I’m extremely proud of my team,” said Australia captain Alicia Molik. “It was a phenomenal effort all week from the Aussies. We gave it everything.

“But credit to the Swiss team — it was flawless tennis from Belinda.”

Topics: Billie Jean King Cup Glasgow Belinda Bencic Jil Teichmann

Related

Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Sport
Swiss crush Italy in Billie Jean King Cup Finals
For Billie Jean King, 40 years after feats, women have ‘so far to go’
Sport
For Billie Jean King, 40 years after feats, women have ‘so far to go’

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year

Napoli in firm control of Serie A after final games of year
  • An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, who beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day
Updated 14 November 2022
AP

MILAN: Only AC Milan will end the year less than 10 points behind runaway Serie A leaders Napoli.

An own-goal in stoppage time saw Milan snatch a 2-1 win at home to Fiorentina on Sunday to remain eight points adrift of Napoli, who beat Udinese 3-2 the previous day.

The other four teams in the top six were playing each other in the final round before the Italian league pauses for the World Cup and the traditional winter break. It resumes Jan. 4.

Juventus beat Lazio 3-0 to move above the capital side into third, 10 points behind Napoli. Lazio and Inter Milan are a point further back after the Nerazzurri came from behind to win 3-2 at sixth-place Atalanta.

It was a sixth straight league win without conceding a goal for Juventus, which has soared back up the table after a dreadful start to the season.

Juventus broke the deadlock two minutes from halftime in Turin when Adrien Rabiot won the ball in midfield and picked out Moise Kean who raced forward before lifting the ball over onrushing Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Kean doubled his tally in the 54th minute when he slotted into an empty net after Provedel parried Filip Kostić’s effort into his path.

Arkadiusz Milik sealed the match in the final minute when he tapped home a low ball across the area from Federico Chiesa, who has only recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

American midfielder Weston McKennie didn’t dress for Juventus. He heads to the World Cup having not played since Oct. 29 due to a thigh injury.

Dzeko double

A superb performance from Edin Dzeko helped Inter secure a victory over one of its closest rivals for the first time this season.

Ademola Lookman’s penalty had given Atalanta the lead but Dzeko netted twice, either side of halftime, and Jose Luis Palomino’s own-goal secured the win for Inter.

Palomino headed in a corner at the right end in the 77th to set up a tense finale.

Inter — which has lost to Milan, Juventus and Lazio this season — will host Napoli in its next match when Serie A resumes.

It was a fourth defeat in five matches for Atalanta.

Late own-goal

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic turned into his own net in stoppage time as Milan snatched what could prove to be a crucial win in their title defense.

Rafael Leao netted the opener after less than 90 seconds but Milan appeared to be heading for a second straight draw following Antonín Barák’s 28th-minute equalizer.

Sergino Dest entered in the 56th minute for Milan in his first appearance since Oct. 30. The World Cup-bound American defender did not feature for three straight matches because of an adductor injury.

Another stoppage-time goal helped Roma snatch a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Andrea Belotti had seen a penalty kick come off the post for Roma moments earlier, while Paulo Dybala also hit the woodwork just before Nemanja Matic finally got the equalizer.

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was sent off for dissent late on.

At the other end of the table, Spezia won 2-1 at bottom club Hellas Verona to move six points clear of the relegation zone but their joy was tempered by a serious injury to Poland goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski, ruling him out of the World Cup.

Monza beat Salernitana 3-0.

Topics: AC Milan Serie A Napoli

Related

No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
Sport
No ‘Kvara,’ no problem as Napoli run Serie A win streak to 10 matches
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna
Sport
Osimhen fires Serie A leaders Napoli past spirited Bologna

follow us

Latest updates

Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum
Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at G20 forum
Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document
Kuwait cuts December crude price for Asia — document
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China 
Oil Updates — Crude edges up; Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China 
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
KSRelief’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan continue
KSRelief’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen, Somalia and Jordan continue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.