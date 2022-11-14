Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

PHILADELPHIA: Joel Embiid scored a career-high 59 points and added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in a historically dominant performance, carrying the Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Embiid’s 59 points broke the NBA season-high for a game set earlier in the night by Cleveland guard Darius Garland, who had 51 in the Cavaliers’ 129-124 loss to the Timberwolves.

Embiid scored 26 of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter and he became the first player in NBA history with 50 points, 10 boards, five rebounds, five assists and five blocks in a game since blocks became an official stat in 1973-74.

“I’ve never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Malik Beasley scored 18 points for the Jazz.

In Cleveland, All-Star point guard Garland scored 27 of his career-best point total — and made six of his career-best 10 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter for the Cavaliers.

D’Angelo Russell had personal season highs of 30 points and 12 assists and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points to help the Timberwolves overcome Garland’s onslaught.

THUNDER 145 KNICKS 135

In New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points, Josh Giddey had a triple-double and Oklahoma City shot a season-high 62.5 percent from the field in a victory over New York.

Giddey had 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Thunder, who picked up their fifth straight victory at Madison Square Garden. Giddey joined Wilt Chamberlain (1968) as the only other player in NBA history to record triple-doubles during their first two games at MSG.

Lu Dort had 24 points for Oklahoma City and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 17.

WIZARDS 102 GRIZZLIES 92

In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points and Deni Avdija added 21 to lead Washington to a victory over Memphis.

The Wizards swept a weekend back-to-back against Utah and Memphis, two of the Western Conference’s top teams in the early going this season. Washington did that without Bradley Beal, who is still getting back into playing shape after going through health and safety protocols.

Memphis was missing key players as well, with Ja Morant out because of left ankle soreness and Desmond Bane unavailable because of right toe soreness. Dillon Brooks scored 19 points for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

NUGGETS 126 BULLS 103

In Chicago, Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as Denver cruised past Chicago.

Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games.

Zach LaVine scored 21 points to lead the Bulls, who have lost four of five.

KINGS 122 WARRIORS 115

In Sacramento, California, Domantas Sabonis set personal season highs with 26 points and 22 rebounds, leading Sacramento over Golden State.

De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4.

Sabonis also had eight assists.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points for the Warriors.