Judge caught red handed taking a bribe, faces prosecution

Oversight and Anti Corruption Authority (Nazaha)
Updated 17 sec ago

  Jurist took $133k, promised over $1m
  Nazaha promises to root out corruption
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, or Nazaha, has arrested a judge who was caught red-handed taking a bribe from a citizen to issue a favorable verdict in his case.
The authority said that Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Juhani, who serves at the appeals court in the Madinah region, was caught receiving SR500,000 ($133,031) from a citizen seeking a final ruling in his case.
The judge was promised a total of SR4 million ($1,064,254) from the citizen to close a pending case, Nazaha tweeted. “Legal procedures are being completed against the aforementioned individual, in accordance with the law and regulations,” it stated.
Nazaha added that it would continue to pursue individuals exploiting “public office to achieve personal gain or harm the public interest in any way, and it will continue to apply the law, with zero-tolerance against corruption.”
Commenting on the matter, Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News: “The judge arrested for receiving the bribe illustrates the Kingdom’s determination to root out corruption.
“This is in implementation of the crown prince’s announcement that no corrupt person would escape prosecution and punishment regardless of position or status.”
He said the Kingdom has gone to great lengths to protect public assets, and that corruption undermined the nation’s economy. Investors would be encouraged by these initiatives, and Saudi Arabia would enhance its status around the globe, he added.
Established in 2011, Nazaha aims to combat financial and administrative corruption. Since its inception, the government has arrested hundreds of high-ranking government officials and employees, including security officers, on bribery and corruption charges.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman chairs cabinet session in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman chairs cabinet session in Riyadh
  The session reviewed the recent meetings that took place between Kingdom and several countries
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting in Al-Yamamah palace that the Kingdom places great importance to consolidating its leadership in the field of climate change.

King Salman chaired the session, which reviewed the recent meetings held between Saudi Arabia and several countries, including a phone call between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron, wrote state agency SPA.

Cabinet members also highlighted that the Kingdom’s International Cybersecurity Forum 2022 affirmed the country’s global role in supporting international efforts and unifying common endeavors.

An MoU in the field of tourism between Saudi Arabia and Seychelles was also approved during the meeting.

Saudi, Italian ministers discuss cooperation, global energy crisis

Saudi, Italian ministers discuss cooperation, global energy crisis
  Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan met with Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti on sidelines of G20 Summit
  "Saudi Arabia is a key player in the Middle East," source in Italian Economy Ministry tells Arab News
ROME: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti discussed the global energy crisis and increased bilateral economic cooperation on Tuesday.

“The global economic situation, the world energy crisis and its economic consequences were discussed by the two ministers in a cordial and fruitful meeting,” a source in the Italian Economy Ministry told Arab News.

They met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, where Giorgetti is representing Italy with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

According to the source, Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia is “keen to boost cooperation with Italy, which is already high especially in the economy and energy sector.”

Giorgetti and Al-Jadaan also discussed the 90th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between their countries.

“Italy and Saudi Arabia share lots of common interests, and cooperation between our countries is already high,” the source said. “We definitely intend to do more as we believe that Saudi Arabia is a key player in the Middle East.”

Visit Riyadh Zoo for a truly wild experience

Visit Riyadh Zoo for a truly wild experience
  The zoo houses 1,300 animals from 190 species spread across the reserve
RIYADH: Riyadh residents are in for a wildlife treat following the opening of Riyadh Zoo to visitors. 

The zoo, which is included in one of Riyadh Season’s 15 entertainment zones, houses 1,300 animals from 190 species spread across the reserve in carefully planned rural or wild environments. 

Visitors can enjoy a range of new experiences, such as walking in a glass tunnel with tigers and lions outside, which gives animal-lovers a close-up view of wild cats and allows them to take photographs. 

In a virtual reality experience, visitors can walk through dark rooms housing owls, visit the turtle house, climb walls, mingle with giraffes, and even play tug-of-war with lions. 

Interactive activities encourage children to come dressed up as their favorite animal, in addition to live performances, including theater, face painting and food booths. 

Sahar Al-Shehri, who brought her son to the zoo, told Arab News about her son’s excitement seeing the animals for the first time. 

“My son loves animals, and I came so we can enjoy watching animals in real life together. We usually watch them on TV, and I think this zone is important for kids because my son has a passion for animals, and he wants to learn about them. I am glad that this is happening in Riyadh, where we can hand feed the animals,” she said. 

Nine-year-old Muqrin Al-Quraini was also visiting the zoo with his mother and brother. 

“This is my first time in Riyadh Zoo, and I am here to see all animals, like rabbits, cats, tortoises, parrots, and fish,” he said. 

Riyadh Zoo, a 55-acre property in Al-Malaz, was earlier known as the Riyadh Zoological Gardens. It was established in 1957 as a private menagerie for King Saud and the Saudi royal family. The site was made public in 1987 and also houses endangered species.

10 new French firms, projects launch presence in Kingdom

10 new French firms, projects launch presence in Kingdom
  Aligns with Vision 2030 industrial program
  Assists 'Made in Saudi' plans, says ambassador
RIYADH: Business France recently launched its first business accelerator program here to help set up offices for 10 new companies and joint projects from the European nation.

The French Fab Booster launch event is being run in collaboration with the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, or NIDLP, and aims to contribute to the Vision 2020 economic plan.

The 10-day Fab Booster takes place Nov. 14 to 24 in Riyadh, Jubail and Dammam. The scale-up program features startup French sustainability and solutions companies including Armtek, Dametis, Oryx Data, SpareParts3D, Finalcad, Optimistik, Dillygence and Daxium. Divisions of Fives Group, the well-known industrial engineering firm, are also part of the initiative.

Ludovic Pouille, the French ambassador to Saudi, said during opening remarks at the launch: “After being selected by Top C-Levels Saudi Jury composed (of) industrialists, entrepreneurs, and investment funds, 10 startups have now embarked on the Saudi journey with the objective to contribute to the ‘Made in Saudi’ (plan) and to open an office in the Kingdom.”

Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the European country’s economy, seeks to support Saudi Arabia’s industrial strategy, which aims to triple the contribution of manufacturing to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030.

The French Fab accelerator will run over a nine-month period and include boot camps, business meetings with local partners, coaching, and market preparation sessions.

The initiative kicked off with the sustainability and Industry 4.0 Symposium, featuring keynote addresses from Pouille, Bandar AlKhorayef, the minister of industry and mineral resources, and Suliman Al-Mazroua, CEO of the NIDLP.

“Saudi Arabia and France have strong, and long-lasting ties, the history of collaboration among the two nations provides solid ground to build highly rewarding partnership(s) for many sectors in the Kingdom.

“We are looking forward to this first cohort of French Fab Booster in KSA, and I am positive the outcomes will support the Saudi Industrial Revolution in the light of the recently launched national industrial strategy,” Al-Mazroua said.

The accelerator program brings together high-profile French and Saudi industrialists in a series of information sessions highlighting success stories, sustainability, safety, efficiency, new technologies and industry trends.

With one of the fastest growing manufacturing sectors globally, Saudi Arabia has become a key market for international investors and industry leaders. The Kingdom recently made large investments in technology to strengthen the infrastructure of both the public and private sectors.

Fives, a French company specializing in creating optimization, efficiency, and production quality solutions, with over 200 years of experience and significant presence in the Middle East, highlighted the importance of business collaboration.

“It’s very exciting for a company like mine to say we can be part of these (ambitious roadmaps) … It’s our role now to show these technologies and how we can support this evolution of Saudi Arabia, and I hope we will expand our presence here,” Denis Mercier, deputy general director of Fives, told Arab News.

The company has developed innovative technologies and smart solutions dedicated to sorting, handling, and advanced automation for the retail, distribution, e-commerce, postal and courier, automotive, manufacturing, and airport markets. It has also ventured into metal 3-D printing production.

“The key (to our) success comes in the ecosystem we’ve built, which is a combination of structures, people, and the relationship established between them. These kinds of (accelerators) will enable this ecosystem to really bring and deliver solutions,” Mercier said.

Finalcad, a French construction project management software company specializing in infrastructure and energy projects, has also signed a partnership agreement with PETITDIDIERPRIOUX Architects, as part of their establishment in the Kingdom.

“Our goal here is to have a strong presence in the years to come through this partnership and really establish a core market here in Saudi Arabia … We have general companies for the office part of construction and platform software, but you have nothing for the construction itself. We equip the site engineers and teams to do the job (in) the field.

“The companies are (open) to embracing and modernizing quickly. There are a lot of projects and opportunities and the willingness to partner with other companies to go further,” David Vauthrin, head of design at Finalcad, told Arab News.

KSRelief inaugurates medical program for open-heart surgery, catheterization in Mali

KSRelief inaugurates medical program for open-heart surgery, catheterization in Mali
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) inaugurated a voluntary medical program specialized in open-heart surgery and catheterization for children in Mali’s Bamako. 
The program saw medical teams perform eight cardiac catheterizations and one open-heart surgery, wrote state agency SPA. 
The initiative, which is in cooperation with the Muslim World League, is also an extension of the various medical programs implemented by KSRelief in low-income countries.

