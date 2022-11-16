You are here

Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents

Many shops at Grand Bazaar in Tehran were closed Tuesday amid strike calls following the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of morality police. (AP)
  • Iran on Sunday handed down the first death sentence over the protests
  • Five others were sentenced to prison terms of between five to 10 years
TEHRAN: An Iranian court has issued a second death sentence in three days against a “rioter” for violence linked to protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death, the judiciary said.
“A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said late Tuesday.
“The accused is an enemy of God for using bladed weapons that caused terror,” it reported.
Iran on Sunday handed down the first death sentence over the protests that erupted on September 16, when Amini died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Among the charges issued against the first convict were “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security,” as well as for being “an enemy of God and corruption on earth,” Mizan said at the time.
Five others were sentenced to prison terms of between five to 10 years for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order,” Mizan said.
The sentences have been issued in courts of first instance, meaning they can be appealed.

Meanwhile, several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday.
“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi said.
The Islamic Republic has accused Western countries of stoking nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022

Oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman
  • The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman
DUBAI: An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a bomb-carrying drone off the coast of Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, an official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The attack happened Tuesday night off the coast of Oman, the Mideast-based defense official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they did not have authorization to discuss the attack publicly.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military organization in the region monitoring shipping, told the AP: “We are aware of an incident and it’s being investigated at this time.”
The official identified the vessel attacked as the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Pacific Zircon. That tanker is operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, which is a company ultimately owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.
A phone number for Eastern Pacific rang unanswered Wednesday and multiple emails were not immediately acknowledged. A call to the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi similarly rang unanswered.
While no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, suspicion immediately fell on Iran. Tehran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war in the wider Middle East, with some drone attacks targeting Israeli-associated vessels traveling around the region.
The US also blamed Iran for a series of attacks occurring off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in 2019. Tehran then had begun escalating its nuclear program following the US’ unilateral withdraw from its atomic deal with world powers.
Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge the attack on the Pacific Zircon.

Topics: Iran Oman

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
Middle-East
Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
  • Col. Reza Almasi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified “rioters” in Bukan
  • The other Guards member, Reza Azabar, died after being shot in Kamyaran
TEHRAN: Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards and a paramilitary were killed by “rioters” during protests commemorating those slain in 2019 street violence over fuel price hikes, state media said Wednesday.
Col. Reza Almasi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified “rioters” in Bukan, a Kurdish-majority town in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, the official IRNA news agency said.
The other Guards member, Reza Azabar, died after being shot in Kamyaran, a city in the western province of Kurdistan, IRNA reported.
A member of the Guards-linked Basij paramilitary force was hit by a Molotov cocktail during “riots” in the southern city of Shiraz on Tuesday night, the news agency added.
Dozens of members of the security forces have been killed in protests that erupted in Iran after the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd.
Since the start of the protests, more than 2,000 people have been charged, half of them in Tehran, according to the judiciary, which since Sunday has handed down two death sentences over the unrest.

Topics: Iran riots Iran Protests 2022

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank

Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank: In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters.
The weapons, perched over a crowded Palestinian refugee camp and in a flashpoint West Bank city, use artificial intelligence to track targets. Israel says the technology saves lives — both Israeli and Palestinian. But critics see another step toward a dystopian reality in which Israel fine-tunes its open-ended occupation of the Palestinians while keeping its soldiers out of harm’s way.
The new weapon comes at a time of heightened tensions in the occupied West Bank, where unrest has risen sharply during what has been the deadliest year since 2006. The victory by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hard-line alliance, which includes an extreme right-wing party with close ties to the settler movement, has raised concerns of more violence.
Twin turrets, each equipped with a watchful lens and a gun barrel, were recently installed atop a guard tower bristling with surveillance cameras overlooking the Al-Aroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank. When young Palestinian protesters pour into the streets hurling stones and firebombs at Israeli soldiers, the robotic weapons unleash tear gas or sponge-tipped bullets on them, witnesses say.
About a month ago, the military also placed the robots in the nearby city of Hebron, where soldiers often clash with stone-throwing Palestinian residents. The army declined to comment on its plans to deploy the system elsewhere in the West Bank.
Palestinian activist Issa Amro said Hebron residents fear the new weapon might be misused or hacked with no accountability in potentially lethal situations. People also resent what they say is a weapons test on civilians, he added.
“We are not a training and simulation for Israeli companies,” he said. “This is something new that must be stopped.”
There are no soldiers next to the machines. Instead, the weapons are operated by remote control. At a touch of a button, soldiers nestled inside a guard tower can fire at selected targets.
The army says the system is being tested at this stage and fires only “non-lethal” weapons used for crowd control, such as sponge-tipped bullets and tear gas. Residents of Al-Aroub say the turrets have repeatedly drenched the hillside camp in gas.
“We don’t open the window, we don’t open the door. We know not to open anything,” said shopkeeper Hussein Al-Muzyeen.
Robotic weapons are increasingly in operation around the world, with militaries expanding their use of drones to carry out lethal strikes from Ukraine to Ethiopia. Remote-controlled guns like the Israeli system in the West Bank have been used by the United States in Iraq, by South Korea along the border with North Korea, and by various Syrian rebel groups.
Israel, known for its advanced military technologies, is among the world’s top producers of drones capable of launching precision-guided missiles. It has built a fence along its boundary with the Gaza Strip equipped with radar and underground and underwater sensors. Above ground, it uses a robotic vehicle, equipped with cameras and machine guns, to patrol volatile borders. The military also tests and utilizes state-of-the-art surveillance technology such as face recognition and biometric data collection on Palestinians navigating the routines of the occupation, such as applying for Israeli travel permits.
“Israel is using technology as a means to control the civil population,” said Dror Sadot, spokeswoman for Israeli rights group B’Tselem. She said that even supposedly non-lethal weapons like sponge bullets can cause extreme pain and even be deadly.
The turrets in Al-Aroub were built by Smart Shooter, a company that makes “fire control systems” that it says “significantly increase the accuracy, lethality, and situational awareness of small arms.” The company boasts contracts with dozens of militaries around the world, including the US Army.
Speaking at the company’s headquarters in Kibbutz Yagur in northern Israel, Chief Executive Michal Mor said the gun requires human selection of targets and munitions.
“They always have a man in the loop making the decision regarding the legitimate target,” she said.
She said the system minimizes casualties by distancing soldiers from violence and limits collateral damage by making shots more accurate.
In a densely populated area like Al-Aroub, she said soldiers can monitor specific people in a crowd and lock the turret onto specific body parts. The system fires only after algorithms assess complex factors like wind speed, distance, and velocity.
The military said such safeguards minimize the risk to soldiers and improve supervision over their activities. It also said the technology allows soldiers to target “less sensitive” areas of the body to minimize harm and avoid shooting bystanders.
“In this way, the system reduces the likelihood of inaccurate fire,” it said.
But Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, said Israel is on a “slide toward the digital dehumanization of weapons systems.” By using such technologies, Shakir said Israel is creating “a powder keg for human rights abuse.”
Violence in the West Bank has surged over the past several months as Israel has ramped up arrest raids after a spate of Palestinian attacks within Israel killed 19 people last spring. The violence has killed more than 130 Palestinians this year and at least another 10 Israelis have been killed in recent attacks.
Israel says the raids aim to dismantle militant infrastructure and and that it has been forced to act because of the inaction of Palestinian security forces. For Palestinians, the nightly incursions into their towns have weakened their own security forces and tightened Israel’s grip over lands they want for their hoped-for state. Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war.
In Al-Aroub, residents say the machines fire without warning.
“It is very fast, even faster than the soldiers,” said Kamel Abu Hishesh, a 19-year-old student. He described almost nightly clashes where soldiers storm the camp as the automated gun fires tear gas up and down the hill.
Paul Scharre, vice president of the Washington think tank Center for a New American Security and a former US Army sniper, said that without emotion and with better aim, automated systems can potentially reduce violence.
But he said the absence of international norms for “killer robots” is problematic.
Otherwise, he said, it’s just a matter of time before these automated systems are equipped to use deadly force.

Topics: Israel Palestinians robotic guns

’Three dead’ as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown

’Three dead’ as Iran protests swell on anniversary of lethal 2019 crackdown
  • “Two people have been killed by direct fire from government forces in Sanandaj and Kamyaran,” Hengaw said
PARIS: Iranian security forces shot dead at least three protesters Tuesday, a rights group said, as demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death swelled on the anniversary of a bloody 2019 crackdown.
The protesters were responding to a call to commemorate those slain in the 2019 crackdown, giving new momentum to the demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini in mid-September this year, after her arrest for allegedly flouting Iran’s strict dress code for women.
In Tehran, the din of honking car horns reverberated as protesters blocked a major roundabout at Sanat Square and yelled “Freedom, freedom,” according to other verified footage.
People later poured onto the streets of other cities, including Bandar Abbas and Shiraz, where women were seen waving their headscarves above their heads.
As darkness fell, more people emerged onto the streets of the capital, some of them gathering around bonfires and chanting “Death to the dictator,” according to the 1500tasvir social media monitor.
“The government forces have directly opened fire in most of the cities where uprisings have taken place, such as Sanandaj, Kamyaran and Kermanshah,” Hengaw, a rights group based in Norway, told AFP.
“Three people have been killed so far, two in Sanandaj and one in Kamyaran” by direct fire from government forces, it said, adding that it was working to confirm reports that more protesters were killed.
The UN Human Rights Office called on Iran to immediately release thousands of people arrested for taking part in peaceful demonstrations.
“Instead of opening space for dialogue on legitimate grievances, the authorities are responding to unprecedented protests with increasing harshness,” spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.
“This year is the year of blood, Seyed Ali will be toppled,” a large crowd chanted outside a Tehran metro station, in a video verified by AFP, referring to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Workers downed tools and university students boycotted classes in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, in western Iran, Hengaw said.
In the province’s flashpoint city of Sanandaj, protesters were seen burning tires in a street and chanting anti-government slogans, in other online footage.
“Woman, life, freedom” and “Man, homeland, prosperity,” chanted male and female students at Islamic Azad University in the northwestern city of Tabriz, in a video published by 1500tasvir.
The protests on Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the start of “Bloody Aban” — or Bloody November — when a surprise overnight fuel price hike sparked bloody street violence that lasted for days.
Amnesty International said at least 304 people were killed during the protests three years ago, but a tribunal in London this year by various rights groups said expert evidence suggested the toll was likely far more, possibly as high as 1,515.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights on Saturday said that security forces had killed at least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, in the crackdown against ongoing protests.
The unrest was fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but has grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
It has shown no sign of abating despite the authorities’ use of lethal force and a campaign of mass arrests that has snared activists, journalists and lawyers.
Former president and leading reformist Mohammad Khatami rejected the idea of a change of power in the Islamic republic, while admitting there was dissatisfaction with the current government.
“The overthrow (of the system) is neither possible nor desirable but the continuation of the current situation leads to social collapse,” Khatami, president from 1997 to 2005, was quoted as saying by reformist newspapers.
The European Union and Britain slapped sanctions on more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organizations over the crackdown.
Iran, which has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting the unrest, threatened to “respond effectively and forcefully.”
The US condemned cross-border drone and missile strikes by Iran on Monday against Iraq-based Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran accuses of stoking what it calls the “riots” at home.
The UN Human Rights Council is due to hold an urgent session on Iran on November 24, with backers pushing for an international investigation into the deadly crackdown on the protests.

Topics: Iran Protests 2022 Iran Kurdistan

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’

Houthi attacks on oil infrastructure ‘driving Yemen’s government into bankruptcy’
  • The Houthis conducted another strike last week against a commercial port in Shabwa as an oil tanker was offloading fuel
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally-recognized government is on the verge of bankruptcy after Houthi attacks on oil facilities in southern Yemen halted all oil exports, and it may not be able to pay public employees in areas under its control in the near future, officials have warned.

A government source told Arab News public employees in liberated provinces might not receive their salaries in the coming months, adding that the country could experience severe fuel shortages and protracted power outages as a result of attacks forcing the government to stop importing fuel.

“Starting next month, the government may not be able to pay employees’ salaries, in addition to the projected shortages of oil derivatives used to generate energy, particularly in Hadhramaut, Aden, and Shabwa,” the government official, who asked to remain anonymous, said.
Last month, the Iran-backed Houthis staged two drone attacks on oil terminals in Hadramout and Shabwa in an effort to halt tankers from delivering the nation’s oil exports from the government-controlled territories to the global market.

The Houthis conducted another strike last week against a commercial port in Shabwa as an oil tanker was offloading fuel, ignoring worldwide criticism, primarily from the UN Security Council, as well as domestic indignation.

The group, who boasted about the accuracy with which their drones hit their targets, claimed they would cease striking oil tankers and infrastructure in government-controlled regions only if the government paid public employees in areas under their control.

During a meeting in Riyadh with the ambassadors of the EU, China, France, Russia, the UK and the US to Yemen on Monday, Rashad Al-Alimi, head of the Presidential Leadership Council, warned that the Houthi attacks would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation by fueling hunger, as thousands of public servants would not be paid and the government would be unable to fund food imports.

He said that for the first time, the hunger they had long feared is now likely to materialize “in its most horrifying forms.”

Although it had previously threatened to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement and the most recent truce, both of which were mediated by the UN, the Yemeni government decided not to resume military operations this time to punish the Houthis for the attacks. Instead, it asked envoys to support a package of economic measures to pressure the Houthis to stop their attacks.

The measures would include pressuring businesses to move operations out of Houthi-controlled areas, limiting the movement of goods bound for Houthi areas through government ports, asking international shipping companies to cut ties with Houthi-controlled ports, blacklisting businesspeople who trade with the Houthis, and cutting banks that conduct business with them off from the SWIFT payment system.

However, some Yemeni officials say, the government is concerned that international powers and mediators, who pushed it to halt its military offensive to expel the Houthis from the western city of Hodeidah in 2018 due to fears of exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, will not agree to the government’s latest punitive measures for the same reasons.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis

