Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents

TEHRAN: An Iranian court has issued a second death sentence in three days against a “rioter” for violence linked to protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death, the judiciary said.
“A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife,” the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said late Tuesday.
“The accused is an enemy of God for using bladed weapons that caused terror,” it reported.
Iran on Sunday handed down the first death sentence over the protests that erupted on September 16, when Amini died in custody after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.
Among the charges issued against the first convict were “setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security,” as well as for being “an enemy of God and corruption on earth,” Mizan said at the time.
Five others were sentenced to prison terms of between five to 10 years for “gathering and conspiring to commit crimes against national security and disturbing public order,” Mizan said.
The sentences have been issued in courts of first instance, meaning they can be appealed.
Meanwhile, several French intelligence agents were arrested in relation to protests in Iran, the country’s Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on Wednesday.
“People of other nationalities were arrested in the riots, some of whom played a big role. There were elements from the French intelligence agency and they will be dealt with according to the law,” Vahidi said.
The Islamic Republic has accused Western countries of stoking nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 in the custody of the country’s morality police.
Last week, France’s Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said a total of seven French nationals were detained in Iran.