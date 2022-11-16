You are here

  • Home
  • Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military

Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military

Breaking News Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military
Sudan's Forces for Freedom and Change official Wagdi Saleh, takes part in an anti-coup demonstration in the Bashdar station area in southern Khartoum. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/27akh

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military

Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change coalition said it has reached a framework agreement with the military to end the country's political deadlock.
A second stage of talks to be launched will discuss four topics, which are transitional justice, dismantling the Bashir regime, security sector reform, and the Juba Peace Agreement, three coalition sources told Reuters.

Topics: Sudan Forces of Freedom and Change coalition

Related

Sudan protesters defy crackdown to mark coup anniversary
Middle-East
Sudan protesters defy crackdown to mark coup anniversary
Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes
World
Sudan’s military sacks commander after tribal clashes

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
Updated 46 min 49 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field

Egyptian, Jordanian ministers discuss cooperation in natural gas field
  • El-Molla highlighted the “fruitful international dialogue” and exchange of visions between all parties during COP27 sessions
  • Al-Kharabsheh said that natural gas is presently the best fuel
Updated 46 min 49 sec ago
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Egyptian and Jordanian officials discussed joint relations in the natural gas sector during a meeting on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources, and Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Jordan’s minister of energy and mineral resources, discussed cooperation, energy transition efforts, and opportunities to develop natural gas and hydrogen resources.
El-Molla highlighted the “fruitful international dialogue” and exchange of visions between all parties during COP27 sessions and on the Day of Decarbonization, one of several thematic days Egypt has designated for focused discussions.
He said Egypt is adopting the use of natural gas as a clean transitional fuel in its energy mix to meet local needs, adding that the Egyptian petroleum sector is stepping up its efforts to find natural gas as part of efforts to increase reserves and production.
El-Molla said relations with Jordan in the field of natural gas are characterized by great coordination for the mutual benefit of both countries.
Al-Kharabsheh said that natural gas is presently the best fuel, especially since the energy transition will be gradual and the use of traditional energy sources will continue in parallel with the development of green energy.
He reviewed Jordan’s efforts to keep pace with the development of green energy, especially hydrogen production projects.
The discussions at the conference also touched on European efforts to establish a hydrogen forum as a global platform to support operations in this field, Al-Kharabsheh added.
 

Topics: COP27 Jordan Egypt gas

Related

Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27
Middle-East
Egyptian eco-friendly water bottle launched on sidelines of COP27

IAEA chief hopes for crunch meeting in Iran after Tehran says it’s off

IAEA chief hopes for crunch meeting in Iran after Tehran says it’s off
Updated 22 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

IAEA chief hopes for crunch meeting in Iran after Tehran says it’s off

IAEA chief hopes for crunch meeting in Iran after Tehran says it’s off
  • “I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place,” Grossi said on Twitter
  • The issue has been an obstacle to progress in wider talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
Updated 22 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA/DUBAI: UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he hoped a meeting with Iran later this month to end an impasse over traces of uranium found at undeclared sites would proceed after Iran’s nuclear chief reportedly said it was not “on the agenda.”
“I hope our planned technical meeting with Iran takes place,” Grossi said on Twitter.
He said at a news briefing moments later that he was responding to a comment by Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami, reported by state media. Iran has not made such remarks directly to the IAEA, he added.
The International Atomic Energy Agency’s years-long investigation into the particles is now stalled, and both sides have agreed to meet in Tehran, with the IAEA saying it “expects to start receiving from Iran technically credible explanations” on how the particles got there.
The issue has been an obstacle to progress in wider talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and has prompted Western powers to push for a fresh resolution targeting Iran at the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors meeting this week, this time ordering Iran to quickly answer the IAEA’s questions.
Eslami’s comments appeared to be in response to the draft resolution prepared by the United States and the so-called E3 — Britain, France and Germany — that the board will vote on this week. A similar resolution was passed by a large margin in June.
“For now, there is no trip of the IAEA to Iran on the agenda. Considering Iran’s goodwill and its logical answers, we can hope for good results if the agency follows a professional and non-political path,” Iranian state media quoted Eslami as saying on Wednesday, the opening day of the IAEA board meeting.
Eslami added that Iran rejects the draft resolution, which says the board “decides it is essential and urgent” for Iran to give the IAEA the answers and cooperation it seeks.
Asked what it would mean if the meeting did not happen, Grossi said: “Well, it would make things even worse than they already are. We are not making progress.”

Topics: IAEA Iran nuclear Rafael Grossi

Related

Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
World
Iran to send team to Vienna to discuss nuclear work with IAEA
IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations
World
IAEA to conduct ‘independent’ probe into Ukraine dirty bomb allegations

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent
Updated 16 November 2022
Zeina Zbibo

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent

UAE, France hold dialogue on entrepreneurship and talent
  • Education, skills key for economic growth
  • Focus on robotics, AI and agritech industries
Updated 16 November 2022
Zeina Zbibo

ABU DHABI: In one of the fastest growing economies in the region, what is more important than talent?

The third edition of Les Entretiens d’Abu Dhabi “UAE: Toward an International Hub of Talents” addressed this question at the Sorbonne University in the capital, with participants asserting that skills development was a key element for sustainable economic growth.

The event on Nov. 14 saw participants focusing on growing the partnerships between France and the UAE, and the importance of attracting and developing talented people for future industries.

Jean-Baptiste Chauvel, regional economic counsellor for the embassy of France in the Arabian Peninsula, said that strengthening relations was vital for “sustainable … and long-term growth.”

Opening the event, Martin Tronquit, vice treasurer at CCI France UAE, said that the gathering was an opportunity to identify synergies between the two nations in terms of scientific developments, and attracting talented people. “In France, we don’t have oil, but we have ideas … In the UAE we have both,” said Tronquit.

The UAE is home to more than 600 French companies. It also has the largest French community in the Middle East, totaling 30,000 people.

The Emirates ranks fourth in the world in terms of attracting talent, said Geoffroy Bunetel, president of CCI France UAE, referring to an INSEAD report.

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, who said the UAE continued to diversify its economy and grow the technology and financial services sectors. “France remains an important partner, namely, the country’s third-largest trading partner.”

Al-Zeyoudi said the Emirates was planning for the next 50 years and expects to have a “thousand digital companies in the next five years, in robotics, artificial intelligence and agritech.”

The two nations have been strengthening economic ties, with President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visiting France in July 2022 to focus on joint investments in key industries, including the small and medium enterprises sector.

Jean Yves LeDrian, France’s former minister for Europe and foreign affairs, spoke of the progress made over the past 10 years. “First, it is a relationship built on security (of the Gulf), as initiated by former President (Nicolas) Sarkozy, engaging France vis-a-vis the Emirates and the establishment of French enterprises,” said LeDrian.

LeDrian highlighted the importance of the commercial and cultural relations between the two countries, as marked by the fifth anniversary of the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Zaki Nusseibeh, cultural adviser to the president of the UAE, highlighted the developments taking place in the country, including women taking up two-thirds of government positions. There were also significant investments being made in healthcare and education to ensure a socially cohesive society.

Another major topic tackled was higher education and the digitalization of learning. Prof. Silvia Serrano, vice chancellor of Sorbonne University, said online classes may be an alternative in specific situations, but the lesson derived from the COVID-19 pandemic was that it could not replace on-site education.

Serrano said education institutions must incorporate technological change, but their role in an increasingly digitalized world is to “teach what the machine will never be able to teach (ethics, privacy, regulation of new technologies).”

Elias Kassis from TotalEnergies and Ismail Abdulla of Strata manufacturing shared their insights on how to transition to a knowledge economy with dedicated, long-term training programs.

Mona AlHashmi, who focuses on social entrepreneurship at Ma’an Abu Dhabi, said that in addition to funding needed for businesses, it was important to upskill citizens through education.

The participants also discussed the UAE’s transformation into a post-oil, human capital-based economy that necessitates looking at how corporates hire and promote talent.

The Chalhoub Group, for instance, has launched a youth-oriented program in France and signed an agreement with Dar Al-Hekma in Saudi Arabia.

“Driving people’s growth and a focus on youth empowerment in line with the UAE vision and KSA Vision 2030 is instrumental when looking for talent,” said Florence Bulte, CSO at Chalhoub Group.

Les Entretiens d’Abu Dhabi was held in partnership with the French ambassy in the UAE, Sorbonne University and Les Entretiens Royaumont.

Originally published in Arab News France

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) France

Related

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia
Offbeat
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Indonesia
UAE president and Israel’s Netanyahu discuss ways to achieve peace in the region
Middle-East
UAE president and Israel’s Netanyahu discuss ways to achieve peace in the region

Tanker hit off Oman, says Israeli-controlled shipping firm

Tanker hit off Oman, says Israeli-controlled shipping firm
Updated 44 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Tanker hit off Oman, says Israeli-controlled shipping firm

Tanker hit off Oman, says Israeli-controlled shipping firm
  • Three maritime sources told Reuters that a drone was suspected to have attacked the tanker
  • Iran’s Nournews, which is affiliated with the country’s top security body, blamed Israel for the attack
Updated 44 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A tanker was hit off the coast of Oman on Tuesday, sustaining minor damage to the hull with no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo, Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping said on Wednesday and an Israeli official said Iran was responsible.
Three maritime sources told Reuters that a drone was suspected to have attacked the tanker. An Israeli official said Iran was responsible for the attack, using a Shahed-136 drone, the type it has been supplying to Russia for use in Ukraine.
Iran’s Nournews, which is affiliated with the country’s top security body, blamed Israel for the attack and said the “Hebrew-Arab axis” aimed to create a “charged atmosphere” ahead of soccer’s World Cup that starts in Qatar on Sunday.
Eastern Pacific Shipping, which manages the vessel, said it was investigating the incident involving the Pacific Zircon tanker approximately 150 miles off Oman. All crew were safe and accounted for, it said.
“Preliminary reports indicate the vessel...was hit by a projectile,” said the Singapore-based firm, which is controlled by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer. “There is some minor damage to the vessel’s hull but no spillage of cargo or water ingress.”
Gulf waters have in recent years seen attacks on tankers that have come at times of heightened regional tensions with Iran. In July 2021, a suspected drone attack hit a petroleum product tanker managed by an Israeli firm off Oman’s coast. Iran denied accusations it was responsible.
According to shipping tracking site MarineTraffic, the Pacific Zircon was last seen off the coast of Liwa, Oman on Monday morning. It departed from Sohar, Oman on Monday afternoon with its destination set as the port of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said it was aware of an incident in the Gulf of Oman involving a commercial vessel. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was taking place after reports of an incident in the Gulf of Oman.
Separately, two sources told Reuters that Greece and Iran reached a deal for the release of two Greek-flagged tankers that had been seized by Tehran in the Gulf in May in response to the confiscation of oil by the United States from an Iranian-flagged tanker in Greece. Ship tracking data showed the vessels underway from Iran.

Topics: Iran Oman Israel Iran-Israel Conflict

Related

US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
Middle-East
US sinks boat carrying ‘explosive materials’ from Iran to Yemen
Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
Middle-East
Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’

Iran says two Guards, paramilitary killed in ‘riots’
  • Col. Reza Almasi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified “rioters” in Bukan
  • The other Guards member, Reza Azabar, died after being shot in Kamyaran
Updated 16 November 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards and a paramilitary were killed by “rioters” during protests commemorating those slain in 2019 street violence over fuel price hikes, state media said Wednesday.
Col. Reza Almasi was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified “rioters” in Bukan, a Kurdish-majority town in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, the official IRNA news agency said.
The other Guards member, Reza Azabar, died after being shot in Kamyaran, a city in the western province of Kurdistan, IRNA reported.
A member of the Guards-linked Basij paramilitary force was hit by a Molotov cocktail during “riots” in the southern city of Shiraz on Tuesday night, the news agency added.
Dozens of members of the security forces have been killed in protests that erupted in Iran after the death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd.
Since the start of the protests, more than 2,000 people have been charged, half of them in Tehran, according to the judiciary, which since Sunday has handed down two death sentences over the unrest.

Topics: Iran riots Iran Protests 2022

Related

Update Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents
Middle-East
Iran hands down second death sentence over ‘riots’, arrests French intelligence agents

Latest updates

Dammam Airports Company ready to welcome fans traveling to FIFA World Cup
Dammam Airports Company ready to welcome fans traveling to FIFA World Cup
Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military
Sudan's pro-democracy coalition says it has reached a framework agreement with the military
Ukraine requests ‘immediate access’ to Poland blast site
Ukraine requests ‘immediate access’ to Poland blast site
Masar inks deal with BTC Networks for information and technology systems center, infrastructure
Masar inks deal with BTC Networks for information and technology systems center, infrastructure
UAE-based stock fintech baraka raises $20m to fund expansion into KSA and GCC
UAE-based stock fintech baraka raises $20m to fund expansion into KSA and GCC

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.