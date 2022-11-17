You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal
Saudi Arabia’s national football teams are to wear Adidas kit exclusively for four years. Above, the Kingdom’s men’s football team bound for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. (SAFF)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2yz6x

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal
  • Four-year agreement with football federation and Adidas to cover men’s, womens and youth teams
  • Sportswear firm commits to developing women’s game to encourage stars of the future
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national football teams are to wear Adidas kit exclusively for four years in a deal struck with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

From March, the German sportswear maker will be sole supplier of all training and match wear for the federation’s men’s, women’s, and youth teams.

The deal was announced during a high point for Saudi football, with a new generation of talent coming through elite academies and progress for senior teams.

This year, the Under-23 team won the AFC U-23 Asian Cup without conceding a goal and the Under-20s defended their Arab Cup title to claim back-to-back championships.

Saudi Arabia’s national women’s team was also established this year, while the men’s team will travel to Qatar for their sixth appearance at the World Cup finals after a strong qualification.

The sportswear form has also signed individual deals with Saudi footballers including national captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and Abdullah Otayf.

Adidas has also signed an individual deal with the women’s international and top scorer in the inaugural women’s football league, Farah Jefry.

The agreement will also bolster Adidas’s commitment to developing the women’s game and investing in grass-roots football to widen access and unearth gems of the future.

Over the last year women’s football in Saudi Arabia has been unleashed with a new premier league, first division, schools league and regional training centers all established. The new partnership will seek to accelerate that growth even further.

Bilal Fares, Adidas’s regional manager for the Middle East, said his firm was proud to have signed the deal.

“We believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives and we’re delighted to support the federation’s strategy to enhance access to women’s football across the Kingdom,” he said.

“The partnership (builds) on the brand’s wider ambitions to increase sports participation across the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.”

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said the SAFF was looking forward to the new kit partnership.

“Adidas respects our past, our present and admires our committed ambition to open up football to all. In the Kingdom football is a force for good and brings joy to so many, joy which is spreading to even more people thanks to the growth of women’s football,” he said.

“There is fresh energy and a genuine sense of optimism and excitement in Saudi Arabia, that Adidas believes in and wants to be part of. For the Saudi people, Adidas is synonymous with football and are looking forward to kicking off this relationship.”

The agreement gives Adidas commercial and advertising rights on the field and across the media.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Adidas

Related

Analysis Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup
Sport
Herve Renard plots final squad preparations as Saudi Arabia gears for sixth World Cup
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia beat Qatar to win WAFF U-23 Championship

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames
  • Planet’s ‘Baddest Woman’ takes on Shotzi
  • Debut of steel cage contest for team fights
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s Survivor Series will take on a new twist as stakes are raised with the debut of WarGames on the main roster.

Set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, the new premium live event named Survivor Series WarGames will feature a men’s and women’s WarGames match as two teams of five Superstars step into a steel cage to claim the win.

The women’s match will see RAW Champion Bianca Belair team up with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a yet-to-be-announced final partner to take on Bayley and her Damage CTRL entourage consisting of Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be put on the line as Shotzi aims to dethrone and pry the belt from the current title holder, Ronda Rousey. To earn her opportunity against The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Shotzi won a hard-fought match, besting Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a frenetic Six-Pack Challenge.

Also on the match card for Survivor Series WarGames, AJ Styles will clash with friend-turned-foe, Finn Balor, in a one-on-one match for the first time since their legendary encounter at WWE TLC 2017 nearly five years ago.

Topics: WWE Ronda Rousey

Related

WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout
Sport
WWE fan frenzy in Riyadh as Logan Paul loses to Roman Reigns in Crown Jewel bout
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 sees Roman Reigns face Logan Paul in Riyadh video
Sport
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 sees Roman Reigns face Logan Paul in Riyadh

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong
Updated 17 November 2022
Jon Pike

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong
  • South Africa, Australia and India among the sides from which the press and supporters will demand answers
Updated 17 November 2022
Jon Pike

Fortunately, the T20 World Cup was played last Sunday in Melbourne without interruption, much to the relief of the organizers. At the start of the tournament, Australia were favorites to win, narrowly followed by India and England. Pakistan and South Africa were the next-favored teams. Given the outcome, performance reviews are already underway.

In Cricket South Africa’s case, this is being undertaken with intensity. Its team has an unfortunate history of losing winning positions in World Cups. This year, victory over the Netherlands in the final group match would have carried a semifinal place. The subsequent shock loss meant elimination. Mindful of its history, the CSA is placing an emphasis on looking forward and not dwelling on the past, which may be just as well.

Between 2017 and August 2020, the CSA has had three CEOs, all of whom left in acrimonious circumstances. The middle appointee put in place an overhauled coaching system, with a team director. He was quickly replaced with a coach. Over the same time, there were four Test captains and four national men’s coaches, plus a failure to launch a T20 franchise competition. When one was launched in 2018, it had neither television rights nor sponsorship deals in place.

There has also been a shuffling of the pack in terms of the CSA’s director of cricket. The last change was in June 2022 and was followed by the decision of the coach to resign after the World Cup. Under such chaotic governance it is testament to the team and coaches that they have been able to focus on playing, achieving some notable victories along the way. Understandably, several senior players have opted out of some tournaments and it should not be so surprising that shock defeats happen on occasion. A period of stability is badly needed, along with a successful and profitable T20 franchise in January 2023.

In contrast, the changes effected in England’s on- and off-field leadership in the wake of disastrous performances in late 2021 and early 2022 have proved to be a revelation. A bold, ambitious playing philosophy, coupled with latent potential, a willingness to take risks, aided by some luck, has brought six test wins in seven matches and the T20 World Cup. No need for an inquest, then? Wait a minute, the High-Performance Review set up in April is still in process — has it been overtaken by events? It does serve to show how fortunes can change so quickly in cricket’s modern frenetic schedules of play.

Australia will be well aware of this, failing to become the first team to be successive winners of the T20 trophy. The country’s press has been brutal in assessing the team’s performance, expecting immediate and wholesale changes to a fatigued squad.

Inquests and its ramifications have started to occur in India, where there are, literally, millions of opinions and suggested solutions. Some straws in the wind have emerged from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the aftermath of elimination, coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching team were excused from duties on the forthcoming tour of New Zealand. Dravid has said that one of the problems may be the BCCI’s ban on Indian players entering overseas T20 tournaments, which is possibly hindering their development. However, he recognizes that these occur in the middle of the Indian season and the release of players would seriously denigrate domestic cricket.

Another straw is that the former, highly successful Indian captain, M.S. Dhoni, is rumored to be in the BCCI’s thoughts for a future role. The men’s team has not won a trophy since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, when Dhoni was the captain. Since then, it lost in the semifinals of both the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, was beaten in the final of the 2014 T20 World by Sri Lanka, lost in the semifinals of the 2016 T20 World Cup and failed to reach the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. In the World Test Championship final in 2021, it lost to New Zealand. Although it is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, with seven titles, India failed to reach the final of the 2022 edition.

This is a below-par return for a country with the depth of playing talent and financial resources available to it. Whilst not on the same level as South Africa’s governance turmoil, the administration in India has been subject to change and controversy. Most recently, the BCCI’s president of three years stood down amidst rumors of political intrigue. The current captain, in his post for less than one year, is already under pressure and the style of play in the recent T20 World Cup has been criticized for being too conservative.

Approaches to how T20 cricket is best played to achieve success are constantly evolving. The tendency in most countries has been to select the best players to play across all formats. Now, some players are choosing to specialize, usually in limited-overs formats. This is either because they can, given the financial rewards on offer, or have the decision taken for them by those who select teams, sometimes a result of injury. Most of India’s team in the recent World Cup also play Test cricket. Only one of England’s team has been a regular member of the Test team in the last year.

The reasons for success and failure at the T20 World Cup are complex and, to some extent, intangible. Apart from the need to have the right caliber of player, it is reasonable to assume that good governance, harmony between coach and players, wedded to clarity of purpose, will be key elements. Examples of these — good and not so good — have been on show in Australia. A new element may now be emerging, partially driven by overlapping schedules, in which players and coaches deliberately choose to specialize by format. In addition to T20 cricket offering greater opportunities for lower ranked teams to cause upsets, it could be on the brink of upsetting cricket’s structure yet again.

Topics: In Focus: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column ICC T20 World Cup

Related

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
  • Commando Group powers to the top with AFNT in second
  • Saudi athlete Muhammad Al-Yami wins gold in the blue 62 kg category
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships on Wednesday saw the competitions for the masters’ division take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, with the UAE’s Commando Group asserting its dominance by taking the top spot.

Athletes over the age of 30 took part in the blue, purple, brown and black belt categories on the fifth and sixth days of the nine-day jiu-jitsu carnival. After two days of intense action, the Commando Group took the lead while AFNT finished in second, followed by Kazakhstan National Team in third.

The contests were attended by Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation. Also present was Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Other officials in attendance were Rashed Lahej Al-Mansoori, director general, general administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi; Saeed Al-Fazari, executive director for support services sector, DCT Abu Dhabi; Matar Al-Nuaimi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; and Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF.

Al-Shamsi congratulated the athletes. “Six days into the launch of the championship, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is winning accolades from various quarters from across the world. We are humbled by the appreciation we are receiving. It inspires us to continue our efforts to take the sport to greater heights,” he said.

Al-Shamsi said the success of the event could be seen by the packed stands and urged fans to turn up for the contests featuring some of the world’s most accomplished professionals starting on Friday.

Saudi athlete Muhammad Al-Yami, who travelled from the US to compete, won gold in the Men’s Blue Master 2 (62 kg) division. He said it was a chance he “couldn’t pass up. Many of my family members and friends came to watch me fight and cheered me on. My gold medal achievement came as a happy surprise for them.”

Cinthya De Paula Oliveira from Brazil, who competed for Icon Jiu-Jitsu Team – International, captured gold in the Women’s Blue Master 1 (70 kg) division. “Honestly speaking, Brazilian athletes like the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

“Everybody was counting on this championship. It’s wonderful that I was able to win the medal, but more than that, it’s a great event where we can reconnect with old friends and make new ones in the jiu-jitsu community,” she added.

Valmyr Neto from the UK’s Checkmat International club, who scooped gold in the Men’s Black Master 2 (62 kg) division, was ecstatic after grabbing the medal.

“The UAE, especially Abu Dhabi, is the land of real opportunities. All you need to do is prepare, show courage, and perform. If you do these three (things), you will get the desired outcomes. The tournament is fantastic in every way, and I want to return next year.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) Jiu-Jitsu

Related

Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
Kazakhstan National Team dominate amateur division at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
UAE, Kazakhstan youngsters shine on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Sport
UAE, Kazakhstan youngsters shine on Day 1 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
Updated 17 November 2022
AP

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
  • East-leading Boston beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory
Updated 17 November 2022
AP

PHOENIX: Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday.

The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17 of 28 shots, going 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

The problem for the Warriors was nobody else was helping. Klay Thompson finished with 19 points but shot just 6 of 17. The Warriors — defending NBA champs — fell to 6-9.

Curry’s scoring prowess is expected, but it was countered by one of the best games of Payne’s career. Starting in place of the injured Chris Paul, the 6-foot-3 guard made 9 of 17 shots, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Suns led 103-89 going into the fourth quarter. The Warriors quickly cut into that margin but couldn’t get closer than eight points. Damion Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers against his former team to keep the Suns comfortably ahead.

The Suns shot 21 of 40 (52.5 percent) from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges had 23 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers.

CELTICS 126 HAWKS 101

In Atlanta, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack and East-leading Boston beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory.

The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered.

There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

Boston took control in the first quarter against the cold-shooting Hawks, whose occasional spurts were quickly snuffed out by the Celtics’ stifling defense.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points, but was held to 10-of-23 shooting, including a mere 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.

PACERS 125 HORNETS 113

In Charlotte, N.C., Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat Charlotte in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan’s foot

Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Pacers won for the sixth time in eight games. Buddy Heidl added 19 points.

Ball finished with 26 points for the Hornets, but left with 1:34 left when he re-injured his left ankle — the same one that kept him out of the first 13 games of the season.

Ball was hurt attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds near where coach Steve Clifford was standing, but stepped on a fan’s foot and rolled his ankle as he attempted to brace himself from going out of bounds. He immediately limped toward the bench and then headed straight to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.

BUCKS 113 CAVALIERS 98

In Milwaukee, Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points and Milwaukee beat skidding Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points for the Cavaliers.

PELICANS 124 BULLS 110

In New Orleans, CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and New Orleans its second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating Chicago.

Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Pelicans combined to make 17 3-pointers en route to their third straight win overall, and fourth in five games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for Chicago. The Bulls have dropped three straight, starting with their home loss to New Orleans on Nov. 9.

With Williamson watching from the bench with a bruised right foot, New Orleans opened a lead as large as 26 points when Naji Marshall’s 3 made it 108-82 with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter.

ROCKETS 101 MAVERICKS 92

In Dallas, Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and last-place Houston took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence in a victory over Dallas.

Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes to help prevent the Mavericks from blowing a 25-point lead in a two-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in the offseason after blossoming from a journeyman into a 20-point scorer for the Rockets, scored 26 points in his first game against his former team.

TIMBERWOLVES 126 MAGIC 108

In Orlando, Florida, Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and Minnesota beat Orlando after taking a 27-point lead in the first half.

Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3 percent in their biggest victory margin of the season.

Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds.

THUNDER 121 WIZARDS 120

In Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points in Oklahoma City’s victory over Washington.

Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of 10 field goals.

Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

RAPTORS 112 HEAT 104

In Toronto, O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and Toronto used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three.

Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score 23 points to help Toronto extend their home winning streak to four. The Raptors are 6-1 at home this season.

Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15 and Thad Young 12. Anunoby shot 13 for 18, matching his career high for field goals.

Miami’s Max Strus scored 20 points and Kyle Lowry had 19 against his former team.

KNICKS 106 NUGGETS 103

In Denver, Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and New York took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets.

Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

The Knicks handed a team its first home loss for the second straight night after winning in Utah on Tuesday. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver.

Topics: basketball Phoenix Suns Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry

Related

Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
Sport
Celtics use big fourth quarter to top Thunder and stretch NBA win streak to seven
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz
Sport
Embiid’s 59 points set NBA season-high as 76ers down Jazz

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success
Updated 17 November 2022
ALAM KHAN

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success
  • Manchester City midfielder talks to Arab News about his national team’s chances and the rising talent of AC Milan’s Rafael Leao
Updated 17 November 2022
ALAM KHAN

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s club future is in doubt following his criticism of Manchester United, his compatriot Bernardo Silva says his nation “needs him” if they are to conquer the world.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo will captain Portugal at the World Cup amid a storm arising from his claims in a televised interview that he feels “betrayed” by United, that he is being forced out of the club, and he has no “respect” for coach Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has won every major trophy except for the World Cup and, if this is to be the swansong of his international career, then he will be determined to bow out on a high note in Qatar.

Manchester City’s midfielder Bernardo, 28, has often admitted the striker, who has scored a record 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal and led them to European Championship glory in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, is among football’s all-time greats.

And he is hoping five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo can provide further inspiration to claim the coveted global honor in the Gulf state. “It’s amazing he is still doing what he’s been doing all these years,” said Bernardo, who spoke exclusively to Arab News before the revelations of Ronaldo’s television interview.

“He’s been there for a long time and he keeps going. He’s still a great striker, in terms of when he touches the ball in the box, he is always a danger. The finishing is still there, he’s our captain and one player … that we think will be able to help us.

“We’re happy to see him play again because we need him in … good shape and we are going to try to win this World Cup together. We want to do it together, not just him, but the whole team. We are aiming to try to win it. We go there to win.”

Ronaldo has previously suggested he wanted to keep playing for his country until the next Euros in 2024 when he will be 39.

But Bernardo added: “That’s his decision, the manager’s decision and the president of the football federation. After the World Cup they will see if it makes sense to keep going. It will also be Cristiano’s decision after all. He’s getting older and older, but if he feels he’s still at a good level to play then that’s his decision. Whatever he decides we will support that.”

Bernardo’s first memory of the World Cup featured Ronaldo, when Portugal finished fourth in the 2006 tournament. “It was a bit of half-disappointment, half a great tournament for Portugal in 2006 when we reached the semifinals and lost to France,” he recalled.

“I was 12 and it was Luis Figo’s last game for Portugal and Cristiano was also there. We had a great team and we lost to a penalty by Zinedine Zidane. Four years ago it was a big disappointment for us because we went out in the last 16 to Uruguay and now we have them in our group again — and we definitely want to do better.

“The World Cup is probably the most special competition in football so I’m excited to play in Qatar for my country. I can’t imagine what it would be like to win it, it would be a dream come true.”

While Portugal may not have Figo or Ronaldo in his prime from 16 years ago, there is still top talent in their ranks. And in AC Milan’s 23-year-old attacker Rafael Leao — who has been linked to many of Europe’s top cubs — they have someone who could light up the tournament, according to Bernardo.

“I hope he can do that, especially with Diogo Jota out injured for us, more or less they play in the same position,” said the City star. “He’s a very good kid, lots of talent and very quick. Still got to improve a lot but there’s something special about him, especially when he is aggressive and goes one-versus-one against the fullbacks and how dangerous it is to face someone like him. It’s good to have him in our side.

“Also it’s good to know if teams sit back then we have someone like him to help us on the counterattack, he’s perfect for those kinds of situations. I’m very hopeful for him at the World Cup because he’s been doing well at Milan.

“He’s going really well and it’s normal some other clubs are interested in him when this happens. He’s a really nice guy and I hope he can help us and make the difference like he has been doing for Milan.”

With a tough group, featuring Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana, Bernardo knows his side have to be focused and find their form quickly. They only qualified for Qatar with a playoff final win over North Macedonia. “We still have a lot to improve because I don’t think we have been at our best lately in my opinion.

“The players are very good at playing at a very high level but we still need a few details to get better and need improvement to win such a big competition. I hope we will be ready straight away, but in the World Cup you don’t have easy games and all the teams will be giving their life.

“Even if we go through to the next stage, we are going to play the best national teams in the world so it’s going to be tough, but we need to be ready. There are a few favorites, Brazil are always there and Argentina are in good form. England have top top players, but it’s similar to Portugal, they haven’t been playing as well lately.

“We’re confident we can do a good job and make our people proud.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup Portugal

Related

Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Sport
Glazer to decide on Ronaldo’s Man United future
Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal
Sport
Ronaldo ‘always happy’ when playing for Portugal

follow us

Latest updates

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal
Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal
UAE’s Aliph Capital buys The Pet Shop under first fund
UAE’s Aliph Capital buys The Pet Shop under first fund
Amnesty International slams Iran’s ‘chilling use of death penalty’ against protesters
Amnesty International slams Iran’s ‘chilling use of death penalty’ against protesters
Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River
Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River
UAE banks’ profitability soars over 15% as interest income rises: Alvarez & Marsal 
UAE banks’ profitability soars over 15% as interest income rises: Alvarez & Marsal 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.