Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal

Bernardo Silva: Portugal need Ronaldo for World Cup success

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s club future is in doubt following his criticism of Manchester United, his compatriot Bernardo Silva says his nation “needs him” if they are to conquer the world.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo will captain Portugal at the World Cup amid a storm arising from his claims in a televised interview that he feels “betrayed” by United, that he is being forced out of the club, and he has no “respect” for coach Erik Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has won every major trophy except for the World Cup and, if this is to be the swansong of his international career, then he will be determined to bow out on a high note in Qatar.

Manchester City’s midfielder Bernardo, 28, has often admitted the striker, who has scored a record 117 goals in 191 appearances for Portugal and led them to European Championship glory in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019, is among football’s all-time greats.

And he is hoping five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo can provide further inspiration to claim the coveted global honor in the Gulf state. “It’s amazing he is still doing what he’s been doing all these years,” said Bernardo, who spoke exclusively to Arab News before the revelations of Ronaldo’s television interview.

“He’s been there for a long time and he keeps going. He’s still a great striker, in terms of when he touches the ball in the box, he is always a danger. The finishing is still there, he’s our captain and one player … that we think will be able to help us.

“We’re happy to see him play again because we need him in … good shape and we are going to try to win this World Cup together. We want to do it together, not just him, but the whole team. We are aiming to try to win it. We go there to win.”

Ronaldo has previously suggested he wanted to keep playing for his country until the next Euros in 2024 when he will be 39.

But Bernardo added: “That’s his decision, the manager’s decision and the president of the football federation. After the World Cup they will see if it makes sense to keep going. It will also be Cristiano’s decision after all. He’s getting older and older, but if he feels he’s still at a good level to play then that’s his decision. Whatever he decides we will support that.”

Bernardo’s first memory of the World Cup featured Ronaldo, when Portugal finished fourth in the 2006 tournament. “It was a bit of half-disappointment, half a great tournament for Portugal in 2006 when we reached the semifinals and lost to France,” he recalled.

“I was 12 and it was Luis Figo’s last game for Portugal and Cristiano was also there. We had a great team and we lost to a penalty by Zinedine Zidane. Four years ago it was a big disappointment for us because we went out in the last 16 to Uruguay and now we have them in our group again — and we definitely want to do better.

“The World Cup is probably the most special competition in football so I’m excited to play in Qatar for my country. I can’t imagine what it would be like to win it, it would be a dream come true.”

While Portugal may not have Figo or Ronaldo in his prime from 16 years ago, there is still top talent in their ranks. And in AC Milan’s 23-year-old attacker Rafael Leao — who has been linked to many of Europe’s top cubs — they have someone who could light up the tournament, according to Bernardo.

“I hope he can do that, especially with Diogo Jota out injured for us, more or less they play in the same position,” said the City star. “He’s a very good kid, lots of talent and very quick. Still got to improve a lot but there’s something special about him, especially when he is aggressive and goes one-versus-one against the fullbacks and how dangerous it is to face someone like him. It’s good to have him in our side.

“Also it’s good to know if teams sit back then we have someone like him to help us on the counterattack, he’s perfect for those kinds of situations. I’m very hopeful for him at the World Cup because he’s been doing well at Milan.

“He’s going really well and it’s normal some other clubs are interested in him when this happens. He’s a really nice guy and I hope he can help us and make the difference like he has been doing for Milan.”

With a tough group, featuring Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana, Bernardo knows his side have to be focused and find their form quickly. They only qualified for Qatar with a playoff final win over North Macedonia. “We still have a lot to improve because I don’t think we have been at our best lately in my opinion.

“The players are very good at playing at a very high level but we still need a few details to get better and need improvement to win such a big competition. I hope we will be ready straight away, but in the World Cup you don’t have easy games and all the teams will be giving their life.

“Even if we go through to the next stage, we are going to play the best national teams in the world so it’s going to be tough, but we need to be ready. There are a few favorites, Brazil are always there and Argentina are in good form. England have top top players, but it’s similar to Portugal, they haven’t been playing as well lately.

“We’re confident we can do a good job and make our people proud.”