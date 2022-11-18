Iraqi Kurdish journalist wins International Press Freedom Awards

You are here

Abdullah is a freelance journalist who regularly contributes to media outlets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq. (Twitter/File)
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

  • Niyaz Abdullah among five people recognized at ceremony in New York City
  • Awards presented annually by Committee to Protect Journalists
LONDON: Iraqi Kurdish journalist Niyaz Abdullah was among five recipients of an International Press Freedom Awards on Thursday night at a ceremony in New York City.

The awards, which honor courageous journalists from around the world, are handed out annually by the Committee to Protect Journalists, a US-based nonprofit organization.

“Tonight we are celebrating the most courageous journalists from around the world and their fight for press freedom,” Gulnoza Said, the head of CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program, said.

Abdullah is a freelance journalist who regularly contributes to media outlets in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, including Radio Nawa, broadcaster NRT, and the news websites Westga, Zhyan News Network, Hawlati and Skurd, among others.

In her work, she covers politics, civil unrest, government corruption, human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities in Iraqi Kurdistan.

“Honoring Abdullah with this year’s IPFA offers a powerful recognition of her essential contributions to the coverage of Iraqi Kurdistan and her unfailing commitment to the ideals of a free and democratic society in the face of grave personal risk,” a statement on the CPJ website said.

Also honored on Thursday were Abraham Jimenez Enoa, Sevgil Musaieva, Pham Doan Trang and Galina Timchenko.

Previous winners of the awards, which were founded in 1991, include Bahraini journalist and editor-in-chief of Al-Wasat Mansoor al-Jamri, Bangladeshi photojournalist Shahidul Alam, and Russian TV presenter Tatyana Rostislavovna Mitkova, who in 1991 refused to read the official Soviet Union version of the military response to the uprising in Lithuania.

  • Musk tweeted that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee "have been reinstated"
  • The "Trump decision has not yet been made"
SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said he had reinstated certain banned accounts on his site, but said no decision was made on welcoming back former US president Donald Trump.
Musk tweeted that the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and conservative parody site Babylon Bee “have been reinstated,” but that the “Trump decision has not yet been made.”
Twitter users have been watching closely to see whether Musk will reinstate Trump, banned for inciting last year’s attack on the Capitol by a mob seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The announcement was made just moments before US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed an independent prosecutor to oversee the criminal investigations into Trump, three days after the former president announced a new run for the White House in 2024.
Griffin, who has two million Twitter followers, was the most recently banned account after she switched her username to Elon Musk, taking advantage of the website’s new relaxed rules under the billionaire.
Musk has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” and the South African billionaire was harangued online for the ban on Griffin and other accounts that impersonated him.
Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson was suspended from Twitter in June, before Musk’s ownership, following a post about transgender actor Elliot Page that broke the site’s rules on hateful conduct.
Peterson had often made comments against the rights of transgender people and was asked by Twitter to remove the post on Page.
Musk made the announcement as he indicated a new direction for content moderation on the site.
“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach,” Musk tweeted on Friday.
While not being totally removed from the site, Musk said that “negative/hate tweets” will be “max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.”
“You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet,” he added.

  • Dubai ceremony highlights work of creators exploring theme of climate change
DUBAI: TikTok announced the winners of its inaugural Creator Hub Awards for the UAE and Egypt at a ceremony in Dubai on Wednesday.

The program, which was launched in September, aims to identify talented creators and connect them with the right mentors and skill-building experts, to support and nurture their skills.

The annual competition required creators to produce a creative content idea around a specific theme. This year’s theme was climate change, inspired by the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference of Parties — COP27 — held in Egypt in November.

It also aligns with TikTok’s launch of the #ClimateAction program in support of COP27 in the MENA region. The campaign encourages TikTok users to join the climate conversation and take actions that have a positive impact on the planet.

“We decided to launch this in Egypt and the UAE because the COP27 will be taking place in both those areas the current and next year,” Tarek Abdalla, regional general manager, TikTok Middle East, Africa, Turkiye, Pakistan and South Asia, told Arab News.

Five winners were chosen for their creative ability to raise awareness of this year’s theme through an informative TikTok video: Anfal Saheb, Aya Shiha, Deema Naser, Kareem Abdel Samad and Rabih Takkoush.

Naser, who loves content creation, said: “To be able to use a platform that I use daily to create positive social change to me was already an honor, but to have created a video that won the MENA Creator Hub Award too was incredible.”

For Takkoush, winning the award gave him “a boost of confidence to create and share more content.”

He added: “Wait till you see us creators collaborating together.”

Similarly, Abdel Samad enjoyed the collaborative experience and meeting other creators. “It was lovely getting to know all their stories and their passions in life, and awesome to see that we all share one common thing, which is the love for creating content and actually making a change through what we do,” he said.

Every year, the TikTok MENA Creator Hub program will draw up a chosen theme for creators to produce a creative content idea around a specific topic. It aims to provide creators with the knowledge needed to inspire and guide them through their professional careers.

“TikTok is a very easy tool to create and spread content and messages; we are pleased to be able to start conversations on important societal topics and be able to include anyone in the conversation,” Abdalla said.

Photo (Twitter @Alwaleed_Talal)
  • Virtual experience features exhibitions curated by some of world’s top museums
  • Launch coincides with UNESCO’s International Day for Tolerance
LONDON: Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal this week launched a digital philanthropy center in the metaverse.

The virtual experience comprises exhibitions of Arab science, art and culture curated by some of the world’s top museums and universities in partnership with Alwaleed Philanthropies.

“This is a special initiative offering versatility and accessibility in a new space with the drive to harness tolerance and acceptance,” Princess Lamia bint Majed, the company’s secretary-general, said in a statement.

“Our commitment to mankind is to permanently be on the lookout for innovative approaches as we build connections for better cultural understanding as well as boundless tolerance.”

The launch on Wednesday coincided with International Day for Tolerance, an annual UNESCO event designed to generate public awareness of the dangers of intolerance.

“Alwaleed Philanthropies is committed to deploy collective efforts toward exposing minds and dismantling borders, as we believe in an open world and operate on the concept of creating an impact on people’s lives globally,” Princess Lamia said.

The center’s exhibitions include an exploration of the Astrolabe — an ancient Islamic instrument used for mathematical calculations — and medieval Persian historian Rashid al-Din’s Compendium of Chronicles.

Visitors can also explore the Darzah Room, which features handmade Palestinian products, the Aleppo Room, which depicts the sumptuous interior of a 17th century Syrian mansion, and see traditional handmade Saudi crafts from Mizwara, Alwaleed Philanthropies’ own brand.

The rooms were created in collaboration with Oxford University Museums, Pergamon Museum Berlin, the University of Edinburgh, the Turquoise Mountain Foundation and Palestinian crafts designer Darzah.

Alwaleed Philanthropies said it would expand the space by adding a new partner every quarter.

Princess Lamia said the company cooperated “with a range of philanthropic, governmental and educational organizations to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief and create cultural understanding.”

The creation of the digital experience was inspired by the company’s mission to build and nurture tolerance throughout humanity, she added.

“For more than four decades, the team at Alwaleed Philanthropies has acted as an agent of change. We continue creating new dimensions for the progress and advancement of humankind.”

 

 

  • Company announced it is trialing in-app shopping feature in Brazil from Thursday
  • Messenger and WhatsApp “very early in monetizing," Meta CEO said
LONDON: Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company’s next wave of sales growth, as he sought to assuage concerns about Meta’s finances after its first mass layoffs.
Zuckerberg, addressing pointed questions at a company-wide meeting a week after Meta said it would lay off 11,000 workers, described the pair of messaging apps as being “very early in monetizing” compared to its advertising juggernauts Facebook and Instagram, according to remarks heard by Reuters.
“We talk a lot about the very long-term opportunities like the metaverse, but the reality is that business messaging is probably going to be the next major pillar of our business as we work to monetize WhatsApp and Messenger more,” he said.
Meta enables some consumers to speak and transact with merchants through the chat apps, including a new feature announced Thursday in Brazil.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s internal forum.
Zuckerberg’s comments there reflect a shift in tone and emphasis after focusing heavily on extended reality hardware and software investments since announcing a long-term ambition to build out an immersive metaverse last year.
Investors have questioned the wisdom of that decision as Meta’s core advertising business has struggled this year, more than halving its stock price.
In his remarks to employees, Zuckerberg played down how much the company was spending in Reality Labs, the unit responsible for its metaverse investments.
People were Meta’s biggest expense, followed by capital expenditure, the vast majority of which went to infrastructure to support its suite of social media apps, he said. About 20 percent of Meta’s budget was going to Reality Labs.
Within Reality Labs, the unit was spending over half of its budget on augmented reality (AR), with smart glasses products continuing to emerge “over the next few years” and some “truly great” AR glasses later in the decade, Zuckerberg said.
“This is in some ways is the most challenging work ... but I also think it’s the most valuable potential part of the work over time,” he said.
About 40 percent of Reality Labs’ budget went toward virtual reality, while about 10 percent was spent on futuristic social platforms such as the virtual world it calls Horizon.
Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, who runs Reality Labs, said AR glasses need to be more useful than mobile phones to appeal to potential customers and meet a higher bar for attractiveness.
Bosworth said he was wary of developing “industrial applications” for the devices, describing that as “niche,” and wanted to stay focused on building for a broad audience.

  • Musk has booted half of the company’s full-time staff of 7,500 and an untold number of contractors since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago
Twitter continued to bleed engineers and other workers on Thursday, after new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay.
Some took to Twitter to announce they were signing off after Musk’s deadline to make the pledge. A number of employees took to a private forum outside of the company’s messaging board to discuss their planned departure, asking questions about how it might jeopardize their US visas or if they would get the promised severance pay, according to an employee fired earlier this week who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.
While it’s not clear how many of Twitter’s already-decimated staff took Musk up on his offer, the newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it is gearing up for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. one of the busiest events on Twitter that can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.
“To all the Tweeps who decided to make today your last day: thanks for being incredible teammates through the ups and downs. I can’t wait to see what you do next,” tweeted one employee, Esther Crawford, who is remaining at the company and has been working on the overhaul of the platform’s verification system.
Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has booted half of the company’s full-time staff of 7,500 and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial efforts. He fired top executives on his first day as Twitter’s owner, while others left voluntarily in the ensuing days. Earlier this week, he began firing a small group of engineers who took issue with him publicly or in the company’s internal Slack messaging system. 
Then overnight on Wednesday, Musk sent an email to the remaining staff at Twitter, saying that it is a software and servers company at its heart and he asked employees to decide by Thursday evening if they want to remain a part of the business.
Musk wrote that employees “will need to be extremely hardcore” to build “a breakthrough Twitter 2.0” and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.
But in a Thursday email, Musk backpedaled on his insistence that everyone work from the office. His initial rejection of remote work had alienated many employees who survived the layoffs.
He softened his earlier tone in an email to employees, writing that “all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring you are making an excellent contribution.” Workers would also be expected to have “in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month.”

 

As of 7 p.m. Pacific Time, the No. 1 topic trending in the United States was “RIPTwitter” followed by the names of other social media platforms: “Tumblr,” “Mastodon” and “MySpace.”
Twitter did not respond to a message seeking comment.

