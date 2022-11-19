You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Excited’ Pierre Gasly says move to Alpine from AlphaTauri hasn’t hit him yet

‘Excited’ Pierre Gasly says move to Alpine from AlphaTauri hasn’t hit him yet

‘Excited’ Pierre Gasly says move to Alpine from AlphaTauri hasn’t hit him yet
Short Url

https://arab.news/jk7su

Updated 19 November 2022
Reem Abulleil

‘Excited’ Pierre Gasly says move to Alpine from AlphaTauri hasn’t hit him yet

‘Excited’ Pierre Gasly says move to Alpine from AlphaTauri hasn’t hit him yet
  • The 26-year-old French driver will replace Fernando Alonso to form an all-French partnership with Esteban Ocon at his new team
Updated 19 November 2022
Reem Abulleil

ABU DHABI: After five years with the Red Bull family in Formula One, Pierre Gasly will suit up for AlphaTauri one last time on Sunday in Abu Dhabi before he makes a move to BWT Alpine next season.

The 26-year-old Gasly, who made his F1 race debut as a reserve driver in Malaysia back in 2017, claimed a historic maiden victory for AlphaTauri in 2020, topping the podium in Monza ahead of Carlos Sainz.

He was promoted to Red Bull Racing for half a season in 2019 before returning to AlphaTauri and is now ready for a new chapter in his career, forming an all-French line-up alongside Esteban Ocon at Alpine.

“I don’t think it has hit me yet,” Gasly said at Yas Marina Circuit ahead of this race weekend.

“Because I’ve just been dressing up in the same clothes the last five years, wearing the same colors and working with the same people. My life hasn’t changed in any way so far. Probably, definitely on Sunday, putting the race suit on for the last time, seeing the guys.

“Next year is definitely going to be a change. I’m not going to be working with these guys. And after such a long time, you go beyond a working relationship. I know most of the guys’ kids, their wives, where they live. We share a lot more of a personal connection.

“It’s definitely going to be special, and I think so far I’ve tried not to think about that side of it too much because I am quite an emotional person and I want to be really focused until the end. But it’s definitely going to be a special race.”

No regrets

While he knows saying goodbye will not be easy, Gasly is “excited” about this new challenge with Alpine, where he is replacing two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who is taking Sebastian Vettel’s spot at Aston Martin.

While a natural progression for Gasly might have been taking a seat at Red Bull — a scenario that only lasted for 12 races in 2019 — the Frenchman assures he has no regrets over how things transpired.

“Not at all. This was my career and my story with Red Bull. I really believe that whatever was meant to happen happened and it’s meant to be like that,” he said.

“I’ve learned a lot. I think I’m definitely in a much stronger position. I’m a much stronger driver than I was. If I’m the person that I am today, it’s thanks to the experience I’ve had there. I’ve grown up a lot, whether it was on track or off the track.

“And if you ask me, I wouldn’t even change it for anything. I’m 26 now. Every year, I’m getting better. I just know personally I keep getting better and I know the best is yet to come. I’m really grateful for what’s happened. It could have been different, but it happened the way it was and there have been a lot of lessons learned from that. That’s the most important part.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PIERRE GASLY (@pierregasly)

Gasly’s last campaign with AlphaTauri has not gone according to plan as the team struggled to keep the momentum they had from 2021. He says the car’s chassis has been “massively overweight” and likened it to “running with a backpack.”

He stands in 14th place in the drivers’ standings entering the final race in Abu Dhabi and he has finished in the points just six times in 2022, the main highlight being a fifth-place finish in Baku.

“It was a tricky year because there were obviously very high expectations coming from last season, there was a great momentum, there was change of regulation with the target from F1 to kind of put the film all together,” admitted Gasly.

“Let’s say my hopes to have the best year for AlphaTauri were never as high as they were at the start of the season. I really thought okay, we have our chances, budget cuts are coming in, we have no reason not to outperform all the midfield teams.

“We didn’t start the year in the best shape, but at that time I didn’t really care so much because I knew it will be a race of development through the year. It doesn’t really matter where you start, you just needed to put this development on the car, race after race. And, unfortunately, we didn’t manage to do that.”

A ‘genuine’ relationship

Gasly’s AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda has “Grazie Pierre” printed on his car this weekend at Yas Marina Circuit, and the pair enjoyed one last fun conversation on the team’s podcast “Tauri Talk” on Thursday.

“I will miss the relationship, just the mood outside of racing, in the paddock. It’s just so relaxing, there’s not anything that is stress,” Tsunoda said on the podcast.

“It’s good that we have clear difference between work and outside of work.

“I learned a lot from him in racing,” said the young Japanese, before adding with a laugh: “The outfits, the shoes especially.”

“Your shoe game is definitely better,” Gasly interrupted, to which Tsunoda responded, “The Jordans, right?”

Gasly said the two had a genuine and easy relationship off it.

“I’ve learned a lot, especially in terms of food, I’ve been impressed — I don’t think I’ve met anyone who has such a wide food knowledge, anywhere we go. Whether it’s Japanese, whether it’s Italian. Even in Italy, the guy arrived like two years ago, he knows more places, he knows more food than an Italian that is born and raised in Italy. This is impressive and incredible,” he said of Tsunoda.

A generational shift

This time last year in Abu Dhabi, the paddock was buzzing with excitement over the down-to-the-wire battle for the championship between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, who entered the final race on equal points in the drivers’ standings.

Things are quite different this time around with Verstappen safely defending his title with four races to spare.

Gasly reflected on what the scene was like last season and said he’s looking forward to seeing who finishes second this year with Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez both in contention.

“I must say as a motorsport fan, 12 months ago I was very excited to see how things were going to get down to the last race. It was very exciting for all of us, even though we were part of the race, but we still wanted to see who was going to get on top of this battle,” Gasly told Arab News.

“I think this year is probably more emotional. We have Seb (Vettel) leaving the paddock, I think he’s been a great player and a great icon and figure for all of us F1 drivers.

“Daniel (Ricciardo) is going as well; we’re going to see quite a big change next season with a lot of new faces coming in and a lot of strong personalities and strong characters leaving us.

“There is no championship to play for, but I’m still quite excited to see between Charles and Checo, who is going to be runner-up.

“But at the end of the day it’s definitely going to be quite special with the farewells… we had Kimi’s farewell last year, now it’s Seb’s farewell. So there seems to be a sort of generation change becoming more and more clear in the paddock.”

‘There could be surprises’

Gasly isn’t placing any high expectations on himself but hopes to adapt as quickly as possible to his new team next season, starting with the test run he’ll have with Alpine in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Alpine are in fourth place in the constructors’ championship at the moment and are expected to challenge the top three — Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes — in 2023.

“Hopefully it changes for good in my position. But at the same time you never know,” said Gasly, looking ahead to the possibility of a reshuffle in grid order next season.

“I talked about the guys as well here (at AlphaTauri), they are telling me their next year’s car is the best one they’ve ever had and they’re going to be fighting at the front.

“It’s normal, when you speak around the paddock, everybody is making huge steps forward. God knows what’s going to happen.

“I hope we’re fighting at the front, maybe we’re fighting for podiums, for race wins, for top five, or it could be a more challenging season. Because usually teams have different designers and they’re switching designers from one season to another.

“So there’s still some carry over from year to year, but there could be some surprises. We’ll find this out start of next year.”

He added: “I’m just very open-minded. I don’t set any expectations on my side on what I’m going to find there (at Alpine).”

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 UAE Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Pierre Gasly

Related

Analysis Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Red Bull drama, Vettel's farewell and the battle for second
Sport
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Red Bull drama, Vettel's farewell and the battle for second
Flying Dutchman Verstappen chasing historic 15th win of season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Sport
Flying Dutchman Verstappen chasing historic 15th win of season at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador
Updated 10 sec ago
John Duerden

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador

Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador
  • Host nation can take inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s march to knockout stages in 1994 on their first appearance
Updated 10 sec ago
John Duerden

DOHA: The preparation for Qatar finally ends on Sunday when the team begin their World Cup campaign.

The match against Ecuador in front of 60,000 fans is not only their first ever at the tournament, but also the biggest game in the country’s history. It is crucial to their chances of making it out of Group A, with African champions Senegal and then the Netherlands to come.

However, there is a team from whom Qatar can take inspiration. Back in 1994, Saudi Arabia made their debut and shocked the world by getting to the last 16, thanks to a 2-1 win over Morocco and a memorable victory against Belgium in Washington, courtesy of a classic goal from Saeed Al-Owairan that took his team to a last-16 clash with Sweden.

The Green Falcons lost their opening game against the Netherlands in 1994 and bounced back to win the next two to go through, but it is hard to see Qatar managing to do the same if they crash to defeat against Ecuador, a side widely seen as the weakest of the three opponents that the hosts will face.

A defeat would mean that four points, at least, would have to be taken from the following two games. That would be a huge task, even though South Africa are the only nation thus far to have fallen at the first hurdle while on home soil.

Ecuador should not hold any fears for Qatar. They are ranked 44th in the world, a mere six places higher than Qatar, while the host nation showed their talent and promise when they strolled to the 2019 Asian Cup, scoring 19 goals and conceding just one when defeating Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan along the way.

The preparations for the World Cup could not have been more exhaustive. Qatar played in the 2019 Copa America, drawing 2-2 with Paraguay and then losing to Colombia and Argentina. However, they impressed local observers, and did the same when reaching the semifinals of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup where they narrowly lost to the US.

Appearances in friendlies have provided the knowledge needed for the showpiece event.

Qatar’s squad, entirely selected from domestic clubs, may be short of international experience, but coach Felix Sanchez has had plenty of time with his players.

The Qatar Stars League finished last month, but the national team have been training together since June. Sunday will see the fruits of those months.

The biggest sporting event on the planet will provide a new environment, though, and one that friendly internationals cannot hope to replicate.

In addition, there is the huge pressure of having the world watching the opening game. There can be no getting ready for that, and no one knows how the players will react.

Some around the team feel that the Netherlands may have provided a better opener, and that it would have been more advantageous to get a difficult game out of the way first. The side could have then faced Ecuador with first-match nerves out of their system.

However, that is not what will happen, and although defeat would not mean the end of the road for Qatar, it would leave them with a mountain to climb.

Nevertheless, a win and then a draw against Senegal, now without star player Sadio Mane, may be enough. And it could be that the Dutch win their first two games and rest and rotate players for the final group game, against Qatar.

Saudi lost their first game in 1994, but Al-Owairan saved the day. Qatar have the talented Akram Afif and Almoez Ali in attack and would love to have one of those stars do something equally spectacular.

It may depend on whether the hosts can rise to such a big occasion. If they manage to settle quickly, then an Arab repeat of Saudi Arabia’s debut heroics are possible. If not, then an early exit is on the cards.

It is now time for Qatar to turn over the exam paper and show what they can do.

Sanchez said: “We have made such a huge effort in this country. We have invested so much and are very motivated to take part. We have been waiting so long for this moment to arrive.”

Topics: World Cup 2022 football soccer Qatar Ecuador

Related

Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Offbeat
Qatar Airways unveils new branding at Heathrow Airport
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’
Sport
Ecuador leave Castillo out of World Cup squad after ‘unfair sanctions’

Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup

Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
AP

Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup

Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup
  • Benzema “felt a sharp muscle pain” in his left thigh in training
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
AP

DOHA: France striker Karim Benzema was reportedly injured Saturday during training in Qatar and is set to miss the defending champion’s World Cup opener against Australia — and possibly the entire tournament.
L’Equipe reported that the 34-year-old Benzema, this year’s winner of the Ballon d’Or, “will not participate in at least the first match” of France’s campaign with a risk of not playing in any games.
The sports paper said that Benzema “felt a sharp muscle pain” in his left thigh in training.
France faces Australia on Tuesday in Group D. Denmark and Tunisia are also in the group.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Karim Benzema France

Related

Van Dijk ready to lead resurgent Dutch at World Cup
Sport
Van Dijk ready to lead resurgent Dutch at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation

Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
AP

Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation

Cristiano Ronaldo gambles on World Cup to restore reputation
  • A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age
  • Ronaldo is banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career
Updated 27 min 58 sec ago
AP

DOHA: Not for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo is trusting himself to deliver on the big stage.
A man of seemingly boundless self-belief is struggling to accept the effects of age and banking on the World Cup to launch a glorious final act to his remarkable career.
His explosive interview with Piers Morgan this week has set the stage for a make-or-break few weeks for the 37-year-old Portugal forward and left him with little room to maneuver if it goes wrong.
It’s quite the gamble. But for Ronaldo, who has written his own story in a trophy-laden career, it’s unlikely failure has even been considered.
He has very deliberately ensured the focus is on him in Qatar by waging a public war with Manchester United and putting himself on the market.
The question is whether it is a case of self-belief or self-delusion.
On the evidence of his performances on the field this season, reality has hit him hard. The burst of speed appears to have gone. The energy levels are not the same. And, perhaps most shockingly, that cutting edge just isn’t there.
Of United’s 21 games this season, Ronaldo has been involved in 16 of them and scored only three goals.
Two of those goals were against Moldovan club Sheriff FC in the Europa League — one a penalty. The other was a winner against Everton and marked the 700th of his club career.
Despite the milestone he achieved with that goal in the Premier League, those statistics provide little in the way of evidence that he is about to make an emphatic statement at the World Cup. But to hear him in that interview, it’s clear Ronaldo believes he has been underused and ill-deployed by United manager Erik ten Hag.
The World Cup is his chance to prove that point, because if he carries his club form into the tournament it’s hard to know where he will turn up next.
Even on the back of 24 goals last season he couldn’t secure a move to one of Europe’s leading clubs and there is little to suggest the picture has changed now. His willingness to call out his manager, owners and other players on international TV might make it hard for Ronaldo to attract suitors when the January transfer window opens.
Whether a challenge for the Golden Boot as top scorer in Qatar and a deep run for Portugal would change that remains to be seen. But it is surely his only chance of prolonging his career in elite soccer.
“Maybe it’s good for Manchester and probably is good for me as well to have a new chapter,” he told TalkTV.
The Premier League club responded by saying they had “initiated appropriate steps” following his actions. The termination of his contract is a possible outcome.
Even as a free agent, Ronaldo’s reported salary of about 500,000 pounds ($590,000) per week presents a considerable hurdle for other interested clubs. That’s why it’s so important for him to provide evidence he can still deliver at the highest level.
Yet Ronaldo’s off-field actions have proved more noteworthy. None more so than that interview with Morgan, where he came across as a grumpy old man blaming just about everyone else for his failure to make himself the centerpoint of a team — and possibly a sport — that is moving forward without him.
“It’s the new coaches that are coming around,” he said. “They think they find the last Coca-Cola in the desert.”
That analogy only fed the impression that he — a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who has won five Champions League titles and seven league titles in three different countries — is increasingly a player who is out of touch with the modern game.

Topics: World Cup 2022 Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Van Dijk ready to lead resurgent Dutch at World Cup
Sport
Van Dijk ready to lead resurgent Dutch at World Cup

Unprecedented popularity of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix points to bright future for regional motorsports

Unprecedented popularity of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix points to bright future for regional motorsports
Updated 19 November 2022
Ali Khaled 

Unprecedented popularity of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix points to bright future for regional motorsports

Unprecedented popularity of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix points to bright future for regional motorsports
  • CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Saif Al-Noaimi tells Arab News that track changes, new regulations and an expanding demographic are behind the sport’s skyrocketing profile
  • Previously, Yas Marina Circuit was considered a difficult track to overtake on, but according to Al-Noaimi, the feedback from the drivers has been overwhelmingly favorable
Updated 19 November 2022
Ali Khaled 

ABU DHABI: The drivers themselves may play it down, but a year on from the last Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, few racing fans or pundits can resist recalling that famous final lap, which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton to win his first-ever title.
This season, Red Bull’s Dutch driver has retained his championship several weeks ago in less dramatic circumstances, but the memory of the 2021 finale lingers.
“It was a historic race,” said Saif Al-Noaimi, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management. “The fact that Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton arrived with exactly the same points to Abu Dhabi, the final race of the season, the championship-deciding race…that is for me the memorable moment.
“We have to remember that last year, we modified the racetrack.
“It was no coincidence that arguably the most exciting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in its 13-year history came after the track had been revamped to produce more wheel-to-wheel racing and provide more opportunities to overtake.
“It is fantastic to see the results of that work over the last summer, in 2021, and to see how competitive the race was. In that Grand Prix, we had 33 overtakes on the track and four lead changes. So clearly the effort and the changes that we’ve made to the track in 2021 have paid off.
“And it was a historic race, record number in terms of attendance on the ground last year. Then also, we had a record number in terms of viewers on the livestream — we had over 108 million viewers. It was actually the largest sporting event globally of 2021. So definitely a proud moment for us at ADMM.”
Previously, Yas Marina Circuit was considered a difficult track to overtake on, but according to Al-Noaimi, the feedback from the drivers has been overwhelmingly favorable.
“The feedback has been amazing. We did some interviews over the weekend last year, overall extremely positive. Generally, they were saying ‘We were able to follow each other better, we were able to stay closer, we’re able to overtake.’
“But for me also, the biggest piece of feedback is they said it felt like a completely different track. So, the changes were made to several corners, but the flow throughout the entire lap felt different. They felt that there was a good rhythm. And they were able to push and get more out of their cars. I think we saw that on the ground with the race.”
This year, there will be no titles up for grabs, but there is still a big battle for second place to be settled, and the demand for tickets is as high as it has ever been according to Al-Noaimi.
“We’ve had actually record numbers for Thursday and Friday attendance to Yas Marina Circuit over the Grand Prix weekend. We’re extremely prepared, and we’re planning for record numbers for (Saturday) as well as Sunday. We have some really exciting new products that we developed this year. We’ve increased our capacity. Because of the unprecedented demand, we had to build an additional grandstand for 5,000 spectators.
“And we’ve also built various hospitality units that accommodate 1,500 guests across the different parts of the venue,” said Al-Noaimi. “There are some fantastic new products with amazing views, like the deck at Turn 9, which is on the iconic Marsa Corner, with amazing views of that new bank corner at Yas Marina Circuit. It’s a completely new experience we created this year.”
Al-Noaimi also highlighted the food and beverage on offer, with restaurants like C’est La Vie, Luna Lounge and Opa.
“(We’ve had) unprecedented demand,” he added. “We’ve sold out in record numbers even though we increased capacity. We’re seeing a lot of interest and demand in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”
The sport in general has seen a rise in interest, helped in large by the drivers’ embrace of social media and the Netflix show “Drive to Survive.” Al-Noaimi says these have played a big part in F1’s immense — and rising — popularity, but added there are many other, sporting, factors.
“Definitely we’re seeing an increase in interest in the sport, we’re seeing a changing demographic also. I would say there are multiple things,” he said.
“I think generally in F1 as a sport, the rules and the changes that they’ve made over the last few years — the cost cap, the new technical regulations for the cars in 2022 — (mean that) the racing on the track is a lot more exciting.
“You have to agree that Netflix played a role also in the growing interest. It’s providing a very different perspective to F1.
“F1 has always had the hardcore motorsport fan that follows the championship and watches the races, but now we’re seeing more of a different demographic that is becoming more interested. The great thing is they’re getting to see a different angle of the sport, they’re getting to see behind the scenes, they’re getting to see the challenges between the different teammates. They’re getting to see the team principals and different personalities in the sport. So it’s definitely a positive; it’s grown interest. But I would say there are multiple things that have caused this increase in demand for F1.”
On Sunday, Yas Marina Circuit will bid farewell to one of its early favorites when three-time Abu Dhabi winner Sebastian Vettel, of Aston Martin, walks away from the sport — for now.
“He’s definitely a legend of the sport; he’s the third most successful driver in F1 history,” said Al-Noaimi.
“I think he has done quite well in Yas Marina Circuit over the years. We’ve always been huge fans of Vettel and he won his first championship over here,” he said.
“So being the last race in the season, we’ve seen a lot of champions moving on from F1 into the next phase of their career, and in some cases, coming back, the likes of Fernando Alonso, Michael Schumacher.
“It’s obviously sad to see Sebastian (leave). I think he’s had a big impact on the sport. He’s definitely left his mark and he will always be remembered here at Yas Marina Circuit.”
With Abu Dhabi traditionally closing a season that includes Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and, imminently, Qatar, Al-Noaimi is optimistic that F1, and indeed all motorsports, will continue to grow in this part of the world.
“I think this region is extremely important for Formula 1, but also motorsports are definitely growing, and having four Grand Prix in the region is going to support that. I think we will all support and complement each other.
“We’re also seeing growth in grassroots motorsports. We as Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management are investing and ensuring that there are development programs and platforms to grow young talent in the UAE and in the region. We just launched our Yas Heat Academy just a couple of weeks ago, where we’re moving from karting and esports into circuit racing.
“We have our Formula Four UAE team that’s going to participate in this Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend for the first time, racing in front of the same fans.
“We’re seeing the F4 UAE Championship for the first time going outside the borders of the UAE. Potentially there could be further expansion in the region. We’re seeing other regional championships that have expressed interest, and I think in the next few years we’ll see a lot more opportunities for development and championships in the UAE.”
With such support and some of the best facilities in the world available, the big question remains: Will we see an Emirati driver rise through the ranks and eventually even race in F1?
“I have no doubt we’ll see Emirati drivers in the top tiers of motorsports in the next few years,” Al-Noaimi said.
“There is Rashid Al-Dhaheri. We actually just announced that he has joined us as an ambassador to our Yas Heat Racing Team. Rashid is still 14 years old. He’s not at the age of racing in F4. But he has done amazing in karting, winning international races and competing at the highest level.
“We’ve had Amna and Hamda Al-Qubaisi also making their way up the ladder in motorsports and racing Formula Three in Europe. They’ve done F4 as well.
“We have some exciting up-and-coming drivers in the UAE. I have no doubt that we will continue to see that grow and develop, and we do expect to see them at the top tiers of motorsports globally.”
 

Topics: F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Related

Verstappen on pole as Red Bull lock-out Abu Dhabi front row
Sport
Verstappen on pole as Red Bull lock-out Abu Dhabi front row
Analysis Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Red Bull drama, Vettel's farewell and the battle for second
Sport
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Red Bull drama, Vettel's farewell and the battle for second

Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals

Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals

Djokovic beats Fritz to reach final of ATP Finals
  • Djokovic won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in just under two hours in Turin, securing the win on his second match point
  • He has now won all six of his encounters against the 25-year-old Fritz
Updated 19 November 2022
AP

TURIN, Italy: Novak Djokovic kept his bid for a record-equaling sixth ATP Finals title alive by beating Taylor Fritz of the United States on Saturday to reach the final of the prestigious season-ending tournament.
Djokovic, who went unbeaten through the group stage, won 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) in just under two hours in Turin, securing the win on his second match point.
He has now won all six of his encounters against the 25-year-old Fritz.
The Serb will face either third-seeded Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday’s final as he attempts to win his first title at the event since 2015 and match Roger Federer’s record.
Djokovic had to recover quickly from a grueling three-hour win over Daniil Medvedev in his final group match, which had ended less than 24 hours previously.
“I had to fight to survive,” Djokovic said. “I didn’t feel very reactive today or very comfortable. I knew coming into today’s match from yesterday’s grueling battle against Medvedev I knew it would take me some time to adjust and find the dynamic movement I need against Fritz, who is one of the best servers on the tour.
“I am very pleased to have overcome this one as I don’t think it was one of my best days with my tennis, but I managed to hang in there.”
A spirited showing from Fritz saw him recover from a break down in the first set. The American also broke in the opening game of the second and he appeared to be on the verge of leveling the match when he surged into a 5-3 lead.
But Djokovic broke back and again found a way to pull through the tiebreaker.
“I had to be very patient, I didn’t start the second set very well,” Djokovic said. “But I managed to break his serve at 5-4 when he was serving for the set, like when Medvedev was serving for the match yesterday.
“In those moments I find another gear and managed to hold my nerve and make him play another shot in the tiebreak.”
As well as possibly matching Federer’s record, Djokovic also stands to claim the largest payday in tennis history on Sunday, with $4,740,300 on offer for claiming the ATP Finals trophy undefeated.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Taylor Fritz ATP Finals

Related

Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
Sport
Rublev joins Djokovic in Turin ATP Finals quartet
Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud
Sport
Nadal leaves ATP Finals with consolation win over Ruud

follow us

Latest updates

Mobility sector’s winning game plan for World Cup
Mobility sector’s winning game plan for World Cup
Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador
Time for Qatar’s footballers to deliver on World Cup debut against Ecuador
What We Are Reading Today: In the Company of Seahorses
Photo/Supplied
Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup
Benzema injured in training, could miss entire WCup
Climate change ‘main threat’ for World Heritage sites
Climate change ‘main threat’ for World Heritage sites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.