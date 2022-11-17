F1 Review: Intriguing season comes to a close in Abu Dhabi

You are here

Analysis Red Bull’s Verstappen ultimately won his first world title in somewhat controversial fashion last year in Abu Dhabi. (AFP/File Photo)
Red Bull’s Verstappen ultimately won his first world title in somewhat controversial fashion last year in Abu Dhabi. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Drivers return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit for the finale of the 2022 campaign
ABU DHABI: Nearly 12 months on from that dramatic finish to the 2021 Formula One championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the drivers return to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit for the finale of the 2022 campaign, albeit in very different circumstances.

This time last year, Verstappen and Hamilton arrived at the UAE capital on equal points in the championship with one race to go.

Red Bull’s Verstappen ultimately won his first world title in somewhat controversial fashion, in an eventful Grand Prix that saw race director Michael Masi make a debatable call that resulted in Verstappen pip Hamilton in a one-lap shootout.

“I don’t really think a lot about it. So I don’t really have many thoughts on the last race here,” said seven-time world champion Hamilton on Thursday.

“I’m not necessarily focused on stuff that’s behind me and I’m also trying to, not control, but trying to be the best I can moving forward, the days ahead.”

This year, Verstappen defended his championship crown, securing his second successive title with four races to spare.

Despite the championship already decided, there is still plenty to look forward to this F1 weekend in Abu Dhabi, and lots to unpack from a busy media day at Yas Marina Circuit.

Max hits out at ‘sickening’ abuse

While we’re used to seeing drama between Red Bull and Mercedes, this time, recent drama has been within the Red Bull camp after Verstappen refused to adhere to team orders in Brazil last weekend.

With Sergio Perez fighting Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for second place in the championship, Red Bull asked Verstappen to let his Mexican team-mate pass him at Interlagos – a request Verstappen was not willing to fulfill.

The Dutchman said he had his reasons, which were discussed internally within the team, and he hit out at F1 fans on social media, as well as members of the press, for criticizing his decision not to let Perez through without knowing the full facts; facts he remains unwilling to disclose publicly.

“After that race of course a I looked very bad in the media. But also they didn't have the clear picture,” Verstappen told reporters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“To immediately put me down like that is pretty ridiculous to be honest. Because they don’t know how I work within the team and what the team appreciates about me. So all the things I have read are pretty disgusting.

“Even more than that, they started attacking my family, they were threatening my sister, my mum, my girlfriend, my dad. And for me that goes way too far while you don't even have the facts of what is going on. And that definitely has to stop.

“If you have a problem with me, that's fine, but don't go after my family because that is unacceptable.”

He added: “As soon as there is something negative it needs to be highlighted, it is pretty sickening being part of that.”

Checo denies Monaco wrongdoing

Verstappen acknowledges that “in hindsight” discussions within the team about possible orders to support Perez’s bid for P2 should have happened earlier and they come to Abu Dhabi with a better understanding of everyone’s position.

“I have never been a bad teammate to anyone, I have always been very helpful and the team knows that. I always put the team up front because at the end of the day it is a team effort. What we learned from that is that we have to be a little more open and we just have to communicate better to each other.”

Meanwhile, Perez believes things are back on track within the Red Bull camp and is confident he can count on his teammate’s help should he need him this weekend.

“I think we are both grown-ups and we’ll be able to put this behind us and we’ll move forward,” Perez said on Thursday.

There has been speculation that Verstappen’s grievance is related to the race from Monaco earlier this season, and there are rumors that Perez crashed on purpose during qualifying, an incident that prevented his teammate from completing his lap.

Perez denies any suggestion that he deliberately crashed, saying the “rumors are wrong”.

“Everyone makes mistakes in Monaco, in general places in qualifying. And it's not like it was done on purpose,” he added.

Red Bull have never finished a championship with their drivers ranked one and two and Verstappen says, “if we could achieve that, that would be amazing. For sure if the opportunity is there to help, as a team we’re going to do that.”

Leclerc hopes to finish on a high

Ferrari’s Leclerc is coming off a fourth-place finish in Brazil and comes to Abu Dhabi on level points with Perez, although he is ahead of him in the drivers’ standings due to his favorable race-win tally.

The Monegasque admits things have been up and down for him the last few races but is keen to secure P2 with a strong finale at Yas Marina.

“Brazil has been good but unfortunately because of our first-lap incident, it was all about coming back to the front, but the pace was there,” said the 25-year-old.

“I hope we’ll be strong enough to fight for the top positions. Obviously we are fighting for second place in the drivers’ championship and also second place in the constructors’ championship, and after going through very tough years in 2020 and 2021, it would be good to be back fighting at the top.

“Even though our goal is to fight for the championship eventually, after these two difficult years, it would be good to be second.”

Emotional goodbyes

The sport will get ready to bid farewell to one of its biggest icons in Sebastian Vettel, as the German four-time world champion prepares for the last race of his F1 career this weekend.

Tributes have been pouring in for Vettel since he announced in July this would be his last season in Formula One and drivers are getting ready to swap helmets with the Aston Martin ace one last time.

Two-time world champion and Vettel’s long-time rival Fernando Alonso posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram, wishing the German good luck for what’s to come and revealed a special helmet design he will be wearing in Vettel’s honor this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

The helmet features the German flag stripe Vettel has raced with since 2015 and the words, ‘Danke Seb’ on either side.

See you later, not goodbye for Ricciardo

Fan favorite Daniel Ricciardo is out of a seat for next season in F1 but the Australian hopes he will still be in the paddock in some shape or form in 2023.

“Mentally I’m not treating it like it’s going to be my last ever race. It could be. I know nothing is guaranteed in the future. So I’m just going out to enjoy it, I’m not going to get too emotional about it, about the thought if it is the last one or not,” said Ricciardo, who is being replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren next year.

“I’m going to enjoy it and take it for what it is. I got a grid penalty, I only go better when I have penalties. I actually asked for a five-place penalty but three will do it, so there we go,” laughed Ricciardo, who collided with Kevin Magnussen in Brazil last weekend.

Speaking of his future, the ‘Honey Badger’ said: “Nothing is confirmed. But progress has been made. Hopefully you can see my good looks again next year, to some degree.”

‘Mick will get another shot’

Also leaving the paddock after this final race of the season in Abu Dhabi is Mick Schumacher, who just received the news he won’t be driving for Haas next year and is being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg.

Schumacher posted a message on his Instagram after the announcement was made, saying he’ll fight hard to return to the F1 grid, and he signed off with the letters, ‘PTW’ – meaning “prove them wrong”.

“PTW, it’s been pretty much what I’ve been saying most part of this year,” explained Schumacher. 

“I just felt like saying that because I think I want to prove everybody wrong who doesn’t believe in me because I know what I can do. I’ve proven that in the junior categories and I see no reason why I can’t do that in Formula One.”

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon is certain Schumacher will get another shot at rejoining the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I believe he will obviously work hard with his team to come back,” said the French driver of the 23-year-old Schumacher.

“I’ve been out of the sport and I know how it feels after two years to go out. But the hard work, the dedication, just being here each time there was a car that started, that’s the thing that brought me back to the sport and I’m sure he’ll have a shot again and I wish him the best.”

Russell keen to keep momentum going

Mercedes’ George Russell is still on a high after clinching a maiden race victory last week in Brazil but the Brit is keeping his feet on the ground and is holding off on celebrations until Sunday night in the UAE capital.

“I’m just very proud of the achievement. It’s something I’ve worked my whole life towards and what you dream of as a child,” said Russell.

“For sure confidence is high and the morale within the team is booming but I don’t suddenly feel transformed overnight.

“I feel we’ll be going for it [this weekend in Abu Dhabi]. I think since Austin the car has been performing really well, probably better than we could have ever hoped for.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Drivers get ready for new teammates

After two years together with Alpine, Ocon and Alonso will part ways with the latter taking Vettel’s spot at Aston Martin next season, and Pierre Gasly forming an all-French line-up alongside Ocon.

Despite some tension between Ocon and Alonso due to a dramatic last weekend in Brazil, the Frenchman had nothing but positive things to say about the departing two-time world champion.

“I think we can be happy with what we’ve done over the last two years with Fernando, in trying to get that team further up, and we’ve done so,” said Ocon.

“In 2021, through the year we really stepped up and gave, at times, 125 percent of what the car was capable of doing and we really delivered on a lot of occasions. And this year, we created that fourth place together, it’s not finished yet.

“I don’t know how you say it in English, “il ne faut jamais vendre la peau de l'ours avant de l'avoir tué” (don’t try to sell the bear’s skin before actually killing it). I think we can be happy with what we created and I’m sure that’s going to leave a good legacy for what’s coming next.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Magnussen has mixed feelings about Schumacher’s Haas exit, and the impending arrival of Hulkenberg.

“It’s a double-sided thing, because on one hand it’s exciting getting someone like Nico in, with all his experience and capabilities. And on the other hand I feel bad for Mick because I know how that feels, I’ve been in that situation myself. I think he’s done a good job this year. I like him as a person as well, I think it’s easy to feel bad for him,” said the Dane, who scored an incredible pole position for Haas in Brazil last week.

“F1 is tough but it’s also possible to make it back; I’ve done that twice. I hope he can keep fighting and try to make it back on the grid.”

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal

Saudi national footballers earn their stripes in new kit deal
  • Four-year agreement with football federation and Adidas to cover men’s, womens and youth teams
  • Sportswear firm commits to developing women’s game to encourage stars of the future
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national football teams are to wear Adidas kit exclusively for four years in a deal struck with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

From March, the German sportswear maker will be sole supplier of all training and match wear for the federation’s men’s, women’s, and youth teams.

The deal was announced during a high point for Saudi football, with a new generation of talent coming through elite academies and progress for senior teams.

This year, the Under-23 team won the AFC U-23 Asian Cup without conceding a goal and the Under-20s defended their Arab Cup title to claim back-to-back championships.

Saudi Arabia’s national women’s team was also established this year, while the men’s team will travel to Qatar for their sixth appearance at the World Cup finals after a strong qualification.

The sportswear form has also signed individual deals with Saudi footballers including national captain Salman Al-Faraj, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Abdulelah Almalki and Abdullah Otayf.

Adidas has also signed an individual deal with the women’s international and top scorer in the inaugural women’s football league, Farah Jefry.

The agreement will also bolster Adidas’s commitment to developing the women’s game and investing in grass-roots football to widen access and unearth gems of the future.

Over the last year women’s football in Saudi Arabia has been unleashed with a new premier league, first division, schools league and regional training centers all established. The new partnership will seek to accelerate that growth even further.

Bilal Fares, Adidas’s regional manager for the Middle East, said his firm was proud to have signed the deal.

“We believe that through sport, we have the power to change lives and we’re delighted to support the federation’s strategy to enhance access to women’s football across the Kingdom,” he said.

“The partnership (builds) on the brand’s wider ambitions to increase sports participation across the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.”

SAFF President Yasser Al-Misehal said the SAFF was looking forward to the new kit partnership.

“Adidas respects our past, our present and admires our committed ambition to open up football to all. In the Kingdom football is a force for good and brings joy to so many, joy which is spreading to even more people thanks to the growth of women’s football,” he said.

“There is fresh energy and a genuine sense of optimism and excitement in Saudi Arabia, that Adidas believes in and wants to be part of. For the Saudi people, Adidas is synonymous with football and are looking forward to kicking off this relationship.”

The agreement gives Adidas commercial and advertising rights on the field and across the media.

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames

Ronda Rousey to defend her Smackdown title at WWE Survivor Series Wargames
  • Planet’s ‘Baddest Woman’ takes on Shotzi
  • Debut of steel cage contest for team fights
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: This year’s Survivor Series will take on a new twist as stakes are raised with the debut of WarGames on the main roster.

Set to take place on Saturday, Nov. 26, the new premium live event named Survivor Series WarGames will feature a men’s and women’s WarGames match as two teams of five Superstars step into a steel cage to claim the win.

The women’s match will see RAW Champion Bianca Belair team up with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a yet-to-be-announced final partner to take on Bayley and her Damage CTRL entourage consisting of Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Meanwhile, the SmackDown Women’s Championship will be put on the line as Shotzi aims to dethrone and pry the belt from the current title holder, Ronda Rousey. To earn her opportunity against The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Shotzi won a hard-fought match, besting Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li in a frenetic Six-Pack Challenge.

Also on the match card for Survivor Series WarGames, AJ Styles will clash with friend-turned-foe, Finn Balor, in a one-on-one match for the first time since their legendary encounter at WWE TLC 2017 nearly five years ago.

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong
Updated 17 November 2022
Jon Pike

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong

As England celebrate T20 World Cup win, underperforming teams begin inquests into what went wrong
  • South Africa, Australia and India among the sides from which the press and supporters will demand answers
Updated 17 November 2022
Jon Pike

Fortunately, the T20 World Cup was played last Sunday in Melbourne without interruption, much to the relief of the organizers. At the start of the tournament, Australia were favorites to win, narrowly followed by India and England. Pakistan and South Africa were the next-favored teams. Given the outcome, performance reviews are already underway.

In Cricket South Africa’s case, this is being undertaken with intensity. Its team has an unfortunate history of losing winning positions in World Cups. This year, victory over the Netherlands in the final group match would have carried a semifinal place. The subsequent shock loss meant elimination. Mindful of its history, the CSA is placing an emphasis on looking forward and not dwelling on the past, which may be just as well.

Between 2017 and August 2020, the CSA has had three CEOs, all of whom left in acrimonious circumstances. The middle appointee put in place an overhauled coaching system, with a team director. He was quickly replaced with a coach. Over the same time, there were four Test captains and four national men’s coaches, plus a failure to launch a T20 franchise competition. When one was launched in 2018, it had neither television rights nor sponsorship deals in place.

There has also been a shuffling of the pack in terms of the CSA’s director of cricket. The last change was in June 2022 and was followed by the decision of the coach to resign after the World Cup. Under such chaotic governance it is testament to the team and coaches that they have been able to focus on playing, achieving some notable victories along the way. Understandably, several senior players have opted out of some tournaments and it should not be so surprising that shock defeats happen on occasion. A period of stability is badly needed, along with a successful and profitable T20 franchise in January 2023.

In contrast, the changes effected in England’s on- and off-field leadership in the wake of disastrous performances in late 2021 and early 2022 have proved to be a revelation. A bold, ambitious playing philosophy, coupled with latent potential, a willingness to take risks, aided by some luck, has brought six test wins in seven matches and the T20 World Cup. No need for an inquest, then? Wait a minute, the High-Performance Review set up in April is still in process — has it been overtaken by events? It does serve to show how fortunes can change so quickly in cricket’s modern frenetic schedules of play.

Australia will be well aware of this, failing to become the first team to be successive winners of the T20 trophy. The country’s press has been brutal in assessing the team’s performance, expecting immediate and wholesale changes to a fatigued squad.

Inquests and its ramifications have started to occur in India, where there are, literally, millions of opinions and suggested solutions. Some straws in the wind have emerged from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. In the aftermath of elimination, coach Rahul Dravid and his coaching team were excused from duties on the forthcoming tour of New Zealand. Dravid has said that one of the problems may be the BCCI’s ban on Indian players entering overseas T20 tournaments, which is possibly hindering their development. However, he recognizes that these occur in the middle of the Indian season and the release of players would seriously denigrate domestic cricket.

Another straw is that the former, highly successful Indian captain, M.S. Dhoni, is rumored to be in the BCCI’s thoughts for a future role. The men’s team has not won a trophy since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, when Dhoni was the captain. Since then, it lost in the semifinals of both the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups, was beaten in the final of the 2014 T20 World by Sri Lanka, lost in the semifinals of the 2016 T20 World Cup and failed to reach the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. In the World Test Championship final in 2021, it lost to New Zealand. Although it is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, with seven titles, India failed to reach the final of the 2022 edition.

This is a below-par return for a country with the depth of playing talent and financial resources available to it. Whilst not on the same level as South Africa’s governance turmoil, the administration in India has been subject to change and controversy. Most recently, the BCCI’s president of three years stood down amidst rumors of political intrigue. The current captain, in his post for less than one year, is already under pressure and the style of play in the recent T20 World Cup has been criticized for being too conservative.

Approaches to how T20 cricket is best played to achieve success are constantly evolving. The tendency in most countries has been to select the best players to play across all formats. Now, some players are choosing to specialize, usually in limited-overs formats. This is either because they can, given the financial rewards on offer, or have the decision taken for them by those who select teams, sometimes a result of injury. Most of India’s team in the recent World Cup also play Test cricket. Only one of England’s team has been a regular member of the Test team in the last year.

The reasons for success and failure at the T20 World Cup are complex and, to some extent, intangible. Apart from the need to have the right caliber of player, it is reasonable to assume that good governance, harmony between coach and players, wedded to clarity of purpose, will be key elements. Examples of these — good and not so good — have been on show in Australia. A new element may now be emerging, partially driven by overlapping schedules, in which players and coaches deliberately choose to specialize by format. In addition to T20 cricket offering greater opportunities for lower ranked teams to cause upsets, it could be on the brink of upsetting cricket’s structure yet again.

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships

UAE jiu-jitsu clubs dominate in masters’ division at Abu Dhabi world professional championships
  • Commando Group powers to the top with AFNT in second
  • Saudi athlete Muhammad Al-Yami wins gold in the blue 62 kg category
Updated 17 November 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships on Wednesday saw the competitions for the masters’ division take place at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City, with the UAE’s Commando Group asserting its dominance by taking the top spot.

Athletes over the age of 30 took part in the blue, purple, brown and black belt categories on the fifth and sixth days of the nine-day jiu-jitsu carnival. After two days of intense action, the Commando Group took the lead while AFNT finished in second, followed by Kazakhstan National Team in third.

The contests were attended by Abdul Moneim Al-Hashemi, chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, president of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, and senior vice president of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation. Also present was Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Other officials in attendance were Rashed Lahej Al-Mansoori, director general, general administration of Customs – Abu Dhabi; Saeed Al-Fazari, executive director for support services sector, DCT Abu Dhabi; Matar Al-Nuaimi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre; and Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary general of the UAEJJF.

Al-Shamsi congratulated the athletes. “Six days into the launch of the championship, the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is winning accolades from various quarters from across the world. We are humbled by the appreciation we are receiving. It inspires us to continue our efforts to take the sport to greater heights,” he said.

Al-Shamsi said the success of the event could be seen by the packed stands and urged fans to turn up for the contests featuring some of the world’s most accomplished professionals starting on Friday.

Saudi athlete Muhammad Al-Yami, who travelled from the US to compete, won gold in the Men’s Blue Master 2 (62 kg) division. He said it was a chance he “couldn’t pass up. Many of my family members and friends came to watch me fight and cheered me on. My gold medal achievement came as a happy surprise for them.”

Cinthya De Paula Oliveira from Brazil, who competed for Icon Jiu-Jitsu Team – International, captured gold in the Women’s Blue Master 1 (70 kg) division. “Honestly speaking, Brazilian athletes like the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships.

“Everybody was counting on this championship. It’s wonderful that I was able to win the medal, but more than that, it’s a great event where we can reconnect with old friends and make new ones in the jiu-jitsu community,” she added.

Valmyr Neto from the UK’s Checkmat International club, who scooped gold in the Men’s Black Master 2 (62 kg) division, was ecstatic after grabbing the medal.

“The UAE, especially Abu Dhabi, is the land of real opportunities. All you need to do is prepare, show courage, and perform. If you do these three (things), you will get the desired outcomes. The tournament is fantastic in every way, and I want to return next year.”

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
Updated 17 November 2022
AP

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night

Payne, Booker help Suns overcome Curry’s 50-point night
  • East-leading Boston beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory
Updated 17 November 2022
AP

PHOENIX: Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday.

The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17 of 28 shots, going 7 of 11 from 3-point range.

The problem for the Warriors was nobody else was helping. Klay Thompson finished with 19 points but shot just 6 of 17. The Warriors — defending NBA champs — fell to 6-9.

Curry’s scoring prowess is expected, but it was countered by one of the best games of Payne’s career. Starting in place of the injured Chris Paul, the 6-foot-3 guard made 9 of 17 shots, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc.

The Suns led 103-89 going into the fourth quarter. The Warriors quickly cut into that margin but couldn’t get closer than eight points. Damion Lee hit back-to-back 3-pointers against his former team to keep the Suns comfortably ahead.

The Suns shot 21 of 40 (52.5 percent) from 3-point range. Mikal Bridges had 23 points, making 5 of 8 3-pointers.

CELTICS 126 HAWKS 101

In Atlanta, Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack and East-leading Boston beat Atlanta for their eighth straight victory.

The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered.

There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

Boston took control in the first quarter against the cold-shooting Hawks, whose occasional spurts were quickly snuffed out by the Celtics’ stifling defense.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 27 points, but was held to 10-of-23 shooting, including a mere 2 of 7 from beyond the arc.

PACERS 125 HORNETS 113

In Charlotte, N.C., Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat Charlotte in a game in which Hornets guard LaMelo Ball re-injured his left ankle after stepping on a fan’s foot

Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points off the bench, including Indiana’s first 10 points of the fourth quarter, and the Pacers won for the sixth time in eight games. Buddy Heidl added 19 points.

Ball finished with 26 points for the Hornets, but left with 1:34 left when he re-injured his left ankle — the same one that kept him out of the first 13 games of the season.

Ball was hurt attempting to save a ball from going out of bounds near where coach Steve Clifford was standing, but stepped on a fan’s foot and rolled his ankle as he attempted to brace himself from going out of bounds. He immediately limped toward the bench and then headed straight to the locker room. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injury.

BUCKS 113 CAVALIERS 98

In Milwaukee, Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points and Milwaukee beat skidding Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points.

Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points for the Cavaliers.

PELICANS 124 BULLS 110

In New Orleans, CJ McCollum scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 22 points and New Orleans its second straight game without Zion Williamson in the lineup, beating Chicago.

Trey Murphy III hit five 3s and finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, and the Pelicans combined to make 17 3-pointers en route to their third straight win overall, and fourth in five games.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for Chicago. The Bulls have dropped three straight, starting with their home loss to New Orleans on Nov. 9.

With Williamson watching from the bench with a bruised right foot, New Orleans opened a lead as large as 26 points when Naji Marshall’s 3 made it 108-82 with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter.

ROCKETS 101 MAVERICKS 92

In Dallas, Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and last-place Houston took advantage of Luka Doncic’s absence in a victory over Dallas.

Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes to help prevent the Mavericks from blowing a 25-point lead in a two-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Christian Wood, traded to Dallas in the offseason after blossoming from a journeyman into a 20-point scorer for the Rockets, scored 26 points in his first game against his former team.

TIMBERWOLVES 126 MAGIC 108

In Orlando, Florida, Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and Minnesota beat Orlando after taking a 27-point lead in the first half.

Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3 percent in their biggest victory margin of the season.

Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds.

THUNDER 121 WIZARDS 120

In Washington, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points in Oklahoma City’s victory over Washington.

Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of 10 field goals.

Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted.

RAPTORS 112 HEAT 104

In Toronto, O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds and Toronto used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three.

Fred VanVleet returned from illness to score 23 points to help Toronto extend their home winning streak to four. The Raptors are 6-1 at home this season.

Scottie Barnes added 19 points, Chris Boucher had 15 and Thad Young 12. Anunoby shot 13 for 18, matching his career high for field goals.

Miami’s Max Strus scored 20 points and Kyle Lowry had 19 against his former team.

KNICKS 106 NUGGETS 103

In Denver, Julius Randle scored a season-high 34 points and New York took advantage of Nikola Jokic’s absence to win in Denver for the first time in 16 years, rallying past the Nuggets.

Jokic, the two-time reigning league MVP, was placed in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.

The Knicks handed a team its first home loss for the second straight night after winning in Utah on Tuesday. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver.

