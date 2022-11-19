KSA ‘on track’ to meet 2060 net-zero pledge: Saudi climate chief

You are here

COP27
Khalid Abuleif said the Kingdom would be able to fulfil its pledges earlier and meet its 2060 targets if carbon capture and storage. (File Photo)
Khalid Abuleif said the Kingdom would be able to fulfil its pledges earlier and meet its 2060 targets if carbon capture and storage. (File Photo)
Updated 19 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB

  • Technology to play key role as Kingdom seeks faster route to targets
Updated 19 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Saudi Arabia is on track to meet its net-zero pledge by 2060, even though the global technologies have not fully “matured” yet, the Kingdom’s chief climate change negotiator said.

“We are really in a great situation where Saudi Arabia could really move forward, not only to meet the short-term goals of 2030, but also to meet the 2060 goals,” Khalid Abuleif told Arab News. “But we could do that better and earlier if the technologies are matured earlier than they’re supposed to be.”

Abuleif said the Kingdom would be able to fulfil its pledges earlier and meet its 2060 targets if carbon capture and storage, direct air and removal technologies are fully available sooner.

“Saudi Arabia is investing heavily to make these technologies ready earlier, through two major initiatives,” Abuleif added, citing the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative, which were launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year.

He said that studies and reports issued by the Climate Change Impacts Studies Database show that most of these technologies will mature around 2040, “and hopefully we are having these technologies coming earlier.”

He said: “We have so many programs, almost 60 initiatives under that that would really help us move this forward, not only in meeting our obligations, but also making sure that most of these technologies are expedited and hopefully they would be commercially viable by the time we complete them.”

Abuleif, who is also the sustainability adviser to the minister of energy, was speaking on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), which kicked off on Nov. 6 in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, where delegates on Saturday were finalizing a draft agreement.

He said that during the Kingdom’s hosting of the G20 presidency two years ago, the country demonstrated “the clarity and the approach” of how it will address the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Kingdom has a clear ambition to double the nationally determined contribution as part of its 2030 goals, he said, adding that in “2015 our NDC was 130 metric tons, and then only last year, before we got to Glasgow (COP26), we have upgraded that NDC to more than double, which is 278 metric tons of carbon,” (and) this represents almost 40 percent of our 2019 emissions.”

Abuleif said: “This year we came back and we also shared with everybody what we have done last year, and what we are going to do next year as some kind of accountability on our side, to show the world that we are really serious and we are moving on the ground; we’re not talking, we are walking the talk.”

Saudi Arabia hosted the second editions of the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiative summits on the sidelines of COP27, which also included a separate pavilion showcasing over 60 programs and schemes that the Kingdom has launched and implemented to promote circular carbon economy, afforestation, wildlife rehabilitation, and sustainability.

“On the sustainability side, the beauty of the circular carbon economy approach is that it is a very inclusive approach. It has everything in it, it has renewable as a priority, and this is the reduced component, it has the abatement component where, from a point source, we collect and reuse, recycle or remove the emissions so that it does not go to the atmosphere.

“And then what’s even more important, if there are any inefficiencies in the system, we can always remove CO2 from the atmosphere through two major efforts; one is the technical nature with direct air capture, and Saudi Arabia is piloting and working on the R&D in that direction.”

Saudi Arabia has already taken “bold goals” with regard to deforestation and vegetation cover, including the SGI plan to plant 10 billion trees by 2030 and the MGI plan to plant 40 billion trees, as well as protecting more than 30 percent of Kingdom’s land and sea, biodiversity, and enhancing green cover.

“If it wasn’t for the region that we have, renewables wouldn’t be as low cost as they are today. So I really think that this region, which is the GCC region, was the region that has made that a reality in really bringing the prices of electricity from renewable that low,” he said.

MENA startups raised $646m in October

MENA startups raised $646m in October
Updated 20 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

  • Algeria’s Yassir raises $150m in a mega funding round
Updated 20 November 2022
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region raised $646 million in funding across 69 deals witnessing a 331 percent year-on-year growth.

The region’s startup ecosystem raised a total of $3 billion this year with over 551 deals so far, according to startup news outlet Wamda.

Companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were the top-performing last month, as all three countries

have been securing their positions on top of the list since the beginning of the year.

First on the list is the UAE which raised $460 million in 24 deals in October, a huge boost compared to the country’s $27 million raised in September.

Founded in 2020 by Faisal Al-Anazi and Essam Mohamed, Order provides software solutions for restaurants and cafes to handle daily operations. (Supplied)

The UAE saw one of the biggest investment rounds in the region thanks to clean technology startup Yellow Door Energy’s $400 million fundraising.

Egypt came in second with investments totaling $113 million in 18 deals, with the top three fundraisers

going to MaxAB’s $40 million pre-series B, MoneyFellows’ $31 million series B and Telda’s $20 million seed round.

Egypt also witnessed a massive upturn in its investments compared to a total of $8 million raised in September.

The Kingdom raised a total of $70 million across 12 deals ranking it in third place after being in first place with $114 million raised in September.

HIGHLIGHTS

The region's startup ecosystem raised a total of $3 billion this year with over 551 deals so far, according to startup news outlet Wamda.

Companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia were the top performing last month, as all three countries have been securing their positions on top of the list since the beginning of the year.

The region saw a 273 percent increase in funding value compared to the month before, primarily attributed to a spike in late-stage investments, as about 84 percent of capital deployed in October was focused on series B and growth stages.

Cleantech was the most funded sector with Yellow Door Energy’s round, followed by fintech, which attracted 16 out of 69 deals to $70 million raised. Neobanks and open banking startups were the most funded segments in fintech.

In terms of investor activity, Egypt saw the most active investors participating in 18 deals, followed by the UAE with 15 and Saudi Arabia with 13.

Algeria’s Yassir secures $150m

Algeria-based super app Yassir secured $150 million in a series B funding round led by growth-stage investment firm Bond as the company plans expansion.

The super app provides users with services including ridesharing, food delivery and financial options, with operations in six countries and 45 cities since its inception in 2017.

“We look forward to expanding our presence in other geographies to become the first super app to achieve mass adoption,” said Noureddine Tayebi, Founder and CEO of Yassir.

The funding round saw participation from notable investors like DN Capital, Dorsal Capital, Quiet Capital, Stanford Alumni Ventures and Y Combinator.

Saudi’s tall order

Saudi software as a service startup Order raised $1 million in a pre-seed round led by angel investors on Nov. 13.

Founded in 2020 by Faisal Al-Anazi and Essam Mohamed, the company provides software solutions for restaurants and cafes to handle daily operations.

Currently operating in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, the company aims to utilize its funding to increase its market share and product innovation.

“Investors’ belief in us is the main motive for us to have continuous development and innovation for the services we provide in the company, which will give us a competitive advantage in the market, as our solutions are comprehensive and offer financial freedom to brand owners in this sector,” Al-Anazi said in a statement.

The company also plans to create more jobs through its expansion into the MENA region by 2025. It has successfully processed over 600,000 orders through its platform.

In the blink of an eye

Egypt-based fintech Blnk announced it raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and $8.3 million in bond issuance on Nov. 10.

The seed funding round was co-led by UAE’s Emirates International Investment Co. and Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, while the securitized bond issuance was by the National Bank of Egypt and Banque du Caire.

Founded in 2021, the company provides a digital lending platform for merchants to finance their customer purchases at the point of sale with installments ranging from six to 36 months.

“We are delighted to have the backing of a great cohort of investors early in our journey. With their support, we can drive financial inclusion in Egypt, the wider Middle East and the North Africa region,” Amr Sultan, Co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

Blnk has issued over $20 million in loans to date and will utilize its funding to develop its AI-powered infrastructure further and widen its customer portfolio.

Swift as thought

UAE-based same-day delivery platform Swftbox secured $2 million in a seed round led by MENA Technology Fund on Nov 9th.

The company aims to utilize its funding to grow its customer base in the UAE and the Kingdom by supporting e-commerce platforms with enhanced delivery experiences.

It plans to utilize its funds to grow its customer base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“We will use the new capital to accelerate tech development to enhance user experience further and automation, boost margins and grow our customer base in the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” Mohammad Absi-Halabi, co-founder and CEO of Swftbox, added.

The funding round saw participation from venture capitals like Polymath Ventures, AirAngels, Ithraa Investment Co. and investors from the US, Europe, the UAE and the Kingdom.

The real deal

Dubai-based real estate platform Silkhaus raised $7.8 million in a seed round to digitize short-term rentals.

Established in 2017 by Aahan Bhojani and Ashmin Varma, the company is building an operating system to revolutionize the rental industry.

Bhojani explained that the market is currently underserved and is witnessing huge growth in demand, with an estimated value of $13 billion.

Growing over 10 times in the past year, Silkhaus plans to invest in its expansion plans into MENA and Southeast Asia.

The funding round included investments from Nuwa Capital, Nordstar, Global Founders Capital, Yuj Ventures, Whiteboard Capital and Venture Souq.

 

 

Mobility sector’s winning game plan for World Cup

Mobility sector’s winning game plan for World Cup
Updated 20 November 2022
Dana Alomar

  • Car rental platforms and airlines are creating flexible mobility options for football fans traveling to the venues
Updated 20 November 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Regional ride-hailing apps, car rental platforms and airlines in Qatar are cashing in on FIFA World Cup opportunities by creating flexible mobility options for football fans traveling to the venues. 

The prospects seem brighter with a map in Qatar detailing the route that sports enthusiasts who live in neighboring countries can take to get to the World Cup if they wish to drive. 

However, those making day trips to the event will only be allowed to enter the country by private car if they have a Qatar-registered vehicle and will instead need to park at the Abu Samra border and travel by bus for the remaining 90 km. 

Taking advantage of the surge in tourism and the government’s restrictions on car travel, the mobility sector is offering inter- country car rides, shuttle flights, and car rentals via Saudia or Careem to avoid the hassle. 

What’s driving this move?

In an interview with Arab News, Careem’s Managing Director of mobility Bassel Al-Nahlaoui said customers can now book inter- country flights from Saudi Arabia to Doha for the FIFA World Cup 2022. 

Saudi residents can book more affordable and hassle-free rides to and from the Kingdom to Qatar. 

It will cost about SR1,000 ($266.10) for a taxi ride from Dammam or Al-Ahsa to Doha, Al-Nahlaoui said. 

In addition, customers can book a ride to Doha one day in advance for a car that accommodates up to three people. 

HIGHLIGHT

Taking advantage of the surge in tourism and the government’s restrictions on car travel, the mobility sector is offering inter-country car rides, shuttle flights, and car rentals via Saudia or Careem to avoid the hassle.

According to Al-Nahlaoui, passengers will need to change to a Qatari Careem car at one border. “There will be Careem staff at the borders to help passengers with the transition between the two borders, which makes it even more convenient,” he added. 

Although the car ride might take three to four hours, Al-Nahlaoui said that it is equivalent to the time it takes traveling by plane. “If you go to an airport, between airport security and the flight, it’s probably going to take you four hours from the same place,” he said. 

According to a car rental company in Qatar that did not want to reveal itself, there has been more demand for chauffeur-driven cars than self-driven rentals, so they have yet to experience much interest. 

The Qatari government’s public transportation company Mowasalat will provide 75,000 airport transfers per day from Hamad International Airport to the Doha city center, said a source familiar with the matter. 

“For a 10-minute drive, some suppliers are charging 500 Qatari riyals per transfer,” he said. 

He added that there is a shortage of airport transfers, and suppliers have to sell their full-day car and chauffeur rides for $1,500 for eight hours to get a transfer. 

To tackle the shortage, Careem has also collaborated with the Qatari government to accommodate the influx of tourists. As a result, anyone living in Qatar can also become a Careem captain for the duration of the World Cup, allowing them to use their private cars to help transport tourists and residents, Al-Nahlaoui said. 

“I think that is going to help manage the demand and help provide a lot of these people with additional income over that period,” he added. 

The ride-hailing company has more than doubled its fleet size in Qatar. “As you see, the demand is increasing every day as we get closer to the event, and customers are trying to solve some of their problems,” he said. 

Careem will offer customers a “zero-wait-time solution” with dedicated pickup lanes across all eight stadiums and the airport using a one-time password code as part of its World Cup initiative. 

By navigating a pickup point from the app and requesting a one-time password, passengers can take the first car available and provide the code to the captain instead of booking a car in advance. 

For tourists from Southeast Asia who do not know Careem, Grab or Alipay can also be used, which will be dispatched to Careem captains, making getting a ride more accessible and convenient. 

Flying past the action 

Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group CEO, told Arab News that the airline has partnered with  flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia to connect match ticket holders to Doha. 

He added that the airline would provide “match-day shuttle” flights for 24-hour experiences during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. 

Abdullah Al-Shahrani, Saudia’s general manager of media affairs and communications, told Arab News that the airline launched its shuttle flights as a convenient, affordable and logistically-free option for guests attending a one-day match in Doha. 

From Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, 780 scheduled, additional and shuttle flights will run to the Qatari capital at SR1,417, 

SR1,577 and SR1,037, respectively. “The airline has also increased the frequency of the scheduled flights,” he said.

Several of the airline’s flights from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are fully booked, according to Al-Shahrani. 

Saudia’s same-day shuttle service will target not only football fans but also tourists from around the world who will visit Qatar during the world cup. 

Saudia is also collaborating with the Saudi Tourism Authority on promoting attractive destinations in the Kingdom and with the Saudi Entertainment Authority on promoting Riyadh season activities, according to Al-Shahrani. 

Youth empowerment is key to tackling climate change issues, says KAUST chief

Youth empowerment is key to tackling climate change issues, says KAUST chief
Updated 19 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

  • Tony Chan said the “mindset of youth” is focused on sustainability and that this can help to solve climate problems
Updated 19 November 2022
SARAH GLUBB DANIEL FOUNTAIN

SHARM EL-SHEIKH: Creating career opportunities within the green-energy sector is of paramount importance for the future of the Middle East region, according to the president of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

Tony Chan, who took part in a panel discussion titled “How To Pave A Career Path In Protecting The Planet” during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, told Arab News that more career options should be made available for young people within the green sector in the region.

He said the “mindset of youth” is focused on sustainability and that this can help to solve issues related to climate change.

“The youth are in the best position to solve the problem — (they will) help solve the problem,” he added.

With this in mind, he said KAUST offers courses for young people across the Kingdom to prepare them for careers in the green energy sector.

KAUST showcased three projects at the Saudi Pavilion at COP27: The Future of the Hydrogen Economy; Carbon Capture via MOFs (metal-organic frameworks); and “Storing Carbon Underground.”

EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans

EU would walk away from a bad COP27 deal, warns climate policy chief Timmermans
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

  • Calls on other parties to the negotiations to reciprocate efforts to find a deal
Updated 19 November 2022
Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: The European Union warned it was prepared to walk away from climate negotiations if a satisfactory outcome could not be reached, but said it still believed a deal could be struck on Saturday between negotiators at the COP27 summit in Egypt.
“We need to move forward, not backwards and all (EU) ministers ... are prepared to walk away if we do not have a result that does justice to what the world is waiting for — namely that we do something about this climate crisis,” said EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, he called on other parties to the negotiations to reciprocate efforts to find a deal, particularly on the issue of funding for poorer countries hit by climate disasters.
“We believe that a positive result today is still within reach. But we are worried about some of the things we have seen and heard over the last, let’s say, 12 hours,” he said.
“We’d rather have no decision than a bad decision.”

Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy

Saudi Arabia and Thailand sign landmark agreements on energy
Updated 20 November 2022

  • Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is special guest at Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok
  • Diplomatic ties between the two kingdoms were restored after three decades
  • Thais say they hope for more exchanges, cultural interaction with Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 November 2022
Natalia Laskowska Sib Kaifee

BANGKOK: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bangkok this week has had more of an impact than just forging a bond between the two kingdoms — it touched the sentiments of Thais, spurring hopes of a fruitful and lasting relationship.  

The crown prince’s arrival in Thailand marked the first visit by a Saudi royal to the country after three decades of frozen diplomatic and economic ties.

Ties between Saudi Arabia and Thailand were restored earlier this year when Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha visited Riyadh in January and the two countries agreed to work on bilateral cooperation in a “historic breakthrough.”

Thailand invited the crown prince to be a special guest at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 18-19.

HIGHLIGHT

Thailand invited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be a special guest at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Nov. 18-19.

While his meetings with Thailand’s leadership have yielded numerous memorandums on energy, tourism and normalizing diplomatic relations, Thais who spoke to Arab News said it was also important to them on a personal level.

“The leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince and prime minister, is very widely well respected by our people,” said Tanee Sangrat, director-general of information at the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and soon to be Thailand’s ambassador to the US.

The visit has been “closely watched and followed by the Thai people in Thailand and around the world,” he told Arab News.

With the restoration of ties with Saudi Arabia, Thailand has found not only a new powerful partner in navigating volatile energy markets and energy transition, but also, as many have said, a “gateway” to the Middle East.

Business development professional Suppalerk Aramkitphotha saw the crown prince’s visit as a “great opportunity.”

“We are very glad that we have this opportunity,” he said. “Business and everything, that can come to Thailand, or any business from Thailand can go to the Middle East.”

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, a fintech professional, was glad that the crown prince was visiting Thailand and “bridging” the relationship.

“Now we can do so much more between Thailand and Saudi,” he said. “We can work with Saudis for the future of energy, the future of green hydrogen or a future growth in other aspects like the digital economy.”

But there is much more to the renewed ties than the immense business opportunities for both nations.

Voralak Tulaphorn, a marketing professional, said that a Saudi presence is something that has been missing from the diverse multicultural landscape of Thailand.

“Saudi Arabia and Thais actually have a lot of rich cultures, and with rich cultures it would be nice to have an exchange … I think from food to nature, fashion, to many handicrafts and all.”

But the biggest potential for her was in bringing Thais and Saudis together by exchanging cuisines, and if the way to another’s heart is through their stomach, Thai cuisine is definitely one that can offer a hearty fare.

“People love Thai street food,” she said, adding that she hoped that Thais will try Saudi food soon.

“In the last 30 years, we have not seen many Saudi restaurants in Bangkok. We would love to taste Saudi Arabian food, too.”

