‘Historic’ but ‘not enough’: UN climate deal reactions

Youth activists hold signs encouraging world leaders to maintain policies that limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times and provide reparations for loss and damage at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP)
AFP

SHARM EL_SHEIKH: The UN COP27 climate summit in Egypt drew praise Sunday for the creation of a “loss and damage” fund to help vulnerable countries cope with the destructive impacts of global warming.
But there was also anger over a failure to push further ambition on cutting emissions in order to keep alive the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.
Here are some of the reactions:

“This COP has taken an important step toward justice. I welcome the decision to establish a loss and damage fund.”
“Clearly, this won’t be enough ... To have any hope of keeping to 1.5, we need to massively invest in renewables and end our addiction to fossil fuels.”

“My friends, we heard the call and we responded. Today here in Sharm el-Sheikh we stablished the first ever dedicated fund for loss and damage, a fund that has been so long in the making.”
“Millions around the globe can now sense some glimmer of hope that their suffering will finally be addressed appropriately.”

“The establishment of loss & damage fund at the UN climate summit is the first pivotal step toward the goal of climate justice.”

“The historic outcome on loss and damage at COP27 shows international cooperation is possible. Equally, the renewed commitment on the 1.5C global warming limit was a source of relief.”
“However, none of this changes the fact that the world remains on the brink of climate catastrophe.”

“We are already living in a world of 1.2 degrees change that is becoming unlivable for many. The world is watching us, and they will not forgive us if we fail again to prevent the worst.”
“What we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet. It does not bring enough added efforts for major emitters to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts.”

“In a historic breakthrough, wealthy nations have finally agreed to create a fund to aid vulnerable countries that are reeling from devastating climate damages.”
“This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes.”

“I want to continue to live in the Maldives. I also want my two-year-old girl to also grow up in the Maldives.”
“We are just a meter above sea level. Every fraction of degree in increase in temperature and every millimeter of sea level rise threatens our existence.”
“We made it clear over the past two weeks that mitigation ambition (cutting emissions) was a cornerstone of our outcomes here at COP27. I am disheartened we did not get there.”

“It is more than frustrating to see overdue steps on mitigation and the phase-out of fossil energies being stonewalled by a number of large emitters and oil producers. The world is losing valuable time to move toward 1.5 degrees.”

“Emissions peaking before 2025, as the science tells us, is necessary. Not in this text. Clear follow-through on the phase-down of coal. Not in this text. A clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels. Not in this text. And the energy text, weakened, in the final minutes.
“Each of us will have to explain that, to our citizens, to the world’s most vulnerable countries and communities, and ultimately to the children and grandchildren to whom many of us now go home.”

  • Death of 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26
  • Beijing has mostly kept its borders closed and discouraged travel even within the country
BEIJING: China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks.
The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26, bringing the total death toll to 5,227. The previous death was reported in Shanghai, which underwent a major surge in cases over the summer.
While China has an overall vaccination rate of more than 92 percent having received at least one dose, that number is considerably lower among the elderly, particularly those over age 80. The commission did not give details on the vaccination status of the deceased.
That vulnerability is considered one reason why China has mostly kept its borders closed and is sticking with its rigid “zero-COVID” policy that seeks to wipe out infections through lockdowns, quarantines, case tracing and mass testing, despite the impact on normal life and the economy and rising public anger at the authorities.
In a partial response, the central city of Zhengzhou said Sunday it will no longer require a negative COVID-19 test from infants under age 3 and other “special groups” seeking health care.
The announcement by the Zhengzhou city government came after a second child’s death was blamed on overzealous anti-virus enforcement. The 4-month-old girl died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou.
Reports said it took her father 11 hours to get help after health care workers refused to provide assistance and she finally was sent to a hospital 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. Internet users expressed anger at “zero COVID” and demanded officials in Zhengzhou be punished for failing to help the public.
That follows an earlier outcry over a 3-year-old boy’s death from carbon monoxide poisoning in the northwest. His father blamed health workers in the city of Lanzhou, who he said tried to stop him from taking his son to a hospital.
Other cases include a pregnant woman who miscarried after she was refused entry to a hospital in the northwestern city of Xi’an and forced to sit outside in the cold for hours.
Each such case brings promises from the ruling Communist Party — most recently last week — that people in quarantine or who can’t show negative test results wouldn’t be blocked from getting emergency help.
Yet, the party has often found itself unable to rein in stringent and often unauthorized measures imposed by local officials who fear losing their jobs or facing prosecution if outbreaks occur in areas under their jurisdiction.
Nearly three years into the pandemic, while the rest of the world has largely opened up and the impact on the Chinese economy rises, Beijing has mostly kept its borders closed and discouraged travel even within the country.
In the capital Beijing, residents were told not to travel between city districts, and large numbers of restaurants, shops, malls, office buildings and apartment blocks have been closed or isolated.
China on Sunday announced 24,215 new cases, the vast majority of them asymptomatic.

  • For 50 years, Paris-based UNESCO has compiled a list of World Heritage sites, significant places that are deemed worthy of protection, and is marking the milestone this week in Greece
PARIS: One of the world’s first cities came close to being wiped off the map during tragic floods this summer in Pakistan. Though Mohenjo Daro survived, it has become a symbol of the threat global warming poses to humanity’s cultural heritage.
Built in around 3,000 B.C. by the Indus civilization in modern-day South Asia, Mohenjo Daro was not swept away by the floods, most likely thanks to the genius of its designers.
Perched high above the Indus River, the city was equipped with a primitive drainage system and sewers, meaning much of the floodwaters could be evacuated.
Nearly 1,600 Pakistanis died in the floods and 33 million others were affected in a disaster “probably” made worse by global warming, according to World Weather Attribution, a network of researchers.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In Peru, landslides occurred this year at the foot of Machu Picchu in the Andes mountains.

• In Australia, the protected Great Barrier Reef is experiencing bleaching episodes due to rising water temperatures.

The ancient metropolis “could have disappeared with all the archaeological traces” it contains, said Lazare Eloundou Assamo, the director of the World Heritage program at UN agency UNESCO.
The Pakistani site was “a victim” of climate change and was “very lucky” to still be around, exactly 100 years since it was first discovered in 1922, Assamo said.
Fortunately, “the situation is not catastrophic” in Mohenjo Daro, said Thierry Joffroy, a specialist in brick architecture who visited the site on behalf of UNESCO.
Despite ground sinking in some areas and water damage to some structures, the site “can be repaired,” Joffroy said.
For 50 years, Paris-based UNESCO has compiled a list of World Heritage sites, significant places that are deemed worthy of protection, and is marking the milestone this week in Greece.
“To protect this heritage ourselves ... is to confront the consequences of climate disruption and the loss of biodiversity. It’s the main threat ... that we assess in a tangible way,” UNESCO director Audrey Azoulay told the conference in Delphi on Thursday.
Of its 1,154 World Heritage sites, “one site in five, and more than a third of natural sites, already see this threat as a reality,” she said.
“We are experiencing many more incidents of floods, hurricanes, cyclones, typhoons,” said Rohit Jigyasu of the International Center for the Study of the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Property (ICCROM).
“We have these climate-related disasters, which are having a huge impact on sites, for example Mohenjo Daro,” he said.
Huge forest fires have scorched the Rocky Mountains in Canada, which are a world heritage site, and this year flames came within 15 kilometers of Delphi as heatwave intensify the severity of wildfires across the Mediterranean basin.
In Peru, meanwhile, landslides occurred this year at the foot of Machu Picchu in the Andes mountains.
Other less noticeable changes can also have serious consequences.
In Australia, the protected Great Barrier Reef is experiencing bleaching episodes due to rising water temperatures.
In Ghana, erosion has washed away part of Fort Prinzenstein, which is conserved as a notable slave trading post.

 

  • Top issues fronting the election are economy, corruption and political instability
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians voted on Saturday in a general election that may fail to end the recent phase of political instability in the Southeast Asian nation as polls have predicted no clear winner.

The alliance led by veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is forecast to take the most seats in parliament but fail to reach the majority needed to form a government.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ruling Barisan coalition and another bloc led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin are other leading contenders. Muhyiddin’s alliance was a junior partner in Ismail’s coalition government, and the two could come together again to block Anwar.
Without a clear winner, political uncertainty could persist as Malaysia faces slowing economic growth and rising inflation.
It has had three prime ministers in as many years, including 97-year-old Mahathir Mohamed, who ruled Malaysia for more than two decades during two stints in power, and has roused himself for one last fight, though he is not considered a leading contender.

FASTFACT

Anwar Ibrahim was the top choice for prime minister at 33 percent, followed by Muhyiddin at 26 percent and Ismail at 17 percent, according to Independent pollster Merdeka Center’s survey.

If Anwar clinches the top job, it would cap a remarkable journey for a politician who in 25 years has gone from heir apparent to the premiership to a political prisoner to the country’s leading opposition figure.
“Right now, I think things are looking good and we are cautiously confident,” Anwar told reporters after casting his vote in the state of Penang.
Ismail said his coalition was targeting a simple majority, but would be open to working with others if it failed to do so.
Malaysia’s 21.1 million eligible voters, including 6 million new ones, will choose 222 lawmakers for the lower house of Parliament. The race was fluid, with opinion polls showing significant numbers of undecided voters in the days before the vote.
Voter turnout in the previous election was one of the highest at 82 percent, but given the bigger pool of voters in this poll, Saturday’s turnout had already surpassed the prior election by nearly 2 million voters.
Higher turnouts typically tend to favor the opposition.
The top issues are the economy, along with corruption as several leaders from the incumbent Barisan Nasional coalition face graft accusations. Malaysians are also frustrated with the political instability, seen as hampering development efforts.
“I hope there’s a change in the government,” Ismat Abdul Rauf, a 64-year-old retiree, told Reuters. “There are many issues that need to be addressed — the economy, the wealth of the country, the people who did wrongdoing who are not being prosecuted.”
Anwar’s bloc is multiethnic, while the other two prioritize the interests of the ethnic-Malay Muslim majority. Muhyiddin’s bloc includes an Islamist party that has touted Shariah law.
Independent pollster Merdeka Center forecast on Friday that Anwar’s reformist Pakatan Harapan coalition would take 82 seats and Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional alliance 34, with 45 too close to call.
The Barisan Nasional coalition of Prime Minister Ismail, who called the early election hoping to win a stronger mandate, was on course for 15 seats, Merdeka said, though other surveys predict it could secure up to 51 seats.
Anwar was the top choice for prime minister at 33 percent, followed by Muhyiddin at 26 percent and Ismail at 17 percent in the Merdeka survey.

 

 

  • Iran International journalists threatened by Iranian regime for coverage of anti-government protests
  • MI5 warns Tehran has significantly increased threats against UK citizens and expat Iranian dissidents
LONDON: Police in the UK are protecting the offices of Persian-language TV channel Iran International after two of its journalists were threatened by the regime in Tehran.

The Metropolitan Police in London said they had received a “credible threat” against the individuals and that they had stationed armed response vehicles outside the broadcaster’s offices.

The channel has carried footage of the ongoing protests against the Iranian government throughout their duration, accusing the country’s leadership of “state-sponsored intimidation.”

The government of Iran has branded Iran International a “terrorist organization,” and the journalists are thought to have been targeted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a “significant and dangerous escalation” of its overseas activities.

Last week, Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib explicitly stated that Iran International and its “agents” would be targeted by the regime.

A spokesman for Iran International said: “We don’t know how long the ARVs will be deployed but staff continue to take precautions as previously advised by our security director.”

He added that the decision was “all Met-led and not in response to us.”

Iran International’s managers Volant Media said: “The Metropolitan Police have now formally notified both journalists that these threats represent an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families. Other members of our staff have also been informed by the Metropolitan Police of separate threats.

“These lethal threats to British citizens come after weeks of warnings from the IRGC and Iranian government about the work of a free and uncensored (Persian)-language media working in London.”

The IRGC, Volant Media added, “cannot be allowed to export their pernicious media crackdown to the UK” and it called on the British government to “join us in condemning these horrific threats and continue to highlight the importance of media freedom.”

British intelligence earlier this month revealed Iran had increased its activities targeting UK-based Iranian dissidents and British nationals.

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the threats, including assassination attempts, were “reckless actions” by a “state actor that most frequently crosses into terrorism” in a bid to “silence critics.”

Iran “projects threats to the UK directly through its aggressive intelligence services,” McCallum said. “At its sharpest, this includes ambitions to kidnap or even kill British or UK-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime. We have seen at least 10 such potential threats since January alone.”

  • . Holmes’ sentencing revives the debate on whether or not women executives are just as corrupt as men
SAN JOSE, California: Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in prison for duping investors in the failed startup that promised to revolutionize blood testing but instead made her a symbol of Silicon Valley ambition that veered into deceit.

Holmes’ sentencing revives the debate on whether or not women executives are just as corrupt as men.

The idea of women possibly being less corrupt than men gained prominence in the early 2000s. In 2011, the World Bank published a study, which showed that in countries with a greater proportion of female legislators, social workers were less likely to demand bribes.

This is not because women are more likely to confront arrangements or refuse to accept bribes, the study indicated. It is because women are less likely to be members of existing patronage networks, which are predominantly male.

Similarly, women have less opportunity to express or pursue corruption considering that there are fewer women than men in positions of power. Given such power, women may indeed be equally corrupt as men.

Therefore, women are not necessarily less corrupt than men, but are perceived to be less corrupt for a number of reasons.

READ MORE: Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men

The sentence imposed by US District Judge Edward Davila was shorter than the 15-year penalty requested by federal prosecutors but far tougher than the leniency her legal team sought for the mother of a year-old son with another child on the way.

Holmes, 38, faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. Her legal team requested no more than 18 months, preferably served in home confinement.

“This is a very heavy sentence,” said Rachel Fiset, a defense lawyer who has also been involved in health care cases.

Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked, and the claims were false.

Theranos was dashed “by misrepresentations, hubris and just plain lies,” the judge said.

“This case is so troubling on so many levels,” Davila said. “What was it that caused Ms. Holmes to make the decisions she did? Was there a loss of a moral compass?”

Holmes’ meteoric rise once landed her on the covers of business magazines that hailed her as the next Steve Jobs. And her deception was persuasive enough to draw in a list of sophisticated investors, including software magnate Larry Ellison, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Walton family behind Walmart.

She sobbed as she told the judge she accepted responsibility for her actions.

“I regret my failings with every cell of my body,” Holmes said. She promised Davila she would devote the remainder of her life to trying to help others.

Holmes’ attorney, Kevin Downey, indicated she would appeal the sentence. Holmes and her family left the courthouse by a side entrance and managed to evade reporters and photographers.

Before handing down the sentence, Davila reflected on Silicon Valley’s transition from an agricultural hub populated by farmers and ranchers to a “crucible of innovation” brimming with bright-eyed entrepreneurs dreaming of changing the world.

READ MORE: Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men

Recalling the humble beginnings of technology pioneer Hewlett-Packard in a small garage in Palo Alto — the same city where Theranos was based — he spoke wistfully of “honest, hard work.”

“That, I would hope, will be the legacy and continuation of this valley,” the judge said.

Amanda Kramer, a former federal prosecutor who is now a defense attorney, described the sentence as “the equivalent of neon, flashing billboard” offering “a reminder the long-term consequences of fraud far outweigh any short-term gains.”

The sentencing in the same San Jose courtroom where Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy marked another climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected in an HBO documentary and an award-winning Hulu series.

Her lawyers argued that Holmes was a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother. Their viewpoints were supported by more than 130 letters submitted by family, friends and former colleagues praising Holmes.

Davila suggested that the letters might have struck a different tone had the writers seen and heard all the evidence shown to the jury.

Prosecutors also wanted Holmes to pay $804 million in restitution — an amount that covers most of the nearly $1 billion that she raised from investors. But the judge left that question for a future hearing that has not been scheduled.

While wooing investors, Holmes leveraged a high-powered Theranos board that included former Defense Secretary James Mattis, who testified against her during her trial, and two former secretaries of state, Henry Kissinger and the late George Shultz, whose son, Alexander submitted a statement blasting Holmes for concocting a scheme that played Shultz “for the fool.”

Alexander Shultz made a brief appearance Friday to lambaste her for terrorizing his son, Tyler, a former Theranos employee turned whistleblower who helped The Wall Street Journal expose the flaws in the company’s blood-testing technology.

Before the first in a series of Journal articles appeared in October 2015, Alexander Shultz said Holmes hired private investigators to follow Tyler. The surveillance made Tyler so fearful that Alexander said his son began sleeping in his bed with a knife.

The judge gave Holmes more than five months of freedom before she must report to prison on April 27 — a window of time that should enable her to give birth to her second child before she is incarcerated. She gave birth to a son shortly before her trial started last year.

If Holmes’ pregnancy had a role in determining her sentence, the decision could prove controversial. A 2019 study found that more than 1,000 pregnant women entered federal or state prisons over a 12-month study period; 753 of them gave birth in custody.

According to a 2016 survey by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, more than half of women entering federal prison — 58 percent — reported being mothers of minor children.

READ MORE: Why female CEOs can be just as corrupt as men

Kramer said it seemed clear that Davila did not allow the pregnancy to sway his judgment. His sentence “was a lesson about justice being blind, whether you are woman, a mother, a powerful figure, you are still going to be treated equally under the law.”

Federal prosecutor Robert Leach described the Theranos scam as one of the most egregious white-collar crimes ever committed in Silicon Valley. In a scathing 46-page memo, Leach urged the judge to send a message to curb the hubris and hyperbole unleashed by the tech boom of the last 30 years.

Even though Holmes was acquitted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy tied to patients who took Theranos blood tests, Leach also asked the judge to factor in the health threats posed by Holmes’ conduct.

Evidence submitted during her trial showed the tests produced wildly unreliable results that could have steered patients toward the wrong treatments.

Holmes lawyers painted her as a selfless visionary who spent 14 years trying to revolutionize health care. They asserted that Holmes never stopped trying to perfect the technology until Theranos collapsed in 2018.

They also pointed out that Holmes never sold any of her Theranos shares — a stake valued at $4.5 billion in 2014. “Where did all the money go? To building technology,” Downey said.

In court documents, Downey also asked Davila to consider the alleged sexual and emotional abuse Holmes suffered while she was involved romantically with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who became a Theranos investor, top executive and eventually an accomplice in her crimes.

Balwani, 57, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 7 after being convicted in a July trial on 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy.

