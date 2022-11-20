You are here

What We Are Reading Today: 'The Mirror and the Mind: A History of Self-Recognition in the Human Sciences' 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Mirror and the Mind: A History of Self-Recognition in the Human Sciences’ 
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Mirror and the Mind: A History of Self-Recognition in the Human Sciences’ 

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Mirror and the Mind: A History of Self-Recognition in the Human Sciences’ 
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Katja Guenther

Since the late 18th century, scientists have placed subjects — humans, infants, animals, and robots — in front of mirrors in order to look for signs of self-recognition.

Mirrors served as the possible means for answering the question: What makes us human?

In “The Mirror and the Mind,” Katja Guenther traces the history of the mirror self-recognition test, exploring how researchers from a range of disciplines — psychoanalysis, psychiatry, developmental and animal psychology, cybernetics, anthropology and neuroscience — came to read the peculiar behaviors elicited by mirrors. 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Oil 101

What We Are Reading Today: Oil 101
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Morgan Patrick Downey

OIL 101 is a guide to oil and an essential read for anyone coming to grips with where oil prices, the economy and society are headed. The writer provides the facts one needs to understand oil, from its history and chemistry, to refining, finished products, storage, transportation, and alternatives, and how prices are determined every day in global wholesale oil markets and how those markets are connected to prices at the pump, according to a review on goodread.com.
Oil producers have agreed to reduce crude oil production targets by 2.0 million bpd from their previously stated targets beginning in November 2022. The announcement had a limited effect on our global oil production forecast in the October STEO when the cuts were first incorporated because we had already included an expectation that OPEC+ would not meet the previously stated production targets.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Updated 20 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: '21 Lessons for the 21st Century'

Photo/Supplied
  • Harari argues that “clarity is power,” and that by offering insights to readers about contemporary society, he can help “level the global playing field”
Updated 20 November 2022
Ghadi Joudah

“21 Lessons for the 21st Century” is a nonfiction social philosophy book written by Yuval Noah Harari and published in 2018.

Harari seeks to spark debate about the future of humanity and raises questions about how our daily habits can distract us from pressing global issues.

His previous works “Sapiens” and “Homo Deus” are somewhat of a precursor to this book, as he expands on his views of technology, politics and economics, and how humans draw meaning from their existence.

Harari argues that “clarity is power,” and that by offering insights to readers about contemporary society, he can help “level the global playing field.”

The author touches on topics including despair, hope, truth and resilience.

In part one, Harari makes the argument that human beings do not often memorize facts or statistics, but can latch more effectively onto ideas through storytelling modes.

He contends that in the 20th century, global elites explained the world through three stories — of the communists, liberals and fascists.

The rhetoric after the Second World War, following the fall of fascist regimes, left behind a bipolar world of the communists and liberals, up until 1980, he asserts.

The book is certainly a dense read, but is provocatively questioning the systems that govern us.

He appears to conclude that people cannot kill an idea.

Harari is a philosopher and professor at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s history department.

His books have been translated into 65 languages, with 40 million copies sold worldwide.

Harari received his doctorate from the University of Oxford and was awarded the Polonsky Prize for Creativity and Originality twice, in 2009 and 2012.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: In the Company of Seahorses

Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 November 2022
Arab News

Authors: STEVE TREWHELLA AND JULIE HATCHER

Seahorses are instantly recognizable and have been a part of our culture for millennia, yet we still know very little about these enigmatic creatures. Steve Trewhella and Julie Hatcher have spent hundreds of hours in British waters observing native seahorses, witnessing at first hand how they behave in the wild, and how they interact with the other plants and animals in the underwater realm.
With stunning photography, “In the Company of Seahorses” paints a rich picture of a mysterious world amongst swaying seagrass and colourful seaweeds.  The accompanying text is packed with personal anecdotes describing the authors’ journey of discovery, illustrating for the first time the secretive lives of these elusive animals in British waters.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Light We Carry

Photo/Supplied
Updated 19 November 2022
Arab News

Author: Michelle Obama

In an inspiring follow-up to her critically acclaimed, bestselling memoir Becoming, former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and powerful strategies for staying hopeful and balanced in today’s highly uncertain world.
“When we are able to recognize our own light, we become empowered to use it,” she writes.
A rewarding blend of powerful stories and profound advice that will ignite conversation, The Light We Carry inspires readers to
examine their own lives, identify their sources of gladness, and connect meaningfully in a turbulent world.
The author offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.”

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Healthcare Finance

What We Are Reading Today: Healthcare Finance
Updated 18 November 2022
Arab News

Authors: Andrew W. Lo and Shomesh E. Chaudhuri

We are living in a golden age of biomedical innovation, yet entrepreneurs still struggle with the so-called Valley of Death when seeking funding for their biotech start-ups.

In Healthcare Finance, Andrew Lo and Shomesh Chaudhuri show that there are better ways to finance breakthrough therapies, and they provide the essential financial tools and concepts for creating the next generation of healthcare technologies.

Geared for MBA and life sciences students, as well as biopharma executives and healthcare investment professionals, this textbook covers the theory and application of financial techniques such as diversification, discounted cash flow analysis, real options, Monte Carlo simulation, and securitization, all within the context of managing biomedical assets.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

